GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
07/14 03:59:54 pm
10.675 EUR   +1.62%
05:56pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Derivatives on CO2 licences
PU
07/13Galp 2Q Oil Production Rose, Refining Margin Fell
DJ
07/13GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading Update 2Q20
PU
Galp Energia SGPS S A : Derivatives on CO2 licences

07/14/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

Unauthorized transactions of derivatives by the Company on CO2 licences have been identified, which resulted in a loss of c.€60 m. The Company has since closed all positions and has taken the appropriate internal measures, including disciplinary actions and audits, as well as reinforced operational controls with the purpose of preventing similar events.

This event does not change the cash position disclosed to the market on the Trading Update release on July 13, and there will be no further negative financial impacts related thereto.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 21:55:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 11 923 M 13 580 M 13 580 M
Net income 2020 100 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2020 3 162 M 3 601 M 3 601 M
P/E ratio 2020 124x
Yield 2020 6,77%
Capitalization 8 773 M 9 999 M 9 992 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,00 €
Last Close Price 10,58 €
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-29.50%9 900
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.88%180 375
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD26.61%163 477
BP PLC-37.10%75 313
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-28.14%68 212
PTT-13.64%34 153
