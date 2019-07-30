Log in
Galliford Try : CRASH honours Galliford Try for 20 years of support

0
07/30/2019 | 05:25am EDT

CRASH honours Galliford Try for 20 years of support

Tuesday, 30 July 2019 @ 09:50

Charity CRASH honoured the generosity and loyalty of Galliford Try over two decades as a Patron Partner, at the Annual Patrons' Reception & Above and Beyond Awards in June.

Galliford Try, a patron of CRASH for 20 years, makes an annual donation of £8,000 which is used to provide a high level of practical support to frontline homelessness agencies throughout the UK. The business also provides expertise and building materials to CRASH projects and encourages employees to donate their time to supporting CRASH through its volunteering policy which enables employees' to take up to two days of volunteering time to support charitable causes. The business has also supported the charity through its 'Have a Heart Appeal', Christmas fundraising and a company quiz.

CRASH Chairman, Alan Brookes, welcomed guests and spoke about some of the remarkable achievements of the year.

CRASH Chief Executive, Francesca Roberts, addressed the reception, commenting: ''Our Patron companies are the beating heart of what we do and the future of this charity. And what a huge thank you CRASH owes you for everything you do during the year to help CRASH and our work. Thanks to you, last year CRASH was able to help 50 homelessness charities and hospices with 52 different projects. We had brilliant level of involvement from Patron companies and their employees.''

Pictured, Paul Jackson, Head of Business Development for Galliford Try Building London & South East Commercial, collected the award on behalf of the company.

He said: 'CRASH is a fantastic organisation that takes practical steps to make a tangible difference to the lives of thousands of people across the UK. We are pleased and proud to support them as part of our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate.'

The ceremony brought together senior representatives from the construction and property industry who have all given valuable time and resource to support CRASH.

Disclaimer

Galliford Try plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 09:24:02 UTC
