Galp Energia SGPS S A : Results release - 2Q - 2020

2nd QUARTER AND FIRST HALF RESULTS 2020 RESULTS JULY 2020 2 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Cautionary Statement This announcement may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results, which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors including obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and available on our website at galp.com. Statements regarding potential future financial or operating results made at Galp's Capital Markets Day of February 18, 2020 should not be considered to be updated or re-affirmed as of any later date except to the extent specifically updated or re-affirmed in this release or in subsequent public disclosures. Forward-looking statements are statements other than in respect of historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are referred in Galp's Management Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances. INDEX Table of Contents Results highlights __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 4 Upstream _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________9 Refining & Midstream _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 13 Commercial ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 17 Renewables & New Businesses________________________________________________________________________________________________ 20 Financial Data ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 23 Income Statement _________________________________________________________________________________________________________24 Capital Expenditure _________________________________________________________________________________________________________26 Cash flow ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 27 Financial position __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 29 Financial debt ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 30 IFRS consolidated income statement ____________________________________________________________________________________________34 Consolidated financial position ________________________________________________________________________________________________35 Basis of reporting __________________________________________________________________________________________________________38 Appendices _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________39 Governing bodies _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 40 Mandatory notices and statements _____________________________________________________________________________________________42 Statement of compliance of information presented _________________________________________________________________________________ 44 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 __________________________________________________________45 9. Definitions _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 71 5 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 1. RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS Second quarter 2020 CFFO was down YoY to €160 m due to the weaker market environment conditions experienced during a period highly impacted by the Covid-19 global outbreak. Net capex amounted to €149 m, already reflecting adjustments to the investment plan. FCF was -€10 m. Consolidated RCA Ebitda of €291 m: Upstream: RCA Ebitda was €204 m, down 50% YoY, reflecting the sharp decrease of oil prices; Working interest (WI) production was up 18% YoY to 132.2 kboepd, mostly supported by the increased contribution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil;

Refining & Midstream: RCA Ebitda was €19 m, a €77 m decrease YoY, due to the pressured international commodities market, which led to lower supply and trading contribution, and a significant slowdown of the refining activity;

Commercial: RCA Ebitda of €59 m, a 43% decrease YoY, following the decline in oil products and natural gas sales in the quarter, reflecting the weak market demand conditions;

During the period, Galp was able to implement immediate mitigation measures to reduce the impact on its business and operations from the unexpected market conditions caused by Covid-19. RCA Ebit was down YoY at -€57 m, following the weaker operational performance and including impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets in the Upstream business. RCA net income stood at -€52 m. IFRS net income was -€154 m, with an inventory effect of -€84 m and non-recurring items of -€18 m. During the period, Galp received €83 m related with its Upstream business from the settlement of the equalisation agreements related with the Lula, Atapu and Sépia unitisation processes, in Brazil, and registered a net payment of €43 m related with derivatives within Refining & Midstream. First half 2020 CFFO was €404 m, 60% lower YoY, while RCA Ebitda amounted to €760 m, 31% lower YoY, both reflecting the materially adverse market conditions in the period. Total investment reached €280 m with Upstream accounting for 66% of capex and the remaining mainly focused on Commercial and the improvement of refining energy efficiency. FCF stood positive at €52 m. Considering dividends paid to shareholders of €318 m and to non-controlling interests of €194 m, as well as other adjustments, net debt increased €497 m. 6 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Other highlights The SPA recently signed between Galp and ACS Group has been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control.

Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing, for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture and are intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS.

Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing, for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture and are intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS. The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before year end. Considering the recent developments and expected market outlook, Galp revised downwards its short and medium term macro assumptions, as well as a more conservative longer term balance between global oil supply and demand. The revised oil price (Brent) assumptions are as follows: Brent ($/bbl) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026+ Current 40 45 50 55 60 65 60* Previous 65 70 70 70 70 70 70* *Real terms 2019. Galp tested its balance sheet in light of such revised assumptions, which resulted in no relevant impairments. 7 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Financial data €m (IFRS, except otherwise stated) Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 615 469 291 (324) (53%) RCA Ebitda 1,109 760 (349) (31%) 408 286 204 (203) (50%) Upstream 782 490 (292) (37%) 97 90 19 (77) (80%) Refining & Midstream 123 109 (14) (12%) 105 90 59 (46) (43%) Commercial 195 149 (46) (23%) - (1) (4) (4) n.m. Renewables & New Businesses - (5) (5) n.m. 386 217 (57) (443) n.m. RCA Ebit 663 161 (503) (76%) 278 145 (32) (311) n.m. Upstream 534 113 (421) (79%) 22 9 (60) (82) n.m. Refining & Midstream (25) (51) 25 99% 81 68 36 (45) (55%) Commercial 151 104 (47) (31%) (0) (7) (9) 9 n.m. Renewables & New Businesses (0) (16) 16 n.m. 199 29 (52) (251) n.m. RCA Net income 303 (22) (325) n.m. 231 (257) (154) (384) n.m. IFRS Net income 223 (410) (633) n.m. 14 (8) (18) (33) n.m. Non-recurring items (111) (26) (86) (77%) 17 (278) (84) (101) n.m. Inventory effect 32 (362) (394) n.m. 236 144 136 (100) (43%) Capex 385 280 (104) (27%) 613 244 160 (454) (74%) Cash flow from operations 1,010 404 (606) (60%) 342 63 (10) (352) n.m. Free cash flow 501 52 (449) (90%) (39) (108) (86) 47 n.m. Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (107) (194) 87 82% (296) - (318) 22 7% Dividends paid to shareholders (296) (318) 22 7% 1,598 1,496 1,932 334 21% Net debt 1,435 1,932 497 35% 0.7x 0.7x 1.1x 0.4x 61% Net debt to RCA Ebitda 1 0.7x 1.1x 0.4x 61% 1 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,837 m on 30 June 2020), which is adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€195 m on 30 June 2020). 8 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Operational data Quarter 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 111.8 131.4 132.2 20.4 18% Average working interest production (kboepd) 109.8 129.6 130.3 20.5 19% Average net entitlement production (kboepd) (7.8) (5.8) (7.8) (0.0) (0%) Oil & gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe) 26.1 26.8 13.4 (12.7) (49%) Raw materials processed (mboe) 3.0 1.9 1.8 (1.2) (39%) Galp refining margin (USD/boe) 4.4 4.1 2.5 (1.9) (43%) Oil products supply 1 (mton) (TWh) 22.0 17.7 11.7 (10.3) (47%) NG/LNG supply & trading volumes 1 0.3 0.3 0.3 (0.0) (1%) Sales of electricity to the grid (TWh) 7.9 6.7 4.9 (3.0) (38%) Natural gas - client sales (TWh) 1 0.8 0.9 0.7 (0.1) (14%) Electricity - client sales (TWh) Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment. First Half 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 112.2 131.8 19.6 17% 110.3 130.0 19.7 18% (8.0) (6.6) (1.4) (18%) 48.9 40.2 (8.6) (18%) 2.7 1.9 (0.8) (31%) 8.1 6.7 (1.4) (18%) 45.0 29.4 (15.5) (35%) 0.7 0.7 (0.0) (0%) 16.7 11.6 (5.1) (31%) 1.6 1.6 (0) (3%) Market indicators Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 1.12 1.10 1.10 (0.02) (2%) Average exchange rate EUR:USD 1.13 1.10 (0.03) (2%) 4.40 4.91 5.92 1.51 34% Average exchange rate EUR:BRL 4.34 5.42 1.07 25% 68.9 50.1 29.6 (39.3) (57%) Dated Brent price (USD/bbl) 66.0 40.1 (25.9) (39%) (0.6) (2.4) (0.1) (0.4) (81%) Heavy-light crude price spread 1 (USD/bbl) (0.7) (1.3) 0.5 74% 14.9 10.1 6.5 (8.4) (57%) Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 17.9 8.2 (9.7) (54%) 13.0 9.7 5.3 (7.6) (59%) Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 15.1 7.5 (7.6) (50%) 4.9 3.6 2.1 (2.8) (57%) Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu) 5.8 2.9 (2.9) (50%) 48.9 36.0 24.0 (24.9) (51%) Iberian power pool price (EUR/MWh) 52.6 30.0 (22.6) (43%) 16.6 14.7 9.8 (6.8) (41%) Iberian oil market (mton) 28.0 24.5 (3.5) (12%) 108 119 84 (24) (22%) Iberian natural gas market (TWh) 227 204 (24) (10%) Source: Platts for commodities prices; MIBGAS for Iberian natural gas price; APETRO and CORES for Iberian oil market (internal estimate for June oil market in Spain); REN and Enagás for Iberian natural gas market. 1 Urals NWE dated for heavy crude; dated Brent for light crude. 10 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 2. UPSTREAM €m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production) Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 111.8 131.4 132.2 20.4 18% Average working interest production 1 (kboepd) 112.2 131.8 19.6 17% 99.5 118.1 118.6 19.1 19% Oil production (kbpd) 99.5 118.3 18.9 19% 109.8 129.6 130.3 20.5 19% Average net entitlement production 1 (kboepd) 110.3 130.0 19.7 18% 12.2 14.1 12.7 0.5 4% Angola 10.4 13.4 3.0 28% 97.6 115.6 117.6 20.0 20% Brazil 89.2 116.6 27.4 31% (7.8) (5.8) (7.8) (0.0) (0%) Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe) (8.0) (6.6) (1.4) (18%) 5.5 4.0 2.3 (3.2) (57%) Royalties (USD/boe) 5.7 3.1 (2.5) (45%) 4.6 2.4 2.8 (1.8) (39%) Production costs (USD/boe) 4.2 2.6 (1.6) (37%) 14.5 13.1 13.4 (1.1) (8%) 2 13.6 13.3 (0.3) (3%) DD&A (USD/boe) 408 286 204 (203) (50%) RCA Ebitda 782 490 (292) (37%) (129) (140) (233) 103 80% Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments 3 (248) (373) 125 50% - - (4) (4) n.m. Provisions - (4) (4) n.m. 278 145 (32) (311) n.m. RCA Ebit 534 113 (421) (79%) 281 181 (4) (285) n.m. 4 337 177 (160) (47%) IFRS Ebit 17 (1) 5 (12) (68%) Net Income from Upstream Associates 33 4 (29) (88%) Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. Includes abandonment provisions. 2Q20 and 1H20 unit figures exclude impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets. Includes abandonment provisions. Includes unitisation impacts. 11 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Second quarter Operations WI production increased 18% YoY to 132.2 kboepd, driven by the continued development of the Lula, Iracema and Berbigão/Sururu projects in Brazil, benefiting as well from the increased contribution from the Kaombo project, in Angola. Natural gas amounted to 10% of Galp's total production. In Brazil, production was higher YoY, driven by the continued ramp-up of Lula, namely FPSOs Lula North and Lula Ext. South, and the contribution of the Berbigão/Sururu FPSO. During the quarter, there were two FPSOs stoppages due to identified Covid-19 cases. The FPSO allocated to the Atapu South area, where Galp has a 1.7% stake, initiated operations on June 25, 2020. The FPSO has a capacity to produce 150 kbpd and 6 mm3/d of natural gas. In Angola, WI production increased slightly YoY, to 14.6 kbpd, supported by the ramp-up of the Kaombo project in block 32. The Group's net entitlement production increased 19% YoY to 130.3 kboepd. Results RCA Ebitda was €204 m, down YoY, mostly reflecting the lower Brent prices, which more than offset the higher production and a positive underlifting effect. Production costs were €31 m, excluding costs related with operating leases of €34 m. In unit terms, and on a net entitlement basis, production costs were $2.8/boe, down YoY from $4.6/boe, also benefitting from the higher production. Amortisation and depreciation charges (including abandonment provisions) of €233 m include impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets, reflecting lower potential of discoveries, mainly related to prospects in the Potiguar basin. On a net entitlement basis, and excluding the impairments, DD&A was $13.4/boe. RCA Ebit was -€32 m, down €311 m YoY. 12 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 First half Operations Average WI production during the first half of 2020 was 131.8 kboepd, 17% higher YoY, supported by the development of Lula, Iracema and Berbigão/Sururu projects, as well as the higher contribution from the Kaombo project, in Angola. Net entitlement production increased 18% YoY, to 130.0 kboepd. Results RCA Ebitda was €490 m, down 37% YoY, impacted by the much weaker oil prices environment. Production costs were €57 m, excluding operating leases of €70 m. In unit terms, and on a net entitlement basis, production costs were $2.6/boe. Amortisation and depreciation charges (including abandonment provisions) amounted to €373 m, an increase of €125 m YoY, also reflecting €92 m in impairments. On a net entitlement basis, and not considering the impacts from impairments, DD&A was $13.3/boe. RCA Ebit was €113 m, down €421 m YoY. 14 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 3. REFINING & MIDSTREAM €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 26.1 26.8 13.4 (12.7) (49%) Raw materials processed (mboe) 48.9 40.2 (8.6) (18%) 23.0 25.2 11.3 (11.8) (51%) Crude processed (mbbl) 43.0 36.4 (6.5) (15%) 3.0 1.9 1.8 (1.2) (39%) Galp refining margin (USD/boe) 2.7 1.9 (0.8) (31%) 2.3 3.0 2.4 0.1 6% Refining cost (USD/boe) 2.3 2.8 0.5 21% 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.4 n.m. Refining margin hedging 1 (USD/boe) 0.1 0.4 0.3 n.m. 4.4 4.1 2.5 (1.9) (43%) 2 8.1 6.7 (1.4) (18%) Oil products supply (mton) 22.0 17.7 11.7 (10.3) (47%) NG/LNG supply & trading volumes 2 (TWh) 45.0 29.4 (15.5) (35%) 8.0 5.3 3.7 (4.2) (53%) Trading (TWh) 17.5 9.0 (8.4) (48%) 0.3 0.3 0.3 (0.0) (1%) Sales of electricity to the grid (TWh) 0.7 0.7 (0.0) (0.0) 97 90 19 (77) (80%) RCA Ebitda 123 109 (14) (12%) (75) (80) (79) 4 6% Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (149) (159) 10 7% 0 (1) (0) (1) n.m. Provisions 0 (1) (1) n.m. 22 9 (60) (82) n.m. RCA Ebit (25) (51) 25 99% 70 (369) (171) (241) n.m. IFRS Ebit 47 (540) (587) n.m. 30 24 18 (12) (41%) Net Income from R&Mid. Associates 49 41 (8) (16%) Impact on Ebitda. Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment. 15 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Second quarter Operations Raw materials processed in Galp's refining system were 13.4 mboe during the period, 49% lower YoY, reflecting the operational slowdown to face the low demand and high inventories levels of oil products caused by the lockdown measures imposed in Iberia. Crude oil accounted for 84% of raw materials processed, of which 95% corresponded to medium and heavy crudes. Sweet crudes accounted for 79% of the total crudes processed. Middle distillates (diesel and jet) accounted for 45% of production and gasoline for 18%. Fuel oil production accounted for 17%, mainly very low sulphur fuel oil. Consumption and losses accounted for 9% of raw materials processed. Total supply of oil products decreased 43% YoY to 2.5 mton, mainly impacted by the lower demand and operational slowdown in the quarter. Supply & trading volumes of NG/LNG decreased YoY to 11.7 TWh, impacted by the slowdown of the industrial activity. Sales of electricity to the grid were 325 GWh during the period, in line YoY. Results RCA Ebitda for the Refining & Midstream business was €19 m, a decrease of €77 m YoY. Galp's refining margin was down YoY to $1.8/boe, reflecting the pressured international refining environment, especially impacted by the weak distillates' cracks during the period. Refining costs were $2.4/boe, or €29 m on absolute terms, down YoY considering costs' optimisation measures and reduced operations. Refining margin hedging had a positive impact on Ebitda of €7 m during the quarter. Midstream contribution was negatively impacted mainly due to natural gas trading activities, reflecting the lower traded volumes. Results from associated companies were €18 m, related to Galp's equity interest in Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A. (GGND) and in the international pipelines. RCA Ebit was -€60 m. IFRS Ebit was negative at -€171 m. 16 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 First half Operations Raw materials processed were 40.2 mboe during the period, 18% lower YoY due to the planned restrictions placed on the refining system both for maintenance activities and to cope with the low demand environment in Iberia. Crude oil accounted for 91% of raw materials processed, of which 88% corresponded to medium and heavy crudes, and 88% to sweet crudes. Middle distillates (diesel and jet) accounted for 45% of production, gasoline for 20% and fuel oil for 19%. Consumption and losses accounted for 8% of raw materials processed. Total oil product supplied decreased 18% YoY to 6.7 mton, driven by the lower demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Supply & trading volumes of NG/LNG were 29.4 TWh, decreasing YoY, mainly impacted by the decline in NG/LNG trading activity, but also in sales to direct clients. Sales of electricity to the grid were 664 GWh during the period, in line YoY. Results RCA Ebitda for the Refining & Midstream business decreased €14 m YoY to €109 m. Galp's refining margin was down YoY to $1.9/boe, reflecting the weak refining context and operational constraints. Refining costs were $2.8/boe in line YoY as the lower operational costs achieved in 2Q20 were offset by the higher costs of 1Q20, impacted by the planned maintenance activities. Refining margin hedging had a positive impact on Ebitda of €16 m during the period. Midstream contribution benefited from a positive swing in pricing lag effects in 1Q20, considering the steep decline in the commodities prices in the period. Results from associated companies were €41 m. RCA Ebit was negative by -€51 m. IFRS Ebit was negative by -€540 m reflecting the inventory effect. COMMERCIAL 18 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 4. COMMERCIAL €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY Commercial sales to clients 2.1 1.8 1.2 (0.9) (44%) Oil products (mton) 4.1 2.9 (1.1) (28%) 7.9 6.7 4.9 (3.0) (38%) Natural Gas (TWh) 16.7 11.6 (5.1) (31%) 0.8 0.9 0.7 (0.1) (14%) Electricity (TWh) 1.6 1.6 (0.1) (3%) 105 90 59 (46) (43%) RCA Ebitda 195 149 (46) (23%) (23) (22) (23) (0) (1%) Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (44) (45) 1 3% (0) 0 (0) (0) n.m. Provisions (0) 0 0 n.m. 81 68 36 (45) (55%) RCA Ebit 151 104 (47) (31%) 82 66 31 (50) (62%) IFRS Ebit 152 98 (54) (36%) 0 (3) 1 1 n.m. Net Income from Commercial Associates 2 (1) (3) n.m. Second quarter Operations Total oil products' sales decreased 44% YoY to 1.2 mton, highly impacted by the lower demand, namely in the aviation, bunkers and retail segments, mostly during April and May, as a result of the lockdown measures adopted to control the Covid-19 outbreak. Natural gas volumes sold decreased 38% YoY to 4.9 TWh, also impacted by the market conditions and lower supplies to B2B clients in Iberia. Sales of electricity of 0.7 TWh, 14% down YoY, following the decrease in demand registered during the period. It should be highlighted that in June, as lockdown measures in Iberia were lifted, oil products, gas and electricity demand already registered a supportive evolution compared with previous months. Results RCA Ebitda for the Commercial business was €59 m, down 43% YoY, following the decline in oil products and natural gas sales in the quarter. RCA Ebit was €36 m, while IFRS Ebit was €31 m. 19 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 First half Operations Total oil products' sales were 2.9 mton, down 28% YoY, reflecting the decrease in demand, namely in 2Q20, caused by the restrictions imposed to face the Covid-19 outbreak. Natural gas volumes were 11.6 TWh, down 31% YoY, impacted the decline in the B2B segment. Electricity sales to the grid were 1.6 TWh, in line YoY. Results RCA Ebitda decreased 23% YoY to €149 m, following the lower volumes sold, namely in 2Q20. RCA Ebit was €104 m, while IFRS Ebit was €98 m. 21 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 5. RENEWABLES & NEW BUSINESSES €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY Indicators at 100% basis 12 12 12 - - Renewable generation installed capacity (MW) 12 12 - - 7.1 8.3 6.4 (0.7) (10%) Renewable power generation (GWh) 15.2 14.7 (0.6) (4%) Consolidated indicators - (0.8) (3.9) - n.m. RCA Ebitda - (4.6) - n.m. (0.0) (6.7) (9.1) 9.1 n.m. RCA Ebit (0.0) (15.8) 15.7 n.m. (0.0) (6.7) (9.1) 9.1 n.m. IFRS Ebit (0.0) (15.8) 15.7 n.m. (0.0) (0.5) (0.3) 0.3 n.m. Net Income from Renewables & NB Associates 0.0 (0.8) (0.8) n.m. The Renewables & New Businesses unit is a step for Galp to embrace the energy transition, by developing a sustainable and diversified portfolio of renewable power generation and represents a natural hedge to our Iberian commercial power activities. Additionally, this unit aims to maximise the value created, taking advantage of the disruptive changes that energy markets are experiencing, by developing new business opportunities. Given that some of the projects to be included under this business unit might not consolidate into Galp's accounts, operational indicators such as installed capacity or power generation will be reported on a gross 100% basis. Operational results will be presented on a consolidated basis, with the contribution from businesses that are not consolidated to be reported under the Net Income from Associates' line. As of 30 June 2020, Galp's renewable generation installed capacity was 12 MW, from a wind farm in which the Company holds a participation, through the associate Ventinveste, S.A., Portugal (Galp 51.5%). To date, Galp has no solar PV installed capacity under operation, with some projects currently under development. On 22 January 2020, Galp signed a SPA with the ACS Group for the acquisition solar photovoltaic projects in Spain comprising of c.2.9 GW, of which over 900 MW have been recently commissioned. The transaction considers an enterprise value of c.€2.2 bn related with the acquisition, development and construction of the entire portfolio. The SPA has recently been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control. Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture 22 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 and intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS. The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before the year end. FINANCIAL DATA 24 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 6. FINANCIAL DATA 6.1 Income Statement €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 4,587 3,689 1,965 (2,622) (57%) Turnover 8,145 5,654 (2,492) (31%) (3,516) (2,573) (1,307) (2,210) (63%) Cost of goods sold (6,215) (3,880) (2,335) (38%) (404) (450) (355) (49) (12%) Supply & Services (797) (805) 8 1% (73) (82) (68) (5) (7%) Personnel costs (155) (150) (5) (3%) 22 (113) 58 36 n.m. Other operating revenues (expenses) 129 (56) (184) n.m. (1) (1) (2) 1 n.m. Impairments on accounts receivable 1 (4) (4) n.m. 615 469 291 (324) (53%) RCA Ebitda 1,109 760 (349) (31%) 666 125 207 (459) (69%) IFRS Ebitda 980 332 (648) (66%) (229) (246) (338) 109 47% Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (446) (584) 138 31% 0 (6) (9) (9) n.m. Provisions 0 (15) (16) n.m. 386 217 (57) (443) n.m. RCA Ebit 663 161 (503) (76%) 437 (127) (144) (581) n.m. IFRS Ebit 539 (271) (810) n.m. 47 19 24 (23) (50%) Net income from associates 83 43 (41) (49%) (10) (60) (10) 0 4% Financial results (8) (70) 61 n.m. (5) (5) (7) 2 35% Net interests (7) (12) 5 80% 5 5 5 1 15% Capitalised interest 11 11 (1) (5%) 7 (56) (32) (39) n.m. Exchange gain (loss) 1 (88) (88) n.m. 15 (84) 18 3 23% Mark-to-market of derivatives 46 (66) (111) n.m. (23) (21) (21) (2) (10%) Operating leases interest (IFRS 16) (45) (41) (3) (7%) (8) 101 26 34 n.m. Other financial costs/income (15) 127 141 n.m. 424 177 (43) (466) n.m. RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests 738 134 (605) (82%) (191) (146) (20) (170) (89%) Taxes (363) (166) (197) (54%) (125) (99) (50) (75) (60%) Taxes on oil and natural gas production 1 (235) (149) (86) (37%) (34) (1) 12 45 n.m. Non-controlling interests (72) 10 83 n.m. 199 29 (52) (251) n.m. RCA Net income 303 (22) (325) n.m. 14 (8) (18) (33) n.m. Non-recurring items (111) (26) (86) (77%) 214 22 (70) (284) n.m. RC Net income 191 (48) (239) n.m. 17 (278) (84) (101) n.m. Inventory effect 32 (362) (394) n.m. 231 (257) (154) (384) n.m. IFRS Net income 223 (410) (633) n.m. 1 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. . 25 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Second quarter RCA Ebitda decreased 53% YoY to €291 m, impacted by the weaker operational performance across all divisions, following the market conditions deterioration in the period due to the Covid-19 outbreak. IFRS Ebitda was €207 m, considering an inventory effect of €116 m. RCA Ebit was down YoY and negative at -€57 m, following the weaker operational performance and including impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets in the Upstream business. During the quarter, financial results were -€10 m, negatively impacted by exchange losses of -€32 m. Mark to market of €18 m reflects a positive contribution from derivatives to cover natural gas price risk, although partially offset by a loss related with CO2 licences derivatives1. Financial results also benefited from the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges. RCA taxes decreased YoY from €191 m to €20 m, following the lower operating results, namely from the Upstream. Non-controlling interests positive at €12 m, reflecting Petrogal Brasil earnings in the quarter. RCA net income was negative at -€52 m and IFRS net income was -€154 m, with non-recurring items of -€18 m and a post tax inventory effect of -€84 m. First half RCA Ebitda of €760 m, 31% lower YoY, impacted by the weak market conditions during the period. RCA Ebit was €161 m, down 76% YoY, following lower operational contribution, as well as the impairment losses booked in 2Q20. Financial results were -€70 m, reflecting exchange losses of -€88 m from the Brazilian Real depreciation against U.S. Dollar in Galp's subsidiary Petrogal Brasil. The negative swing on mark-to-market of -€78 m is mostly related with derivatives to cover natural gas price risks and includes the loss registered in 2Q20 from CO2 licences derivatives1. RCA taxes decreased YoY from €363 m to €166 m, following the lower operating results, namely from the Upstream. Non-controlling interests of €10 m, related with Petrogal Brasil results. RCA net income was negative at -€22 m, while IFRS net income was negative at -€410 m, with non-recurring items of -€26 m and a material inventory effect of -€362 m. 1 Please refer to note 18 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, in the appendices. 26 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 6.2 Capital Expenditure €m Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 2019 2020 Var. YoY % Var. YoY 177 104 82 (96) (54%) Upstream 310 185 (124) (40%) 91 1 (0) (91) n.m. Exploration and appraisal activities 107 0 (107) (100%) 87 103 82 (5) (5%) Development and production activities 203 185 (18) (9%) 24 14 23 (1) (6%) Refining & Midstream 30 36 7 23% 22 24 26 4 19% Commercial 24 50 26 n.m. 9 0 2 (7) (78%) Renewables & New Businesses 14 2 (12) (84%) 5 3 4 (1) (20%) Others 7 7 (1) (12%) 236 144 136 (100) (43%) Capex 1 385 280 (104) (27%) 1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period. Second quarter Capex totalled €136 m during the quarter, of which 60% allocated to the Upstream business. Investment in development and production activities reached €82 m and was mostly related with the execution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil, as well as with the Coral FLNG project in Mozambique. Investments in downstream activities were mainly directed to the Commercial activity in Portugal, as well as to maintenance and higher efficiency programmes in the refineries. First half Capex was €280 m, of which 66% allocated to the Upstream business. Investment in development and production activities reached €185 m and were mostly related with the execution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil, as well as with the Mozambican projects Coral FLNG and Rovuma LNG. Investments in downstream activities were mostly allocated to the Commercial business, including logistic assets in Mozambique in 1Q20, and to efficiency improvements in the refining system. 27 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 6.3 Cash Flow €m (IFRS figures) Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2019 2020 410 (127) (144) Ebit 1 225 246 343 Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments 76 1 34 Dividends from associates 29 289 11 Change in Working Capital (127) (165) (83) Corporate income taxes and oil and gas production taxes 613 244 160 Cash flow from operations 2 (223) (211) (149) Net capex 0 (25) (13) Net financial expenses - 105 (43) Realised Income from derivatives (49) (50) (48) 3 Operating lease payments (IFRS 16) - - 83 Equalisation related with unitisation processes 2 712 (271) 441 588 35 300 (248) 1,010 404 (360) (38) 62 (98)

- 83 342 63 (10) Free cash flow 501 52 (39) (108) (86) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests 4 (107) (194) (296) - (318) Dividends paid to shareholders (296) (318) (1) (16) (21) Others 42 (37) (5) 61 436 Change in net debt (139) 497 1Q19 and 2Q19 adjusted for the non-cash unitisation non-recurring item. Adjusted for the effects related with Lula, Atapu and Sépia equalisation processes, namely -€137 m on the CFFO caption and €220 m on net capex, leading to a net receivable position of €83 m. Includes both interest and capital payments, which in 2Q20 amounted to €21 m e €27 m, respectively. Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec. 28 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Second quarter CFFO was down YoY to €160 m, due to the weaker market environment conditions experienced during the period, highly impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 global outbreak. FCF was negative at -€10 m, considering a net capex (cash) of €149 m and a net positive €83 m contribution from the equalisation settlement related with the already completed unitisation processes of Lula, Atapu and Sépia, in Brazil. FCF also includes the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges, which was more than offset by margin account provisions related with CO2 licenses derivatives1. Considering dividends to shareholders in the amount of €318 m and non- controlling interests of €86 m, net debt increased to €436 m. First half CFFO amounted to €404 m, reflecting the weak operational contribution under a volatile market environment. FCF stood positive at €52 m. Considering dividends paid to shareholders of €318 m and to non-controlling interests of €194 m, as well as other adjustments, net debt increased €497 m. 1 Please refer to note 18 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, in the appendices. 29 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 6.4 Financial Position €m (IFRS figures) 31 Dec., 2019 31 Mar., 2020 30 Jun.,2020 Var. vs Var. vs 31 Dec., 2019 31 Mar., 2020 1 7,358 7,439 7,008 (350) (431) Net fixed assets Rights of use (IFRS 16) 1,167 1,171 1,124 (43) (47) Working capital 952 663 652 (300) (11) Other assets/liabilities 1 (1,161) (1,184) (982) 180 202 Capital employed 8,316 8,089 7,802 (514) (287) Short term debt 278 574 631 353 57 Medium-Long term debt 2,616 2,407 2,997 380 589 Total debt 2,895 2,981 3,627 733 646 Cash and equivalents 1,460 1,485 1,696 236 210 Net debt 1,435 1,496 1,932 497 436 Operating leases (IFRS 16) 1,223 1,232 1,188 (35) (44) Equity 5,657 5,360 4,682 (976) (678) Equity, net debt and operating leases 8,316 8,089 7,802 (514) (287) 1 Net fixed assets and other assets/liabilities include the estimated impact from unitisations. On June 30, 2020, net fixed assets were €7,008 m, down €431 m from March 31 position, mostly reflecting the adjustments related with the equalisation settlement from the completion of three unitisation processes and the impairments related with smaller scale exploration assets. Work-in-progress, mainly related to the Upstream business, stood at €1,901 m. 30 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 6.5 Financial debt €m (except otherwise stated) 31 Dec., 2019 31 Mar., 2020 30 Jun.,2020 Var. vs Var. vs 31 Dec., 2019 31 Mar., 2020 Cash and equivalents 1,460 1,485 1,696 236 210 Undrawn credit facilities 1,163 1,164 1,263 100 99 Bonds 1,822 1,926 2,669 848 743 Bank loans and other debt 1,073 1,055 958 (115) (97) Net debt 1,435 1,496 1,932 497 436 Operating leases (IFRS 16) 1,223 1,232 1,188 (35) (44) Average life (years) 1 2.9 3.0 3.2 0.3 0.2 Average funding cost 1 1.8% 1.7% 1.7% (0.1 p.p.) (0.0 p.p.) Debt at floating rate 1 60% 59% 49% (12 p.p.) (10 p.p.) Net debt to RCA Ebitda 2 0.7x 0.7x 1.1x 0.4x 0.4x Debt does not include operating leases. Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,837 m on 30 June 2020), which is adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€195 m on 30 June 2020). On June 30, 2020 net debt was €1,932 m, up €436 m QoQ, mostly reflecting the distributions made during the quarter. Net debt to RCA Ebitda is now at 1.1x. Liabilities associated with operating leases were €1,188 m. It should be highlighted that, during the period, a €500 m bond was issued, with maturity in January 2026 and a coupon of 2.0%. The average funding cost was 1.7% and the average life increased to 3.2 years, with medium- and long-term debt accounting for 83% of total debt. At the end of the period, Galp had unused credit lines of approximately €1.3 bn, of which c.75% were contractually guaranteed. Debt maturity profile (€ m) 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026+ @30 Jun 2020 @31 Mar 2020 31 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Reconciliation of IFRS and RCA figures Ebitda by segment €m Second Quarter 2020 First Half IFRS Inventory RC Non- RCA IFRS Inventory RC Non- RCA recurring recurring Ebitda effect Ebitda Ebitda Ebitda effect Ebitda Ebitda items items 207 116 324 (33) 291 Galp 332 496 828 (68) 760 237 - 237 (33) 204 Upstream 558 (0) 558 (68) 490 (92) 111 19 - 19 R&Mid. (381) 490 109 - 109 54 5 60 (0) 59 Commercial 143 6 149 - 149 (4) - (4) - (4) R&NB (5) - (5) - (5) 12 - 12 - 12 Others 16 - 16 - 16 Ebit by segment €m Second Quarter 2020 First Half IFRS Inventory RC Non- RCA IFRS Inventory RC Non- RCA recurring recurring Ebit effect Ebit Ebit Ebit effect Ebit Ebit items items (144) 116 (28) (29) (57) Galp (271) 496 225 (64) 161 (4) - (4) (28) (32) Upstream 177 (0) 177 (64) 113 (171) 111 (60) - (60) R&Mid. (540) 490 (51) - (51) 31 5 37 (0) 36 Commercial 98 6 104 - 104 (9) - (9) - (9) R&NB (16) - (16) - (16) 8 - 8 - 8 Others 10 - 10 - 10 32 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Ebitda by segment €m Second Quarter 2019 First Half IFRS Inventory RC Non- RCA IFRS Inventory RC Non- RCA recurring recurring Ebitda effect Ebitda Ebitda Ebitda effect Ebitda Ebitda items items 666 (23) 643 (28) 615 Galp 980 (47) 933 176 1,109 411 - 411 (3) 408 Upstream 581 (0) 581 201 782 144 (22) 122 (25) 97 R&Mid. 195 (47) 149 (25) 123 105 (0) 105 - 105 Commercial 196 (0) 195 - 195 - - - - - R&NB - - - - - 6 - 6 - 6 Others 8 - 8 - 8 Ebit by segment €m Second Quarter 2019 First Half IFRS Inventory RC Non- RCA IFRS Inventory RC Non- RCA recurring recurring Ebit effect Ebit Ebit Ebit effect Ebit Ebit items items 437 (23) 414 (28) 386 Galp 539 (47) 492 171 663 281 - 281 (3) 278 Upstream 337 (0) 337 197 534 70 (22) 48 (25) 22 R&Mid. 47 (47) 0 (25) (25) 82 (0) 81 - 81 Commercial 152 (0) 151 - 151 (0) - (0) - (0) R&NB (0) - (0) - (0) 4 - 4 - 4 Others 4 - 4 - 4 33 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Non-recurring items €m Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2019 2020 (28.5) (35.4) (32.9) Non-recurring items impacting Ebitda 175.9 (68.3) (3.0) - (30.6) Margin (Change in production) - Unitisation 201.3 (30.6) (25.4) - - Gains/losses on disposal of assets (25.4) - - 0.4 (0.4) Employee restructuring charges - - - (35.8) (1.9) Exchange rate differences related with Brazil unitisation processes - (37.7) 0.1 - 4.3 Non-recurring items impacting non-cash costs (4.4) 4.3 0.1 - 4.3 Depreciations and Amortisations - Unitisation (4.4) 4.3 0.3 7.0 (61.1) Non-recurring items impacting financial results 19.6 (54.1) 0.4 7.0 1.4 Gains/losses on financial investments 7.3 8.4 - - (67.1) Gains/losses on financial investments - Unitisation - (67.1) (0.2) - 4.7 Financial costs - Unitisation 12.3 4.7 13.1 29.2 111.8 Non-recurring items impacting taxes (38.2) 140.9 12.2 12.1 8.1 Taxes on non-recurring items (60.0) 20.2 (8.4) - 95.9 Tax deferrals on Upstream 1 (8.4) 95.9 9.3 17.1 7.8 Energy sector contribution taxes 30.3 24.9 0.6 7.0 (4.0) Non-controlling interests (41.5) 3.1 (14.5) 7.8 18.1 Total non-recurring items 111.4 25.9 1 Related with negative currency exchange rate differences on differed taxes in Brazil. 34 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 6.6 IFRS consolidated income statement €m Quarter First Half 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2019 2020 4,436 3,502 1,822 Sales 7,836 5,324 151 187 143 Services rendered 309 330 101 52 61 Other operating income 229 113 4,688 3,741 2,026 Operating costs 8,374 5,767 (3,491) (2,953) (1,392) Inventories consumed and sold (6,369) (4,345) (404) (450) (355) Materials and services consumed (797) (805) (73) (82) (68) Personnel costs (155) (150) (1) (1) (2) Impairments on accounts receivable 1 (4) (54) (129) (2) Other operating costs (75) (131) (4,022) (3,616) (1,819) Total operating costs (7,394) (5,435) 666 125 207 Ebitda 980 332 (230) (246) (343) Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (441) (588) 0 (6) (9) Provisions 0 (15) 437 (127) (144) Ebit 539 (271) 47 12 90 Net income from associates 76 102 (9) (60) (15) Financial results (21) (74) 8 8 7 Interest income 19 14 (14) (13) (14) Interest expenses (26) (27) 5 5 5 Capitalised interest 11 11 (23) (21) (21) Operating leases interest (IFRS 16) (45) (41) 7 (56) (32) Exchange gain (loss) 1 (88) 15 (84) 18 Mark-to-market of derivatives 46 (66) (7) 101 21 Other financial costs/income1 (27) 122 474 (175) (69) Income before taxes 594 (244) (200) (47) (92) Taxes2 (301) (139) (9) (26) (8) Energy sector contribution taxes3 (39) (34) 265 (248) (169) Income before non-controlling interests 254 (417) (34) (8) 15 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (31) 7 231 (257) (154) Net income 223 (410) 1Q20 includes realised income of €105 m from Brent interest. Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. Includes €12.92 m, €11.95 m and €9.26 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during 1H20. 35 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 6.7 Consolidated financial position €m 31 Dec., 2019 31 Mar., 2020 30 Jun., 2020 Assets Tangible fixed assets 5,671 5,750 5,548 Goodwill 85 86 87 Other intangible fixed assets 577 587 578 Rights of use (IFRS 16) 1,167 1,171 1,124 Investments in associates 870 814 606 Receivables 259 258 252 Deferred tax assets 367 376 479 Financial investments 169 217 206 Total non-current assets 9,167 9,258 8,880 1 1,055 878 689 Inventories Trade receivables 980 856 772 Other receivables 935 737 686 Financial investments 174 462 229 Current Income tax recoverable - - 41 Cash and equivalents 1,460 1,485 1,696 Total current assets 4,603 4,419 4,112 Total assets 13,770 13,678 12,992 1 Includes €40.53 m in inventories made on behalf of third parties as of 30 June 2020. 36 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 €m 31 Dec., 2019 31 Mar., 2020 30 Jun., 2020 Equity Share capital 829 829 829 Share premium 82 82 82 Reserves 1,356 1,427 1,344 Retained earnings 1,764 2,154 1,833 Net income 389 (257) (410) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,420 4,236 3,677 Non-controlling interests 1,237 1,124 1,004 Total equity 5,657 5,360 4,682 Liabilities Bank loans and overdrafts 795 981 827 Bonds 1,822 1,426 2,169 Operating leases (IFRS 16) 1,042 1,050 1,009 Other payables 121 115 108 Retirement and other benefit obligations 332 326 321 Deferred tax liabilities 299 319 484 Other financial instruments 5 70 26 Provisions 819 847 873 Total non-current liabilities 5,234 5,133 5,817 Bank loans and overdrafts 278 74 131 Bonds - 500 500 Operating leases (IFRS 16) 182 183 180 Trade payables 852 732 472 Other payables 1,343 1,279 1,064 Other financial instruments 84 404 147 Income tax payable 141 13 (0) Total current liabilities 2,879 3,184 2,493 Total liabilities 8,113 8,317 8,310 Total equity and liabilities 13,770 13,678 12,992 BASIS OF REPORTING 38 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 7. BASIS OF REPORTING Galp's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The financial information in the consolidated income statement and in the consolidated financial position is reported for the quarters ended on June 30 and March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019. Galp's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the cost of goods sold is valued at weighted-average cost. When goods and commodity prices fluctuate, the use of this valuation method may cause volatility in results through gains or losses in inventories, which do not reflect the Company's operating performance. This is called the inventory effect. Another factor that may affect the Company's results, without being an indicator of its true performance, is the set of non-recurring material items considering the Group's activities. For the purpose of evaluating Galp's operating performance, RCA profitability measures exclude non-recurring items and the inventory effect, the latter because the cost of goods sold and materials consumed has been calculated according to the Replacement Cost (RC) valuation method. With regards to risks and uncertainties, please read Part I - C. III Internal control and risk management of Corporate Governance Report 2019. APPENDICES 40 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 8. APPENDIX 8.1 Governing bodies The composition of the governing bodies of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. as of 30 June 2020 is as follows: Board of Directors Chairman: Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director: Miguel Athayde Marques Vice-Chairman: Carlos Gomes da Silva Members: Filipe Quintin Crisóstomo Silva Thore E. Kristiansen Carlos Manuel Costa Pina José Carlos da Silva Costa Sofia Fernandes Cruz Tenreiro Susana Quintana-Plaza Marta Claudia Ramos Amorim Barroca de Oliveira Francisco Vahia de Castro Teixeira Rêgo Carlos Eduardo de Ferraz Carvalho Pinto Luís Manuel Pêgo Todo Bom Jorge Manuel Seabra de Freitas Rui Paulo da Costa Cunha e Silva Gonçalves Diogo Mendonça Rodrigues Tavares Edmar Luiz Fagundes de Almeida Cristina Neves Fonseca Adolfo Miguel Baptista Mesquita Nunes Executive Committee Chairman: Carlos Gomes da Silva (CEO) Members: Filipe Crisóstomo Silva (CFO) Thore E. Kristiansen Carlos Costa Pina Carlos da Silva Costa Sofia Tenreiro Susana Quintana-Plaza Audit Board Chairman: José Pereira Alves Members: Pedro Antunes de Almeida 41 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Maria de Fátima Castanheira Cortês Damásio Geada Alternate: Amável Alberto Freixo Calhau Statutory Auditor Standing: Ernst & Young Audit & Associados, SROC, S.A., represented by Rui Abel Serra Martins Alternate: Manuel Ladeiro de Carvalho Coelho da Mota General Shareholders Meeting Board Chairman: Ana Paz Ferreira da Câmara Perestrelo de Oliveira Vice-Chairman: Rafael de Almeida Garrett Lucas Pires Secretary: Sofia Leite Borges Company Secretary Standing: Rui de Oliveira Neves Alternate: Rita Picão Fernandes 42 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 8.2 Mandatory notices and statements Shareholders with direct or indirect qualifying holdings on 30 June 2020 (in accordance with article 20 of the Portuguese Security Code CVM) Shareholders No. of shares % of voting rights Amorim Energia, B.V. 276,472,161 33.34% Parpública - Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A. 62,021,340 1 7.48% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. 4,647,067 5.02% BlackRock, Inc. 41,449,604 4.998% The Capital Group Companies, Inc.2 19,046,477 2.30% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 17,283,900 2.08% Massachusetts Financial Services Company 17,098,915 2.06% Black Creek Investment Management Inc. 16,834,007 2.03% Of which 58,079,514 are subject to privatization process. Of which 2.02% is indirectly owned by its affiliate Capital Research and Management Company. During the first half of 2020, the following transactions regarding Galp´s qualifying holdings occurred: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 8 January 2020, its subsidiaries BNY Mellon IHC, LLC and MBC Investments Corporation decreased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights, to below the 2.0% threshold;

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. notified the Company that, on 16 April 2020, it increased its holding in Galp's voting rights to 5.02%, above the 5.00% threshold;

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the Company that, on 22 April 2020, it increased its holdings in Galp's voting rights from 1.99% to 2.003%, above the 2.0% threshold; The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified again the Company that, on 7 May 2020, its subsidiary BNY Mellon IHC, LLC increased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights to above the 2.0% threshold, through its subsidiary MBC Investments Corporation;

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the

Company that, on 09 June 2020, it decreased its holdings in Galp's voting rights from 2.003% to 1.997%, below the 2.0% threshold;

Company that, on 09 June 2020, it decreased its holdings in Galp's voting rights from 2.003% to 1.997%, below the 2.0% threshold; Subsequently, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the Company that, on 23 June 2020, it increased its holdings in

Galp's voting rights from 1.997% to 2.030%, above the 2.0% threshold. For more information regarding shareholding structure and entity description, access our website. Treasury shares During the first half of 2020, Galp did not acquire or sell treasury shares. Galp held no treasury shares at the end of that period. Share ownership on 30 June 2020 by current members of the management and supervisory bodies of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Under the terms of article 477, nr. 5 of the Commercial Companies' Code, it is stated that, on 30 June 2020, the members of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.'s management and supervisory bodies held the following stakes in the Company's share capital: 43 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Acquisition Disposal Total shares Total shares as From 1 January to 30 June 2020 Members of the Board of Directors as of of 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Date No of shares Value (€/share) Date No of shares Value (€/share) Paula Amorim1 0 0 Miguel Athayde Marques 1,800 1,800 Carlos Gomes da Silva 2,410 13.03.2020 7,500 8.63943 9,910 Filipe Crisóstomo Silva 10,000 13.03.2020 5,000 8.52389 15,000 Thore E. Kristiansen 0 0 Carlos Costa Pina 2,200 2,200 José Carlos Silva 275 275 Sofia Tenreiro 0 16.03.2020 1,500 7.882197 1,500 Susana Quintana-Plaza 0 0 Marta Amorim 1 19,263 19,263 Francisco Teixeira Rêgo1 17,680 17,680 Carlos Eduardo Ferraz Pinto 0 0 Luís Todo Bom 0 0 Jorge Seabra de Freitas1 0 0 Rui Paulo Gonçalves1 0 0 Diogo Tavares 2,940 2,940 Edmar de Almeida 0 0 Cristina Fonseca 0 0 Adolfo Mesquita Nunes 0 0 Members of the Audit Board José Pereira Alves 0 0 Pedro Antunes de Almeida 5 5 Maria de Fátima Geada 0 0 Suplente: Amável Calhau 0 0 Members of the Statutory Auditors Standing: Ernst & Young Audit & 0 0 Associados, SROC, S.A. represented by Rui Martins 0 0 Alternate: Manuel Mota 0 0 1 For the effects of art. 447, nr. 2, line d) of the Commercial Companies' Code, it is further declared that Amorim Energia B.V., in which the mentioned director also exercises the administrative functions, is the holder of 276,472,161 of Galp share 44 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 On 30 June 2020, none of the members of the management and supervisory bodies held any bonds issued by the Company. Main transaction between related parties during the first half of 2020 Article no. 246, paragraph 3. c) of the CVM During the first half of 2020, there were no relevant transactions between Galp's related parties that had a significant effect on this financial situation or respective performance, nor that had an impact on the information included in the annual report concerning the financial year 2019, which were susceptible to have a significant effect on its financial position or on its respective performance over the first six months of the financial year 2020. 8.3 Statement of compliance of information presented According to article 246, paragraph 1. c) of the Securities Code, each of the members of the Board of Directors of Galp indicated below declares that, to the best of their knowledge, the information presented in the financial statements concerning the first half of the financial year 2020 was produced in conformity with the applicable accounting requirements and gives a true and a fair view of Galp's assets and liabilities, financial position and results as well as the companies included in the consolidation as a whole, and the report and accounts for the first half of 2020 faithfully describes the main developments that occurred during the period and the impact on the income statements, as well as a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the next six months. Lisbon, 23 July 2020 The Board of Directors Chairman: Paula Amorim Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director: Miguel Athayde Marques Vice-Chairman: Carlos Gomes da Silva Members: Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Thore E. Kristiansen Carlos Costa Pina José Carlos Silva Sofia Tenreiro Susana Quintana-Plaza Marta Amorim Francisco Teixeira Rêgo Carlos Eduardo Ferraz Pinto Luis Todo Bom Jorge Seabra de Freitas Rui Paulo Gonçalves Diogo Tavares Edmar de Almeida Cristina Fonseca Adolfo Mesquita Nunes 45 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 8.4 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 INDEX Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ________________________________________________________________________ 46 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income _______________________________________ 48 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity _______________________________________________________________________ 49 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow _____________________________________________________________________________ 50 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements_______________________________________________________________________ 51 Corporate information _________________________________________________________________________________________________ 51 Basis for preparation, changes to the Group's accounting policies and matters related to the condensed consolidated financial statements__________ 51 Segment reporting ___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 54 Tangible assets_______________________________________________________________________________________________________57 Goodwill and intangible assets ___________________________________________________________________________________________57 Leases ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 58 Investments in associates and joint ventures________________________________________________________________________________ 59 Impairment analysis __________________________________________________________________________________________________ 60 Inventories __________________________________________________________________________________________________________62 Trade and other receivables ___________________________________________________________________________________________63 11.Other financial assets _________________________________________________________________________________________________ 64 Cash and cash equivalents ___________________________________________________________________________________________ 65 Financial debt _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 65 Trade payables and other payables______________________________________________________________________________________67 Taxes and other contributions_________________________________________________________________________________________ 68 Post-employment benefits ___________________________________________________________________________________________ 69 Provisions________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 70 Other financial instruments __________________________________________________________________________________________ 70 Non-controlling interests _____________________________________________________________________________________________72 Revenue and income _________________________________________________________________________________________________72 Costs and expenses _________________________________________________________________________________________________73 Financial results ___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 74 Approval of the financial statements ____________________________________________________________________________________75 Explanation regarding translation _______________________________________________________________________________________76 46 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 (Amounts stated in million Euros - € m) Assets Notes June 2020 December 2019 Non-current assets: Tangible assets 4 5,548 5,671 Goodwill and intangible assets 5 665 663 Right-of-use of assets 6 1,124 1,167 Investments in associates and joint ventures 7 606 870 Deferred tax assets 15.1 479 367 Other receivables 10.2 252 259 Other financial assets 11 206 169 Total non-current assets: 8,880 9,167 Current assets: Inventories 9 689 1,055 Other financial assets 11 229 174 Current income tax receivable 41 - Trade receivables 10.1 772 980 Other receivables 10.2 686 935 Cash and cash equivalents 12 1,696 1,460 Total current assets: 4,112 4,603 Total assets: 12,992 13,770 47 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Equity and Liabilities Notes June 2020 December 2019 Equity: Share capital and share premium 911 911 Reserves 1,344 1,356 Retained earnings 1,422 2,153 Total equity attributable to shareholders: 3,677 4,420 Non-controlling interests 19 1,004 1,237 Total equity: 4,682 5,657 Liabilities: Non-current liabilities: Financial debt 13 2,997 2,616 Lease liabilities 6 1,009 1,042 Other payables 14 108 121 Post-employment and other employee benefit liabilities 16 321 332 Deferred tax liabilities 15.1 484 299 Other financial instruments 18 26 5 Provisions 17 873 819 Total non-current liabilities: 5,817 5,234 Current liabilities: Financial debt 13 631 278 Lease liabilities 6 180 182 Trade payables 14 472 852 Other payables 14 1,064 1,343 Other financial instruments 18 147 84 Current income tax payable - 141 Total current liabilities: 2,493 2,879 Total liabilities: 8,310 8,113 Total equity and liabilities: 12,992 13,770 The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of financial position and should be read in conjunction. 48 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 (Amounts stated in million Euros - € m) Unid: € m Notes June 2020 June 2019 Sales 20 5,324 7,836 Services rendered 20 330 309 Other operating income 20 113 229 Financial income 20/22 120 66 Earnings from associates and joint ventures 7/20 102 76 Total revenues and income: 5,989 8,517 Cost of sales 21 (4,345) (6,369) Supplies and external services 21 (805) (797) Employee costs 21 (150) (155) Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed assets 21 (588) (441) Provisions and impairment losses on receivables 21 (19) 1 Other operating costs 21 (131) (75) Financial expenses 22 (195) (87) Total costs and expenses: (6,233) (7,922) Profit (Loss) before taxes and other contributions: (244) 594 Taxes and SPT 15.1 (139) (301) Energy sector extraordinary contribution 15.2 (34) (39) Consolidated net (loss) profit for the period (417) 254 Attributable to: Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Shareholders (410) 223 Non-controlling interests 19 (7) 31 Basic and Diluted Earnings per share (in Euros) (0.49) (0.27) Consolidated net (loss) profit for the period (417) 254 Items which will not be recycled in the future through net income: Remeasurements (2) 30 Income taxes related to remeasurements - (1) Items which may be recycled in the future through net income: - Currency translation adjustments 7 78 Hedging reserves (2) (10) Income taxes related to the above items - (1) Total Comprehensive (loss) income for the period, attributable to: (414) 350 Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Shareholders (425) 300 Non-controlling interests 11 50 The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of comprehensive income and should be read in conjunction. 49 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A Condensed Consolidated Statement of changes in equity for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 (Amounts stated in million Euros - € m) Share Capital and Reserves Share Premium Non- Retained Currency Sub-Total controlling Total Share Share Hedging Other earnings Translation interests Capital Premium Reserves Reserves Reserves As at 1 January 2019 829 82 (186) 6 2,024 1,832 4,587 1,460 6,047 Consolidated net profit for the period - - - - - 223 223 31 254 Other gains and losses recognised in equity - - 56 (8) - 29 77 19 96 Comprehensive income for the period - - 56 (8) - 252 300 50 350 Dividends distributed - - - - - (296) (296) (40) (336) Decrease in reserves - - - - (489) 489 - (244) (244) As at 30 June 2019 829 82 (130) (2) 1,535 2,277 4,591 1,226 5,817 - - - - - - - - - Balance as at 1 January 2020 829 82 (169) (10) 1,535 2,153 4,420 1,237 5,657 Consolidated net loss for the period - - - - - (410) (410) (7) (417) Other gains and losses recognised in equity - - (11) (1) - (2) (15) 18 3 Comprehensive income for the period - - (11) (1) - (412) (425) 11 (414) Dividends distributed - - - - - (318) (318) (98) (416) Decrease in reserves - - - - - - - (145) (145) Balance as at 30 June 2020 829 82 (180) (11) 1,535 1,422 3,677 1,004 4,682 The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and should be read in conjunction. 50 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 (Amounts stated in million Euros - €m) Notes June 2020 June 2019 Operating activities: Cash received from customers 6,737 9,041 (Payments) to suppliers (4,239) (5,649) (Payments) relating to tax on oil products ("ISP") (895) (1,265) (Payments) relating to VAT (666) (749) (Payments) relating to royalties, levies, "PIS" and "COFINS" and Others (72) (93) (Payments) relating to payroll (170) (168) Other (payments)/receipts relating to operating activities (78) 69 (Payments) of income taxes - income tax (IRC), oil income tax (IRP), special participation (SPT) (248) (263) Equalization impact (137) - Cash received relating to dividends 7 35 87 Cash flow from operating activities (1) 267 1,010 Investing activities: Cash received from the disposal of tangible and intangible assets - 33 (Payments) for the acquisition of tangible and intangible assets (417) (366) Cash received in relation to financial investments 103 35 (Payments) relating to financial investments (4) (41) Equalization impact 220 - Cash received from loans granted 14 233 (Payments) relating to loans granted (47) (57) Cash received from interest and similar income 10 18 Cash flow from investing activities (2) (122) (145) Financing activities: Cash received from loans obtained 13 1,792 977 (Payments) relating to loans obtained 13 (1,117) (1,330) (Payments) of interest and similar costs (49) (59) (Payments) related to leasing (IFRS16) 6 (97) (93) Capital/reserve reductions and other equity instruments 19 (145) (244) Dividends paid 19 (367) (335) Other financing receipts/payments 62 - Cash flow used financing activities (3) 80 (1,084) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4) = (1) + (2) + (3) 225 (220) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes in cash and cash equivalents (49) 9 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 12 1,431 1,504 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 12 1,607 1,293 The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of Cash Flow and should be read in conjunction. 51 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 1. Corporate information Galp Energia SGPS, S.A. (the Company) has its Head Office in Lisbon, Portugal and its shares are listed on Euronext Lisbon. 2. Basis for preparation, changes to the Group's accounting policies and matters related to the condensed consolidated financial statements 2.1. Basis for preparation The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required for annual financial statements. In addition, only the material changes required by IFRS 7 and IFRS 13 are disclosed. For this reason, these financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Galp Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in millions of Euros, except where expressly indicated otherwise. Due to the effects of rounding, the totals and sub-totals of tables may not be equal to the sum of the individual figures presented. From 1 January 2020, the subsidiary Petrogal Brasil S.A. changed its functional currency from Brazilian Reais to US Dollars. Due to the significant impact of foreign currency translation movements in Petrogal Brasil's financial statements, the Group concluded that the currency which best reflects the primary economic environment in which Petrogal Brasil operates is the US Dollar. As per IAS 21, a change in functional currency should be accounted for prospectively from the date of the change. For this reason, the opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2020 had been translated from Brazilian Reais into US Dollars using the exchange rate at 1 January 2020. Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Strict social isolation measures have been put in place in several countries, contributing to a significant slowdown in the global economic environment, sharply reducing worldwide demand for oil and its products, including in key markets in which Galp operates such as Portugal and Spain. As a result of this unpredictable scenario, Galp adopted a set of actions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its financial position, including cost and investment reductions, and increasing financial liquidity. Galp management believes that the company has adequate resources to continue its operations in the long-term, and therefore the going concern principle has been applied to the preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Triggered by recent macro events, the Company has also approved a more conservative set of long-term assumptions, leading to an impairment review of Galp's non- current assets. Further details of the impairment assessment carried out are included in Note 8. 52 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Refineries activities Given the significant reduction of demand for oil products and high inventory levels observed during the period, Galp reduced the throughputs of its refineries during second quarter. As a result, during the second quarter of 2020, raw materials processed decreased 50% from 26.8 mboe in the first quarter of 2020 to 13.4 mboe in the second quarter of 2020. Therefore, fixed costs directly linked to idle refinery capacity have not been included in the Refineries' stock valuation, having been recorded directly to profit and loss. Pensions and other post-retirement benefits Galp assessed the discount rate applicable to its long-term provisions relating to defined employee benefit plans and other post-retirement benefits. As the result of this assessment, the discount rate remained unchanged from that used in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year-ended 31 December 2019, as it reflects management´s best estimate of the rate to be used to value the defined benefit plan and the post retirement liabilities. The Group's defined benefit pension plans are reviewed whenever necessary during the year when there is an indication of significant changes in the fair value of the plan assets or the present value of the defined benefit obligations. This review resulted in an impact of €10 m for the six-month period ended in 30 June 2020, due to a reduction in the fair value of the plan assets. Impairment of financial assets measured at amortized cost (Accounts receivable and other debtors) The impacts of IFRS 9 on Galp's financial position were deemed to be immaterial. A periodical review is performed of the expected credit loss allowances and their impact on the completeness of Galp's financial assets measured at amortised cost. The credit risk was updated to reflect the expected economic and financial impacts of COVID- 19. Liquidity risk At 30 June 2020, Galp had €1.7 bn in Cash and Equivalents and €1.4 bn in commited credit lines available for use, totalling €3.1 bn. Due to the fluctuations during the period on exchange rate differences and commodity prices, the overall monetary items and the mark-to-market (MTM) of derivatives have been impacted. These impacts are already reflected in the P&L and the financial position as at 30 June 2020. 2.2. Consolidation perimeter - changes During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the following companies were included in Galp's consolidation perimeter, and were both consolidated based on the full consolidation method: LGA - Logística Global de Aviação, Lda. - Galp acquired 60% of the company's interest, for an acquisition amount equivalent to €0.3 m;

Tagusgás - Propano, S.A. - Galp acquired 100% of the company's interest, for an amount of €3 m. 53 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 2.3. Equalization agreements Following the approval of the Unitisation Agreements (UA) related to the Lula, Atapu and Sépia accumulations, Galp, through its Brazilian subsidiary Petrogal Brasil S.A., and its partners in the BM-S-11,BM-S-11A and BM-S-24 concessions, along with Petrobras for the Transfer of Rights area and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. open area, when applicable, agreed based on the terms and conditions for the equalisation agreements. Concession | Galp's stake Unitised area | Galp's stake BM-S-11 | 10% Lula | 9.209% BM-S-11A | 10% Atapu | 1.703% BM-S-24 | 20% Sépia | 2.414% The equalisation agreements for the above mentioned UAs were signed on April 30, 2020, based on the tract participation each party holds in the unitised areas, the past capital expenditure incurred by partners for their original interests, and the net profits received thereunder. As a result of these agreements, all processes were settled simultaneously during the second quarter of 2020, with Galp having received €83 m, which includes €220 m related to past capital expenditure made by Petrogal Brazil, S.A. in Brazil, and by its joint ventures Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V. in the Netherlands, adjusted by €137 m related net profits received from the concessions. The BM-S-11A licence holds two additional accumulations, Berbigão and Sururu, which are still subject to unitisation approval. 2.4. Solar energy projects in Spain On 22 January 2020, Galp signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the ACS Group for the acquisition solar photovoltaic projects in Spain comprising of c.2.9 GW, of which over 900 MW have been recently commissioned. The transaction considers an enterprise value of c.€2.2 bn related with the acquisition, development and construction of the entire portfolio. The SPA has recently been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control being set out under a Shareholders' Agreement to be signed upon closing, and therefore creating a joint venture in accordance with IFRS 11 - 'Joint Arrangements' and accounted for based on the equity method of accounting. Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture and intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS. The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before the year end. 54 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 3. Segment reporting Galp has restructured its organisation in order better to capture the full potential of each business, according to its characteristics, cash contribution and risk profile. The new structure consists of four business units: Upstream segment (unchanged), Refining & Midstream segment, Commercial segment and Renewables & New Businesses segment. The Upstream segment represents Galp's presence in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, which involves the management of all activities relating to the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused in Brazil, Mozambique and Angola. The Refining & Midstream segment incorporates the refining and logistics business, as well as the Group's oil, gas and power supply and trading activities. This segment also includes co-generation and gas infrastructure. The Commercial segment integrates the entire offering to Galp's clients - business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C), of oil, gas, power and non-fuel products.This retail marketing activity using the Galp brand also extends to certain countries in Africa. The Renewables & New Businesses segment encompasses renewables power generation, mobility and new business. Besides these four business segments, the Group has also included within the category "Others" the holding company Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. and companies with various other activities including Tagus Re, S.A. and Galp Energia, S.A., a reinsurance company and a provider of shared services at the corporate level. Therefore, figures related to six-month period ended 30 June 2019 have been restated for comparison reasons. Segmented reporting is presented on a replacement cost (RC) basis, which is the earnings metric used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker to make decisions regarding the allocation of resources and to assess performance. Based on the RC method, the current cost of sales measured under IFRS (the weighted average cost) is replaced by the crude reference price (i.e. Brent-dated) as at the balance sheet date, as though the cost of sales had been measured at the replacement cost of the inventory sold. 55 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 The financial information for the segments identified above, for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, is as follows: Unit: € m Consolidated Upstream Reffining and Commercial Renewable and Others Consolidation Midstream New businesses adjustments 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales and services rendered 5,654 8,145 989 1,050 2,161 3,080 2,952 4,423 14 13 101 69 (564) (491) Cost of sales (3,849) (6,416) (13) (238) (1,757) (2,688) (2,457) (3,831) (11) (10) - - 390 351 of which Variation of Production (252) (252) (20) (206) (232) (46) - - - - - - - - Other revenue & expenses (976) (796) (418) (231) (295) (244) (345) (397) (8) (3) (85) (61) 175 140 of which Under & Overlifting (113) 123 (113) 123 - - - - - - - - - - EBITDA at Replacement Cost 828 933 558 581 109 149 149 195 (5) - 16 8 - - Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed (588) (441) (377) (244) (159) (149) (45) (44) (1) - (6) (5) - - assets Provisions (net) (15) - (4) - (1) - - - (11) - - - - - EBIT at Replacement Cost 225 492 177 337 (51) - 104 151 (16) - 10 4 - - Earnings from associates and joint ventures 102 76 71 33 33 41 (1) 2 (1) - - - - - Financial results (74) (21) - - - - - - - - - - - - Taxes at Replacement Cost (273) (286) - - - - - - - - - - - - Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution (34) (39) - - (13) (19) (9) (8) - - (12) (12) - - Consolidated net income at Replacement Cost, of which: (55) 222 - - - - - - - - - - - - Attributable to non-controlling interests 7 (31) - - - - - - - - - - - - Attributable to shareholders of Galp Energia SGPS S.A. (48) 191 - - - - - - - - - - - - OTHER INFORMATION Segment Assets (1) Financial investments (2) 606 870 290 524 264 281 13 15 37 49 1 1 - - Other assets 12,386 12,900 7,069 7,485 2,508 3,082 2,206 2,523 25 43 1,195 980 (616) (1,212) Segment Assets 12,992 13,770 7,359 8,008 2,771 3,363 2,219 2,538 62 92 1,196 982 (616) (1,212) of which Rights of use of assets 1,124 1,167 708 750 205 194 133 144 - - 77 79 - - Investment in Tangible and Intangible Assets 363 354 289 304 37 30 28 15 2 - 7 6 - - Net amount Accounted for based on the equity method of accounting 56 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 The details of sales and services rendered, tangible and intangible assets and financial investments for each geographical region in which Galp operates were as follow: Unit: € m Sales and services rendered 1 Tangible and intangible assests Financial investments 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 5,654 8,145 6,213 6,334 606 870 Africa 176 307 1,164 1,168 65 53 Latin America 1,039 634 3,137 3,154 268 528 Europe 4,439 7,205 1,911 2,012 273 290 1 Net consolidation operation The reconciliation between the segment reporting and the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 was as follows: Unit: € m 2020 2019 Sales and services rendered 5,654 8,145 Cost of sales (4,345) (6,369) Replacement cost adjustments (1) 496 (47) Cost of sales at Replacement Cost (3,849) (6,417) Other revenue and expenses (976) (796) Depreciation and amortisation (588) (441) Provisions (net) (15) - Earnings from associates and joint ventures 102 76 Financial results (74) (21) Profit before taxes and other contributions at Replacement Cost 253 546 Replacement Cost adjustments (496) 47 (Loss) Profit before taxes and other contributions at IFRS (243) 591 Income tax (139) (301) Income tax on Replacement Cost Adjustment (2) (134) 15 Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution (34) (39) Consolidated net (loss) income for the period at Replacement Cost (54) 221 Replacement Cost (1) +(2) (362) 32 Consolidated net (loss) income for the period based on IFRS (417) 254 57 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 4. Tangible assets Unit: € m Land, natural resources Plant and Other equipment Assets under Total and buildings machinery construction As at 30 June 2020 Acquisition cost 1,232 10,418 495 2,068 14,214 Impairment (29) (65) (4) (200) (298) Accumulated depreciation and depletion (754) (7,171) (442) - (8,367) Net Value 449 3,182 49 1,868 5,548 Balance as at 1 January 2020 457 3,267 51 1,896 5,671 Additions - 19 2 349 370 Depreciation, depletion and impairment (11) (385) (9) (96) (501) Disposals/Write-offs - (2) - - (2) Transfers 4 272 6 (289) (8) Currency exchange differences and other adjustments (2) 12 (1) 9 18 Balance as at 30 June 2020 449 3,182 49 1,868 5,548 During the period under review and in line with its strategy, the Group has made investments mostly in the Upstream business unit, in the amount of €300 m, related to projects in Brazil (€222 m), Angola (€26 m) and Mozambique (€50 m). The additions to tangible assets for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 also include the capitalisation of financial charges amounting to €11 m (Note 22). 5. Goodwill and intangible assets Unit: € m Industrial properties and Intangible assets in Goodwill Total other rights progress As at 30 June 2020 Acquisition cost 1,012 60 89 1,161 Impairment (22) (23) (2) (46) Accumulated amortisation (450) - - (450) Net Value 540 38 87 665 Balance as at 1 January 2020 542 35 85 663 Additions - 12 2 13 Amortisation and impairment (18) - - (18) Transfers 17 (9) - 8 Currency exchange differences and other adjustments (1) - - - Balance as at 30 June 2020 540 38 87 665 The additions of €2 m recorded in Goodwill are related to the provisional business combination impacts related to the acquisition of Tagusgás - Propano, S.A. (Note 2.2). 58 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 6. Leases The details of Right-of-use assets were as follow: Unit: € m FPSO's1 Buildings Service Vessels Other usage rights Total stations As at 30 June 2020 Acquisition cost 657 91 151 191 230 1,320 Accumulated amortisation (72) (8) (25) (64) (27) (196) Net Value 586 83 125 127 203 1,124 As at 1 January 2020 607 85 136 146 194 1.167 Additions - 3 1 4 1 9 Amortisation (24) (3) (8) (24) (9) (68) Write-offs/Disposals - 1 1 - - 1 Currency exchange differences and other adjustments 2 (2) (4) 1 18 15 Balance as at 30 June 2020 586 83 125 127 203 1,124 1 Floating, production, storage and offloading unit. Lease liabilities were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash flow 1,882 1,919 Less than one year 192 190 One to five years 601 606 More than five years 1,089 1,123 Lease liabilities included in the statement of financial position 1,188 1,223 Non current 1,009 1,042 Current 180 182 59 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 The amounts recognised in consolidated profit or loss were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 June 2019 282 210 Interest on lease liabilities 41 45 Expenses related to short term, low value and variable payments of operating leases 1 240 165 1 Includes variable payments and short term leases recognised under the heading of transport of goods. Amounts recognised in the consolidated statement of cash flow were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 June 2019 Financing activities 97 93 (Payments) relating to leasing (IFRS 16) 53 48 (Payments) relating to leasing (IFRS 16) interests 44 45 7. Investments in associates and joint ventures Investments in associates and joint ventures were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 606 870 Joint ventures 526 758 Associates 80 112 7.1. Investments in joint ventures Unit: € m As at 31 December Share capital Equity Foreign exchange rate Dividends As at 30 June 2020 2019 increase/ decrease Method differences 758 (323) 10 87 (6) 526 Tupi B.V. 368 (164) 6 24 - 234 Iara B.V. 114 (159) (2) 47 - 1 Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A. 213 - 6 - - 219 Coral FLNG, S.A. 41 - - 14 - 55 Other joint ventures 22 - - 1 (6) 16 60 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 During the period, Galp Sinopec Brasil Services B.V. sold 0.74% and 8.28% of Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V.'s interest, respectively, resulting in capital gains amounting €23 m and €44 m, respectively (Note 20). In addition, Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V. repaid share premium contributions to their shareholders on total amount of €323 m, which includes a result of a cash surplus arising from the sale of equipment to the E&P operations in Brazil and an agreed equalization amount (Note 2.3). 7.2. Investments in associates Unit: € m As at 31 Share capital Equity Foreign exchange rate Dividends As at 30 June December 2019 increase/ decrease Method differences 2020 112 52 27 (67) (44) 80 EMPL - Europe Magreb Pipeline, Ltd 40 - 21 (1) (40) 21 Sonangalp - Sociedade Distribuição e Comercialização de 8 - 1 (1) - 7 Combustíveis, Lda. Gasoduto Al-Andaluz, S.A. 7 - 3 - (2) 7 Tauá Brasil Palma, S.A. 45 52 (1) (64) - 33 Other associates 12 - 3 - (2) 12 During the six-month period under review, the amount of €51 m was declared in dividends from investments in joint ventures and associates, but the amount of €17 m still to be received. Additionally, €1 m was received from associates related to dividends declared in 2019. 8. Impairment analysis 8.1. Tangible assets Upstream Non-current assets related to the Upstream segment were tested for impairment at 30 June 2020, reflecting the revised long-term commodity price assumptions. In addition, sensitivity analysis were prepared to assess the potential impacts of further fluctuations in commodity prices. The following Brent prices have been assumed for impairment testing: 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026+ (RT19*) $40 $45 $50 $55 $60 $65 $60 Real prices, based on 2019 61 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Based on the impairment testing carried out, the expected future benefits from development and production assets are higher than the carrying values of the CGUs for all regions in which Galp operates. Therefore, no impairment has been recognized. The discount rate used in the impairment testing is consistent with that disclosed in the 2019 consolidated financial statements, and reflects the risks specific to Upstream assets, calculated on a US Dollar basis. As the result of the sensitivity analysis performed, all CGUs are not expected to present relevant impairments. Changes in the assumptions used for this impairment test could lead to impairment charges in the future. In addition, regarding Exploration and Appraisal assets, and based on the assessment of prospects' potential performed during the second quarter of 2020, impairments of €92 m have been recorded, mainly related to Potiguar basin smaller scale exploration prospects. Refining and Midstream Impairment testing was carried out for all CGUs, including Refineries and Storage facilities, with no impairment deemed necessary. A further increase of 1 p.p. in the discount rate or a negative variation in the projected cash flow by 10% would not trigger impairments. Commercial Impairment testing and a sensitivity analysis have been carried out on the relevant commercial infrastructure in Portugal and Spain. The sensitivity analysis performed was based on the following assumptions: A 10% negative variation in cash flow; and

An increase in the discount rate by 1 p.p. The commercial infrastructure had headroom based on impairment testing, and no impairment losses were required to be recorded as at 30 June 2020. The commercial infrastructure in Spain, with the outcome of the sensitivity analysis described above, would indicate a potential risk of impairment of €70 m. 8.2. Goodwill, intangible assets and investments in joint ventures and associates Based on the assessment performed, no impairments were deemed necessary on Goodwill, intangible assets and investments in joint ventures and associates. Methods and discount rates used in the impairment testing Valuation Model Cash Flows Growth factor Discount rates 30 June 2020 DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) Based on the current oulook 2020-2025 and Gordon model with a perpetual growth Commercial [5.6% a 6.2%] adjusted to reflect the revised long-term rate of 2%, except for Upstream Upstream [10.5%] assumptions. projects that used project's cash flow Refining and Midstream [6.4%] 62 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 9. Inventories Inventories as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follows: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 689 1,055 Raw, subsidiary and consumable materials 261 358 Crude oil 125 167 Other raw materials 71 68 Raw materials in transit 64 123 Finished and semi-finished products 305 537 Goods 181 180 Adjustments to net realisable value (59) (20) On 30 June 2020, the Group carried out Contango operations, whereby some cargos of Crude Oil are valued on a fair value basis with an impact on P&L (Cost of Sales). The Crude oil stock as part of the Contango operations have been valued at fair value in the amount of €17 m, which has been included in the 'Crude oil' line item in the table above. These operations are covered by financial derivatives (Note 18). The movements in the adjustments to net realisable value balance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 were as follow: Unit: € m Raw, subsidiary and consumable Finished and semi- Goods Adjustments Total materials finished products Adjustments to net realisable value at 1 January 2020 16 1 3 - 20 Net reductions (4) 36 7 2 41 Other adjustments - - - (2) (2) Adjustments to net realisable value at 30 June 2020 12 38 9 - 59 The net reductions in the amount of €41 m were recorded in the income statement as part of cost of sales. These reductions are mainly related to adjustments to reflect expected market price movements during the period under review. 63 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 10. Trade and other receivables 10.1. Trade receivables The details of trade receivables as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow: Unit: € m Notes June 2020 December 2019 Current Current 772 980 Trade receivables 913 1,143 Allowance for doubtful amounts 10.3 (141) (163) 10.2. Other receivables The details of other receivables as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow: Unit: € m Notes June 2020 December 2019 Current Non-current Current Non-current 686 252 935 259 State and other Public Entities 33 18 24 28 Other debtors 390 75 623 65 Non-operated oil blocks 259 - 348 - Underlifting 61 - 190 - Other receivables 71 75 84 65 Related Parties 19 - 5 - Contract Assets 171 69 206 68 Sales and services rendered but not yet invoiced 60 - 96 - Adjustments to tariff deviation - "pass through" 16 - 17 - Other accrued income 95 69 94 68 Deferred charges 78 91 82 98 Energy sector extraordinary contribution (CESE II) 15.2 13 41 15 46 Deferred charges with services 2 20 3 21 Other deferred charges 63 30 65 31 Impairment of other receivables 10.3 (5) - (6) - The balance of €259 m recorded under "Other debtors - Non-operated oil blocks" includes €41 m related to receivables from partners for payments made by the Group on their behalf, which will be recovered from the respective partners during the production period. 64 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 The balance of €61 m recorded in "Other debtors - Underlifting" corresponds to the amounts receivable by the Group as a result of the lifting of barrels of crude oil below the production quota, and is valued at the lower of the market price as at the sale date and the market price as at 30 June 2020. Other deferred charges (non-current) include the amount of €29 m relating to post-employment benefits (Note 16). 10.3. Impairment of Trade Receivables and Other Receivables The movements in the impairment of trade receivables and other receivables, for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, were as follow: Unit: € m Opening balance Increase Decrease Utilisation Closing balance 169 10 (6) (26) 146 Trade receivables 163 10 (6) (26) 141 Other receivables 6 - - - 5 11. Other financial assets As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, Other financial assets were as follow: Unit: € m Notes June 2020 December 2019 Current Non-current Current Non-current 229 206 174 169 Financial Assets at fair value through profit & loss 18 186 21 131 9 Financial Assets at fair value through comprehensive income - 3 - 3 Financial Assets not measured at fair value - Loans and Capital subscription 43 159 43 135 Others - 23 - 23 Loans and Capital subscription (current) in the amount of €43 m relate to the subscribed and unrealised capital increase made by Winland International Petroleum, S.A.R.L. (a Sinopec company) in Petrogal Brasil, S.A., which is considered as a financial asset given the terms established for this capital increase. 65 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 12. Cash and cash equivalents For the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of Cash and cash equivalents in the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow were as follow: Unit: € m Notes June 2020 December 2019 1,607 1,431 Cash at bank 1,696 1,460 Bank overdrafts 13 (89) (29) 13. Financial debt The details of financial debt as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 Notes Current Non-current Current Non-current 631 2,997 278 2,616 Bank loans 131 827 278 795 Loans and commercial paper 42 828 249 795 Bank overdrafts 12 89 - 29 - Bonds and notes 500 2,169 - 1,822 Origination fees - (9) - (6) Bonds - 1,179 - 828 Notes 500 1,000 - 1,000 66 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Changes in financial debt during the period from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020 were as follow: Unit: € m Opening Loans obtained Principal Changes in Foreign exchange rate Closing balance balance Repayment Overdrafts differences and others 2,895 1,792 (1,117) 60 (3) 3,627 Bank Loans: 1,073 942 (1,117) 60 - 958 Loans and commercial paper 1,044 942 (1,117) - - 870 Bank overdrafts 29 - - 60 - 89 Bond and Notes: 1,822 850 - - (2) 2,669 Origination fees (6) - - - (3) (9) Bonds 828 350 - - 1 1,179 Notes 1,000 500 - - - 1,500 The average cost of financial debt for the period under review, including charges for the use of credit lines, amounted to 1.71%. During the first six months of 2020, the Group contracted new bonds as detailed below: Unit: € m Issuance Due amount Interest rate Maturity Reimbursement 350 BONDS GALP ENERGIA 2020/2025 100 Euribor 6M + spread March '25 March '25 GALP ENERGIA/2020 - 2023 100 Euribor 6M + spread May '23 May '23 GALP ENERGIA/2020 - EUR 150,000,000 FLOATING RATE 150 Euribor 6M + spread April '25 April '25 NOTES DUE 20 APRIL 2025 Additionally, during this period, the Group contracted new notes as detailed below: Unit: € m Issuance Due amount Interest rate Maturity Reimbursement 500 GALP ENERGIA/2020-EMTN-EUR 500,000,000 FIXED RATE NOTES-15 500 Fixed Rate 2.000% January '26 January '26 JAN.2026-SR.4 During this period, the Group issued and repaid €940 m under commercial paper programmes. During the period, €175 m of other bank loans and project finance were repaid. 67 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 Financial debt, excluding origination fees and bank overdrafts, had the following repayment plan as at 30 June 2020: Unit: € m Maturity Loans Total Current Non-current 2.444 542 1.901 2020 25 25 - 2021 535 517 18 2022 465 - 465 2023 870 - 870 2024 549 - 549 2025 605 - 605 2026 500 - 500 14. Trade payables and other payables As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of Other payables were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 Current Non-current Current Non-current Trade payables 472 - 852 - Other payables 1,064 108 1,343 121 State and other public entities 280 - 355 - Payable VAT 136 - 219 - Tax on oil products (ISP) 101 - 100 - Other taxes 43 - 35 - Other payables 389 66 477 70 Suppliers of tangible and intangible assets 363 66 430 70 Overlifting 1 - 20 - Other Creditors 24 - 27 - Related parties 25 - 3 - Other accounts payable 37 5 41 6 Accrued costs 289 24 461 30 External supplies and services 144 - 295 - Holiday, holiday subsidy and corresponding contributions 32 3 52 4 Other accrued costs 113 21 115 26 Contract liabilities 35 - 6 - Other deferred income 8 12 - 15 68 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 15. Taxes and other contributions 15.1. Taxes and Special Participation Tax (SPT) The Group's operations take place in several regions and are carried out by various legal entities, subject to locally established income tax rates, varying between 25% in Spain and the Netherlands, 31.5% in Portugal, and 34% for companies based in Brazil. Group companies headquartered in Portugal in which the Group has an interest equal to or greater than 75%, if such participation grants voting rights of more than 50%, are taxed in accordance with the special regime for the taxation of groups of companies, with the taxable income being determined at the level of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.. Spanish tax resident companies, in which the percentage held by the Group exceeds 75%, have been taxed on a consolidated basis in Spain since 2005. Currently, fiscal consolidation in Spain is performed by Galp Energia España S.A.. The Company and its subsidiaries' income tax estimates are recorded based on the taxable income. Taxes and SPT recognised in the condensed consolidated income statement for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 June 2019 Current tax Deferred tax Total Current tax Deferred tax Total Taxes and SPT for the period 64 75 139 297 4 301 Current income tax (88) 79 (10) 63 4 67 Oil income Tax (IRP) 12 (4) 8 9 5 14 Special Participation Tax (SPT) 141 - 141 226 (5) 221 As at 30 June 2020, the movements in deferred tax assets and liabilities were as follow: Unit: € m As at 31 December 2019 Impact on the income statement Foreign exchange rate changes As at 30 June 2020 Deferred Taxes - Assets 367 108 3 479 Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets 10 115 2 129 Retirement benefits and other benefits 96 (3) - 92 Tax losses carried forward 73 - - 73 Regulated revenue 8 (2) - 6 Temporarily non-deductible provisions 110 (3) - 107 Foreign exchange rate differences in Brazil 41 - - 41 Others 30 1 - 31 Deferred Taxes - Liabilities (299) (183) (3) (484) Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets (272) (188) (3) (462) Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets fair value (6) 1 - (5) Regulated revenue (14) 1 - (13) Others (8) 3 - (4) 69 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 15.2. Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution As at 30 June 2020, the details of the Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution were as follow: Unit: € m Statement of financial position Income statement Provisions (Note 17) "CESE II" Deferred Charges (Note 10.2) Energy Sector Extraordinary CESE I CESE II Current Non-current Contribution As at 1 January 2020 (102) (220) 15 46 - "CESE I" Increase (13) - - - 13 "CESE II" Increase - (5) (2) (5) 12 Fondo Nacional de Eficiencia Energética (FNEE) - - - - 9 As at 30 June 2020 (115) (225) 13 41 34 16. Post-employment benefits During the period under review there were no significant changes compared to 31 December 2019. On 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the assets of the Pension Funds, valued at fair value, were as follow, in accordance with the report presented by the respective management company: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 Total 257 267 Shares 42 39 Bonds 161 151 Real Estate 45 49 Liquidity 5 23 Others 4 5 As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of post employee benefits were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 Assets under the heading "Other Receivables" (Note 10.2) 29 30 Liabilities (321) (332) Net responsibilities (292) (301) Liabilities, of which: (549) (568) Past service liabilities covered by the pension fund (229) (237) Other employee benefit liabilities (320) (331) Assets 257 267 70 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 17. Provisions During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the movements in Provisions were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 Decomissioning/ environmental provisions CESE (I and II) Other provisions Total At the beginning of the period 421 322 77 819 658 Additional provisions and increases to existing provisions 17 17 17 52 175 Decreases of existing provisions (1) - - (1) (7) Amount used during the period (3) - (1) (4) (5) Regularization 9 - 8 17 - Adjustments during the period 1 - (11) (10) - At the end of the period 444 339 90 873 819 18. Other financial instruments The details of the financial position of the balance of derivative financial instruments as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow: Unit: € m June 2020 December 2019 Assets (Note 11) Liabilities Assets (Note 11) Liabilities Current Non current Current Non current Equity Current Non current Current Non current Equity 186 21 (147) (26) (14) 131 9 (84) (5) (13) Commodity swaps 91 18 (115) (20) (3) 68 6 (72) (4) (3) Options 25 - (25) - - 19 - - - - Commodity futures 56 - - - (11) 19 - - - (10) Forwards 14 3 (7) (6) - 25 3 (12) (1) - 71 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 The accounting impacts of gains and losses on derivative financial instruments on the income statements and comprehensive income as at 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 are presented below: Unit: € m June 2020 June 2019 Income statement Equity Income statement Equity MTM Realised MTM + Realised MTM Realised MTM + Realised (82) 76 (7) (2) 20 (19) - (11) Commodities (73) 67 (6) (2) 12 (21) (9) (11) Swaps (25) (11) (36) - (113) (14) (127) (2) Swaps - Fair value hedge 12 - 12 - 49 - 49 - Options (19) 105 86 - 3 (1) 2 - Futures (41) (27) (68) (1) 73 (6) 68 (9) Currency (10) 9 (1) - 8 2 9 - Forwards (10) 9 (1) - 8 2 9 - The heading Futures (MTM) includes a negative c.€50 m regarding the MTM of CO2 futures position. All CO2 positions were liquidated during July 2020 representing a cash outflow of €60 m. The MTM heading includes a derivative swap in the amount of €7 m, which is connected with the Contango operations carried out in March 2020 and still open (Note 9). The MTM of these derivatives is recognized directly in Cost of Sales. The realised results of derivative financial instruments are mainly recognised as part of the cost of sales (Note 21), financial income or expenses. The breakdown of the results related to derivative financial instruments (Note 22) is as follows: Unit: € m June 2020 June 2019 73 46 Commodity swaps (6) (65) Options (19) 3 Commodity futures (41) 73 Premium option 105 - Other trading operations 34 34 72 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 19. Non-controlling interests Unit: € m 1,237 7 18 98 145 1,004 31 December Net profit for Currency Dividends (b) Share capital 30 June 2020 2019 the períod translation decrease (a) reserves The Share capital decrease is related to the share premium reduction in Galp Sinopec Brazil Services B.V. (GSBV). Non-controlling interest dividends in the amount of €98 m were declared during the period, although only €49 m was paid. 20. Revenue and income The details of revenue and income for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow: Unit: € m Notes June 2020 June 2019 5,989 8,517 Total sales 5,324 7,836 Goods 2,279 3,408 Products 3,049 4,420 Exchange differences (4) 8 Services rendered 330 309 Other operating income 113 229 Underlifting income - 146 Others 113 83 Earnings from associates and joint ventures 7 102 76 Financial income 22 120 66 The amount in the caption Earnings from associates and joint ventures of €102 m includes the Equity Method Value of associates and joint ventures, as well as the capital gains arising from the partial sale of the participation in Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V., amounting to €23 m and €44 m, respectively (Note 7.1). 73 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 21. Costs and expenses The details of costs and expenses, for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow: Unit: € m Notes June 2020 June 2019 Total costs and expenditure: 6,233 7,923 Cost of sales 4,345 6,369 Raw and subsidiary materials 2,200 2,758 Goods 681 2,014 Tax on oil products 1,099 1,356 Variations in production 252 252 Write downs on inventories 9 41 (29) Financial derivatives 18 79 17 Exchange differences (7) 1 External supplies and services 805 797 Subcontracts - network use 160 193 Transportation of goods 207 148 E&P - production costs 79 98 E&P - exploration costs 10 92 Royalties 67 23 Other costs 282 242 Employee costs 150 155 Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed assets 4/ 5/ 6 588 441 Provision and impairment losses on receivables 10.3 / 17 19 (1) Other costs 131 75 Other taxes 13 11 Costs related to CO2 emissions 12 17 Overlifting costs 113 25 Other operating costs (8) 23 Financial expenses 22 195 87 74 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 22. Financial results The details of financial income and costs for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow: Unit: € m Notes June 2020 June 2019 (74) (21) Financial income 120 66 Interest on bank deposits 13 18 Interest and other income from related companies 1 1 Other financial income 1 1 Derivative financial instruments 18 73 46 Financial expenses (195) (87) Interest on bank loans, bonds, overdrafts and others (39) (27) Interest capitalised within fixed assets 4 11 11 Interest on lease liabilities 6 (41) (45) Exchange gains/(losses) (88) 1 Other financial costs (5) (27) 75 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 23. Approval of the financial statements The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2020. Chairman: Paula Amorim Vice-chair and Lead Independent Director: Miguel Athayde Marques Vice-chair: Carlos Gomes da Silva Members: Filipe Silva Thore E. Kristiansen Carlos Costa Pina Carlos Silva Sofia Tenreiro Susana Quintana- Plaza Marta Amorim Francisco Rêgo Carlos Pinto Luís Todo Bom Jorge Seabra Rui Paulo Gonçalves Diogo Tavares Edmar de Almeida Cristina Neves Fonseca Adolfo Mesquita Nunes Accountant: Paula de Freitas Gazul 76 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 24. Explanation regarding translation These English language financial statements are a translation of the financial statements prepared in Portuguese in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union, some of which may not comply with the generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese language version shall prevail. 77 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 9. DEFINITIONS Replacement cost (RC) According to this method of valuing inventories, the cost of goods sold is valued at the cost of replacement, i.e. at the average cost of raw materials of the month when sales materialise irrespective of inventories at the start or end of the period. The Replacement Cost Method is not accepted by the IFRS and is consequently not adopted for valuing inventories. This method does not reflect the cost of replacing other assets. Replacement cost adjusted (RCA) In addition to using the replacement cost method, RCA items exclude non- recurrent events such as capital gains or losses on the disposal of assets, extraordinary taxes, impairment or reinstatement of fixed assets and environmental or restructuring charges which may affect the analysis of the Company's profit and do not reflect its operational performance. Acronyms %: Percentage ACS: Atividades de APETRO: Associação Portuguesa de Empresas Petrolíferas (Portuguese association of oil companies) B2B: Business to business B2C: Business to consumer bbl: barrel of oil bn: billion boe: barrels of oil equivalent BRL: Brazilian real c.: circa CO2: Carbon dioxide Capex: Capital expenditure CESE: Contribuição Extraordinária sobre o Sector Energético (Portuguese Extraordinary Energy Sector Contribution) CFFO: Cash flow from operations COFINS: Contribution for the Financing of Social Security CMVM: Portuguese Securities Market Commission CORES: Corporación de Reservas Estratégicas de Produtos Petrolíferos (Spain) day DD&A: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortisation Ebit: Earnings before interest and taxes Ebitda: Ebit plus depreciation, amortisation and provisions EMPL: Europe Magreb Pipeline, Ltd EUR/€: Euro FCF: Free Cash Flow FLNG: Floating liquified natural gas FNEE: Fondo Nacional de Eficiência Energética (Spain) FPSO: Floating, production, storage and offloading unit Galp, Company or Group: Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A., subsidiaries and participated companies GGND: Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A. GSBV: Galp Sinopec Brazil Services GW: Gigawatt GWh: Gigawatt per hour IAS: International Accounting Standards IRC: Income tax IFRS: International Financial Reporting Standards IRP: Oil income tax (Oil tax payable in Angola) ISP: Payments relating to tax on oil products kboepd: thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day kbpd: thousands of barrels of oil per day LNG: liquefied natural gas LTM: last twelve months m: million MIBGAS: Iberian Market of Natural Gas 78 RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020 mbbl: million barrels of oil R&NB: Renewables & New Businesses mboe: millions of barrels of oil equivalent REN: Rede Eléctrica Nacional mbtu: million British thermal units RC: Replacement Cost mm³: million cubic metres RCA: Replacement Cost Adjusted mton: millions of tonnes SPA: Sale and purchase agreement MW: Megawatt SPT: Special participation tax MWh: Megawatt-hour ton: tonnes NB: New Businesses TTF: Title transfer facility NG: natural gas TWh: Terawatt-hour n.m.: not meaningful UA: Unitisation Agreements NWE: Northwestern Europe U.S.: United States PV: photovoltaic USD/$: Dollar of the United States of America PIS: payment initiation service Var.: Variation p.p.: percentage point WI: working interest Q: Quarter YoY: year-on-year QoQ: Quarter-on-quarter R&Mid: Refining & Midstream Otelo Ruivo, Head Inês C. Santos João Antunes João G. Pereira Teresa Rodrigues Attachments Original document

