Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Galleon Gold Corp.    GGO   CA36381N1024

GALLEON GOLD CORP.

(GGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galleon Gold Closes Shares for Debt Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2020) -  Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces it has closed the previously announced debt settlement for services rendered to Explor Resources Inc. (the "Debt Settlement") (see press release dated July 6, 2020). Under terms of the Debt Settlement the Company and service provider have come to terms with respect to a contract dispute and monies owed by Explor Resources prior to its amalgamation with Galleon Gold. The Company has issued 4,500,000 common shares to the service provider to settle all claims, demands and future actions. The securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period ending November 14, 2020.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is also the Company's partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. The Company's flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, is located 13 km from Timmins, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Galleon Gold
R. David Russell
Chairman and CEO
T. (416) 644-0066
info@galleongold.com
www.galleongold.com

Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold 's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59657


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GALLEON GOLD CORP.
05:05pGalleon Gold Closes Shares for Debt Settlement
NE
07/06Galleon Gold Expands Land Position at West Cache Gold Project, Timmins Ontari..
NE
06/30GALLEON GOLD : Commences Drilling at the West Cache Gold Project, Timmins Ontari..
AQ
06/29Galleon Gold Commences Drilling at the West Cache Gold Project, Timmins Ontar..
NE
06/15GALLEON GOLD : Closes on Second Tranche, Completes $4.5 Million Private Placemen..
AQ
06/12Galleon Gold Closes on Second Tranche, Completes $4.5 Million Private Placeme..
NE
06/04GALLEON GOLD : Acquires Additional Interest in the Neal Gold Project and Increas..
AQ
06/03Galleon Gold Acquires Additional Interest in the Neal Gold Project and Increa..
NE
06/02Galleon Gold Provides Update on Filing of Interim Financial Reports
NE
06/01Galleon Gold Reaches Agreement to Settle Outstanding Debentures
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,32 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net Debt 2019 0,55 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,89x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 47,4 M 35,0 M 34,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart GALLEON GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Galleon Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert David Russell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. D. Christian Dupont Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Sonia Agustina Chief Financial Officer
Thomas S. Kofman Non-Independent Director
James T. O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALLEON GOLD CORP.26.32%35
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION45.15%27 190
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED86.94%9 345
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED61.32%7 264
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED95.18%3 562
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group