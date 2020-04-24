Galp Energia SGPS S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. informs that the Annual General Meeting held today approved the items proposed on the agenda as follows:

Resolve on the integrated management report and on the individual and consolidated accounts for the year 2019 as well as the remaining reporting documents, including the corporate governance report and the consolidated nonfinancial information, together with the accounts legal certification documents and the opinion and activity report of the Audit Board. Resolve on the proposal to allocate the 2019 results. Perform a general appraisal of the Board of Directors, for the year 2019, in accordance with Article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code. Perform a general appraisal of the Audit Board, for the year 2019, in accordance with Article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code. Perform a general appraisal of the Statutory Auditor, for the year 2019, in accordance with Article 455 of the Portuguese Companies Code. Resolve on the statement of the Remuneration Committee regarding the remuneration policy for the Company's management and supervisory bodies and members of the Board of the Annual General Meeting. Resolve on the granting of authorisation to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of treasury shares and bonds or other debt securities by the Company or by its affiliates.

All results are available here.