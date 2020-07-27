|
Galp Energia SGPS S A : Results presentation - 2Q - 2020
07/27/2020 | 03:26am EDT
Disclaimer
Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:25:17 UTC
|Sales 2020
|
11 927 M
13 957 M
13 957 M
|Net income 2020
|
84,7 M
99,1 M
99,1 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
3 123 M
3 654 M
3 654 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|124x
|Yield 2020
|6,91%
|Capitalization
|
8 583 M
9 982 M
10 043 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 386
|Free-Float
|52,2%
|Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Average target price
|
13,11 €
|Last Close Price
|
10,35 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
64,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
26,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-5,31%