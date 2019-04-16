Galliford Try : to review construction business, lowers forecast

The outcome of the review will reduce the full-year post-exceptional pretax profit by 30 million pounds to 40 million pounds below the current consensus forecast of 156 million pounds, the company said.

The review includes an assessment of operational progress and contract positions throughout Galliford's construction business, with the single largest element being the Queensferry Crossing joint venture, which recently increased its estimated final costs on the project.

A majority of its construction businesses continued to perform well and these adjustments would not have a significant impact on its previous guidance for net debt this year, the housebuilding, regeneration and construction group said.

The review comes weeks after former Finance Director Graham Prothero took over as the builder's new chief executive officer.

Galliford, known for construction projects ranging from the redevelopment of the Wimbledon tennis venue to hospitals and city bypasses, has also faced Brexit hiccups, with the government distracted from embarking on major projects because of Brexit.

Galliford's shares were seen opening lower 5 to 25 percent, according to traders.

