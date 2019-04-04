Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Galliford Try plc    GFRD   GB00B3Y2J508

GALLIFORD TRY PLC

(GFRD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/04 06:04:48 am
690 GBp   +0.80%
05:22aGALLIFORD TRY : Double water award for Galliford Try
PU
04/02GALLIFORD TRY : Contract
PU
03/26Crest Nicholson poaches Galliford boss as CEO, shares jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Galliford Try : Double water award for Galliford Try

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Double water award for Galliford Try

Thursday, 04 April 2019 @ 09:59

Galliford Try has been awarded two water-related contracts worth a total of £35 million.

The larger project, to be carried out in joint venture with Black & Veatch, is the upgrade of Keadby pumping station near Scunthorpe for the Environment Agency.

The station is located at the end of a complex network of rivers and pumping stations within the lowlying Isle of Axholme which spans around 200 square miles across South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. The pumps help transfer flood water from the Three Rivers into the River Trent during high tides. The station is nearly 80 years old and has reached the end of its working life.

The project involves replacing the existing diesel driven pumps with six electric pumps, constructing electrical equipment buildings within the existing site and rebuilding the outfall headwall where the Three Rivers discharge to the Trent. Work starts this month and full completion is set for June 2021.

The other project, worth £14.5m, involves the laying of a 10km pipeline in Chichester, West Sussex, for Southern Water. The new waste water transfer main with three new pumping stations will run from the west of the city to the Tangmere treatment works in the east.

The new infrastructure is necessary to connect three major housing developments of 3,800 homes in the catchment to the sewer network while complying with Environment Agency consents to limit storm discharges from the existing Chichester treatment works into the harbour.

Both contracts will be undertaken by the Environment business unit of Galliford Try's Infrastructure division.

Ian Jones, Managing Director of Galliford Try Environment, said: 'The Keadby scheme together with the flood risk management project we've recently started at Burton-upon-Trent provide a firm foundation for the growth of our flood and coastal business while the Chichester pipeline further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Southern Water.'

Disclaimer

Galliford Try plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALLIFORD TRY PLC
05:22aGALLIFORD TRY : Double water award for Galliford Try
PU
04/02GALLIFORD TRY : Contract
PU
03/28GALLIFORD TRY : Prothero appointed new Galliford Try chief executive
AQ
03/27GALLIFORD TRY : MGJV secures 14.6M pipeline contract with Southern
AQ
03/27GALLIFORD TRY : appoints new chief executive as Truscott heads off to revive Cre..
AQ
03/26Crest Nicholson poaches Galliford boss as CEO, shares jump
RE
03/26GALLIFORD TRY : appoints Graham Prothero as Chief Executive
PU
03/26GALLIFORD TRY : Directorate Change
PU
03/18GALLIFORD TRY : secures place on key SCF framework
PU
03/14GALLIFORD TRY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 824 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 10,0%
P/E ratio 2019 5,57
P/E ratio 2020 5,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 760 M
Chart GALLIFORD TRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Galliford Try plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALLIFORD TRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 49%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Martin Truscott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Ventress Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Prothero Finance Director & Executive Director
Terry Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gavin Slark Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALLIFORD TRY PLC9.87%980
VINCI24.08%59 204
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION8.60%38 724
LARSEN & TOUBRO-1.93%28 838
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD11.67%26 628
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD5.15%24 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About