Galp Energia SGPS S A : Results presentation - 1Q - 2020

04/27/2020 | 03:38am EDT

1Q20 RESULTS

April 27

2020

An integrated energy player developing profitable and sustainable businesses

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This presentation may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results, which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long- term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors including obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and available on our website at galp.com. Statements regarding potential future financial or operating results made at Galp's Capital Markets Day of February 18, 2020 should not be considered to be updated or re-affirmed as of any later date except to the extent specifically updated or re-affirmed in this release or in subsequent public disclosures. Forward-looking statements are statements other than in respect of historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are referred in Galp's Management Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

21Q20 Results

01

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

Carlos Gomes da Silva, CEO

DETERIORATING MARKET CONDITIONS

CAUSED BY COVID-19 AND LOWER COMMODITY PRICES

Brent Price ($/bbl)

80

60

40

20

0

1Q19

1Q20

1Q21

Brent dated

Brent Fwd

Oil products cracks ($/ton)

200

150

100

50

0

-50

1Q19

1Q20

1Q21

Diesel crack

Future diesel crack

Gasoline crack

Future gasoline crack

Iberian demand (YoY, %)

30%

0%

-30%

-60%

1Q19

1Q20

1Q21

Oil products

Power

NG

Galp's projections

1Q20 oil price down 21% QoQ, with significant impact on upstream results

Oil prices consensus for the remaining quarters of 2020 now standing at sub-$40/bbl

Galp refining margin down to $1.9/boe in 1Q20, already reflecting lower demand and oil product cracks

Weak global demand and inventory levels creating a challenging refining and gas trading environment

Lockdowns causing severe regional demand drops, notably in oil products

Uncertainty on the outbreak evolution and what could be the regional and global economic impact

41Q20 Results

Source: Bloomberg. Iberian demand data based on APETRO, CORES, REN, REE e Enagas.

ENSURING A TIMELY RESPONSE

TO UNPRECEDENTED CONDITIONS

Protecting People's safety and

Assessing operational

Preparing lockdown exit

health

flexibility

strategies

Ensuring business continuity

Adapting activities to current

Define businesses' adaptation

and asset integrity

and expected macro conditions

to a "new normal"

51Q20 Results

PROMPT MITIGATION MEASURES

TO INCREASE RESILIENCE AND PROTECT FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Context

Response

Sharp demand decrease

Adapted business and operations

Low commodity price

High impact short term cash

environment

saving initiatives

Economic downturn

Portfolio management

High uncertainty and volatility

FCF1neutral

@ Brent c.$20/bbl

>€500 m

Annual Capex + Opex reduction

Capex Opex

61Q20 Results

1FCF = CFFO - Operating Leases (IFRS 16) - Net Interests - Net Capex.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION GUIDELINES

ADJUSTING THE SHORT TERM WHILE KEEPING LONG TERM STRATEGY AMBITION

Investment Strategy

Financial Discipline

Shareholder Distribution

High flexibility to adjust

Enhancing liquidity and

2019 dividend

capital spending

protecting financial position

€0.5 - 0.7 bn

€2.6 bn

€0.70/sh(+10% YoY)

Revised annual net capex1

Cash + undrawn credit lines

Final payment of €0.38/sh in 2Q20

1Considers cash spending reduction initiatives to adjust to current market conditions, from previous guidance of €1.0 - 1.2 bn p.a. on average, which

7

1Q20 Results

could be resumed subject to the pace of market recovery. Corresponds to equity capex, net of potential divestments.

SHORT TERM OUTLOOK

EXPECTED MACRO VOLATILITY AND CURRENT COVID-19 TO IMPACT 2Q20 PERFORMANCE

Upstream

Refining & Midstream

Commercial

Adapting operations and

Low demand and high

Commercial activities

maintenance activities

inventory levels leading to

impacted by demand

refining slowdown

constraints

Renewables & New Businesses

Closing of solar PV acquisition in Spain and partnership expected during 2Q20

Uncertain recovery profile from 3Q20 onwards. Prepared to adapt quickly if that is to happen sooner and stronger than expected.

81Q20 Results

02

1Q20 RESULTS

Filipe Silva, CFO

GROUP EBITDA OF €469 M

REFLECTING MACRO ENVIRONMENT DETERIORATION

€m

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

RCA Ebitda

494

653

469

Upstream

374

500

286

Refining & Midstream

27

52

90

Commercial

90

102

90

Renewables & New Businesses

0

-5

-1

RCA Ebit

278

354

217

Associates

36

21

19

Financial results

1

43

-60

Taxes1

-173

-215

-146

Non-controlling interests

-39

-46

-1

RCA Net Income

103

157

29

IFRS Net Income

-8

106

-257

Upstreamimpacted by lower WI production QoQ, due to planned maintenance, lower realisations and underlifting adjustments

Refining & Midstreamsupported by a swing in pricing lag effects from the sharp drop in commodity prices, despite HCC maintenance

Commercialwith a resilient contribution despite Iberia's lockdown in March

Financial resultsdriven by negative non-cash FX losses and MTM, offsetting positive cash contribution from Brent derivatives

RCA Net incomeof €29 m. IFRS net income negative at -€257 m, reflecting a significant accounting inventory effect (-€278 m)

101Q20 Results

1Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.

CASH GENERATION

INVENTORY EFFECT DRIVING WORKING CAPITAL RELEASE

CFFO of €244 m

IFRS Ebitda impacted by inventory effect, partially compensated by working capital release. Tax payments related to previous periods

Investment and financial cash flow

Net capex of €211 m, mostly allocated to Brazil and Mozambique. Derivative gains of €105 m from monetisation of Brent put options

FCF of €63 m

Post-dividend cash flow of -€45 m, including dividends paid to minorities

in Brazil of €108 m

FCF 1Q20 (€m)

Inventory effect

289

-165

244

-75

105

120

63

-45

-211

-108

Ebitda IFRS

Working

Taxes

CFFO

Net interests Net capex

Derivative

FCF

Dividends paidPost-dividend

+ Associates

capital

+ IFRS 16

gains

to minorities cash flow

payments

111Q20 Results

SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION

AS A BASIS TO HANDLE UNCERTAINTY

€m

31 Mar.,

31 Dec.,

31 Mar.,

2019

2019

2020

Net fixed assets

7,380

7,358

7,439

Rights of use (IFRS 16)

1,209

1,167

1,171

Working capital

811

952

663

Other assets/liabilities

-704

-1,161

-1,184

Capital employed

8,696

8,316

8,089

Net debt

1,603

1,435

1,496

Operating leases (IFRS 16)

1,230

1,223

1,232

Equity

5,862

5,657

5,360

Equity, net debt and op. leases

8,696

8,316

8,089

Debt

Stable debt position and extending average debt maturity, following a €200 m reduction of 2020 redemptions

Net debt to Ebitda

Ratio stable versus YE2019 at 0.7x1

121Q20 Results

1Ratio considers the LTM RCA Ebitda of €2,356 m, adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€191 m in 1Q20).

03

Appendix

1Q20 UPSTREAM

CONTRIBUTION IMPACTED BY OIL PRICE ENVIRONMENT

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Working interest production

kboepd

112.6

136.9

131.4

Oil production

kbpd

99.5

121.8

118.1

Net entitlement production

kboepd

110.8

135.1

129.6

Angola

kbpd

8.7

13.3

14.1

Brazil

kboepd

102.1

121.8

115.6

Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent

USD/boe

-8.9

-6.3

-5.8

Production costs

USD/boe

3.8

2.7

2.4

DD&A

USD/boe

13.5

15.2

13.1

RCA Ebitda

€ m

374

500

286

RCA Ebit

€ m

256

332

145

Net Income from Upstream Associates

€ m

16

0

-1

Capex

€ m

132

184

104

WI production slightly down QoQ, with the continued ramp-up of FPSOs Lula North and Berbigão/Sururu offset by planned stoppages

Ebitda impacted by lower realisations and underlifting adjustments in a period of steep oil price decline

DD&A benefiting from the reserves' 2020 upward revision in Angola

141Q20 Results

1Q20 REFINING & MIDSTREAM

EBITDA REFLECTING MACRO ENVIRONMENT VOLATILITY

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Raw materials processed

mmboe

22.8

26.5

26.8

Galp refining margin

USD/boe

2.3

3.3

1.9

Oil products supply

1

mton

3.6

4.2

4.1

NG/LNG supply & trading volumes

1

GWh

22,925

23,232

17,705

Trading

GWh

9,501

8,960

5,303

Sales of electricity to the grid

GWh

339

354

339

RCA Ebitda

€ m

27

52

90

RCA Ebit

€ m

-48

-44

9

Net Income from Ref. & Midstream Associates

€ m

19

21

24

Capex

€ m

5

60

14

Refining performance impacted by the harsh macro environment and planned maintenance activities performed in Sines' HCC unit

NG/LNG supply & trading volumes down, reflecting the Iberian market contraction and lower gas trading volumes

Ebitda up both YoY and QoQ, despite weak refining, due to the swing in lag effects in the supply pricing formulas

15

1Q20 Results

1Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.

1Q20 COMMERCIAL

RESILIENT CONTRIBUTION DESPITE DEMAND WEAKNESS

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Commercial sales to clients

Oil products

mton

2.1

2.0

1.8

Natural gas

GWh

8,863

7,762

6,728

Electricity

GWh

841

808

900

RCA Ebitda

€ m

90

102

90

RCA Ebit

€ m

70

69

68

Net Income from Commercial Associates

€ m

2

0

-3

Capex

€ m

2

34

24

Lower oil and gas sales to direct clients, already reflecting the impact from Iberian lockdowns during March

Sales of electricity supported by increased customer base

Stable results YoY supported by a stronger contribution from the Spanish activities

161Q20 Results

DEBT INDICATORS

Debt indicators

€m

Cash and cash equivalents

Undrawn credit facilities

Gross debt

Net debt

Operating leases (IFRS 16)

Net debt to RCA Ebitda

Undrawn credit facilities

% Debt at fixed rate

31 Dec.,

31 Mar.,

2019

2020

1,460

1,485

1,163

1,164

2,895

2,981

1,435

1,496

1,223

1,232

0.7x

0.7x

1,163

1,164

41%

40%

Debt reimbursement (€m)

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024+

@31 Mar 2020

@ 31 Dec 2019

171Q20 Results

www.galp.com

investor.relations@galp.com

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 07:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
