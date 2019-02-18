Log in
GALLIFORD TRY PLC

(GFRD)
Galliford Try : signs development deal worth about 275 million pounds

0
02/18/2019

(Reuters) - Builder Galliford Try struck a deal worth about 275 million pounds ($354.9 million) to build 470 new homes and a new council headquarters building as it handed over its Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route project that has faced numerous delays.

Galliford's deal with Ealing Borough Council, dubbed Perceval House project and expected to commence next year, will also include other structures, the company said.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 926 M
EBIT 2019 178 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 162 M
Yield 2019 10,3%
P/E ratio 2019 6,45
P/E ratio 2020 5,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 764 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target 47%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Martin Truscott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter J. Ventress Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Prothero Finance Director & Executive Director
Terry Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gavin Slark Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALLIFORD TRY PLC10.43%985
VINCI11.80%54 402
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.79%37 407
LARSEN & TOUBRO-13.53%24 449
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD9.63%23 862
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-1.86%22 876
