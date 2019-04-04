Galliford Try : Double water award for Galliford Try

Double water award for Galliford Try

Thursday, 04 April 2019 @ 09:59

Galliford Try has been awarded two water-related contracts worth a total of £35 million.

The larger project, to be carried out in joint venture with Black & Veatch, is the upgrade of Keadby pumping station near Scunthorpe for the Environment Agency.

The station is located at the end of a complex network of rivers and pumping stations within the lowlying Isle of Axholme which spans around 200 square miles across South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. The pumps help transfer flood water from the Three Rivers into the River Trent during high tides. The station is nearly 80 years old and has reached the end of its working life.

The project involves replacing the existing diesel driven pumps with six electric pumps, constructing electrical equipment buildings within the existing site and rebuilding the outfall headwall where the Three Rivers discharge to the Trent. Work starts this month and full completion is set for June 2021.

The other project, worth £14.5m, involves the laying of a 10km pipeline in Chichester, West Sussex, for Southern Water. The new waste water transfer main with three new pumping stations will run from the west of the city to the Tangmere treatment works in the east.

The new infrastructure is necessary to connect three major housing developments of 3,800 homes in the catchment to the sewer network while complying with Environment Agency consents to limit storm discharges from the existing Chichester treatment works into the harbour.

Both contracts will be undertaken by the Environment business unit of Galliford Try's Infrastructure division.

Ian Jones, Managing Director of Galliford Try Environment, said: 'The Keadby scheme together with the flood risk management project we've recently started at Burton-upon-Trent provide a firm foundation for the growth of our flood and coastal business while the Chichester pipeline further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Southern Water.'