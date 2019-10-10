Log in
GALLIFORD TRY PLC

GALLIFORD TRY PLC

(GFRD)
  Report  
10/09 11:35:22 am
610 GBp   +0.33%
Galliford Try : Contract

10/10/2019 | 02:16am EDT

GALLIFORD TRY SECURES £340 MILLION WORTH OF WATER FRAMEWORKS

Galliford Try plc, announces that its Water business has been appointed to AMP7 frameworks worth approximately £340m to the company.

Galliford Try has been appointed by Southern Water as Delivery Partner for two of its design and build frameworks. Starting in 2020 and running for five years, they have a total value of £425m and Galliford Try's share of the business is anticipated to be worth approximately £240m. The value of the contract is subject to the final determination of Southern Water's business plan from Ofwat.

The frameworks cover capital investment schemes such as water and wastewater treatment works, upgrades in the western region in joint venture with Black & Veatch, as well as network schemes including pipelines and pumping stations in both the western and eastern regions in joint venture with Morrison Utility Services.

Galliford Try has also been appointed to Yorkshire Water's AMP7 frameworks. The total value of the frameworks is £1bn and Galliford Try expects to secure about £100m of work over the five-year term. There is scope for a three-year extension. Working with design partner GHD, Galliford Try has been allocated to the 'complex civils' framework covering the design, build and refurbishment of clean and wastewater treatment assets, reservoirs and pumping stations.

Graham Prothero, Chief Executive of Galliford Try plc, commented: 'The Water sector is a key strategic focus for our construction business as set out in our recent results. We are delighted to have been appointed to these frameworks having established an excellent relationship with Southern Water and Yorkshire Water over previous AMPs. We look forward to working with them to improve the service they provide to their customers.'

For further enquiries please contact:

Galliford Try

Graham Prothero, Chief Executive

Andrew Duxbury, Finance Director

Kevin Corbett, General Counsel & Company Secretary

01895 855001

Galliford Try plc is a leading UK housebuilding, regeneration and construction group. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 250. Housebuilding - through our Linden Homes business - develops private and affordable homes in prime locations. Galliford Try Partnerships - our regeneration business - delivers mixed-tenure solutions working with housing association, local authority and private sector partners. Operating as Galliford Try and Morrison Construction, our Construction business carries out building and infrastructure with clients in the public, private and regulated sectors. At the end of the last financial year to 30 June 2019, the Group generated revenue of £2.8bn.

10 October 2019

Disclaimer

Galliford Try plc published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:15:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 705 M
EBIT 2020 193 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 273 M
Yield 2020 10,6%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 676 M
Chart GALLIFORD TRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Galliford Try plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALLIFORD TRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 780,00  GBp
Last Close Price 610,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Prothero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Ventress Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew James Duxbury Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Terry Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gavin Slark Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALLIFORD TRY PLC-2.09%825
VINCI34.24%58 305
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.39%32 027
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-3.15%27 531
FERROVIAL45.52%20 585
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-18.05%20 051
