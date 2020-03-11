Log in
GALLIFORD TRY PLC

(GFRD)
GB00BKY40Q38

GALLIFORD TRY PLC

(GFRD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/10 12:35:21 pm
134.62 GBp   -0.99%
03:07aGALLIFORD TRY : Contract
PU
03/10Real estate agent LSL Property flags weaker demand on virus fears
RE
02/27GALLIFORD TRY : Vistry Group tops annual profit estimates as home sales rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Galliford Try : Contract

03/11/2020 | 03:07am EDT
Regulatory Story
Contract
Released 07:00 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6636F
Galliford Try Holdings PLC
11 March 2020

GALLIFORD TRY APPOINTED TO £54M WOMEN'S NATIONAL FACILITY

Galliford Try, one of the UK's leading construction groups, announces that its Scottish business Morrison Construction has been appointed by the Scottish Prison Service to build a new women's national facility, to replace Scotland's only female prison at Cornton Vale in Stirling.

The £54 million contract will involve the redevelopment of the existing facility in a phased programme of demolition and new build.

The first phase will provide two new residential blocks and a separate assessment centre. In addition, a new central hub with vocational and educational facilities, medical centre and laundry will be built along with a family and visitor area and administrative building.

Phase two will involve the creation of a retreat and multi-faith area and an animal welfare and grounds maintenance building. A new 126 space car park with EV charging points, enhanced hard and soft landscaping within the grounds and security fencing will also be created.

Bill Hocking, Chief Executive of Galliford Try, commented: 'We are delighted to have secured this opportunity in the key custodial sector where we have a growing reputation for building high-quality facilities across the UK. Morrison Construction continues to lead the way as contractor of choice for the public sector in Scotland and remains pivotal to delivering our strategy for the business.'

Galliford Try

Bill Hocking, Chief Executive 01895 855001

Andrew Duxbury, Finance Director

Kevin Corbett, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Notes to Editors

Galliford Try is a trading name of Galliford Try Holdings plc, a leading UK construction group listed on the London Stock Exchange. Operating as Galliford Try and Morrison Construction, the group carries out building and infrastructure projects with clients in the public, private and regulated sectors across the UK.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
CNTGZGMFVGLGGZM
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Contract - RNS

Disclaimer

Galliford Try plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:05:21 UTC
