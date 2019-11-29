Galp Energia : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:

On 28 November 2019, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 26 November 2019, its subsidiary BNY Mellon IHC, LLC increased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights to 2.0%, through its subsidiary MBC Investments Corporation.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has now a total indirect holding in Galp's voting rights of 2.09%. The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.



Number of voting rights % of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights attached to financial instruments % of total voting rights ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ações Ordinárias) 17,192,277 2.07% 0.00% 2.07% ISIN US3640971053 (ADR) 177,602 0.02% 0.00% 0.02% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 17,369,879 2.09% 0.00% 2.09%