Galliford Try : AWPR Handover and Major Ealing Regeneration Scheme

GALLIFORD TRY PLC

GALLIFORD TRY ANNOUNCES ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE HANDOVER AND MAJOR EALING REGENERATION SCHEME

Galliford Try plc, the housebuilding, regeneration and construction group, is pleased to announce significant progress in its Construction and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses.

AWPR Completion and Handover

The business is pleased to confirm that the final section of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) is completed, handed over to the client and will be fully open to traffic on 19 February 2019. The Craibstone to Parkhill section was the final part of the road which covers 58km in total.

Partnerships & Regeneration Perceval House project

In addition, the Group is pleased to announce that Galliford Try Partnerships & Regeneration has signed a development agreement with Ealing Borough Council worth an estimated £275m. The Perceval House project will see the business deliver 470 new homes - including 50 per cent affordable - alongside a new council headquarters building, a library and customer services centre, retail premises and residential and commercial parking areas. The project is expected to commence next year.

Peter Truscott, Chief Executive of Galliford Try plc, commented:

'We are pleased that the final section of AWPR will be fully open to traffic on Tuesday 19 February and this vital piece of infrastructure is available to the local community. We continue constructive dialogue with our client regarding important and recognised claims.

We are also delighted to be partnering with Ealing Borough Council in the exciting project at Perceval House. Our Partnerships business continues to build a strong track record in major regeneration schemes within the capital and we look forward to delivering high-quality homes and facilities for the Council and the people of the borough.'

For further enquiries please contact:

Galliford Try Peter Truscott, Chief Executive 01895 855001

Graham Prothero, Finance Director

Kevin Corbett, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Galliford Try plc is a leading UK housebuilding, regeneration and construction group. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 250. Housebuilding - through our Linden Homes business - develops private and affordable homes in prime locations. Galliford Try Partnerships - our regeneration business - delivers mixed-tenure solutions working with housing association, local authority and private sector partners. Operating as Galliford Try and Morrison Construction, our Construction business carries out building and infrastructure with clients in the public, private and regulated sectors. At the end of the last financial year to 30 June 2018, the Group generated revenue of£3.1bn.