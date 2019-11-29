Galliford Try : Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

29 November 2019

For immediate release

Galliford Try plc

Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

The Board of Galliford Try plc ('Galliford Try')is pleased to announce that, at the Court Meeting and General Meeting held earlier today in connection with the proposed disposal of the Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses of Galliford Try (the 'Transaction'), including a Group restructuring and scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Scheme'):

· at the Court Meeting, the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders voted to approve the Scheme; and

· at the General Meeting, the requisite majority of Galliford Try Shareholders voted to pass the General Meeting Resolutions to implement the Scheme, including the amendment to the Articles of Association, approve the Transaction and approve the New Galliford Try LTIP.

Details of the resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Court Meeting and General Meeting contained in the circular published by Galliford Try on 8 November 2019 in relation to the Transaction (the 'Circular').

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 111,032,617 carrying one vote each. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in Galliford Try as at the Voting Record Time was 111,032,617. The detailed voting results in relation to the Court Meeting and the General Meeting are summarised below.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Circular.

Court Meeting

The table below sets out the results of the poll at the Court Meeting. Each Scheme Shareholder, present in person or by proxy, was entitled to one vote per Scheme Share held at the Voting Record Time.

Results of Court Meeting No. of Scheme Shares voted % of Scheme Shares voted* No. of Scheme Shareholders who voted % of Scheme Shareholders who voted* No. of Scheme Shares voted as a % of issued ordinary share capital* FOR 77,698,591 99.29 572 90.65 69.98 AGAINST 557,654 0.71 59 9.35 0.50 TOTAL 78,256,245 100 631 100 70.48

* Rounded to two decimal places

General Meeting

The table below sets out the results of the poll at the General Meeting. Each Galliford Try Shareholder, present in person or by proxy, was entitled to one vote per Ordinary Share held at the Voting Record Time.

FOR** AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD*** No. of votes % of votes* No. of votes % of votes* No. of votes No. of votes Special Resolution Resolution 1 - Approval of the implementation of the Scheme, including the amendment to the Articles of Association 77,744,522 99.30 549,196 0.70 78,293,718 17,769 Ordinary Resolutions Resolution 2 - Approval of the Transaction 77,742,295 99.29 552,434 0.71 78,294,729 13,454 Resolution 3 - Approval of the New Galliford Try LTIP 77,646,187 99.23 605,202 0.77 78,251,389 56,794

* Rounded to two decimal places.

** Includes discretionary votes.

*** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' the General Meeting Resolutions.

Next Steps and timetable

The outcome of today's meetings means that the conditions as set out in paragraphs 7.1(a), 7.1(b) and 7.1(c) of Part VII (Explanatory Statement for the Scheme) of the Circular have been satisfied.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or, if capable of waiver, waiver of the other outstanding conditions of the Scheme and the Transaction set out in the Circular, including sanction of the Scheme and confirmation of the Galliford Try Capital Reduction by the Court at the Court Hearing, the delivery of a copy of the Court Order and associated statement of capital to the Registrar of Companies and the passing by the requisite majorities at the Bovis Homes General Meeting of the resolutions required to approve and implement the Transaction. Subject to sanction of the Scheme and confirmation of the Galliford Try Capital Reduction by the Court and the satisfaction or waiver (where applicable) of the other conditions, it is expected that the Transaction will complete in January 2020.

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Transaction remains as set out on pages 9 and 10 of the Circular. If any of the times and/or dates in the expected timetable change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

General

Copies of the resolutions passed at the Court Meeting and General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Certain figures included in this announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

Enquiries:

Galliford Try plc Graham Prothero, Chief Executive Andrew Duxbury, Finance Director Kevin Corbett, General Counsel and Company Secretary 01895 855 001 Rothschild & Co (Lead Financial Adviser to Galliford Try and New Galliford Try) John Deans Neil Thwaites Peter Everest 020 7280 5000 HSBC Bank plc (Joint Financial Adviser, Joint Sponsor and Joint Corporate Broker to Galliford Try and New Galliford Try) Mark Dickenson Adam Miller Keith Welch Diraj Ramchandani 020 7991 8888 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Financial Adviser, Joint Sponsor and Joint Corporate Broker to Galliford Try and New Galliford Try) Charles Batten Edward Knight Harry Nicholas 020 7418 8900 Tulchan Communications (PR Adviser to Galliford Try) James Macey White Martin Pengelley Elizabeth Snow 020 7353 4200

