June7, 2019: GALORE ANNOUNCES LOAN BONUS (pdf)

GALORE ANNOUNCES LOAN BONUS

Vancouver, BC: Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GRI) ("Galore" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of May 27, 2019 which advised the Company had received a USD $100,000 loan from an officer of the Company in order to pay expenses related to its current 2,500-meterdiamond core drilling program at Galore's 100% owned El Alamo target, the Company has now agreed to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants to the Lender as further consideration for the loan. The bonus warrants will be exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance at a deemed price of $0.05. The issuance of these bonus warrants will be subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Galore Resources

Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold and silver deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project. This project covers two historic gold zones and has the potential to host bulk tonnage gold-silver deposits based on past drilling, trenching and a recent airborne geophysical survey.

