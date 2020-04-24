Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galp Energia SGPS S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. informs that the Annual General Meeting held today approved the items proposed on the agenda as follows:

  1. Resolve on the integrated management report and on the individual and consolidated accounts for the year 2019 as well as the remaining reporting documents, including the corporate governance report and the consolidated nonfinancial information, together with the accounts legal certification documents and the opinion and activity report of the Audit Board.
  2. Resolve on the proposal to allocate the 2019 results.
  3. Perform a general appraisal of the Board of Directors, for the year 2019, in accordance with Article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code.
  4. Perform a general appraisal of the Audit Board, for the year 2019, in accordance with Article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code.
  5. Perform a general appraisal of the Statutory Auditor, for the year 2019, in accordance with Article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code.
  6. Resolve on the statement of the Remuneration Committee regarding the remuneration policy for the Company's management and supervisory bodies and members of the Board of the Annual General Meeting.
  7. Resolve on the granting of authorisation to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of treasury shares and bonds or other debt securities by the Company or by its affiliates.

All results are available here.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 17:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
01:23pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
04/22GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : quaterly earnings release
04/21GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
PU
04/08GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading update - 1Q - 2020
PU
04/08GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Recent developments & 1Q20 Trading Update
PU
04/03GALP ENERGIA : quaterly sales release
04/01Meal delivery firms branch out into groceries during crisis
RE
04/01Meal delivery firms branch out into groceries during crisis
RE
03/23GALP ENERGIA : Annual General Meeting 2020 and Integrated Report 2019
PU
03/23GALP ENERGIA : to Deliver Masks to Truck Drivers in Spain
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 12 381 M
EBIT 2020 793 M
Net income 2020 291 M
Debt 2020 3 047 M
Yield 2020 7,66%
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 7 817 M
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,10  €
Last Close Price 9,43  €
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-36.74%8 464
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.73%183 812
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.26%107 134
BP PLC-32.65%79 204
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.31%73 972
PTT0.00%29 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group