Galp Energia SGPS S A : Derivatives on CO2 licences

Unauthorized transactions of derivatives by the Company on CO2 licences have been identified, which resulted in a loss of c.€60 m. The Company has since closed all positions and has taken the appropriate internal measures, including disciplinary actions and audits, as well as reinforced operational controls with the purpose of preventing similar events.
This event does not change the cash position disclosed to the market on the Trading Update release on July 13, and there will be no further negative financial impacts related thereto.
Disclaimer
Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 21:55:09 UTC