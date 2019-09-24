Log in
Galliford Try : Contract

09/24/2019 | 02:27am EDT

GALLIFORD TRY APPOINTED TO HIGHWAYS PROJECTS VALUED AT £461M

Galliford Try plc, the leading housebuilding, regeneration and construction group, announces its Highways business has been appointed to new projects valued at a total of £461m.

The largest of the schemes is a series of five projects in the eastern region valued at £300m to upgrade the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Peterborough. Work includes dualling single carriageways, road widening and construction of new junctions, bridges and other structures. Start on site is anticipated to be in 2021/22.

The other major scheme with an overall value of £135m is located in the south-west region on the A303 between Sparkford and Ilchester in Somerset. Work includes dualling 5.6km of the existing single carriageway, three new junctions, two new structures and significant earthworks. Subject to planning consent, start on site is due next March with the new route open to traffic in 2023.

Both schemes have been awarded by Highways England under the new Regional Delivery Partnerships Framework. The appointments include an initial design phase before moving on to construction.

Additionally, Galliford Try has been awarded phase two of Grantham Southern Relief Road by Lincolnshire County Council. The £19m project will join the B1174 to the A1 via a grade separated junction.

Finally, Leicestershire County Council has awarded the business the £7m contract to carry out improvements to the A46 and A5630 at Anstey to increase capacity for a new housing and industrial development in the north-west of Leicester.

Graham Prothero, Chief Executive of Galliford Try plc, commented: 'The Highways sector is a key strategic focus for our construction business as set out in our recent results, and we are delighted to have secured this high-quality pipeline of work. We have a strong working relationship with Highways England and the county councils involved and we look forward to delivering these much-needed infrastructure improvements alongside them.'

For further enquiries please contact:

Galliford Try

Graham Prothero, Chief Executive 01895 855001

Andrew Duxbury, Finance Director

Kevin Corbett, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Galliford Try plc is a leading UK housebuilding, regeneration and construction group. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 250. Housebuilding - through our Linden Homes business - develops private and affordable homes in prime locations. Galliford Try Partnerships - our regeneration business - delivers mixed-tenure solutions working with housing association, local authority and private sector partners. Operating as Galliford Try and Morrison Construction, our Construction business carries out building and infrastructure with clients in the public, private and regulated sectors. At the end of the last financial year to 30 June 2019, the Group generated revenue of £2.8bn.

Disclaimer

Galliford Try plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:26:01 UTC
