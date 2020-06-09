Log in
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
News 


Galp Energia SGPS S A : Issuance of EUR 500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Notes due in 2026

06/09/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Galp informs that it has set today the terms of a EUR 500,000,000 bond, with maturity in January 2026 and a coupon of 2.0%.


The notes, issued under the EMTN Programme ('Euro Medium Term Note Programme'), are expected to be listed on Euronext Dublin.


BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBI, Mizuho, Santander and UniCredit acted as joint bookrunners.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 17:32:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 13 436 M 15 249 M 15 249 M
Net income 2020 -14,9 M -16,9 M -16,9 M
Net Debt 2020 3 099 M 3 518 M 3 518 M
P/E ratio 2020 150x
Yield 2020 6,12%
Capitalization 9 843 M 11 185 M 11 172 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 52,2%
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,04 €
Last Close Price 11,87 €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-20.34%11 113
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-23.93%231 452
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.66%123 234
BP PLC-22.44%93 387
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-23.24%69 960
PHILLIPS 66-19.46%39 183
