Galliford Try : signs development deal worth about 275 million pounds
0
02/18/2019 | 02:43am EST
(Reuters) - Builder Galliford Try struck a deal worth about 275 million pounds ($354.9 million) to build 470 new homes and a new council headquarters building as it handed over its Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route project that has faced numerous delays.
Galliford's deal with Ealing Borough Council, dubbed Perceval House project and expected to commence next year, will also include other structures, the company said.
(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)