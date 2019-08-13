Log in
Galp Energia : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

08/13/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Número de

% de direitos de

% de direitos de

% de

voto através de

direitos de

voto inerentes a

direitos de

instrumentos

voto

ações

voto

financeiros

ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ações

15.667.324

1,89%

0,00%

1,89%

Ordinárias)

ISIN US3640971053 (ADR)

285.372

0,03%

0,00%

0,03%

The Bank of New York

15.952.696

1,92%

0,00%

1,92%

Mellon Corporation

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 17:26:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 335 M
EBIT 2019 1 527 M
Net income 2019 681 M
Debt 2019 2 426 M
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 10 639 M
Chart GALP ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 16,28  €
Last Close Price 12,83  €
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA-7.00%11 942
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.89%294 527
BP PLC0.98%122 242
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES3.64%96 619
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)6.75%96 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-1.39%82 742
