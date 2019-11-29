Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Galp Energia    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA

(GALP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Galp Energia : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:33pm EST

In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:
On 28 November 2019, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 26 November 2019, its subsidiary BNY Mellon IHC, LLC increased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights to 2.0%, through its subsidiary MBC Investments Corporation.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has now a total indirect holding in Galp's voting rights of 2.09%. The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.

Number of voting rights % of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights attached to financial instruments % of total voting rights
ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ações Ordinárias) 17,192,277 2.07% 0.00% 2.07%
ISIN US3640971053 (ADR) 177,602 0.02% 0.00% 0.02%

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

17,369,879 2.09% 0.00% 2.09%

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 18:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALP ENERGIA
01:33pGALP ENERGIA : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
PU
11/25GALP ENERGIA : secures new renewable power purchase agreement in Spain
PU
11/25GALP ENERGIA : increases solar power purchases in Spain through long-term contra..
PU
11/21GALP ENERGIA : Datathon | Galp challenges data scientists to innovative competit..
PU
10/29BP eyes Brazil gas buildout, may swap LNG imports for domestic output
RE
10/28Big Oil seeks refuge in Brazil from Latam regional turmoil
RE
10/22GALP ENERGIA : 3Q Net Profit Dropped
DJ
10/22GALP ENERGIA : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/17Big U.S. liquefied natgas players move fast; smaller ones try to keep up
RE
09/30GALP ENERGIA : 3rd quarter report
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17 320 M
EBIT 2019 1 448 M
Net income 2019 527 M
Debt 2019 2 375 M
Yield 2019 4,48%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 12 298 M
Chart GALP ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,86  €
Last Close Price 14,83  €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA7.50%13 533
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.75%290 677
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES40.94%130 877
BP PLC-1.99%126 309
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-19.50%82 724
PHILLIPS 6633.13%50 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group