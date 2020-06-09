Galp Energia SGPS S A : Issuance of EUR 500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Notes due in 2026

Galp informs that it has set today the terms of a EUR 500,000,000 bond, with maturity in January 2026 and a coupon of 2.0%.
The notes, issued under the EMTN Programme ('Euro Medium Term Note Programme'), are expected to be listed on Euronext Dublin.
BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBI, Mizuho, Santander and UniCredit acted as joint bookrunners.
