Galliford Try : Annual Financial Report

GALLIFORD TRY PLC PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 AND NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Galliford Try plc has today, in accordance with LR 9.6.1 R of the Listing Rules, submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism copies of the following: · The Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019 · Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting · Form of Proxy for the 2019 Annual General Meeting The documents will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting are also available on the Galliford Try plc website at www.gallifordtry.co.uk/investors/reports-and-presentations/2019. A condensed set of the Group's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the financial year and their impact on the financial statements were included in Galliford Try plc's Final Results Announcement on 11 September 2019. That information together with the information set out below which is extracted from the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019 constitute the material required by DTR 6.3.5 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules which is required to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019. Page and note references in the text below refer to page numbers and note references in the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019. To view the results announcement, slides of the results presentation and the results webcast please visit www.gallifordtry.co.uk/investors. Principal risks The ability to identify, assess and manage risks and uncertainties is critical to achieving our strategy of sustainable growth and is an integral element of our management processes. Our approach to risk and internal controls Risks and uncertainties are inherent in what we do. In Construction & Investments and Partnerships & Regeneration we deliver value to our clients by managing complex construction projects that require us to co-ordinate many different stakeholders and manage a diverse range of risks. Our housebuilding businesses are also exposed to the housing market risk and the additional risks associated with being a consumer-facing business. All our businesses operate in a dynamic environment where changes in regulation, Government policy or technology can have a significant impact on our business. The Board has overall responsibility for maintaining oversight of the Group's processes for identifying, assessing, managing and reporting on principal risks and the system of internal controls designed to manage them. The Board has reviewed the principal risks and uncertainties, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity, together with the key mitigations in place, and the most significant risks are presented on pages 28 to 31. There may be other risks and uncertainties besides those listed which may also adversely affect the Group and its performance. The Audit Committee has reviewed the risk management process and internal control framework, together with the findings of the Internal Audit function over the past year, which may indicate weaknesses that have had, could have had, or may have in the future, a material impact on the results, and remedial actions taken. Based on these assessments, the Board is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Group's systems of risk management and internal control, as detailed on page 62. Risk appetite Our risk appetite, defined as the nature and level of risks that we are prepared to be exposed to is discussed and agreed by the Board and is expressed in our Group strategy. This attitude to risk is then applied by the businesses and business units in their annual business plans and day-to-day operations. For example, at Group level, we have stated that we will not bid for major projects on a fixed-price, all-risk basis. At the business unit level, this appetite informs how opportunities are assessed and is enforced through the governance and review controls over bidding. Emerging risks During the year, we have developed our approach to identifying and managing emerging risks. Although this remains an evolving process, we have agreed the following key design features of our approach: · At a Group level, the emerging risk process is aligned to the strategic planning cycle. Emerging risks are identified and assessed as part of the annual strategy away day and at the Group's Risk Committee, and mitigating responses incorporated into the strategic plan. · At a divisional level, the emerging risk process is aligned with the annual business planning cycle with strategic responses incorporated into annual business plans. · At a business unit level, management continue to focus solely on principal risks, although these may include risks that are longer term and less certain in nature. · Emerging risks are assessed in terms of timeline and velocity as opposed to impact and likelihood. In addition to developing our proposed approach, we have also performed an initial exercise to identify key emerging risks. While there are differences between the three businesses, some of the more common emerging risk themes are: · Potential for new competitors with radically different business models to enter the market. · Failure to make the right strategic decisions in relation to the investment in and adoption of modern methods of construction. · Radical reform of land and planning regulation. · Increased frequency of extreme weather conditions. · Uncertain evolution of the structure of the construction value chain and the role of tier one contractors. · Failure to adapt to the changing expectations of the workforce of the future. Risk management governance structure and process The Group's risk management and governance structure is designed to facilitate both a bottom-up and top-down view of risk. Audit Committee Responsible for keeping under review the adequacy and effectiveness of the group's risk management processes and systems of internal control, and for reviewing and approving statements included in the Annual Report concerning internal controls, risk management and the Viability statement. Risk and Internal Audit Facilitates the identification, reporting and management of risk throughout the governance structure. Executive Risk Committee Chaired by: General Counsel and Company Secretary. Managed by: Director of Risk and Internal Audit. Meets three times a year and reviews the latest versions of each of the three divisional risk registers. Regularly attended by non-executive directors. plc Board Sets out frameworks to identify, report and manage risks. Executive Board Responsible for implementing risk management and internal control, together with their day-to-day operation. Divisional Risk Registers Linden Homes Galliford Try Partnerships Construction &Investments Group Services Business unit Boards Review the risk register twice a year. One review is facilitated by the Group Risk and Internal Audit function and includes an assessment of the likelihood and impact of each risk. The same process is used to identify and assess key risks at a divisional level. Business unit Risk Registers Captures the principal risks applicable to that business, the key mitigations in place and what further action is required to manage the risk. Viability statement In accordance with provision C.2.2 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board has assessed the prospects of the Group over a period of three years in line with its typical business planning and risk management review period. The Group's budget includes information in relation to the Group's revenues, profits, cash flows, dividends, net debt and other key financial and non-financial metrics. The plan considers the potential impact of the principal risks to the business as described from pages 28 to 31, the cyclical nature of the markets in which the Group operates, and incorporates an appropriate level of flexibility to mitigate against these risks. This is achieved through the preparation of sensitivity analyses on a range of scenarios, including variations in revenue, house prices, sales rates, build costs, cash generation and access to financing. Based on the results of its review and analysis, the Board has a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period of its assessment. 1 Drive operating efficiencies To increase margins, respond faster to changing market conditions and have strong foundations for delivering further top-line growth. 2 Maintain capital discipline To appropriately invest in growth opportunities, maintain a robust balance sheet and continue to pay strong dividends. 3 Operate sustainably To create longer-term value by balancing financial performance with our obligations to all our stakeholders. Across our 12 principal risks, we have assessed the following six risks as increasing. Economic Movement in the year > Link to strategy 1 2 3 The Group's businesses could be adversely affected by any macro-economic factors that reduce sales prices or transaction volumes in the UK residential property market or cause a reduction or deferment in construction activity. Movement in the year § During the second half of the year, the housing market has been constrained by low consumer confidence, largely driven by the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit. However, most market forecasts predict a recovery in consumer confidence once the uncertainty has reduced. The market fundamentals of shortage in supply and good availability and affordability of mortgage finance remain supportive of continued consumer demand and sustainable house price growth. § Within our Construction & Investments markets, there is some evidence of reduced opportunities and delays in project starts, also driven largely by ongoing Brexit uncertainty. Mitigation § We manage the potential impact of an economic downturn by building a strong order book and maintaining an appropriately-sized landbank. § Hurdle rates on land acquisitions are strictly applied and are regularly reviewed. § Where appropriate, we use joint arrangements to reduce capital employed and share risks. § We manage our financial gearing by setting a maximum period-end level of net debt, and minimum facility headroom buffers, at all times, which we monitor continually. Key risk indicators § Interest rate increases. § Consumer spending decreases. § Unemployment increases. Actions in 2018/19 § Continued to monitor the likelihood of interest rate rises, sales rates and visitor levels. § Developed and rolled out standard house types to reduce costs and protect margins. § Maintained capital discipline with average net debt well within facility levels. Government Movement in the year > Link to strategy 1 3 A reduction in direct Government spending on infrastructure projects such as schools, hospitals and transport, a reduction in indirect funding of social housing development or the withdrawal of schemes such as Help to Buy would directly affect our businesses. Other Government policy initiatives, such as reform of the planning system, changes to public sector procurement or changes in tax policy also have the potential to cause disruption in our markets and increase the cost of doing business. Movement in the year § Developments during the year have helped to provide clarity on the direction of Government policy in a number of areas, most notably, the extension of Help to Buy to 2023. § However, the political climate remains highly volatile and there is the potential for a wide range of developments and outcomes. This could result in unexpected shifts in Government policy, particularly in relation to planning and housing which could have a significant adverse impact on our housebuilding businesses. § Uncertainty in relation to the Government's post-Brexit fiscal policy could result in the cancellation and/or delay of publicly-funded construction and infrastructure projects. Mitigation § The Group regularly engages with the Government and Homes England, both directly and via our membership of industry bodies. Prudent pricing models, increased hurdle rates and other contingencies are built into our land appraisal process, including the removal of any Government support. Key risk indicators § Removal of the Help to Buy scheme. § A slowdown in public sector tenders. Actions in 2018/19 § Ongoing engagement with key clients and bodies such as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Homes England to feed back on emerging policy and potential and current issues. § Undertaken a strategic review of the Construction & Investments business to simplify the structure and concentrate on sub-sectors and markets with long-term growth and profitability potential. Commercial Movement in the year > Link to strategy 1 3 A failure to agree appropriate commercial terms or to manage fixed-price contracts effectively can result in costs not being recovered from our clients and therefore reduced profits or, in some cases, losses on projects. Movement in the year § Failure to manage commercial performance of projects continues to be an inherent risk across all businesses, particularly on work for clients in Construction and Partnerships. A more adversarial approach to the management of contracts by some clients and subcontractors has increased the risk of disputes, delays in cash recovery and reduced project margins. Mitigation § We continue to provide management focus on our existing fixed-price contracts, no longer undertake infrastructure contracts on a fixed-price all-risk basis, and have robust review and approval controls for bids and contracts of this kind. We use a risk-based heat map tool to support contract selection and bid approval. Key risk indicators § Profit margins. § Slow or difficult cash recovery. Actions in 2018/19 § Simplified the management structure in our Construction & Investments business in order to provide senior management with greater visibility of contract performance. § Strengthened our Commercial functions and introduced a programme of project commercial audits overseen by the Group Internal Audit function. Supply chain and joint arrangement partners Movement in the year > Link to strategy 1 3 A lack of capacity in key subcontractor trades or materials markets can cause delays in construction programmes, reduced quality and increased costs. Failure of joint arrangement partners could impact programmes, costs and liability. Movement in the year § The availability of key consultants and trades has not changed significantly, with bricklaying and design consultants continuing to be the main areas where lack of capacity can be an issue. There has been an increase in subcontractor insolvency in the construction sector in the past year which could result in project delays and additional costs which may not be recovered from our clients. § There is a potential risk to our supply chain in the event of a no-deal Brexit if we are unable to get imported materials into the country. § Longer term, the end to freedom of movement and the lower value of sterling may reduce the number of EU nationals working in the UK which could result in labour shortages and therefore cost inflation, particularly in London and the South East. Mitigation § The Group aims to develop long-term relationships with key suppliers and subcontractors to ensure that we remain a priority customer if and when resources and materials are in short supply. § The Advantage through Alignment programme in our Construction business facilitates greater engagement with our key supply chain partners and provides them with greater visibility of our pipeline of projects. § We ceased bidding for major fixed-price, all-risk contracts that would typically be undertaken in joint arrangements. § All proposals to enter joint arrangements are scrutinised by management with the required due diligence undertaken on the project and partner. Key risk indicators § Material and trade shortages. Actions in 2018/19 § Established a Stakeholder Steering Committee to manage our actions relating to key stakeholders such as customers and clients. § Engaged with our principal supply chain partners to seek reassurances in relation to their preparedness for a no-deal Brexit. § Continued to embed Advantage through Alignment. Balance sheet strength Movement in the year > Link to strategy 1 2 3 Given the nature of our three businesses, cash forecasting inevitably includes subjective estimates which carry intrinsic risk of error. Poor cash forecasting can impact business planning, investments and reporting of financial information. Movement in the year § Delays in receiving cash continues to be a risk, particularly on some of our Construction contracts where the timing of cash recovery is dependent on the outcome of claims or adjudication processes which can be protracted. § Tightening of requirements around subcontractor and supplier payments under the Prompt Payment Code. Mitigation § Each business unit reviews its cash forecast monthly and the Group prepares a detailed daily cash book for the following eight-week period to highlight any risk of intra-month fluctuations. These forecasts are reviewed at business unit, business and Group level. Key risk indicators § Monthly/weekly cash forecasts prove to be inaccurate. Actions in 2018/19 § Put in place an action plan optimising our systems and processes to meet the Prompt Payment Code's newer requirements. Latent defects Movement in the year > Link to strategy 1 2 3 Significant liabilities and costs may arise from the requirement to rectify latent defects identified several years after practical completion and handover to the client. This includes, but is not limited to the cost of rectifying any cladding or fire protection systems that are no-longer compliant with revised building regulations post-Grenfell. Movement in the year § The risk of claims arising from latent defects is a growing risk for our Construction and Partnerships businesses. This is partly driven by the knock-on effects of the Grenfell Tower fire as clients review their cladding and fire-protection systems, but also a more general rise in clients appointing consultants to identify potential defect claims, especially just before the liability period ends. Mitigation § We select competent designers and contractors to work with and use specialist consultants at key review stages. § We are embedding 'Delivering Excellence' principles into all stages of project delivery. Key risk indicators § Frequency and value of defect claims. Actions in 2018/19 § Refreshed BMS to allow better control and delivery of projects. § Taken tighter control of build quality. § Working more closely with a more robust supply chain. Across our 12 principal risks, the following six risks remain unchanged. Health and Safety (H&S) Movement in the year Link to strategy 3 A significant safety incident at one of the Group's developments or a general deterioration in the Group's H&S standards could put the Group's employees, subcontractors or the general public at risk of injury or death and could lead to litigation, significant penalties or damage to the Group's reputation. Movement in the year § H&S is a significant and ever-present risk in the construction sector and as such, the inherent risk remains largely unchanged. However, the trend towards larger fines for breaches in H&S legislation means that the potential financial penalties in the event of conviction are increasing. Mitigation § We have operational controls in place, including an H&S site risk assessment for every site. Compliance with our H&S policies and procedures is assessed through regular audits and the safety performance on our sites is monitored at all levels in the organisation. § Both the 'Golden Rules' and H&S database and the award-winning Challenging Beliefs, Affecting Behaviour safety programme help to reduce risk in this area. § We have developed and implemented a mental health awareness programme and promote the resources available to our staff through the construction sector's 'Mates in Mind' mental health charity. Key risk indicators § Increase in near misses and injuries. Actions in 2018/19 § The Safety, Health and Environment Leadership Team (SHELT), is now chaired by the Chief Executive, and attended by members of the Executive Board for each business, and provides oversight of health and safety policy and performance. § The devolved structure that was introduced in 2017/18 is bedding in well and the divisional functions are providing a more targeted service that meets the needs of the different businesses across the Group. Legal and regulatory Movement in the year Link to strategy 3 The legal and regulatory environment in which the Group operates is complex with the business required to comply with the legislation in relation to a wide range of areas, including bribery and corruption, competition, money laundering, health and safety, data privacy and building regulations. Movement in the year § While this remains a complex area of risk, there have been no significant new legal or regulatory changes during the year and our compliance activities have continued to evolve. Mitigation § The Group has comprehensive policies and guidance at every level including the Group's Code of Conduct, mandatory e-learning for all employees, regular legal updates and briefings, six-monthly compliance declarations, and conflicts of interest registers and authorisations. In addition, an anonymous and independent whistleblowing helpline is available to all staff. Key risk indicators § Increases in whistleblowing. § Increases in health and safety near misses. Actions in 2018/19 § Updated and re-launched our Code of Conduct with supporting communications and e-learning modules. § Changed the remit of the GDPR steering group to focus on monitoring ongoing compliance. Customer satisfaction and quality control Movement in the year Link to strategy 1 2 3 Failure to meet the build quality and service expectations of our clients or home buyers may damage our reputation and therefore have an adverse effect on our private sales rates, or ability to win new work, especially in markets where we are reliant on repeat business with key clients. Movement in the year § The inherent risk remains unchanged and customer service continues to be an area of focus across all businesses, particularly where we have repeat business with key local and nationwide clients. Mitigation § There are rigorous quality control procedures in place in all three of our businesses. The Linden Way defines our approach to delivering an excellent customer experience at each stage in the housebuilding process. Within our Construction and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses, quality control is embedded within the business management system policies and procedures. Key risk indicators § Customer satisfaction scores decline. § Failure to hit key milestones in project plan. § Decreased level of client retentions. Actions in 2018/19 § Continued the focus on customer satisfaction in all divisional and business unit Board meetings. § Established a Customer Service Improvement Forum in our Partnerships & Regeneration business with representatives from all business units and departments. § Continued to make progress with our 'Delivering Excellence' programme for clients. § Established a Stakeholder Steering Committee to manage our actions relating to key stakeholders such as customers and clients. People Movement in the year Link to strategy 1 3 The ability to attract, develop, retain and build relationships with a diverse range of skilled employees impacts every level of the Group, from developing and building our products to succession planning for the Board. Movement in the year § This risk is particularly significant for the Partnerships & Regeneration business as it continues to grow and bring new people into the business. Across the rest of the Group, this risk is relatively stable although the strategic review within the Construction & Investments business has increased the risk of disengagement and staff churn in that business. Mitigation § The Group has an established HR strategy based on best practice principles and relevant legislation which, among other things, includes the regular review of remuneration and benefits packages to ensure we remain competitive. Our succession planning and talent management processes enable continuity and identification of future leaders. § Launched an Employee Forum and Stakeholder Steering Committee to provide representation of the employee voice at Board level. § We operate graduate and trainee programmes to develop our own pipeline of talent. Key risk indicators § Increase in staff churn. Actions in 2018/19 § Successfully deployed existing succession plans to ensure a smooth transition in a number of Board and senior management roles. § Continued to grow and increase the capability of our in-house recruitment teams and reduce the use of agency staff. § Developed a 12-month onboarding plan within the Partnerships & Regeneration business. § Overhauled our senior and middle management training programmes, to continue to develop our teams. § Continued to promote our Agile Working and Be Well programmes. Cyber security Movement in the year Link to strategy 1 2 3 Loss of data from or loss of access to our IT infrastructure and applications, especially our financial system, through either natural disaster or a malicious cyber-attack, may affect our ability to carry on day-to-day business. Movement in the year The threat from cyber attacks continues to grow and become more sophisticated. However, we have made good progress in implementing tools to protect and monitor our networks and data. Mitigation § Disaster recovery plans are in place and are regularly reviewed and tested, including the performance of penetration testing. § A mandatory cyber security e-learning module has been developed and rolled out to all staff. § Tools to protect and monitor our networks and data such as scanning of email attachments to detect and intercept malware. Key risk indicators § Increased system down time. § Number of attacks on the network. Actions in 2018/19 § Performed an audit of our cyber security governance and control framework using specialist cyber security auditors. § Introduced dual factor authentification. § Introduced additional network monitoring and threat identification tools. § Strengthened corresponding section of Code of Conduct and refreshed e-learning module. Growth Movement in the year Link to strategy 1 2 3 The strong growth of the Partnerships & Regeneration business, in terms of revenue and geographic footprint, may increase the risk of quality issues or non-compliance with controls due to the pressure on resources and the limited capacity of management to provide the same level of oversight. Movement in the year § The risks associated with growth in the Partnerships & Regeneration business remain as the business continues to grow both organically and through the acquisition of the Strategic Team Group. However, as the business grows, new management structures and more standardised systems and processes are being implemented to manage these risks. Mitigation § Strong management teams are in place within each business to ensure that growth plans are well-managed. In addition, the Executive Board and plc Board regularly monitor the financial performance of each business. Key risk indicators § Failure to achieve growth targets. § Poor customer satisfaction scores. Actions in 2018/19 § Implemented a regional management structure to facilitate continued growth while maintaining senior leadership and oversight. § Updated and relaunched the Business Management System. § Continued to recruit effectively into senior leadership positions. Monitoring Brexit, and planning for possible disruption We have looked closely at the various risks that arise from the many possible permutations of Brexit, and have a plan to mitigate them. The terms on which we leave the EU are still uncertain and a 'no-deal scenario' remains one possible outcome. Throughout the year, the Board has monitored the developments in the withdrawal process and updated its assessment of the potential impacts of a no-deal Brexit for our businesses, reviewed the actions already taken and assessed what further action should be taken to prepare for this outcome. The nature of this risk is such that the potential impacts are difficult to predict with a high degree of certainty. However, there are broadly three ways in which the business could suffer a significant negative impact in the event of a no-deal Brexit, as detailed below in addition to the risks described on pages 28 to 31. A significant reduction in the volume and price of house sales The short-term disruption to existing trade and regulatory arrangements, uncertainty around the long-term relationship with the EU and the potential political fall-out from a no-deal Brexit, are all likely to contribute to reduced levels of investment and output in the UK economy. In this context, it is possible that reduced consumer confidence will exacerbate the current challenging conditions in the housing market, possibly leading to a downturn, which clearly would have an adverse effect on volumes, revenue and margins in our housebuilding businesses. Although a no-deal Brexit may trigger a reduction in activity in the housing market, a downturn in the market would not be a new risk for the business. The potential strategic and tactical responses to protect margin in a difficult market are well-understood by our housebuilding businesses and are under constant review. Therefore, although this is likely to have the biggest impact, it is not necessary to define any specific Brexit-related actions, over and above the actions we are already taking to manage the housing market risk as part of the business as usual management process. Programme delays due to disruption to our supply chains The precise effect of leaving the single market and customs union and reverting to trade based on World Trade Organisation rules is uncertain. However, most commentators are predicting that some degree of disruption to the transit of goods entering the UK from the EU would be likely, due to the requirement to introduce additional checks at either the EU or UK border. This could result in delays to our build programmes if either we, our subcontractors or their suppliers are unable to get imported materials into the country and on to our sites when required. Cost increases due to tariffs, devaluation of sterling or alternative sourcing There is a risk that the cost of materials we import from EU27 countries increases due to the imposition of customs duties, a devaluation in sterling or possibly the pass-through of increased customs administration costs. Even if we seek to source these materials from UK suppliers, we may not be able to do so at the same or lower cost than the comparable EU alternatives. In addition to the above three risks, there are longer-term impacts of leaving the EU, either with or without a withdrawal agreement. For example, the effect of the end of free movement of labour on the availability of skilled tradesmen in our supply chain. Actions taken In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Board has taken proportionate and targeted actions to ensure that we have understood the potential risks and, where appropriate, put in place contingency plans. Examples of the actions we have taken include: § Communicating the details of the Government's Settled Status scheme to all directly-employed and subcontractor staff through our 'Get Settled' communications programme. § Ongoing engagement with our key supply chain partners to understand the status of their no-deal contingency plans, specifically in relation to the import of materials from the EU. § Assessing the risk on a project by project basis and where appropriate, stockpiling sensible levels of materials that are critical to the build programme. Related party transactions Group Transactions between the Group and its joint ventures and jointly controlled operations are disclosed as follows: Sales to related parties Purchases from

related parties Amounts owed by

related parties Amounts owed to

related parties 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

£m Trading transactions Joint ventures 67.9 48.5 - - 331.6 311.2 24.8 18.0 Jointly controlled operations 44.8 37.3 - 0.1 7.8 7.5 8.5 24.4 Interest and dividend income from related parties 2019

£m 2018

£m Non-trading transactions Joint ventures 16.5 12.2 Sales to related parties are based on terms that would be available to unrelated third parties. Receivables are due within seven years (2018: seven years) and are unsecured, with interest rates varying from bank base rate plus 1.75% to 10%. Payables are due within one year (2018: one year) and are interest free. Company Transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries which are related parties, which are eliminated on consolidation, are disclosed as follows: Interest and dividend income from related parties Amounts due to

related parties Amounts due from

related parties Capital contributions to related parties 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

related parties Capital contributions to related parties 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

£m 2019

£m 2018

£m Non-trading transactions Subsidiary undertakings 86.6 104.7 388.0 374.3 291.7 184.9 - 45.0 The Company has provided performance guarantees in respect of certain operational contracts entered into between joint ventures and a Group undertaking. Statement of directors' responsibilities The directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under company law the directors have prepared the Group and Parent Company financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the EU. Under company law, the directors must not approve the financial statements, unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and Parent Company and of the profit or loss of the Group and Parent Company for that period. In preparing the financial statements, the directors are required to: · select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; · make judgments and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; · state whether applicable IFRSs as adopted by the EU have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and · prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis, unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group and Parent Company will continue in business. The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group and Parent Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and Parent Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements and the Directors' Remuneration Report comply with the Companies Act 2006 and, as regards the Group financial statements, Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and the Parent Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the Group and Parent Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. The directors consider that the Annual Report and Accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group and Parent Company's performance, position, business model and strategy. Each of the directors, whose names and functions are listed on pages 54 and 55 confirms that to the best of their knowledge: · the Parent Company financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Parent Company; · the Group financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and · the Strategic Report contained in pages 1 to 53 includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group and Parent Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces. In the case of each director in office at the date the Directors' Report is approved: · so far as the director is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Group and Company's auditors are unaware; and · they have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as a director in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Group and Company's auditors are aware of that information.

