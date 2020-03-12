Galmed Pharmaceuticals : Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol, a liver targeted, oral, SCD1 modulator, currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis provides today a business update and reports financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 08:30 ET today.

Financial Summary – Full Year 2019 vs. Full Year 2018; 4Q19 vs. 4Q18:

For the three and twelve months ended December 31 , 201 9 , the Company recorded a net loss of $ 8 . 3 and $ 20 . 5 million or $0 . 39 and $ 0 . 97 per share, respectively, compared with a net loss of $3 . 7 million and $ 9 . 9 million, or $0 . 18 and $ 0 . 54 per share, for the three and twelve months ended December 31 , 201 8 .





, the Company recognized a net financial income of and , respectively, compared with and , respectively, during 2018. The increase during the twelve months ended is mainly due to an increase in interest income from marketable debt securities and short-term deposits, as compared to such income in 2018. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable debt securities totaled $75.6 million as of December 31, 2019 , compared with $ 9 0.2 million as of December 31, 2018 . The decrease is mainly attributable to our $14.9 million negative cash flow from operations during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study.

Forward-Looking Statements:

his press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Galmed's objectives, plans and strategies, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Galmed intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause Galmed's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the timing and cost of Galmed's pivotal Phase 3 ARMOR trial, or the ARMOR Study; completion and receiving favorable results of the ARMOR Study for Aramchol or any other pre-clinical or clinical trial; regulatory action with respect to Aramchol by the FDA or the EMA; the commercial launch and future sales of Aramchol or any other future products or product candidates; Galmed's ability to comply with all applicable post-market regulatory requirements for Aramchol in the countries in which it seeks to market the product; Galmed's ability to achieve favorable pricing for Aramchol; Galmed's expectations regarding the commercial market for NASH patients; third-party payor reimbursement for Aramchol; Galmed's estimates regarding anticipated capital requirements and Galmed's needs for additional financing; market adoption of Aramchol by physicians and patients; the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of Aramchol; the development and approval of the use of Aramchol for additional indications or in combination therapy; and Galmed's expectations regarding licensing, acquisitions and strategic operations. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Galmed is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Galmed's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020, and in other filings that Galmed has made and may make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and reflect Galmed's current views with respect to future events, and Galmed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Audited) U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data











































As of December 31,









2019



2018

Assets















Current assets



















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 15,931



$ 24,159

Restricted cash







112





-

Short-term deposits







27,938





6,067

Marketable debt securities







31,622





59,962

Other accounts receivable







827





218

Total current assets







76,430





90,406























Right of use assets







538





-

Property and equipment, net







171





194

Total non-current assets







709





194























Total assets





$ 77,139



$ 90,600























Liabilities and stockholders' equity









































Current liabilities



















Trade payables





$ 5,999



$ 1,814

Other accounts payable







935





892

Total current liabilities







6,934





2,706























Non-current liabilities



















Lease obligation





$ 352



$ -

Total non-current liabilities







352





-























Stockholders' equity



















Ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share; Authorized

50,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 21,139,385 shares

as of December 31, 2019; 21,018,919 shares as of December

31, 2018







58





58

Additional paid-in capital







176,696





174,322

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







35





(11)

Accumulated deficit







(106,936)





(86,475)

Total stockholders' equity







69,853





87,894























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 77,139



$ 90,600



GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Audited)

U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data





















Year ended December 31,



2019



2018



2017

Revenue $ -



$ 2,038



$ 1,085

Research and development expenses

18,180





8,313





9,650

General and administrative expenses

4,196





4,440





3,799

Total operating loss

22,376





10,715





12,364

Financial income, net

(1,915)





(934)





(65)

Loss before income taxes

20,461





9,781





12,299

Income taxes

-





75





-

Net loss $ 20,461



$ 9,856



$ 12,299



























Basic and diluted net loss per share $ 0.97



$ 0.54



$ 0.98

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding

used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

21,114,399





18,137,689





12,487,349



GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Audited) U.S. Dollars in thousands

















Year ended December 31,





2019



2018



2017

Cash flow from operating activities

















































Net loss for the year

$ (20,461)



$ (9,856)



$ (12,299)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



35





387





239

Amortization of discount/premium on marketable debt securities



(105)





(144)





21

Loss (gain) on sale of marketable debt securities



(9)





12





143

Linked difference of marketable debt securities



-





-





(167)

Interest income from short-term deposits



(63)





-





-

Stock-based compensation expense



2,231





1,783





1,394

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Decrease in deferred revenue from collaboration agreement



-





(538)





(1,085)

Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable



(609)





(63)





129

Increase (decrease) in trade payables



4,185





(462)





(846)

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable



(141)





(142)





671

Increase (decrease) in related party



-





-





(267)

Net cash used in operating activities



(14,937)





(9,023)





(12,067)



























Cash flow from investing activities























Purchase of property and equipment



(12)





(90)





(12)

Investment in securities, available for sale



(72,600)





(92,279)





(3,869)

Proceeds from sale of securities, available for sale



101,098





38,421





10,325

Investment in short-term deposits, net



(21,808)





(6,067)





–

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



6,678





(60,015)





6,444



























Cash flow from financing activities























Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance costs (*)



-





79,149





15,017

Proceeds from exercise of options



143





1,027





530

Net cash provided by financing activities



143





80,176





15,547

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(8,116)





11,138





9,924

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year



24,159





13,021





3,097

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year

$ 16,043



$ 24,159



$ 13,021



























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:























Cash received from interest

$ 1,953



$ 865



$ 202

Cash paid for taxes

$ -



$ 75



$ –



























Non-cash transactions:























Recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liabilities from adoption of ASU 2016-02

$ 653



$ -



$ -































