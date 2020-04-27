Galp Energia SGPS S A : Results presentation - 1Q - 2020
04/27/2020 | 03:38am EDT
1Q20 RESULTS
April 27
2020
An integrated energy player developing profitable and sustainable businesses
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This presentation may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results, which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long- term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors including obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and available on our website at galp.com. Statements regarding potential future financial or operating results made at Galp's Capital Markets Day of February 18, 2020 should not be considered to be updated or re-affirmed as of any later date except to the extent specifically updated or re-affirmed in this release or in subsequent public disclosures. Forward-looking statements are statements other than in respect of historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are referred in Galp's Management Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances.
21Q20 Results
01
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK
Carlos Gomes da Silva, CEO
DETERIORATING MARKET CONDITIONS
CAUSED BY COVID-19 AND LOWER COMMODITY PRICES
Brent Price ($/bbl)
80
60
40
20
0
1Q19
1Q20
1Q21
Brent dated
Brent Fwd
Oil products cracks ($/ton)
200
150
100
50
0
-50
1Q19
1Q20
1Q21
Diesel crack
Future diesel crack
Gasoline crack
Future gasoline crack
Iberian demand (YoY, %)
30%
0%
-30%
-60%
1Q19
1Q20
1Q21
Oil products
Power
NG
Galp's projections
1Q20 oil price down 21% QoQ, with significant impact on upstream results
Oil prices consensus for the remaining quarters of 2020 now standing at sub-$40/bbl
Galp refining margin down to $1.9/boe in 1Q20, already reflecting lower demand and oil product cracks
Weak global demand and inventory levels creating a challenging refining and gas trading environment
Lockdowns causing severe regional demand drops, notably in oil products
Uncertainty on the outbreak evolution and what could be the regional and global economic impact
41Q20 Results
Source: Bloomberg. Iberian demand data based on APETRO, CORES, REN, REE e Enagas.
ENSURING A TIMELY RESPONSE
TO UNPRECEDENTED CONDITIONS
Protecting People's safety and
Assessing operational
Preparing lockdown exit
health
flexibility
strategies
Ensuring business continuity
Adapting activities to current
Define businesses' adaptation
and asset integrity
and expected macro conditions
to a "new normal"
51Q20 Results
PROMPT MITIGATION MEASURES
TO INCREASE RESILIENCE AND PROTECT FINANCIAL STRENGTH
Context
Response
Sharp demand decrease
Adapted business and operations
Low commodity price
High impact short term cash
environment
saving initiatives
Economic downturn
Portfolio management
High uncertainty and volatility
FCF1neutral
@ Brent c.$20/bbl
>€500 m
Annual Capex + Opex reduction
Capex Opex
61Q20 Results
1FCF = CFFO - Operating Leases (IFRS 16) - Net Interests - Net Capex.
CAPITAL ALLOCATION GUIDELINES
ADJUSTING THE SHORT TERM WHILE KEEPING LONG TERM STRATEGY AMBITION
Investment Strategy
Financial Discipline
Shareholder Distribution
High flexibility to adjust
Enhancing liquidity and
2019 dividend
capital spending
protecting financial position
€0.5 - 0.7 bn
€2.6 bn
€0.70/sh(+10% YoY)
Revised annual net capex1
Cash + undrawn credit lines
Final payment of €0.38/sh in 2Q20
1Considers cash spending reduction initiatives to adjust to current market conditions, from previous guidance of €1.0 - 1.2 bn p.a. on average, which
7
1Q20 Results
could be resumed subject to the pace of market recovery. Corresponds to equity capex, net of potential divestments.
SHORT TERM OUTLOOK
EXPECTED MACRO VOLATILITY AND CURRENT COVID-19 TO IMPACT 2Q20 PERFORMANCE
Upstream
Refining & Midstream
Commercial
Adapting operations and
Low demand and high
Commercial activities
maintenance activities
inventory levels leading to
impacted by demand
refining slowdown
constraints
Renewables & New Businesses
Closing of solar PV acquisition in Spain and partnership expected during 2Q20
Uncertain recovery profile from 3Q20 onwards. Prepared to adapt quickly if that is to happen sooner and stronger than expected.
81Q20 Results
02
1Q20 RESULTS
Filipe Silva, CFO
GROUP EBITDA OF €469 M
REFLECTING MACRO ENVIRONMENT DETERIORATION
€m
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
RCA Ebitda
494
653
469
Upstream
374
500
286
Refining & Midstream
27
52
90
Commercial
90
102
90
Renewables & New Businesses
0
-5
-1
RCA Ebit
278
354
217
Associates
36
21
19
Financial results
1
43
-60
Taxes1
-173
-215
-146
Non-controlling interests
-39
-46
-1
RCA Net Income
103
157
29
IFRS Net Income
-8
106
-257
Upstreamimpacted by lower WI production QoQ, due to planned maintenance, lower realisations and underlifting adjustments
Refining & Midstreamsupported by a swing in pricing lag effects from the sharp drop in commodity prices, despite HCC maintenance
Commercialwith a resilient contribution despite Iberia's lockdown in March
Financial resultsdriven by negative non-cash FX losses and MTM, offsetting positive cash contribution from Brent derivatives
RCA Net incomeof €29 m. IFRS net income negative at -€257 m, reflecting a significant accounting inventory effect (-€278 m)
101Q20 Results
1Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.
CASH GENERATION
INVENTORY EFFECT DRIVING WORKING CAPITAL RELEASE
CFFO of €244 m
IFRS Ebitda impacted by inventory effect, partially compensated by working capital release. Tax payments related to previous periods
Investment and financial cash flow
Net capex of €211 m, mostly allocated to Brazil and Mozambique. Derivative gains of €105 m from monetisation of Brent put options
FCF of €63 m
Post-dividend cash flow of -€45 m, including dividends paid to minorities
in Brazil of €108 m
FCF 1Q20 (€m)
Inventory effect
289
-165
244
-75
105
120
63
-45
-211
-108
Ebitda IFRS
Working
Taxes
CFFO
Net interests Net capex
Derivative
FCF
Dividends paidPost-dividend
+ Associates
capital
+ IFRS 16
gains
to minorities cash flow
payments
111Q20 Results
SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION
AS A BASIS TO HANDLE UNCERTAINTY
€m
31 Mar.,
31 Dec.,
31 Mar.,
2019
2019
2020
Net fixed assets
7,380
7,358
7,439
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,209
1,167
1,171
Working capital
811
952
663
Other assets/liabilities
-704
-1,161
-1,184
Capital employed
8,696
8,316
8,089
Net debt
1,603
1,435
1,496
Operating leases (IFRS 16)
1,230
1,223
1,232
Equity
5,862
5,657
5,360
Equity, net debt and op. leases
8,696
8,316
8,089
Debt
Stable debt position and extending average debt maturity, following a €200 m reduction of 2020 redemptions
Net debt to Ebitda
Ratio stable versus YE2019 at 0.7x1
121Q20 Results
1Ratio considers the LTM RCA Ebitda of €2,356 m, adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€191 m in 1Q20).
03
Appendix
1Q20 UPSTREAM
CONTRIBUTION IMPACTED BY OIL PRICE ENVIRONMENT
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Working interest production
kboepd
112.6
136.9
131.4
Oil production
kbpd
99.5
121.8
118.1
Net entitlement production
kboepd
110.8
135.1
129.6
Angola
kbpd
8.7
13.3
14.1
Brazil
kboepd
102.1
121.8
115.6
Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent
USD/boe
-8.9
-6.3
-5.8
Production costs
USD/boe
3.8
2.7
2.4
DD&A
USD/boe
13.5
15.2
13.1
RCA Ebitda
€ m
374
500
286
RCA Ebit
€ m
256
332
145
Net Income from Upstream Associates
€ m
16
0
-1
Capex
€ m
132
184
104
WI production slightly down QoQ, with the continued ramp-up of FPSOs Lula North and Berbigão/Sururu offset by planned stoppages
Ebitda impacted by lower realisations and underlifting adjustments in a period of steep oil price decline
DD&A benefiting from the reserves' 2020 upward revision in Angola
141Q20 Results
1Q20 REFINING & MIDSTREAM
EBITDA REFLECTING MACRO ENVIRONMENT VOLATILITY
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Raw materials processed
mmboe
22.8
26.5
26.8
Galp refining margin
USD/boe
2.3
3.3
1.9
Oil products supply
1
mton
3.6
4.2
4.1
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes
1
GWh
22,925
23,232
17,705
Trading
GWh
9,501
8,960
5,303
Sales of electricity to the grid
GWh
339
354
339
RCA Ebitda
€ m
27
52
90
RCA Ebit
€ m
-48
-44
9
Net Income from Ref. & Midstream Associates
€ m
19
21
24
Capex
€ m
5
60
14
Refining performance impacted by the harsh macro environment and planned maintenance activities performed in Sines' HCC unit
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes down, reflecting the Iberian market contraction and lower gas trading volumes
Ebitda up both YoY and QoQ, despite weak refining, due to the swing in lag effects in the supply pricing formulas
15
1Q20 Results
1Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
1Q20 COMMERCIAL
RESILIENT CONTRIBUTION DESPITE DEMAND WEAKNESS
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Commercial sales to clients
Oil products
mton
2.1
2.0
1.8
Natural gas
GWh
8,863
7,762
6,728
Electricity
GWh
841
808
900
RCA Ebitda
€ m
90
102
90
RCA Ebit
€ m
70
69
68
Net Income from Commercial Associates
€ m
2
0
-3
Capex
€ m
2
34
24
Lower oil and gas sales to direct clients, already reflecting the impact from Iberian lockdowns during March
Sales of electricity supported by increased customer base
Stable results YoY supported by a stronger contribution from the Spanish activities
