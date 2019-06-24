June 24, 2019: GALORE ANNOUNCES A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRILLING AT ITS DOS SANTOS PROJECT (pdf)

|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|
June 24, 2019
GALORE ANNOUNCES A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND
PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRILLING AT ITS DOS SANTOS PROJECT
Vancouver, B.C., Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GRI) is pleased to announce that it intends to commence a non-brokeredprivate placement to raise gross proceeds of up to USD $1,500,000.00 (the "Offering"). The private placement will consist of up to 40,200,000 units, using the conversion rate of ($1 USD = $1.34 CAD) at a price of CAD $0.05 per unit (the "Units"), with each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each warrant will be exercisable into one additional common share at a price of CAD $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing of the financing. At the discretion of the Company, Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry, such that if the closing price equals or exceeds $0.15 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the Company will provide notice to the warrant holders that the exercise period of the Warrants shall be reduced to 30 days, with the reduced period commencing seven calendar days following the tenth consecutive trading day.
The proceeds of the offering will be used for continued drilling of the El Alamo claim, drilling at the Los Gemelos claim, and for general working capital.
The securities issued pursuant to this Offering will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Offering. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Drilling Update:
The Company is also pleased to report that its 2,500-meter diamond core drilling program (see News Releases of May 27, and June 4, 2019) at Galore's 100% owned El Alamo target and part of the larger Dos Santos project continues to progress well. A detailed update on the drilling program at El Alamo will be provided in the following weeks to come.
We thank our many stockholders for their continued support and we look forward to directing this Company to the future success we have all awaited.
If anyone is interested in participating in the Private Placement Offering, please contact Mike McMillan, CEO @ (210) 860-9212 (USA) or by email to: mike@galoreresources.com in order to receive subscription documentation and instructions. The Company expects to close the financing over the course of the next couple of weeks.