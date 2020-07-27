Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/27 03:38:18 am
10.205 EUR   -1.40%
03:26aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results release - 2Q - 2020
PU
03:26aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results presentation - 2Q - 2020
PU
03:24aGalp Swung to Net Loss in 2Q -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galp Energia SGPS S A : Results release - 2Q - 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:26am EDT

2nd

QUARTER AND FIRST HALF RESULTS 2020

RESULTS JULY 2020

2

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Cautionary Statement

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding future results, namely cash flows, dividends, and shareholder returns; liquidity; capital and operating expenditures; performance levels and project plans, timing, and outcomes; production rates; developments of Galp's markets; and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galp's businesses and results, which may significantly differ depending on a number of factors including supply and demand for oil, gas, petroleum products, power and other market factors affecting them; the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address COVID-19 and to maintain the functioning of national and international economies and markets; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and economies; the impact of Galp's actions to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers, suppliers and communities; actions of Galp's competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the actions of consumers; other legal and political factors including obtaining necessary permits; unexpected operating events or technical difficulties; the outcome of commercial negotiations including negotiations with governments and private entities; and other factors discussed in Galp's Management Report & Accounts filed with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and available on our website at galp.com. Statements regarding potential future financial or operating results made at Galp's Capital Markets Day of February 18, 2020 should not be considered to be updated or re-affirmed as of any later date except to the extent specifically updated or re-affirmed in this release or in subsequent public disclosures. Forward-looking statements are statements other than in respect of historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements are referred in Galp's Management Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. Galp and its respective representatives, agents, employees or advisers do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

INDEX

Table of Contents

  1. Results highlights __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 4
  2. Upstream _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________9
  3. Refining & Midstream _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 13
  4. Commercial ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 17
  5. Renewables & New Businesses________________________________________________________________________________________________ 20
  6. Financial Data ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 23
  1. Income Statement _________________________________________________________________________________________________________24
  2. Capital Expenditure_________________________________________________________________________________________________________26
  3. Cash flow ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 27
  4. Financial position __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 29
  5. Financial debt ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 30
  6. IFRS consolidated income statement ____________________________________________________________________________________________34
  7. Consolidated financial position ________________________________________________________________________________________________35
  1. Basis of reporting __________________________________________________________________________________________________________38
  2. Appendices_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________39
  1. Governing bodies _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 40
  2. Mandatory notices and statements _____________________________________________________________________________________________42
  3. Statement of compliance of information presented _________________________________________________________________________________ 44
  4. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 __________________________________________________________45

9. Definitions _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 71

5

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

1. RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter 2020

CFFO was down YoY to €160 m due to the weaker market environment conditions experienced during a period highly impacted by the Covid-19 global outbreak. Net capex amounted to €149 m, already reflecting adjustments to the investment plan. FCF was -€10 m.

Consolidated RCA Ebitda of €291 m:

  • Upstream: RCA Ebitda was €204 m, down 50% YoY, reflecting the sharp decrease of oil prices; Working interest (WI) production was up 18% YoY to 132.2 kboepd, mostly supported by the increased contribution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil;
  • Refining & Midstream: RCA Ebitda was €19 m, a €77 m decrease YoY, due to the pressured international commodities market, which led to lower supply and trading contribution, and a significant slowdown of the refining activity;
  • Commercial: RCA Ebitda of €59 m, a 43% decrease YoY, following the decline in oil products and natural gas sales in the quarter, reflecting the weak market demand conditions;
  • During the period, Galp was able to implement immediate mitigation measures to reduce the impact on its business and operations from the unexpected market conditions caused by Covid-19.

RCA Ebit was down YoY at -€57 m, following the weaker operational performance and including impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets in the Upstream business.

RCA net income stood at -€52 m. IFRS net income was -€154 m, with an inventory effect of -€84 m and non-recurring items of -€18 m.

During the period, Galp received €83 m related with its Upstream business from the settlement of the equalisation agreements related with the Lula, Atapu and Sépia unitisation processes, in Brazil, and registered a net payment of €43 m related with derivatives within Refining & Midstream.

First half 2020

CFFO was €404 m, 60% lower YoY, while RCA Ebitda amounted to €760 m, 31% lower YoY, both reflecting the materially adverse market conditions in the period.

Total investment reached €280 m with Upstream accounting for 66% of capex and the remaining mainly focused on Commercial and the improvement of refining energy efficiency.

FCF stood positive at €52 m. Considering dividends paid to shareholders of €318 m and to non-controlling interests of €194 m, as well as other adjustments, net debt increased €497 m.

6

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Other highlights

  • The SPA recently signed between Galp and ACS Group has been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control.
    Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing, for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture and are intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS.
  • The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before year end.
  • Considering the recent developments and expected market outlook, Galp revised downwards its short and medium term macro assumptions, as well as a more conservative longer term balance between global oil supply and demand. The revised oil price (Brent) assumptions are as follows:

Brent ($/bbl)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026+

Current

40

45

50

55

60

65

60*

Previous

65

70

70

70

70

70

70*

*Real terms 2019.

Galp tested its balance sheet in light of such revised assumptions, which

resulted in no relevant impairments.

7

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Financial data

€m (IFRS, except otherwise stated)

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

615

469

291

(324)

(53%)

RCA Ebitda

1,109

760

(349)

(31%)

408

286

204

(203)

(50%)

Upstream

782

490

(292)

(37%)

97

90

19

(77)

(80%)

Refining & Midstream

123

109

(14)

(12%)

105

90

59

(46)

(43%)

Commercial

195

149

(46)

(23%)

-

(1)

(4)

(4)

n.m.

Renewables & New Businesses

-

(5)

(5)

n.m.

386

217

(57)

(443)

n.m.

RCA Ebit

663

161

(503)

(76%)

278

145

(32)

(311)

n.m.

Upstream

534

113

(421)

(79%)

22

9

(60)

(82)

n.m.

Refining & Midstream

(25)

(51)

25

99%

81

68

36

(45)

(55%)

Commercial

151

104

(47)

(31%)

(0)

(7)

(9)

9

n.m.

Renewables & New Businesses

(0)

(16)

16

n.m.

199

29

(52)

(251)

n.m.

RCA Net income

303

(22)

(325)

n.m.

231

(257)

(154)

(384)

n.m.

IFRS Net income

223

(410)

(633)

n.m.

14

(8)

(18)

(33)

n.m.

Non-recurring items

(111)

(26)

(86)

(77%)

17

(278)

(84)

(101)

n.m.

Inventory effect

32

(362)

(394)

n.m.

236

144

136

(100)

(43%)

Capex

385

280

(104)

(27%)

613

244

160

(454)

(74%)

Cash flow from operations

1,010

404

(606)

(60%)

342

63

(10)

(352)

n.m.

Free cash flow

501

52

(449)

(90%)

(39)

(108)

(86)

47

n.m.

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(107)

(194)

87

82%

(296)

-

(318)

22

7%

Dividends paid to shareholders

(296)

(318)

22

7%

1,598

1,496

1,932

334

21%

Net debt

1,435

1,932

497

35%

0.7x

0.7x

1.1x

0.4x

61%

Net debt to RCA Ebitda

1

0.7x

1.1x

0.4x

61%

1 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,837 m on 30 June 2020), which is adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€195 m on 30 June 2020).

8

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Operational data

Quarter

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

111.8

131.4

132.2

20.4

18%

Average working interest production (kboepd)

109.8

129.6

130.3

20.5

19%

Average net entitlement production (kboepd)

(7.8)

(5.8)

(7.8)

(0.0)

(0%)

Oil & gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe)

26.1

26.8

13.4

(12.7)

(49%)

Raw materials processed (mboe)

3.0

1.9

1.8

(1.2)

(39%)

Galp refining margin (USD/boe)

4.4

4.1

2.5

(1.9)

(43%)

Oil products supply

1

(mton)

(TWh)

22.0

17.7

11.7

(10.3)

(47%)

NG/LNG supply & trading volumes

1

0.3

0.3

0.3

(0.0)

(1%)

Sales of electricity to the grid (TWh)

7.9

6.7

4.9

(3.0)

(38%)

Natural gas - client sales (TWh)

1

0.8

0.9

0.7

(0.1)

(14%)

Electricity - client sales (TWh)

Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.

First Half

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

112.2

131.8

19.6

17%

110.3

130.0

19.7

18%

(8.0)

(6.6)

(1.4)

(18%)

48.9

40.2

(8.6)

(18%)

2.7

1.9

(0.8)

(31%)

8.1

6.7

(1.4)

(18%)

45.0

29.4

(15.5)

(35%)

0.7

0.7

(0.0)

(0%)

16.7

11.6

(5.1)

(31%)

1.6

1.6

(0)

(3%)

Market indicators

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

1.12

1.10

1.10

(0.02)

(2%)

Average exchange rate EUR:USD

1.13

1.10

(0.03)

(2%)

4.40

4.91

5.92

1.51

34%

Average exchange rate EUR:BRL

4.34

5.42

1.07

25%

68.9

50.1

29.6

(39.3)

(57%)

Dated Brent price (USD/bbl)

66.0

40.1

(25.9)

(39%)

(0.6)

(2.4)

(0.1)

(0.4)

(81%)

Heavy-light crude price spread

1

(USD/bbl)

(0.7)

(1.3)

0.5

74%

14.9

10.1

6.5

(8.4)

(57%)

Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh)

17.9

8.2

(9.7)

(54%)

13.0

9.7

5.3

(7.6)

(59%)

Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh)

15.1

7.5

(7.6)

(50%)

4.9

3.6

2.1

(2.8)

(57%)

Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu)

5.8

2.9

(2.9)

(50%)

48.9

36.0

24.0

(24.9)

(51%)

Iberian power pool price (EUR/MWh)

52.6

30.0

(22.6)

(43%)

16.6

14.7

9.8

(6.8)

(41%)

Iberian oil market (mton)

28.0

24.5

(3.5)

(12%)

108

119

84

(24)

(22%)

Iberian natural gas market (TWh)

227

204

(24)

(10%)

Source: Platts for commodities prices; MIBGAS for Iberian natural gas price; APETRO and CORES for Iberian oil market (internal estimate for June oil market in Spain); REN and Enagás for Iberian natural gas market.

1 Urals NWE dated for heavy crude; dated Brent for light crude.

10

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

2. UPSTREAM

€m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production)

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

111.8

131.4

132.2

20.4

18%

Average working interest production

1

(kboepd)

112.2

131.8

19.6

17%

99.5

118.1

118.6

19.1

19%

Oil production (kbpd)

99.5

118.3

18.9

19%

109.8

129.6

130.3

20.5

19%

Average net entitlement production

1

(kboepd)

110.3

130.0

19.7

18%

12.2

14.1

12.7

0.5

4%

Angola

10.4

13.4

3.0

28%

97.6

115.6

117.6

20.0

20%

Brazil

89.2

116.6

27.4

31%

(7.8)

(5.8)

(7.8)

(0.0)

(0%)

Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe)

(8.0)

(6.6)

(1.4)

(18%)

5.5

4.0

2.3

(3.2)

(57%)

Royalties (USD/boe)

5.7

3.1

(2.5)

(45%)

4.6

2.4

2.8

(1.8)

(39%)

Production costs (USD/boe)

4.2

2.6

(1.6)

(37%)

14.5

13.1

13.4

(1.1)

(8%)

2

13.6

13.3

(0.3)

(3%)

DD&A (USD/boe)

408

286

204

(203)

(50%)

RCA Ebitda

782

490

(292)

(37%)

(129)

(140)

(233)

103

80%

Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments

3

(248)

(373)

125

50%

-

-

(4)

(4)

n.m.

Provisions

-

(4)

(4)

n.m.

278

145

(32)

(311)

n.m.

RCA Ebit

534

113

(421)

(79%)

281

181

(4)

(285)

n.m.

4

337

177

(160)

(47%)

IFRS Ebit

17

(1)

5

(12)

(68%)

Net Income from Upstream Associates

33

4

(29)

(88%)

  1. Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected.
  2. Includes abandonment provisions. 2Q20 and 1H20 unit figures exclude impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets.
  3. Includes abandonment provisions.
  4. Includes unitisation impacts.

11

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Second quarter

Operations

WI production increased 18% YoY to 132.2 kboepd, driven by the continued development of the Lula, Iracema and Berbigão/Sururu projects in Brazil, benefiting as well from the increased contribution from the Kaombo project, in Angola. Natural gas amounted to 10% of Galp's total production.

In Brazil, production was higher YoY, driven by the continued ramp-up of Lula, namely FPSOs Lula North and Lula Ext. South, and the contribution of the Berbigão/Sururu FPSO. During the quarter, there were two FPSOs stoppages due to identified Covid-19 cases.

The FPSO allocated to the Atapu South area, where Galp has a 1.7% stake, initiated operations on June 25, 2020. The FPSO has a capacity to produce 150 kbpd and 6 mm3/d of natural gas.

In Angola, WI production increased slightly YoY, to 14.6 kbpd, supported by the ramp-up of the Kaombo project in block 32.

The Group's net entitlement production increased 19% YoY to 130.3 kboepd.

Results

RCA Ebitda was €204 m, down YoY, mostly reflecting the lower Brent prices, which more than offset the higher production and a positive underlifting effect.

Production costs were €31 m, excluding costs related with operating leases of €34 m. In unit terms, and on a net entitlement basis, production costs were $2.8/boe, down YoY from $4.6/boe, also benefitting from the higher production.

Amortisation and depreciation charges (including abandonment provisions) of €233 m include impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets, reflecting lower potential of discoveries, mainly related to prospects in the Potiguar basin. On a net entitlement basis, and excluding the impairments, DD&A was $13.4/boe.

RCA Ebit was -€32 m, down €311 m YoY.

12

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

First half

Operations

Average WI production during the first half of 2020 was 131.8 kboepd, 17% higher YoY, supported by the development of Lula, Iracema and Berbigão/Sururu projects, as well as the higher contribution from the Kaombo project, in Angola.

Net entitlement production increased 18% YoY, to 130.0 kboepd.

Results

RCA Ebitda was €490 m, down 37% YoY, impacted by the much weaker oil prices environment.

Production costs were €57 m, excluding operating leases of €70 m. In unit terms, and on a net entitlement basis, production costs were $2.6/boe.

Amortisation and depreciation charges (including abandonment provisions) amounted to €373 m, an increase of €125 m YoY, also reflecting €92 m in impairments. On a net entitlement basis, and not considering the impacts from impairments, DD&A was $13.3/boe.

RCA Ebit was €113 m, down €421 m YoY.

14

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

3. REFINING

& MIDSTREAM

€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

26.1

26.8

13.4

(12.7)

(49%)

Raw materials processed (mboe)

48.9

40.2

(8.6)

(18%)

23.0

25.2

11.3

(11.8)

(51%)

Crude processed (mbbl)

43.0

36.4

(6.5)

(15%)

3.0

1.9

1.8

(1.2)

(39%)

Galp refining margin (USD/boe)

2.7

1.9

(0.8)

(31%)

2.3

3.0

2.4

0.1

6%

Refining cost (USD/boe)

2.3

2.8

0.5

21%

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.4

n.m.

Refining margin hedging

1

(USD/boe)

0.1

0.4

0.3

n.m.

4.4

4.1

2.5

(1.9)

(43%)

2

8.1

6.7

(1.4)

(18%)

Oil products supply (mton)

22.0

17.7

11.7

(10.3)

(47%)

NG/LNG supply & trading volumes

2

(TWh)

45.0

29.4

(15.5)

(35%)

8.0

5.3

3.7

(4.2)

(53%)

Trading (TWh)

17.5

9.0

(8.4)

(48%)

0.3

0.3

0.3

(0.0)

(1%)

Sales of electricity to the grid (TWh)

0.7

0.7

(0.0)

(0.0)

97

90

19

(77)

(80%)

RCA Ebitda

123

109

(14)

(12%)

(75)

(80)

(79)

4

6%

Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments

(149)

(159)

10

7%

0

(1)

(0)

(1)

n.m.

Provisions

0

(1)

(1)

n.m.

22

9

(60)

(82)

n.m.

RCA Ebit

(25)

(51)

25

99%

70

(369)

(171)

(241)

n.m.

IFRS Ebit

47

(540)

(587)

n.m.

30

24

18

(12)

(41%)

Net Income from R&Mid. Associates

49

41

(8)

(16%)

  1. Impact on Ebitda.
  2. Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.

15

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Second quarter

Operations

Raw materials processed in Galp's refining system were 13.4 mboe during the period, 49% lower YoY, reflecting the operational slowdown to face the low demand and high inventories levels of oil products caused by the lockdown measures imposed in Iberia.

Crude oil accounted for 84% of raw materials processed, of which 95% corresponded to medium and heavy crudes. Sweet crudes accounted for 79% of the total crudes processed.

Middle distillates (diesel and jet) accounted for 45% of production and gasoline for 18%. Fuel oil production accounted for 17%, mainly very low sulphur fuel oil. Consumption and losses accounted for 9% of raw materials processed.

Total supply of oil products decreased 43% YoY to 2.5 mton, mainly impacted by the lower demand and operational slowdown in the quarter.

Supply & trading volumes of NG/LNG decreased YoY to 11.7 TWh, impacted by the slowdown of the industrial activity.

Sales of electricity to the grid were 325 GWh during the period, in line YoY.

Results

RCA Ebitda for the Refining & Midstream business was €19 m, a decrease of €77 m YoY.

Galp's refining margin was down YoY to $1.8/boe, reflecting the pressured international refining environment, especially impacted by the weak distillates' cracks during the period.

Refining costs were $2.4/boe, or €29 m on absolute terms, down YoY considering costs' optimisation measures and reduced operations. Refining margin hedging had a positive impact on Ebitda of €7 m during the quarter.

Midstream contribution was negatively impacted mainly due to natural gas trading activities, reflecting the lower traded volumes.

Results from associated companies were €18 m, related to Galp's equity interest in Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A. (GGND) and in the international pipelines.

RCA Ebit was -€60 m. IFRS Ebit was negative at -€171 m.

16

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

First half

Operations

Raw materials processed were 40.2 mboe during the period, 18% lower YoY due to the planned restrictions placed on the refining system both for maintenance activities and to cope with the low demand environment in Iberia.

Crude oil accounted for 91% of raw materials processed, of which 88% corresponded to medium and heavy crudes, and 88% to sweet crudes.

Middle distillates (diesel and jet) accounted for 45% of production, gasoline for 20% and fuel oil for 19%. Consumption and losses accounted for 8% of raw materials processed.

Total oil product supplied decreased 18% YoY to 6.7 mton, driven by the lower demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supply & trading volumes of NG/LNG were 29.4 TWh, decreasing YoY, mainly impacted by the decline in NG/LNG trading activity, but also in sales to direct clients.

Sales of electricity to the grid were 664 GWh during the period, in line YoY.

Results

RCA Ebitda for the Refining & Midstream business decreased €14 m YoY to €109 m.

Galp's refining margin was down YoY to $1.9/boe, reflecting the weak refining context and operational constraints.

Refining costs were $2.8/boe in line YoY as the lower operational costs achieved in 2Q20 were offset by the higher costs of 1Q20, impacted by the planned maintenance activities. Refining margin hedging had a positive impact on Ebitda of €16 m during the period.

Midstream contribution benefited from a positive swing in pricing lag effects in 1Q20, considering the steep decline in the commodities prices in the period.

Results from associated companies were €41 m.

RCA Ebit was negative by -€51 m. IFRS Ebit was negative by -€540 m reflecting the inventory effect.

COMMERCIAL

18

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

4. COMMERCIAL

€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

Commercial sales to clients

2.1

1.8

1.2

(0.9)

(44%)

Oil products (mton)

4.1

2.9

(1.1)

(28%)

7.9

6.7

4.9

(3.0)

(38%)

Natural Gas (TWh)

16.7

11.6

(5.1)

(31%)

0.8

0.9

0.7

(0.1)

(14%)

Electricity (TWh)

1.6

1.6

(0.1)

(3%)

105

90

59

(46)

(43%)

RCA Ebitda

195

149

(46)

(23%)

(23)

(22)

(23)

(0)

(1%)

Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments

(44)

(45)

1

3%

(0)

0

(0)

(0)

n.m.

Provisions

(0)

0

0

n.m.

81

68

36

(45)

(55%)

RCA Ebit

151

104

(47)

(31%)

82

66

31

(50)

(62%)

IFRS Ebit

152

98

(54)

(36%)

0

(3)

1

1

n.m.

Net Income from Commercial Associates

2

(1)

(3)

n.m.

Second quarter

Operations

Total oil products' sales decreased 44% YoY to 1.2 mton, highly impacted by the lower demand, namely in the aviation, bunkers and retail segments, mostly during April and May, as a result of the lockdown measures adopted to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

Natural gas volumes sold decreased 38% YoY to 4.9 TWh, also impacted by the market conditions and lower supplies to B2B clients in Iberia.

Sales of electricity of 0.7 TWh, 14% down YoY, following the decrease in demand registered during the period.

It should be highlighted that in June, as lockdown measures in Iberia were lifted, oil products, gas and electricity demand already registered a supportive evolution compared with previous months.

Results

RCA Ebitda for the Commercial business was €59 m, down 43% YoY, following the decline in oil products and natural gas sales in the quarter.

RCA Ebit was €36 m, while IFRS Ebit was €31 m.

19

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

First half

Operations

Total oil products' sales were 2.9 mton, down 28% YoY, reflecting the decrease in demand, namely in 2Q20, caused by the restrictions imposed to face the Covid-19 outbreak.

Natural gas volumes were 11.6 TWh, down 31% YoY, impacted the decline in the B2B segment.

Electricity sales to the grid were 1.6 TWh, in line YoY.

Results

RCA Ebitda decreased 23% YoY to €149 m, following the lower volumes sold, namely in 2Q20.

RCA Ebit was €104 m, while IFRS Ebit was €98 m.

21

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

5. RENEWABLES

& NEW BUSINESSES

€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

Indicators at 100% basis

12

12

12

-

-

Renewable generation installed capacity (MW)

12

12

-

-

7.1

8.3

6.4

(0.7)

(10%)

Renewable power generation (GWh)

15.2

14.7

(0.6)

(4%)

Consolidated indicators

-

(0.8)

(3.9)

-

n.m.

RCA Ebitda

-

(4.6)

-

n.m.

(0.0)

(6.7)

(9.1)

9.1

n.m.

RCA Ebit

(0.0)

(15.8)

15.7

n.m.

(0.0)

(6.7)

(9.1)

9.1

n.m.

IFRS Ebit

(0.0)

(15.8)

15.7

n.m.

(0.0)

(0.5)

(0.3)

0.3

n.m.

Net Income from Renewables & NB Associates

0.0

(0.8)

(0.8)

n.m.

The Renewables & New Businesses unit is a step for Galp to embrace the energy transition, by developing a sustainable and diversified portfolio of renewable power generation and represents a natural hedge to our Iberian commercial power activities. Additionally, this unit aims to maximise the value created, taking advantage of the disruptive changes that energy markets are experiencing, by developing new business opportunities.

Given that some of the projects to be included under this business unit might not consolidate into Galp's accounts, operational indicators such as installed capacity or power generation will be reported on a gross 100% basis. Operational results will be presented on a consolidated basis, with the contribution from businesses that are not consolidated to be reported under the Net Income from Associates' line.

As of 30 June 2020, Galp's renewable generation installed capacity was 12 MW, from a wind farm in which the Company holds a participation, through the associate Ventinveste, S.A., Portugal (Galp 51.5%). To date, Galp has no solar

PV installed capacity under operation, with some projects currently under development.

On 22 January 2020, Galp signed a SPA with the ACS Group for the acquisition solar photovoltaic projects in Spain comprising of c.2.9 GW, of which over

900 MW have been recently commissioned. The transaction considers an enterprise value of c.€2.2 bn related with the acquisition, development and construction of the entire portfolio.

The SPA has recently been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control.

Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture

22

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

and intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS.

The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before the year end.

FINANCIAL DATA

24

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

6.

FINANCIAL DATA

6.1 Income Statement

€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

4,587

3,689

1,965

(2,622)

(57%)

Turnover

8,145

5,654

(2,492)

(31%)

(3,516)

(2,573)

(1,307)

(2,210)

(63%)

Cost of goods sold

(6,215)

(3,880)

(2,335)

(38%)

(404)

(450)

(355)

(49)

(12%)

Supply & Services

(797)

(805)

8

1%

(73)

(82)

(68)

(5)

(7%)

Personnel costs

(155)

(150)

(5)

(3%)

22

(113)

58

36

n.m.

Other operating revenues (expenses)

129

(56)

(184)

n.m.

(1)

(1)

(2)

1

n.m.

Impairments on accounts receivable

1

(4)

(4)

n.m.

615

469

291

(324)

(53%)

RCA Ebitda

1,109

760

(349)

(31%)

666

125

207

(459)

(69%)

IFRS Ebitda

980

332

(648)

(66%)

(229)

(246)

(338)

109

47%

Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments

(446)

(584)

138

31%

0

(6)

(9)

(9)

n.m.

Provisions

0

(15)

(16)

n.m.

386

217

(57)

(443)

n.m.

RCA Ebit

663

161

(503)

(76%)

437

(127)

(144)

(581)

n.m.

IFRS Ebit

539

(271)

(810)

n.m.

47

19

24

(23)

(50%)

Net income from associates

83

43

(41)

(49%)

(10)

(60)

(10)

0

4%

Financial results

(8)

(70)

61

n.m.

(5)

(5)

(7)

2

35%

Net interests

(7)

(12)

5

80%

5

5

5

1

15%

Capitalised interest

11

11

(1)

(5%)

7

(56)

(32)

(39)

n.m.

Exchange gain (loss)

1

(88)

(88)

n.m.

15

(84)

18

3

23%

Mark-to-market of derivatives

46

(66)

(111)

n.m.

(23)

(21)

(21)

(2)

(10%)

Operating leases interest (IFRS 16)

(45)

(41)

(3)

(7%)

(8)

101

26

34

n.m.

Other financial costs/income

(15)

127

141

n.m.

424

177

(43)

(466)

n.m.

RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests

738

134

(605)

(82%)

(191)

(146)

(20)

(170)

(89%)

Taxes

(363)

(166)

(197)

(54%)

(125)

(99)

(50)

(75)

(60%)

Taxes on oil and natural gas production

1

(235)

(149)

(86)

(37%)

(34)

(1)

12

45

n.m.

Non-controlling interests

(72)

10

83

n.m.

199

29

(52)

(251)

n.m.

RCA Net income

303

(22)

(325)

n.m.

14

(8)

(18)

(33)

n.m.

Non-recurring items

(111)

(26)

(86)

(77%)

214

22

(70)

(284)

n.m.

RC Net income

191

(48)

(239)

n.m.

17

(278)

(84)

(101)

n.m.

Inventory effect

32

(362)

(394)

n.m.

231

(257)

(154)

(384)

n.m.

IFRS Net income

223

(410)

(633)

n.m.

1 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.

.

25

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Second quarter

RCA Ebitda decreased 53% YoY to €291 m, impacted by the weaker operational performance across all divisions, following the market conditions deterioration in the period due to the Covid-19 outbreak. IFRS Ebitda was €207 m, considering an inventory effect of €116 m.

RCA Ebit was down YoY and negative at -€57 m, following the weaker operational performance and including impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets in the Upstream business.

During the quarter, financial results were -€10 m, negatively impacted by exchange losses of -€32 m. Mark to market of €18 m reflects a positive contribution from derivatives to cover natural gas price risk, although partially offset by a loss related with CO2 licences derivatives1. Financial results also benefited from the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges.

RCA taxes decreased YoY from €191 m to €20 m, following the lower operating results, namely from the Upstream.

Non-controlling interests positive at €12 m, reflecting Petrogal Brasil earnings in the quarter.

RCA net income was negative at -€52 m and IFRS net income was -€154 m, with non-recurring items of -€18 m and a post tax inventory effect of -€84 m.

First half

RCA Ebitda of €760 m, 31% lower YoY, impacted by the weak market conditions during the period.

RCA Ebit was €161 m, down 76% YoY, following lower operational contribution, as well as the impairment losses booked in 2Q20.

Financial results were -€70 m, reflecting exchange losses of -€88 m from the Brazilian Real depreciation against U.S. Dollar in Galp's subsidiary Petrogal Brasil. The negative swing on mark-to-market of -€78 m is mostly related with derivatives to cover natural gas price risks and includes the loss registered in 2Q20 from CO2 licences derivatives1.

RCA taxes decreased YoY from €363 m to €166 m, following the lower operating results, namely from the Upstream.

Non-controlling interests of €10 m, related with Petrogal Brasil results.

RCA net income was negative at -€22 m, while IFRS net income was negative at -€410 m, with non-recurring items of -€26 m and a material inventory effect of -€362 m.

1 Please refer to note 18 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, in the appendices.

26

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

6.2 Capital Expenditure

€m

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

2019

2020

Var. YoY

% Var. YoY

177

104

82

(96)

(54%)

Upstream

310

185

(124)

(40%)

91

1

(0)

(91)

n.m.

Exploration and appraisal activities

107

0

(107)

(100%)

87

103

82

(5)

(5%)

Development and production activities

203

185

(18)

(9%)

24

14

23

(1)

(6%)

Refining & Midstream

30

36

7

23%

22

24

26

4

19%

Commercial

24

50

26

n.m.

9

0

2

(7)

(78%)

Renewables & New Businesses

14

2

(12)

(84%)

5

3

4

(1)

(20%)

Others

7

7

(1)

(12%)

236

144

136

(100)

(43%)

Capex

1

385

280

(104)

(27%)

1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period.

Second quarter

Capex totalled €136 m during the quarter, of which 60% allocated to the Upstream business.

Investment in development and production activities reached €82 m and was mostly related with the execution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil, as well as with the Coral FLNG project in Mozambique.

Investments in downstream activities were mainly directed to the Commercial activity in Portugal, as well as to maintenance and higher efficiency programmes in the refineries.

First half

Capex was €280 m, of which 66% allocated to the Upstream business.

Investment in development and production activities reached €185 m and were mostly related with the execution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil, as well as with the Mozambican projects Coral FLNG and Rovuma LNG.

Investments in downstream activities were mostly allocated to the Commercial business, including logistic assets in Mozambique in 1Q20, and to efficiency improvements in the refining system.

27

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

6.3 Cash Flow

€m (IFRS figures)

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2019

2020

410

(127)

(144)

Ebit

1

225

246

343

Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments

76

1

34

Dividends from associates

29

289

11

Change in Working Capital

(127)

(165)

(83)

Corporate income taxes and oil and gas production taxes

613

244

160

Cash flow from operations

2

(223)

(211)

(149)

Net capex

0

(25)

(13)

Net financial expenses

-

105

(43)

Realised Income from derivatives

(49)

(50)

(48)

3

Operating lease payments (IFRS 16)

-

-

83

Equalisation related with unitisation processes

2

712

(271)

441

588

  1. 35
  1. 300
  1. (248)

1,010

404

  1. (360)
  1. (38)
  • 62
  1. (98)
    - 83

342

63

(10)

Free cash flow

501

52

(39)

(108)

(86)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

4

(107)

(194)

(296)

-

(318)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(296)

(318)

(1)

(16)

(21)

Others

42

(37)

(5)

61

436

Change in net debt

(139)

497

  1. 1Q19 and 2Q19 adjusted for the non-cash unitisation non-recurring item.
  2. Adjusted for the effects related with Lula, Atapu and Sépia equalisation processes, namely -€137 m on the CFFO caption and €220 m on net capex, leading to a net receivable position of €83 m.
  3. Includes both interest and capital payments, which in 2Q20 amounted to €21 m e €27 m, respectively.
  4. Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec.

28

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020

Second quarter

CFFO was down YoY to €160 m, due to the weaker market environment conditions experienced during the period, highly impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 global outbreak.

FCF was negative at -€10 m, considering a net capex (cash) of €149 m and a net positive €83 m contribution from the equalisation settlement related with the already completed unitisation processes of Lula, Atapu and Sépia, in Brazil. FCF also includes the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges, which was more than offset by margin account provisions related with CO2 licenses derivatives1.

Considering dividends to shareholders in the amount of €318 m and non- controlling interests of €86 m, net debt increased to €436 m.

First half

CFFO amounted to €404 m, reflecting the weak operational contribution under a volatile market environment.

FCF stood positive at €52 m. Considering dividends paid to shareholders of €318 m and to non-controlling interests of €194 m, as well as other adjustments, net debt increased €497 m.

1 Please refer to note 18 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, in the appendices.

29

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

6.4 Financial Position

€m (IFRS figures)

31 Dec., 2019

31 Mar., 2020

30 Jun.,2020

Var. vs

Var. vs

31 Dec., 2019

31 Mar., 2020

1

7,358

7,439

7,008

(350)

(431)

Net fixed assets

Rights of use (IFRS 16)

1,167

1,171

1,124

(43)

(47)

Working capital

952

663

652

(300)

(11)

Other assets/liabilities

1

(1,161)

(1,184)

(982)

180

202

Capital employed

8,316

8,089

7,802

(514)

(287)

Short term debt

278

574

631

353

57

Medium-Long term debt

2,616

2,407

2,997

380

589

Total debt

2,895

2,981

3,627

733

646

Cash and equivalents

1,460

1,485

1,696

236

210

Net debt

1,435

1,496

1,932

497

436

Operating leases (IFRS 16)

1,223

1,232

1,188

(35)

(44)

Equity

5,657

5,360

4,682

(976)

(678)

Equity, net debt and operating leases

8,316

8,089

7,802

(514)

(287)

1 Net fixed assets and other assets/liabilities include the estimated impact from unitisations.

On June 30, 2020, net fixed assets were €7,008 m, down €431 m from March 31 position, mostly reflecting the adjustments related with the equalisation settlement from the completion of three unitisation processes and the impairments related with smaller scale exploration assets. Work-in-progress, mainly related to the Upstream business, stood at €1,901 m.

30

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

6.5 Financial debt

€m (except otherwise stated)

31 Dec., 2019

31 Mar., 2020

30 Jun.,2020

Var. vs

Var. vs

31 Dec., 2019

31 Mar., 2020

Cash and equivalents

1,460

1,485

1,696

236

210

Undrawn credit facilities

1,163

1,164

1,263

100

99

Bonds

1,822

1,926

2,669

848

743

Bank loans and other debt

1,073

1,055

958

(115)

(97)

Net debt

1,435

1,496

1,932

497

436

Operating leases (IFRS 16)

1,223

1,232

1,188

(35)

(44)

Average life (years)

1

2.9

3.0

3.2

0.3

0.2

Average funding cost

1

1.8%

1.7%

1.7%

(0.1 p.p.)

(0.0 p.p.)

Debt at floating rate

1

60%

59%

49%

(12 p.p.)

(10 p.p.)

Net debt to RCA Ebitda

2

0.7x

0.7x

1.1x

0.4x

0.4x

  1. Debt does not include operating leases.
  2. Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,837 m on 30 June 2020), which is adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€195 m on 30 June 2020).

On June 30, 2020 net debt was €1,932 m, up €436 m QoQ, mostly reflecting the distributions made during the quarter. Net debt to RCA Ebitda is now at 1.1x. Liabilities associated with operating leases were €1,188 m.

It should be highlighted that, during the period, a €500 m bond was issued, with maturity in January 2026 and a coupon of 2.0%. The average funding cost was 1.7% and the average life increased to 3.2 years, with medium- and long-term debt accounting for 83% of total debt.

At the end of the period, Galp had unused credit lines of approximately €1.3 bn, of which c.75% were contractually guaranteed.

Debt maturity profile (€ m)

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026+

@30 Jun 2020

@31 Mar 2020

31

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Reconciliation of IFRS and RCA figures

Ebitda by segment

€m

Second Quarter

2020

First Half

IFRS

Inventory

RC

Non-

RCA

IFRS

Inventory

RC

Non-

RCA

recurring

recurring

Ebitda

effect

Ebitda

Ebitda

Ebitda

effect

Ebitda

Ebitda

items

items

207

116

324

(33)

291

Galp

332

496

828

(68)

760

237

-

237

(33)

204

Upstream

558

(0)

558

(68)

490

(92)

111

19

-

19

R&Mid.

(381)

490

109

-

109

54

5

60

(0)

59

Commercial

143

6

149

-

149

(4)

-

(4)

-

(4)

R&NB

(5)

-

(5)

-

(5)

12

-

12

-

12

Others

16

-

16

-

16

Ebit by segment

€m

Second Quarter

2020

First Half

IFRS

Inventory

RC

Non-

RCA

IFRS

Inventory

RC

Non-

RCA

recurring

recurring

Ebit

effect

Ebit

Ebit

Ebit

effect

Ebit

Ebit

items

items

(144)

116

(28)

(29)

(57)

Galp

(271)

496

225

(64)

161

(4)

-

(4)

(28)

(32)

Upstream

177

(0)

177

(64)

113

(171)

111

(60)

-

(60)

R&Mid.

(540)

490

(51)

-

(51)

31

5

37

(0)

36

Commercial

98

6

104

-

104

(9)

-

(9)

-

(9)

R&NB

(16)

-

(16)

-

(16)

8

-

8

-

8

Others

10

-

10

-

10

32

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Ebitda by segment

€m

Second Quarter

2019

First Half

IFRS

Inventory

RC

Non-

RCA

IFRS

Inventory

RC

Non-

RCA

recurring

recurring

Ebitda

effect

Ebitda

Ebitda

Ebitda

effect

Ebitda

Ebitda

items

items

666

(23)

643

(28)

615

Galp

980

(47)

933

176

1,109

411

-

411

(3)

408

Upstream

581

(0)

581

201

782

144

(22)

122

(25)

97

R&Mid.

195

(47)

149

(25)

123

105

(0)

105

-

105

Commercial

196

(0)

195

-

195

-

-

-

-

-

R&NB

-

-

-

-

-

6

-

6

-

6

Others

8

-

8

-

8

Ebit by segment

€m

Second Quarter

2019

First Half

IFRS

Inventory

RC

Non-

RCA

IFRS

Inventory

RC

Non-

RCA

recurring

recurring

Ebit

effect

Ebit

Ebit

Ebit

effect

Ebit

Ebit

items

items

437

(23)

414

(28)

386

Galp

539

(47)

492

171

663

281

-

281

(3)

278

Upstream

337

(0)

337

197

534

70

(22)

48

(25)

22

R&Mid.

47

(47)

0

(25)

(25)

82

(0)

81

-

81

Commercial

152

(0)

151

-

151

(0)

-

(0)

-

(0)

R&NB

(0)

-

(0)

-

(0)

4

-

4

-

4

Others

4

-

4

-

4

33

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Non-recurring items

€m

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2019

2020

(28.5)

(35.4)

(32.9) Non-recurring items impacting Ebitda

175.9

(68.3)

(3.0)

-

(30.6)

Margin (Change in production) - Unitisation

201.3

(30.6)

(25.4)

-

-

Gains/losses on disposal of assets

(25.4)

-

-

0.4

(0.4)

Employee restructuring charges

-

-

-

(35.8)

(1.9)

Exchange rate differences related with Brazil unitisation processes

-

(37.7)

0.1

-

4.3

Non-recurring items impacting non-cash costs

(4.4)

4.3

0.1

-

4.3

Depreciations and Amortisations - Unitisation

(4.4)

4.3

0.3

7.0

(61.1) Non-recurring items impacting financial results

19.6

(54.1)

0.4

7.0

1.4

Gains/losses on financial investments

7.3

8.4

-

-

(67.1)

Gains/losses on financial investments - Unitisation

-

(67.1)

(0.2)

-

4.7

Financial costs - Unitisation

12.3

4.7

13.1

29.2

111.8

Non-recurring items impacting taxes

(38.2)

140.9

12.2

12.1

8.1

Taxes on non-recurring items

(60.0)

20.2

(8.4)

-

95.9

Tax deferrals on Upstream

1

(8.4)

95.9

9.3

17.1

7.8

Energy sector contribution taxes

30.3

24.9

0.6

7.0

(4.0)

Non-controlling interests

(41.5)

3.1

(14.5)

7.8

18.1

Total non-recurring items

111.4

25.9

1 Related with negative currency exchange rate differences on differed taxes in Brazil.

34

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

6.6 IFRS consolidated income statement

€m

Quarter

First Half

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2019

2020

4,436

3,502

1,822

Sales

7,836

5,324

151

187

143

Services rendered

309

330

101

52

61

Other operating income

229

113

4,688

3,741

2,026

Operating costs

8,374

5,767

(3,491)

(2,953)

(1,392)

Inventories consumed and sold

(6,369)

(4,345)

(404)

(450)

(355)

Materials and services consumed

(797)

(805)

(73)

(82)

(68)

Personnel costs

(155)

(150)

(1)

(1)

(2)

Impairments on accounts receivable

1

(4)

(54)

(129)

(2)

Other operating costs

(75)

(131)

(4,022)

(3,616)

(1,819)

Total operating costs

(7,394)

(5,435)

666

125

207

Ebitda

980

332

(230)

(246)

(343) Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments

(441)

(588)

0

(6)

(9)

Provisions

0

(15)

437

(127)

(144)

Ebit

539

(271)

47

12

90

Net income from associates

76

102

(9)

(60)

(15)

Financial results

(21)

(74)

8

8

7

Interest income

19

14

(14)

(13)

(14)

Interest expenses

(26)

(27)

5

5

5

Capitalised interest

11

11

(23)

(21)

(21)

Operating leases interest (IFRS 16)

(45)

(41)

7

(56)

(32)

Exchange gain (loss)

1

(88)

15

(84)

18

Mark-to-market of derivatives

46

(66)

(7)

101

21

Other financial costs/income1

(27)

122

474

(175)

(69)

Income before taxes

594

(244)

(200)

(47)

(92)

Taxes2

(301)

(139)

(9)

(26)

(8)

Energy sector contribution taxes3

(39)

(34)

265

(248)

(169)

Income before non-controlling interests

254

(417)

(34)

(8)

15

Income attributable to non-controlling interests

(31)

7

231

(257)

(154)

Net income

223

(410)

  1. 1Q20 includes realised income of €105 m from Brent interest.
  2. Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.
  3. Includes €12.92 m, €11.95 m and €9.26 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during 1H20.

35

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

6.7 Consolidated financial position

€m

31 Dec., 2019

31 Mar., 2020

30 Jun., 2020

Assets

Tangible fixed assets

5,671

5,750

5,548

Goodwill

85

86

87

Other intangible fixed assets

577

587

578

Rights of use (IFRS 16)

1,167

1,171

1,124

Investments in associates

870

814

606

Receivables

259

258

252

Deferred tax assets

367

376

479

Financial investments

169

217

206

Total non-current assets

9,167

9,258

8,880

1

1,055

878

689

Inventories

Trade receivables

980

856

772

Other receivables

935

737

686

Financial investments

174

462

229

Current Income tax recoverable

-

-

41

Cash and equivalents

1,460

1,485

1,696

Total current assets

4,603

4,419

4,112

Total assets

13,770

13,678

12,992

1 Includes €40.53 m in inventories made on behalf of third parties as of 30 June 2020.

36

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

€m

31 Dec., 2019

31 Mar., 2020

30 Jun., 2020

Equity

Share capital

829

829

829

Share premium

82

82

82

Reserves

1,356

1,427

1,344

Retained earnings

1,764

2,154

1,833

Net income

389

(257)

(410)

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

4,420

4,236

3,677

Non-controlling interests

1,237

1,124

1,004

Total equity

5,657

5,360

4,682

Liabilities

Bank loans and overdrafts

795

981

827

Bonds

1,822

1,426

2,169

Operating leases (IFRS 16)

1,042

1,050

1,009

Other payables

121

115

108

Retirement and other benefit obligations

332

326

321

Deferred tax liabilities

299

319

484

Other financial instruments

5

70

26

Provisions

819

847

873

Total non-current liabilities

5,234

5,133

5,817

Bank loans and overdrafts

278

74

131

Bonds

-

500

500

Operating leases (IFRS 16)

182

183

180

Trade payables

852

732

472

Other payables

1,343

1,279

1,064

Other financial instruments

84

404

147

Income tax payable

141

13

(0)

Total current liabilities

2,879

3,184

2,493

Total liabilities

8,113

8,317

8,310

Total equity and liabilities

13,770

13,678

12,992

BASIS OF REPORTING

38

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

7. BASIS

OF REPORTING

Galp's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The financial information in the consolidated income statement and in the consolidated financial position is reported for the quarters ended on June 30 and March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Galp's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the cost of goods sold is valued at weighted-average cost. When goods and commodity prices fluctuate, the use of this valuation method may cause volatility in results through gains or losses in inventories, which do not reflect the Company's operating performance. This is called the inventory effect.

Another factor that may affect the Company's results, without being an indicator of its true performance, is the set of non-recurring material items considering the Group's activities.

For the purpose of evaluating Galp's operating performance, RCA profitability measures exclude non-recurring items and the inventory effect, the latter because the cost of goods sold and materials consumed has been calculated according to the Replacement Cost (RC) valuation method.

With regards to risks and uncertainties, please read Part I - C. III Internal control and risk management of Corporate Governance Report 2019.

APPENDICES

40

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

8. APPENDIX

8.1 Governing bodies

The composition of the governing bodies of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. as of 30 June 2020 is as follows:

Board of Directors

Chairman:

Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim

Vice-Chairman and

Lead Independent Director:

Miguel Athayde Marques

Vice-Chairman:

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Members:

Filipe Quintin Crisóstomo Silva

Thore E. Kristiansen

Carlos Manuel Costa Pina

José Carlos da Silva Costa

Sofia Fernandes Cruz Tenreiro

Susana Quintana-Plaza

Marta Claudia Ramos Amorim Barroca de Oliveira

Francisco Vahia de Castro Teixeira Rêgo

Carlos Eduardo de Ferraz Carvalho Pinto

Luís Manuel Pêgo Todo Bom

Jorge Manuel Seabra de Freitas

Rui Paulo da Costa Cunha e Silva Gonçalves Diogo Mendonça Rodrigues Tavares Edmar Luiz Fagundes de Almeida Cristina Neves Fonseca

Adolfo Miguel Baptista Mesquita Nunes

Executive Committee

Chairman:

Carlos Gomes da Silva (CEO)

Members:

Filipe Crisóstomo Silva (CFO)

Thore E. Kristiansen

Carlos Costa Pina

Carlos da Silva Costa

Sofia Tenreiro

Susana Quintana-Plaza

Audit Board

Chairman:

José Pereira Alves

Members:

Pedro Antunes de Almeida

41

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Maria de Fátima Castanheira Cortês Damásio Geada

Alternate:

Amável Alberto Freixo Calhau

Statutory Auditor

Standing:

Ernst & Young Audit & Associados, SROC, S.A., represented by Rui Abel Serra Martins

Alternate:

Manuel Ladeiro de Carvalho Coelho da Mota

General Shareholders Meeting Board

Chairman:

Ana Paz Ferreira da Câmara Perestrelo de Oliveira

Vice-Chairman:

Rafael de Almeida Garrett Lucas Pires

Secretary:

Sofia Leite Borges

Company Secretary

Standing:

Rui de Oliveira Neves

Alternate:

Rita Picão Fernandes

42

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

8.2 Mandatory notices and statements

Shareholders with direct or indirect qualifying holdings on 30 June 2020

(in accordance with article 20 of the Portuguese Security Code CVM)

Shareholders

No. of shares

% of voting rights

Amorim Energia, B.V.

276,472,161

33.34%

Parpública - Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A.

62,021,340 1

7.48%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

4,647,067

5.02%

BlackRock, Inc.

41,449,604

4.998%

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.2

19,046,477

2.30%

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

17,283,900

2.08%

Massachusetts Financial Services Company

17,098,915

2.06%

Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

16,834,007

2.03%

  1. Of which 58,079,514 are subject to privatization process.
  2. Of which 2.02% is indirectly owned by its affiliate Capital Research and Management Company.

During the first half of 2020, the following transactions regarding Galp´s qualifying holdings occurred:

  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 8 January 2020, its subsidiaries BNY Mellon IHC, LLC and MBC Investments Corporation decreased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights, to below the 2.0% threshold;
  • T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. notified the Company that, on 16 April 2020, it increased its holding in Galp's voting rights to 5.02%, above the 5.00% threshold;
  • Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the Company that, on 22 April 2020, it increased its holdings in Galp's voting rights from 1.99% to 2.003%, above the 2.0% threshold;
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified again the Company that, on 7 May 2020, its subsidiary BNY Mellon IHC, LLC increased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights to above the 2.0% threshold, through its subsidiary MBC Investments Corporation;
  • Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the
    Company that, on 09 June 2020, it decreased its holdings in Galp's voting rights from 2.003% to 1.997%, below the 2.0% threshold;
  • Subsequently, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the Company that, on 23 June 2020, it increased its holdings in
    Galp's voting rights from 1.997% to 2.030%, above the 2.0% threshold.

For more information regarding shareholding structure and entity description, access our website.

Treasury shares

During the first half of 2020, Galp did not acquire or sell treasury shares. Galp held no treasury shares at the end of that period.

Share ownership on 30 June 2020 by current members of the

management and supervisory bodies of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Under the terms of article 477, nr. 5 of the Commercial Companies' Code, it is stated that, on 30 June 2020, the members of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.'s management and supervisory bodies held the following stakes in the Company's share capital:

43

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Acquisition

Disposal

Total shares

Total shares as

From 1 January to 30 June 2020

Members of the Board of Directors

as of

of 30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Date

No of shares

Value (€/share)

Date

No of shares Value (€/share)

Paula Amorim1

0

0

Miguel Athayde Marques

1,800

1,800

Carlos Gomes da Silva

2,410

13.03.2020

7,500

8.63943

9,910

Filipe Crisóstomo Silva

10,000

13.03.2020

5,000

8.52389

15,000

Thore E. Kristiansen

0

0

Carlos Costa Pina

2,200

2,200

José Carlos Silva

275

275

Sofia Tenreiro

0

16.03.2020

1,500

7.882197

1,500

Susana Quintana-Plaza

0

0

Marta Amorim 1

19,263

19,263

Francisco Teixeira Rêgo1

17,680

17,680

Carlos Eduardo Ferraz Pinto

0

0

Luís Todo Bom

0

0

Jorge Seabra de Freitas1

0

0

Rui Paulo Gonçalves1

0

0

Diogo Tavares

2,940

2,940

Edmar de Almeida

0

0

Cristina Fonseca

0

0

Adolfo Mesquita Nunes

0

0

Members of the Audit Board

José Pereira Alves

0

0

Pedro Antunes de Almeida

5

5

Maria de Fátima Geada

0

0

Suplente: Amável Calhau

0

0

Members of the Statutory Auditors

Standing: Ernst & Young Audit &

0

0

Associados, SROC, S.A.

represented by Rui Martins

0

0

Alternate: Manuel Mota

0

0

1 For the effects of art. 447, nr. 2, line d) of the Commercial Companies' Code, it is further declared that Amorim Energia B.V., in which the mentioned director also exercises the administrative functions, is the holder of 276,472,161 of Galp share

44

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

On 30 June 2020, none of the members of the management and supervisory

bodies held any bonds issued by the Company.

Main transaction between related parties during the first half of 2020

Article no. 246, paragraph 3. c) of the CVM

During the first half of 2020, there were no relevant transactions between Galp's related parties that had a significant effect on this financial situation or respective performance, nor that had an impact on the information included in the annual report concerning the financial year 2019, which were susceptible to have a significant effect on its financial position or on its respective performance over the first six months of the financial year 2020.

8.3 Statement of compliance of information presented

According to article 246, paragraph 1. c) of the Securities Code, each of the members of the Board of Directors of Galp indicated below declares that, to the best of their knowledge, the information presented in the financial statements concerning the first half of the financial year 2020 was produced in conformity with the applicable accounting requirements and gives a true and a fair view of Galp's assets and liabilities, financial position and results as well as the companies included in the consolidation as a whole, and the report and accounts for the first half of 2020 faithfully describes the main developments that occurred during the period and the impact on the income statements, as well as a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the next six months.

Lisbon, 23 July 2020

The Board of Directors

Chairman:

Paula Amorim

Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director:

Miguel Athayde Marques

Vice-Chairman:

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Members:

Filipe Crisóstomo Silva

Thore E. Kristiansen

Carlos Costa Pina

José Carlos Silva

Sofia Tenreiro

Susana Quintana-Plaza

Marta Amorim

Francisco Teixeira Rêgo

Carlos Eduardo Ferraz Pinto

Luis Todo Bom

Jorge Seabra de Freitas

Rui Paulo Gonçalves

Diogo Tavares

Edmar de Almeida

Cristina Fonseca

Adolfo Mesquita Nunes

45

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

8.4 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 INDEX

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ________________________________________________________________________ 46

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income _______________________________________ 48

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity _______________________________________________________________________ 49

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow _____________________________________________________________________________ 50

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements_______________________________________________________________________ 51

  1. Corporate information _________________________________________________________________________________________________ 51
  2. Basis for preparation, changes to the Group's accounting policies and matters related to the condensed consolidated financial statements__________ 51
  3. Segment reporting ___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 54
  4. Tangible assets_______________________________________________________________________________________________________57
  5. Goodwill and intangible assets ___________________________________________________________________________________________57
  6. Leases ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 58
  7. Investments in associates and joint ventures________________________________________________________________________________ 59
  8. Impairment analysis __________________________________________________________________________________________________ 60
  9. Inventories __________________________________________________________________________________________________________62
  10. Trade and other receivables ___________________________________________________________________________________________63

11.Other financial assets _________________________________________________________________________________________________ 64

  1. Cash and cash equivalents ___________________________________________________________________________________________ 65
  2. Financial debt _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 65
  3. Trade payables and other payables______________________________________________________________________________________67
  4. Taxes and other contributions_________________________________________________________________________________________ 68
  5. Post-employmentbenefits ___________________________________________________________________________________________ 69
  6. Provisions________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 70
  7. Other financial instruments __________________________________________________________________________________________ 70
  8. Non-controllinginterests _____________________________________________________________________________________________72
  9. Revenue and income _________________________________________________________________________________________________72
  10. Costs and expenses _________________________________________________________________________________________________73
  11. Financial results ___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 74
  12. Approval of the financial statements ____________________________________________________________________________________75
  13. Explanation regarding translation _______________________________________________________________________________________76

46

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019

(Amounts stated in million Euros - € m)

Assets

Notes

June 2020

December 2019

Non-current assets:

Tangible assets

4

5,548

5,671

Goodwill and intangible assets

5

665

663

Right-of-use of assets

6

1,124

1,167

Investments in associates and joint ventures

7

606

870

Deferred tax assets

15.1

479

367

Other receivables

10.2

252

259

Other financial assets

11

206

169

Total non-current assets:

8,880

9,167

Current assets:

Inventories

9

689

1,055

Other financial assets

11

229

174

Current income tax receivable

41

-

Trade receivables

10.1

772

980

Other receivables

10.2

686

935

Cash and cash equivalents

12

1,696

1,460

Total current assets:

4,112

4,603

Total assets:

12,992

13,770

47

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Equity and Liabilities

Notes

June 2020

December 2019

Equity:

Share capital and share premium

911

911

Reserves

1,344

1,356

Retained earnings

1,422

2,153

Total equity attributable to shareholders:

3,677

4,420

Non-controlling interests

19

1,004

1,237

Total equity:

4,682

5,657

Liabilities:

Non-current liabilities:

Financial debt

13

2,997

2,616

Lease liabilities

6

1,009

1,042

Other payables

14

108

121

Post-employment and other employee benefit liabilities

16

321

332

Deferred tax liabilities

15.1

484

299

Other financial instruments

18

26

5

Provisions

17

873

819

Total non-current liabilities:

5,817

5,234

Current liabilities:

Financial debt

13

631

278

Lease liabilities

6

180

182

Trade payables

14

472

852

Other payables

14

1,064

1,343

Other financial instruments

18

147

84

Current income tax payable

-

141

Total current liabilities:

2,493

2,879

Total liabilities:

8,310

8,113

Total equity and liabilities:

12,992

13,770

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of financial position and should be read in conjunction.

48

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019

(Amounts stated in million Euros - € m)

Unid: € m

Notes

June 2020

June 2019

Sales

20

5,324

7,836

Services rendered

20

330

309

Other operating income

20

113

229

Financial income

20/22

120

66

Earnings from associates and joint ventures

7/20

102

76

Total revenues and income:

5,989

8,517

Cost of sales

21

(4,345)

(6,369)

Supplies and external services

21

(805)

(797)

Employee costs

21

(150)

(155)

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed assets

21

(588)

(441)

Provisions and impairment losses on receivables

21

(19)

1

Other operating costs

21

(131)

(75)

Financial expenses

22

(195)

(87)

Total costs and expenses:

(6,233)

(7,922)

Profit (Loss) before taxes and other contributions:

(244)

594

Taxes and SPT

15.1

(139)

(301)

Energy sector extraordinary contribution

15.2

(34)

(39)

Consolidated net (loss) profit for the period

(417)

254

Attributable to:

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Shareholders

(410)

223

Non-controlling interests

19

(7)

31

Basic and Diluted Earnings per share (in Euros)

(0.49)

(0.27)

Consolidated net (loss) profit for the period

(417)

254

Items which will not be recycled in the future through net income:

Remeasurements

(2)

30

Income taxes related to remeasurements

-

(1)

Items which may be recycled in the future through net income:

-

Currency translation adjustments

7

78

Hedging reserves

(2)

(10)

Income taxes related to the above items

-

(1)

Total Comprehensive (loss) income for the period, attributable to:

(414)

350

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Shareholders

(425)

300

Non-controlling interests

11

50

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of comprehensive income and should be read in conjunction.

49

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A

Condensed Consolidated Statement of changes in equity for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 (Amounts stated in million Euros - € m)

Share Capital and

Reserves

Share Premium

Non-

Retained

Currency

Sub-Total

controlling

Total

Share

Share

Hedging

Other

earnings

Translation

interests

Capital

Premium

Reserves

Reserves

Reserves

As at 1 January 2019

829

82

(186)

6

2,024

1,832

4,587

1,460

6,047

Consolidated net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

223

223

31

254

Other gains and losses recognised in equity

-

-

56

(8)

-

29

77

19

96

Comprehensive income for the period

-

-

56

(8)

-

252

300

50

350

Dividends distributed

-

-

-

-

-

(296)

(296)

(40)

(336)

Decrease in reserves

-

-

-

-

(489)

489

-

(244)

(244)

As at 30 June 2019

829

82

(130)

(2)

1,535

2,277

4,591

1,226

5,817

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at 1 January 2020

829

82

(169)

(10)

1,535

2,153

4,420

1,237

5,657

Consolidated net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(410)

(410)

(7)

(417)

Other gains and losses recognised in equity

-

-

(11)

(1)

-

(2)

(15)

18

3

Comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(11)

(1)

-

(412)

(425)

11

(414)

Dividends distributed

-

-

-

-

-

(318)

(318)

(98)

(416)

Decrease in reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(145)

(145)

Balance as at 30 June 2020

829

82

(180)

(11)

1,535

1,422

3,677

1,004

4,682

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and should be read in conjunction.

50

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 (Amounts stated in million Euros - €m)

Notes

June 2020

June 2019

Operating activities:

Cash received from customers

6,737

9,041

(Payments) to suppliers

(4,239)

(5,649)

(Payments) relating to tax on oil products ("ISP")

(895)

(1,265)

(Payments) relating to VAT

(666)

(749)

(Payments) relating to royalties, levies, "PIS" and "COFINS" and Others

(72)

(93)

(Payments) relating to payroll

(170)

(168)

Other (payments)/receipts relating to operating activities

(78)

69

(Payments) of income taxes - income tax (IRC), oil income tax (IRP), special participation (SPT)

(248)

(263)

Equalization impact

(137)

-

Cash received relating to dividends

7

35

87

Cash flow from operating activities (1)

267

1,010

Investing activities:

Cash received from the disposal of tangible and intangible assets

-

33

(Payments) for the acquisition of tangible and intangible assets

(417)

(366)

Cash received in relation to financial investments

103

35

(Payments) relating to financial investments

(4)

(41)

Equalization impact

220

-

Cash received from loans granted

14

233

(Payments) relating to loans granted

(47)

(57)

Cash received from interest and similar income

10

18

Cash flow from investing activities (2)

(122)

(145)

Financing activities:

Cash received from loans obtained

13

1,792

977

(Payments) relating to loans obtained

13

(1,117)

(1,330)

(Payments) of interest and similar costs

(49)

(59)

(Payments) related to leasing (IFRS16)

6

(97)

(93)

Capital/reserve reductions and other equity instruments

19

(145)

(244)

Dividends paid

19

(367)

(335)

Other financing receipts/payments

62

-

Cash flow used financing activities (3)

80

(1,084)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4) = (1) + (2) + (3)

225

(220)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes in cash and cash equivalents

(49)

9

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

12

1,431

1,504

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

12

1,607

1,293

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of Cash Flow and should be read in conjunction.

51

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Corporate information

Galp Energia SGPS, S.A. (the Company) has its Head Office in Lisbon, Portugal and its shares are listed on Euronext Lisbon.

2. Basis for preparation, changes to the Group's accounting policies and matters related to the condensed consolidated financial statements

2.1. Basis for preparation

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required for annual financial statements. In addition, only the material changes required by IFRS 7 and IFRS 13 are disclosed. For this reason, these financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Galp Group for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in millions of Euros, except where expressly indicated otherwise. Due to the effects of rounding, the totals and sub-totals of tables may not be equal to the sum of the individual figures presented.

From 1 January 2020, the subsidiary Petrogal Brasil S.A. changed its functional currency from Brazilian Reais to US Dollars. Due to the significant impact of foreign currency translation movements in Petrogal Brasil's financial statements, the Group concluded that the currency which best reflects the primary economic environment in which Petrogal Brasil operates is the US Dollar. As per IAS 21, a change in functional currency should be accounted for prospectively from the date of the change. For this reason, the opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2020 had been translated from Brazilian Reais into US Dollars using the exchange rate at 1 January 2020.

Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Strict social isolation measures have been put in place in several countries, contributing to a significant slowdown in the global economic environment, sharply reducing worldwide demand for oil and its products, including in key markets in which Galp operates such as Portugal and Spain.

As a result of this unpredictable scenario, Galp adopted a set of actions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its financial position, including cost and investment reductions, and increasing financial liquidity. Galp management believes that the company has adequate resources to continue its operations in the long-term, and therefore the going concern principle has been applied to the preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Triggered by recent macro events, the Company has also approved a more conservative set of long-term assumptions, leading to an impairment review of Galp's non- current assets. Further details of the impairment assessment carried out are included in Note 8.

52

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Refineries activities

Given the significant reduction of demand for oil products and high inventory levels observed during the period, Galp reduced the throughputs of its refineries during second quarter. As a result, during the second quarter of 2020, raw materials processed decreased 50% from 26.8 mboe in the first quarter of 2020 to 13.4 mboe in the second quarter of 2020. Therefore, fixed costs directly linked to idle refinery capacity have not been included in the Refineries' stock valuation, having been recorded directly to profit and loss.

Pensions and other post-retirement benefits

Galp assessed the discount rate applicable to its long-term provisions relating to defined employee benefit plans and other post-retirement benefits. As the result of this assessment, the discount rate remained unchanged from that used in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year-ended 31 December 2019, as it reflects management´s best estimate of the rate to be used to value the defined benefit plan and the post retirement liabilities.

The Group's defined benefit pension plans are reviewed whenever necessary during the year when there is an indication of significant changes in the fair value of the plan assets or the present value of the defined benefit obligations. This review resulted in an impact of €10 m for the six-month period ended in 30 June 2020, due to a reduction in the fair value of the plan assets.

Impairment of financial assets measured at amortized cost (Accounts receivable and other debtors)

The impacts of IFRS 9 on Galp's financial position were deemed to be immaterial. A periodical review is performed of the expected credit loss allowances and their impact on the completeness of Galp's financial assets measured at amortised cost. The credit risk was updated to reflect the expected economic and financial impacts of COVID- 19.

Liquidity risk

At 30 June 2020, Galp had €1.7 bn in Cash and Equivalents and €1.4 bn in commited credit lines available for use, totalling €3.1 bn.

Due to the fluctuations during the period on exchange rate differences and commodity prices, the overall monetary items and the mark-to-market (MTM) of derivatives have been impacted. These impacts are already reflected in the P&L and the financial position as at 30 June 2020.

2.2. Consolidation perimeter - changes

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the following companies were included in Galp's consolidation perimeter, and were both consolidated based on the full consolidation method:

  • LGA - Logística Global de Aviação, Lda. - Galp acquired 60% of the company's interest, for an acquisition amount equivalent to €0.3 m;
  • Tagusgás - Propano, S.A. - Galp acquired 100% of the company's interest, for an amount of €3 m.

53

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

2.3. Equalization agreements

Following the approval of the Unitisation Agreements (UA) related to the Lula, Atapu and Sépia accumulations, Galp, through its Brazilian subsidiary Petrogal Brasil S.A., and its partners in the BM-S-11,BM-S-11A and BM-S-24 concessions, along with Petrobras for the Transfer of Rights area and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. open area, when applicable, agreed based on the terms and conditions for the equalisation agreements.

Concession | Galp's stake

Unitised area | Galp's stake

BM-S-11 | 10%

Lula | 9.209%

BM-S-11A | 10%

Atapu | 1.703%

BM-S-24 | 20%

Sépia | 2.414%

The equalisation agreements for the above mentioned UAs were signed on April 30, 2020, based on the tract participation each party holds in the unitised areas, the past capital expenditure incurred by partners for their original interests, and the net profits received thereunder.

As a result of these agreements, all processes were settled simultaneously during the second quarter of 2020, with Galp having received €83 m, which includes €220 m related to past capital expenditure made by Petrogal Brazil, S.A. in Brazil, and by its joint ventures Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V. in the Netherlands, adjusted by €137 m related net profits received from the concessions.

The BM-S-11A licence holds two additional accumulations, Berbigão and Sururu, which are still subject to unitisation approval.

2.4. Solar energy projects in Spain

On 22 January 2020, Galp signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the ACS Group for the acquisition solar photovoltaic projects in Spain comprising of c.2.9 GW, of which over 900 MW have been recently commissioned. The transaction considers an enterprise value of c.€2.2 bn related with the acquisition, development and construction of the entire portfolio.

The SPA has recently been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control being set out under a Shareholders' Agreement to be signed upon closing, and therefore creating a joint venture in accordance with IFRS 11 - 'Joint Arrangements' and accounted for based on the equity method of accounting.

Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture and intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS.

The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before the year end.

54

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

3. Segment reporting

Galp has restructured its organisation in order better to capture the full potential of each business, according to its characteristics, cash contribution and risk profile. The new structure consists of four business units: Upstream segment (unchanged), Refining & Midstream segment, Commercial segment and Renewables & New Businesses segment.

The Upstream segment represents Galp's presence in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, which involves the management of all activities relating to the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused in Brazil, Mozambique and Angola.

The Refining & Midstream segment incorporates the refining and logistics business, as well as the Group's oil, gas and power supply and trading activities. This segment also includes co-generation and gas infrastructure.

The Commercial segment integrates the entire offering to Galp's clients - business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C), of oil, gas, power and non-fuel products.This retail marketing activity using the Galp brand also extends to certain countries in Africa.

The Renewables & New Businesses segment encompasses renewables power generation, mobility and new business.

Besides these four business segments, the Group has also included within the category "Others" the holding company Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. and companies with various other activities including Tagus Re, S.A. and Galp Energia, S.A., a reinsurance company and a provider of shared services at the corporate level.

Therefore, figures related to six-month period ended 30 June 2019 have been restated for comparison reasons.

Segmented reporting is presented on a replacement cost (RC) basis, which is the earnings metric used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker to make decisions regarding the allocation of resources and to assess performance. Based on the RC method, the current cost of sales measured under IFRS (the weighted average cost) is replaced by the crude reference price (i.e. Brent-dated) as at the balance sheet date, as though the cost of sales had been measured at the replacement cost of the inventory sold.

55

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

The financial information for the segments identified above, for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, is as follows:

Unit: € m

Consolidated

Upstream

Reffining and

Commercial

Renewable and

Others

Consolidation

Midstream

New businesses

adjustments

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales and services rendered

5,654

8,145

989

1,050

2,161

3,080

2,952

4,423

14

13

101

69

(564)

(491)

Cost of sales

(3,849)

(6,416)

(13)

(238)

(1,757)

(2,688)

(2,457)

(3,831)

(11)

(10)

-

-

390

351

of which Variation of Production

(252)

(252)

(20)

(206)

(232)

(46)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other revenue & expenses

(976)

(796)

(418)

(231)

(295)

(244)

(345)

(397)

(8)

(3)

(85)

(61)

175

140

of which Under & Overlifting

(113)

123

(113)

123

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

EBITDA at Replacement Cost

828

933

558

581

109

149

149

195

(5)

-

16

8

-

-

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed

(588)

(441)

(377)

(244)

(159)

(149)

(45)

(44)

(1)

-

(6)

(5)

-

-

assets

Provisions (net)

(15)

-

(4)

-

(1)

-

-

-

(11)

-

-

-

-

-

EBIT at Replacement Cost

225

492

177

337

(51)

-

104

151

(16)

-

10

4

-

-

Earnings from associates and joint ventures

102

76

71

33

33

41

(1)

2

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Financial results

(74)

(21)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Taxes at Replacement Cost

(273)

(286)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution

(34)

(39)

-

-

(13)

(19)

(9)

(8)

-

-

(12)

(12)

-

-

Consolidated net income at Replacement Cost, of which:

(55)

222

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Attributable to non-controlling interests

7

(31)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Attributable to shareholders of Galp Energia SGPS S.A.

(48)

191

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER INFORMATION

Segment Assets (1)

Financial investments (2)

606

870

290

524

264

281

13

15

37

49

1

1

-

-

Other assets

12,386

12,900

7,069

7,485

2,508

3,082

2,206

2,523

25

43

1,195

980

(616)

(1,212)

Segment Assets

12,992

13,770

7,359

8,008

2,771

3,363

2,219

2,538

62

92

1,196

982

(616)

(1,212)

of which Rights of use of assets

1,124

1,167

708

750

205

194

133

144

-

-

77

79

-

-

Investment in Tangible and Intangible Assets

363

354

289

304

37

30

28

15

2

-

7

6

-

-

  1. Net amount
  2. Accounted for based on the equity method of accounting

56

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

The details of sales and services rendered, tangible and intangible assets and financial investments for each geographical region in which Galp operates were as follow:

Unit: € m

Sales and services rendered 1

Tangible and intangible assests

Financial investments

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

5,654

8,145

6,213

6,334

606

870

Africa

176

307

1,164

1,168

65

53

Latin America

1,039

634

3,137

3,154

268

528

Europe

4,439

7,205

1,911

2,012

273

290

1 Net consolidation operation

The reconciliation between the segment reporting and the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 was as follows:

Unit: € m

2020

2019

Sales and services rendered

5,654

8,145

Cost of sales

(4,345)

(6,369)

Replacement cost adjustments (1)

496

(47)

Cost of sales at Replacement Cost

(3,849)

(6,417)

Other revenue and expenses

(976)

(796)

Depreciation and amortisation

(588)

(441)

Provisions (net)

(15)

-

Earnings from associates and joint ventures

102

76

Financial results

(74)

(21)

Profit before taxes and other contributions at Replacement Cost

253

546

Replacement Cost adjustments

(496)

47

(Loss) Profit before taxes and other contributions at IFRS

(243)

591

Income tax

(139)

(301)

Income tax on Replacement Cost Adjustment (2)

(134)

15

Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution

(34)

(39)

Consolidated net (loss) income for the period at Replacement Cost

(54)

221

Replacement Cost (1) +(2)

(362)

32

Consolidated net (loss) income for the period based on IFRS

(417)

254

57

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

4.

Tangible assets

Unit: € m

Land, natural resources

Plant and

Other equipment

Assets under

Total

and buildings

machinery

construction

As at 30 June 2020

Acquisition cost

1,232

10,418

495

2,068

14,214

Impairment

(29)

(65)

(4)

(200)

(298)

Accumulated depreciation and depletion

(754)

(7,171)

(442)

-

(8,367)

Net Value

449

3,182

49

1,868

5,548

Balance as at 1 January 2020

457

3,267

51

1,896

5,671

Additions

-

19

2

349

370

Depreciation, depletion and impairment

(11)

(385)

(9)

(96)

(501)

Disposals/Write-offs

-

(2)

-

-

(2)

Transfers

4

272

6

(289)

(8)

Currency exchange differences and other adjustments

(2)

12

(1)

9

18

Balance as at 30 June 2020

449

3,182

49

1,868

5,548

During the period under review and in line with its strategy, the Group has made investments mostly in the Upstream business unit, in the amount of €300 m, related to projects in Brazil (€222 m), Angola (€26 m) and Mozambique (€50 m). The additions to tangible assets for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 also include the capitalisation of financial charges amounting to €11 m (Note 22).

5. Goodwill and intangible assets

Unit: € m

Industrial properties and

Intangible assets in

Goodwill

Total

other rights

progress

As at 30 June 2020

Acquisition cost

1,012

60

89

1,161

Impairment

(22)

(23)

(2)

(46)

Accumulated amortisation

(450)

-

-

(450)

Net Value

540

38

87

665

Balance as at 1 January 2020

542

35

85

663

Additions

-

12

2

13

Amortisation and impairment

(18)

-

-

(18)

Transfers

17

(9)

-

8

Currency exchange differences and other adjustments

(1)

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 June 2020

540

38

87

665

The additions of €2 m recorded in Goodwill are related to the provisional business combination impacts related to the acquisition of Tagusgás - Propano, S.A. (Note 2.2).

58

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

6.

Leases

The details of Right-of-use assets were as follow:

Unit: € m

FPSO's1

Buildings

Service

Vessels

Other usage rights

Total

stations

As at 30 June 2020

Acquisition cost

657

91

151

191

230

1,320

Accumulated amortisation

(72)

(8)

(25)

(64)

(27)

(196)

Net Value

586

83

125

127

203

1,124

As at 1 January 2020

607

85

136

146

194

1.167

Additions

-

3

1

4

1

9

Amortisation

(24)

(3)

(8)

(24)

(9)

(68)

Write-offs/Disposals

-

1

1

-

-

1

Currency exchange differences and other adjustments

2

(2)

(4)

1

18

15

Balance as at 30 June 2020

586

83

125

127

203

1,124

1 Floating, production, storage and offloading unit.

Lease liabilities were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

Maturity analysis - contractual undiscounted cash flow

1,882

1,919

Less than one year

192

190

One to five years

601

606

More than five years

1,089

1,123

Lease liabilities included in the statement of financial position

1,188

1,223

Non current

1,009

1,042

Current

180

182

59

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

The amounts recognised in consolidated profit or loss were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

June 2019

282

210

Interest on lease liabilities

41

45

Expenses related to short term, low value and variable payments of operating leases 1

240

165

1 Includes variable payments and short term leases recognised under the heading of transport of goods.

Amounts recognised in the consolidated statement of cash flow were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

June 2019

Financing activities

97

93

(Payments) relating to leasing (IFRS 16)

53

48

(Payments) relating to leasing (IFRS 16) interests

44

45

7.

Investments in associates and joint ventures

Investments in associates and joint ventures were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

606

870

Joint ventures

526

758

Associates

80

112

7.1.

Investments in joint ventures

Unit: € m

As at 31 December

Share capital

Equity

Foreign exchange rate

Dividends

As at 30 June 2020

2019

increase/ decrease

Method

differences

758

(323)

10

87

(6)

526

Tupi B.V.

368

(164)

6

24

-

234

Iara B.V.

114

(159)

(2)

47

-

1

Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A.

213

-

6

-

-

219

Coral FLNG, S.A.

41

-

-

14

-

55

Other joint ventures

22

-

-

1

(6)

16

60

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

During the period, Galp Sinopec Brasil Services B.V. sold 0.74% and 8.28% of Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V.'s interest, respectively, resulting in capital gains amounting €23 m and €44 m, respectively (Note 20).

In addition, Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V. repaid share premium contributions to their shareholders on total amount of €323 m, which includes a result of a cash surplus arising from the sale of equipment to the E&P operations in Brazil and an agreed equalization amount (Note 2.3).

7.2.

Investments in associates

Unit: € m

As at 31

Share capital

Equity

Foreign exchange rate

Dividends

As at 30 June

December 2019

increase/ decrease

Method

differences

2020

112

52

27

(67)

(44)

80

EMPL - Europe Magreb Pipeline, Ltd

40

-

21

(1)

(40)

21

Sonangalp - Sociedade Distribuição e Comercialização de

8

-

1

(1)

-

7

Combustíveis, Lda.

Gasoduto Al-Andaluz, S.A.

7

-

3

-

(2)

7

Tauá Brasil Palma, S.A.

45

52

(1)

(64)

-

33

Other associates

12

-

3

-

(2)

12

During the six-month period under review, the amount of €51 m was declared in dividends from investments in joint ventures and associates, but the amount of €17 m still to be received. Additionally, €1 m was received from associates related to dividends declared in 2019.

8. Impairment analysis

8.1. Tangible assets

Upstream

Non-current assets related to the Upstream segment were tested for impairment at 30 June 2020, reflecting the revised long-term commodity price assumptions. In addition, sensitivity analysis were prepared to assess the potential impacts of further fluctuations in commodity prices.

The following Brent prices have been assumed for impairment testing:

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026+

(RT19*)

$40

$45

$50

$55

$60

$65

$60

  • Real prices, based on 2019

61

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Based on the impairment testing carried out, the expected future benefits from development and production assets are higher than the carrying values of the CGUs for all regions in which Galp operates. Therefore, no impairment has been recognized. The discount rate used in the impairment testing is consistent with that disclosed in the 2019 consolidated financial statements, and reflects the risks specific to Upstream assets, calculated on a US Dollar basis.

As the result of the sensitivity analysis performed, all CGUs are not expected to present relevant impairments. Changes in the assumptions used for this impairment test could lead to impairment charges in the future.

In addition, regarding Exploration and Appraisal assets, and based on the assessment of prospects' potential performed during the second quarter of 2020, impairments of €92 m have been recorded, mainly related to Potiguar basin smaller scale exploration prospects.

Refining and Midstream

Impairment testing was carried out for all CGUs, including Refineries and Storage facilities, with no impairment deemed necessary. A further increase of 1 p.p. in the discount rate or a negative variation in the projected cash flow by 10% would not trigger impairments.

Commercial

Impairment testing and a sensitivity analysis have been carried out on the relevant commercial infrastructure in Portugal and Spain. The sensitivity analysis performed was based on the following assumptions:

  • A 10% negative variation in cash flow; and
  • An increase in the discount rate by 1 p.p.

The commercial infrastructure had headroom based on impairment testing, and no impairment losses were required to be recorded as at 30 June 2020. The commercial infrastructure in Spain, with the outcome of the sensitivity analysis described above, would indicate a potential risk of impairment of €70 m.

8.2. Goodwill, intangible assets and investments in joint ventures and associates

Based on the assessment performed, no impairments were deemed necessary on Goodwill, intangible assets and investments in joint ventures and associates.

Methods and discount rates used in the impairment testing

Valuation Model

Cash Flows

Growth factor

Discount rates

30 June 2020

DCF (Discounted Cash Flow)

Based on the current oulook 2020-2025 and

Gordon model with a perpetual growth

Commercial [5.6% a 6.2%]

adjusted to reflect the revised long-term

rate of 2%, except for Upstream

Upstream [10.5%]

assumptions.

projects that used project's cash flow

Refining and Midstream [6.4%]

62

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

9.

Inventories

Inventories as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follows:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

689

1,055

Raw, subsidiary and consumable materials

261

358

Crude oil

125

167

Other raw materials

71

68

Raw materials in transit

64

123

Finished and semi-finished products

305

537

Goods

181

180

Adjustments to net realisable value

(59)

(20)

On 30 June 2020, the Group carried out Contango operations, whereby some cargos of Crude Oil are valued on a fair value basis with an impact on P&L (Cost of Sales). The Crude oil stock as part of the Contango operations have been valued at fair value in the amount of €17 m, which has been included in the 'Crude oil' line item in the table above. These operations are covered by financial derivatives (Note 18).

The movements in the adjustments to net realisable value balance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 were as follow:

Unit: € m

Raw, subsidiary and consumable

Finished and semi-

Goods

Adjustments

Total

materials

finished products

Adjustments to net realisable value at 1 January 2020

16

1

3

-

20

Net reductions

(4)

36

7

2

41

Other adjustments

-

-

-

(2)

(2)

Adjustments to net realisable value at 30 June 2020

12

38

9

-

59

The net reductions in the amount of €41 m were recorded in the income statement as part of cost of sales. These reductions are mainly related to adjustments to reflect expected market price movements during the period under review.

63

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

10. Trade and other receivables

10.1. Trade receivables

The details of trade receivables as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow:

Unit: € m

Notes

June 2020

December 2019

Current

Current

772

980

Trade receivables

913

1,143

Allowance for doubtful amounts

10.3

(141)

(163)

10.2. Other receivables

The details of other receivables as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow:

Unit: € m

Notes

June 2020

December 2019

Current

Non-current

Current

Non-current

686

252

935

259

State and other Public Entities

33

18

24

28

Other debtors

390

75

623

65

Non-operated oil blocks

259

-

348

-

Underlifting

61

-

190

-

Other receivables

71

75

84

65

Related Parties

19

-

5

-

Contract Assets

171

69

206

68

Sales and services rendered but not yet invoiced

60

-

96

-

Adjustments to tariff deviation - "pass through"

16

-

17

-

Other accrued income

95

69

94

68

Deferred charges

78

91

82

98

Energy sector extraordinary contribution (CESE II)

15.2

13

41

15

46

Deferred charges with services

2

20

3

21

Other deferred charges

63

30

65

31

Impairment of other receivables

10.3

(5)

-

(6)

-

The balance of €259 m recorded under "Other debtors - Non-operated oil blocks" includes €41 m related to receivables from partners for payments made by the Group on their behalf, which will be recovered from the respective partners during the production period.

64

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

The balance of €61 m recorded in "Other debtors - Underlifting" corresponds to the amounts receivable by the Group as a result of the lifting of barrels of crude oil below the production quota, and is valued at the lower of the market price as at the sale date and the market price as at 30 June 2020.

Other deferred charges (non-current) include the amount of €29 m relating to post-employment benefits (Note 16).

10.3. Impairment of Trade Receivables and Other Receivables

The movements in the impairment of trade receivables and other receivables, for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, were as follow:

Unit: € m

Opening balance

Increase

Decrease

Utilisation

Closing balance

169

10

(6)

(26)

146

Trade receivables

163

10

(6)

(26)

141

Other receivables

6

-

-

-

5

11.

Other financial assets

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, Other financial assets were as follow:

Unit: € m

Notes

June 2020

December 2019

Current

Non-current

Current

Non-current

229

206

174

169

Financial Assets at fair value through profit & loss

18

186

21

131

9

Financial Assets at fair value through comprehensive income

-

3

-

3

Financial Assets not measured at fair value - Loans and Capital subscription

43

159

43

135

Others

-

23

-

23

Loans and Capital subscription (current) in the amount of €43 m relate to the subscribed and unrealised capital increase made by Winland International Petroleum, S.A.R.L. (a Sinopec company) in Petrogal Brasil, S.A., which is considered as a financial asset given the terms established for this capital increase.

65

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

12. Cash and cash equivalents

For the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of Cash and cash equivalents in the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow were as follow:

Unit: € m

Notes

June 2020

December 2019

1,607

1,431

Cash at bank

1,696

1,460

Bank overdrafts

13

(89)

(29)

13. Financial debt

The details of financial debt as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

Notes

Current

Non-current

Current

Non-current

631

2,997

278

2,616

Bank loans

131

827

278

795

Loans and commercial paper

42

828

249

795

Bank overdrafts

12

89

-

29

-

Bonds and notes

500

2,169

-

1,822

Origination fees

-

(9)

-

(6)

Bonds

-

1,179

-

828

Notes

500

1,000

-

1,000

66

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Changes in financial debt during the period from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020 were as follow:

Unit: € m

Opening

Loans obtained

Principal

Changes in

Foreign exchange rate

Closing balance

balance

Repayment

Overdrafts

differences and others

2,895

1,792

(1,117)

60

(3)

3,627

Bank Loans:

1,073

942

(1,117)

60

-

958

Loans and commercial paper

1,044

942

(1,117)

-

-

870

Bank overdrafts

29

-

-

60

-

89

Bond and Notes:

1,822

850

-

-

(2)

2,669

Origination fees

(6)

-

-

-

(3)

(9)

Bonds

828

350

-

-

1

1,179

Notes

1,000

500

-

-

-

1,500

The average cost of financial debt for the period under review, including charges for the use of credit lines, amounted to 1.71%.

During the first six months of 2020, the Group contracted new bonds as detailed below:

Unit: € m

Issuance

Due amount

Interest rate

Maturity

Reimbursement

350

BONDS GALP ENERGIA 2020/2025

100

Euribor 6M + spread

March '25

March '25

GALP ENERGIA/2020 - 2023

100

Euribor 6M + spread

May '23

May '23

GALP ENERGIA/2020 - EUR 150,000,000 FLOATING RATE

150

Euribor 6M + spread

April '25

April '25

NOTES DUE 20 APRIL 2025

Additionally, during this period, the Group contracted new notes as detailed below:

Unit: € m

Issuance

Due amount

Interest rate

Maturity

Reimbursement

500

GALP ENERGIA/2020-EMTN-EUR 500,000,000 FIXED RATE NOTES-15

500

Fixed Rate 2.000%

January '26

January '26

JAN.2026-SR.4

During this period, the Group issued and repaid €940 m under commercial paper programmes.

During the period, €175 m of other bank loans and project finance were repaid.

67

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

Financial debt, excluding origination fees and bank overdrafts, had the following repayment plan as at 30 June 2020:

Unit: € m

Maturity

Loans

Total

Current

Non-current

2.444

542

1.901

2020

25

25

-

2021

535

517

18

2022

465

-

465

2023

870

-

870

2024

549

-

549

2025

605

-

605

2026

500

-

500

14. Trade payables and other payables

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of Other payables were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

Current

Non-current

Current

Non-current

Trade payables

472

-

852

-

Other payables

1,064

108

1,343

121

State and other public entities

280

-

355

-

Payable VAT

136

-

219

-

Tax on oil products (ISP)

101

-

100

-

Other taxes

43

-

35

-

Other payables

389

66

477

70

Suppliers of tangible and intangible assets

363

66

430

70

Overlifting

1

-

20

-

Other Creditors

24

-

27

-

Related parties

25

-

3

-

Other accounts payable

37

5

41

6

Accrued costs

289

24

461

30

External supplies and services

144

-

295

-

Holiday, holiday subsidy and corresponding contributions

32

3

52

4

Other accrued costs

113

21

115

26

Contract liabilities

35

-

6

-

Other deferred income

8

12

-

15

68

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

15. Taxes and other contributions

15.1. Taxes and Special Participation Tax (SPT)

The Group's operations take place in several regions and are carried out by various legal entities, subject to locally established income tax rates, varying between 25% in Spain and the Netherlands, 31.5% in Portugal, and 34% for companies based in Brazil.

Group companies headquartered in Portugal in which the Group has an interest equal to or greater than 75%, if such participation grants voting rights of more than 50%, are taxed in accordance with the special regime for the taxation of groups of companies, with the taxable income being determined at the level of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A..

Spanish tax resident companies, in which the percentage held by the Group exceeds 75%, have been taxed on a consolidated basis in Spain since 2005. Currently, fiscal consolidation in Spain is performed by Galp Energia España S.A..

The Company and its subsidiaries' income tax estimates are recorded based on the taxable income.

Taxes and SPT recognised in the condensed consolidated income statement for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

June 2019

Current tax

Deferred tax

Total

Current tax

Deferred tax

Total

Taxes and SPT for the period

64

75

139

297

4

301

Current income tax

(88)

79

(10)

63

4

67

Oil income Tax (IRP)

12

(4)

8

9

5

14

Special Participation Tax (SPT)

141

-

141

226

(5)

221

As at 30 June 2020, the movements in deferred tax assets and liabilities were as follow:

Unit: € m

As at 31 December 2019

Impact on the income statement

Foreign exchange rate changes

As at 30 June 2020

Deferred Taxes - Assets

367

108

3

479

Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets

10

115

2

129

Retirement benefits and other benefits

96

(3)

-

92

Tax losses carried forward

73

-

-

73

Regulated revenue

8

(2)

-

6

Temporarily non-deductible provisions

110

(3)

-

107

Foreign exchange rate differences in Brazil

41

-

-

41

Others

30

1

-

31

Deferred Taxes - Liabilities

(299)

(183)

(3)

(484)

Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets

(272)

(188)

(3)

(462)

Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets fair value

(6)

1

-

(5)

Regulated revenue

(14)

1

-

(13)

Others

(8)

3

-

(4)

69

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

15.2. Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution

As at 30 June 2020, the details of the Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution were as follow:

Unit: € m

Statement of financial position

Income statement

Provisions (Note 17)

"CESE II" Deferred Charges (Note 10.2)

Energy Sector

Extraordinary

CESE I

CESE II

Current

Non-current

Contribution

As at 1 January 2020

(102)

(220)

15

46

-

"CESE I" Increase

(13)

-

-

-

13

"CESE II" Increase

-

(5)

(2)

(5)

12

Fondo Nacional de Eficiencia Energética (FNEE)

-

-

-

-

9

As at 30 June 2020

(115)

(225)

13

41

34

16. Post-employment benefits

During the period under review there were no significant changes compared to 31 December 2019.

On 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the assets of the Pension Funds, valued at fair value, were as follow, in accordance with the report presented by the respective management company:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

Total

257

267

Shares

42

39

Bonds

161

151

Real Estate

45

49

Liquidity

5

23

Others

4

5

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of post employee benefits were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

Assets under the heading "Other Receivables" (Note 10.2)

29

30

Liabilities

(321)

(332)

Net responsibilities

(292)

(301)

Liabilities, of which:

(549)

(568)

Past service liabilities covered by the pension fund

(229)

(237)

Other employee benefit liabilities

(320)

(331)

Assets

257

267

70

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

17. Provisions

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the movements in Provisions were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

Decomissioning/ environmental provisions

CESE (I and II)

Other provisions

Total

At the beginning of the period

421

322

77

819

658

Additional provisions and increases to existing provisions

17

17

17

52

175

Decreases of existing provisions

(1)

-

-

(1)

(7)

Amount used during the period

(3)

-

(1)

(4)

(5)

Regularization

9

-

8

17

-

Adjustments during the period

1

-

(11)

(10)

-

At the end of the period

444

339

90

873

819

18. Other financial instruments

The details of the financial position of the balance of derivative financial instruments as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow:

Unit: € m

June 2020

December 2019

Assets (Note 11)

Liabilities

Assets (Note 11)

Liabilities

Current

Non current

Current

Non current

Equity

Current

Non current

Current

Non current

Equity

186

21

(147)

(26)

(14)

131

9

(84)

(5)

(13)

Commodity swaps

91

18

(115)

(20)

(3)

68

6

(72)

(4)

(3)

Options

25

-

(25)

-

-

19

-

-

-

-

Commodity futures

56

-

-

-

(11)

19

-

-

-

(10)

Forwards

14

3

(7)

(6)

-

25

3

(12)

(1)

-

71

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

The accounting impacts of gains and losses on derivative financial instruments on the income statements and comprehensive income as at 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 are presented below:

Unit: € m

June 2020

June 2019

Income statement

Equity

Income statement

Equity

MTM

Realised

MTM + Realised

MTM

Realised

MTM + Realised

(82)

76

(7)

(2)

20

(19)

-

(11)

Commodities

(73)

67

(6)

(2)

12

(21)

(9)

(11)

Swaps

(25)

(11)

(36)

-

(113)

(14)

(127)

(2)

Swaps - Fair value hedge

12

-

12

-

49

-

49

-

Options

(19)

105

86

-

3

(1)

2

-

Futures

(41)

(27)

(68)

(1)

73

(6)

68

(9)

Currency

(10)

9

(1)

-

8

2

9

-

Forwards

(10)

9

(1)

-

8

2

9

-

The heading Futures (MTM) includes a negative c.€50 m regarding the MTM of CO2 futures position. All CO2 positions were liquidated during July 2020 representing a cash outflow of €60 m.

The MTM heading includes a derivative swap in the amount of €7 m, which is connected with the Contango operations carried out in March 2020 and still open (Note 9). The MTM of these derivatives is recognized directly in Cost of Sales.

The realised results of derivative financial instruments are mainly recognised as part of the cost of sales (Note 21), financial income or expenses. The breakdown of the results related to derivative financial instruments (Note 22) is as follows:

Unit: € m

June 2020

June 2019

73

46

Commodity swaps

(6)

(65)

Options

(19)

3

Commodity futures

(41)

73

Premium option

105

-

Other trading operations

34

34

72

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

19. Non-controlling interests

Unit: € m

1,237

7

18

98

145

1,004

31 December

Net profit for

Currency

Dividends (b)

Share capital

30 June 2020

2019

the períod

translation

decrease (a)

reserves

  1. The Share capital decrease is related to the share premium reduction in Galp Sinopec Brazil Services B.V. (GSBV).
  2. Non-controllinginterest dividends in the amount of €98 m were declared during the period, although only €49 m was paid.

20. Revenue and income

The details of revenue and income for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow:

Unit: € m

Notes

June 2020

June 2019

5,989

8,517

Total sales

5,324

7,836

Goods

2,279

3,408

Products

3,049

4,420

Exchange differences

(4)

8

Services rendered

330

309

Other operating income

113

229

Underlifting income

-

146

Others

113

83

Earnings from associates and joint ventures

7

102

76

Financial income

22

120

66

The amount in the caption Earnings from associates and joint ventures of €102 m includes the Equity Method Value of associates and joint ventures, as well as the capital gains arising from the partial sale of the participation in Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V., amounting to €23 m and €44 m, respectively (Note 7.1).

73

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

21. Costs and expenses

The details of costs and expenses, for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow:

Unit: € m

Notes

June 2020

June 2019

Total costs and expenditure:

6,233

7,923

Cost of sales

4,345

6,369

Raw and subsidiary materials

2,200

2,758

Goods

681

2,014

Tax on oil products

1,099

1,356

Variations in production

252

252

Write downs on inventories

9

41

(29)

Financial derivatives

18

79

17

Exchange differences

(7)

1

External supplies and services

805

797

Subcontracts - network use

160

193

Transportation of goods

207

148

E&P - production costs

79

98

E&P - exploration costs

10

92

Royalties

67

23

Other costs

282

242

Employee costs

150

155

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed assets

4/ 5/ 6

588

441

Provision and impairment losses on receivables

10.3 / 17

19

(1)

Other costs

131

75

Other taxes

13

11

Costs related to CO2 emissions

12

17

Overlifting costs

113

25

Other operating costs

(8)

23

Financial expenses

22

195

87

74

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

22. Financial results

The details of financial income and costs for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow:

Unit: € m

Notes

June 2020

June 2019

(74)

(21)

Financial income

120

66

Interest on bank deposits

13

18

Interest and other income from related companies

1

1

Other financial income

1

1

Derivative financial instruments

18

73

46

Financial expenses

(195)

(87)

Interest on bank loans, bonds, overdrafts and others

(39)

(27)

Interest capitalised within fixed assets

4

11

11

Interest on lease liabilities

6

(41)

(45)

Exchange gains/(losses)

(88)

1

Other financial costs

(5)

(27)

75

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

23. Approval of the financial statements

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2020.

Chairman:

Paula Amorim

Vice-chair and Lead

Independent Director:

Miguel Athayde Marques

Vice-chair:

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Members:

Filipe Silva

Thore E. Kristiansen

Carlos Costa Pina

Carlos Silva

Sofia Tenreiro

Susana Quintana- Plaza

Marta Amorim

Francisco Rêgo

Carlos Pinto

Luís Todo Bom

Jorge Seabra

Rui Paulo Gonçalves

Diogo Tavares

Edmar de Almeida

Cristina Neves Fonseca

Adolfo Mesquita Nunes

Accountant:

Paula de Freitas Gazul

76

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

24. Explanation regarding translation

These English language financial statements are a translation of the financial statements prepared in Portuguese in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union, some of which may not comply with the generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese language version shall prevail.

77

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

9. DEFINITIONS

Replacement cost (RC)

According to this method of valuing inventories, the cost of goods sold is valued at the cost of replacement, i.e. at the average cost of raw materials of the month when sales materialise irrespective of inventories at the start or end of the period. The Replacement Cost Method is not accepted by the IFRS and is consequently not adopted for valuing inventories. This method does not reflect the cost of replacing other assets.

Replacement cost adjusted (RCA)

In addition to using the replacement cost method, RCA items exclude non- recurrent events such as capital gains or losses on the disposal of assets, extraordinary taxes, impairment or reinstatement of fixed assets and environmental or restructuring charges which may affect the analysis of the Company's profit and do not reflect its operational performance.

Acronyms

%: Percentage

ACS: Atividades de

APETRO: Associação Portuguesa de Empresas Petrolíferas (Portuguese association of oil companies)

B2B: Business to business

B2C: Business to consumer

bbl: barrel of oil

bn: billion

boe: barrels of oil equivalent

BRL: Brazilian real

c.: circa

CO2: Carbon dioxide

Capex: Capital expenditure

CESE: Contribuição Extraordinária sobre o Sector Energético (Portuguese Extraordinary Energy Sector Contribution)

CFFO: Cash flow from operations

COFINS: Contribution for the Financing of Social Security

CMVM: Portuguese Securities Market Commission

CORES: Corporación de Reservas Estratégicas de

Produtos Petrolíferos (Spain)

  1. day

DD&A: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortisation

Ebit: Earnings before interest and taxes

Ebitda: Ebit plus depreciation, amortisation and provisions

EMPL: Europe Magreb Pipeline, Ltd

EUR/€: Euro

FCF: Free Cash Flow

FLNG: Floating liquified natural gas

FNEE: Fondo Nacional de Eficiência Energética (Spain)

FPSO: Floating, production, storage and offloading unit

Galp, Company or Group: Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A., subsidiaries and participated

companies

GGND: Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A.

GSBV: Galp Sinopec Brazil Services

GW: Gigawatt

GWh: Gigawatt per hour

IAS: International Accounting Standards

IRC: Income tax

IFRS: International Financial Reporting Standards

IRP: Oil income tax (Oil tax payable in Angola)

ISP: Payments relating to tax on oil products

kboepd: thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day

kbpd: thousands of barrels of oil per day

LNG: liquefied natural gas

LTM: last twelve months

m: million

MIBGAS: Iberian Market of Natural Gas

78

RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020

JULY 2020

mbbl: million barrels of oil

R&NB: Renewables & New Businesses

mboe: millions of barrels of oil equivalent

REN: Rede Eléctrica Nacional

mbtu: million British thermal units

RC: Replacement Cost

mm³: million cubic metres

RCA: Replacement Cost Adjusted

mton: millions of tonnes

SPA: Sale and purchase agreement

MW: Megawatt

SPT: Special participation tax

MWh: Megawatt-hour

ton: tonnes

NB: New Businesses

TTF: Title transfer facility

NG: natural gas

TWh: Terawatt-hour

n.m.: not meaningful

UA: Unitisation Agreements

NWE: Northwestern Europe

U.S.: United States

PV: photovoltaic

USD/$: Dollar of the United States of America

PIS: payment initiation service

Var.: Variation

p.p.: percentage point

WI: working interest

Q: Quarter

YoY: year-on-year

QoQ: Quarter-on-quarter

R&Mid: Refining & Midstream

Otelo Ruivo, Head

Inês C. Santos

João Antunes

João G. Pereira

Teresa Rodrigues

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:25:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
03:26aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results release - 2Q - 2020
PU
03:26aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results presentation - 2Q - 2020
PU
03:24aGalp Swung to Net Loss in 2Q -- Update
DJ
02:42aPortugal's Galp reports net loss of 52 million euros as demand collapses
RE
02:40aGalp Swung to Net Loss in 2Q
DJ
01:56aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : 2nd Quarter and First Half Results 2020
PU
07/22GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
07/14GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Derivatives on CO2 licences
PU
07/13Galp 2Q Oil Production Rose, Refining Margin Fell
DJ
07/13GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading Update 2Q20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 927 M 13 957 M 13 957 M
Net income 2020 84,7 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 123 M 3 654 M 3 654 M
P/E ratio 2020 124x
Yield 2020 6,91%
Capitalization 8 583 M 9 982 M 10 043 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,11 €
Last Close Price 10,35 €
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-30.54%9 982
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.76%183 631
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD41.75%182 299
BP PLC-36.79%76 744
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.44%65 821
NESTE OYJ33.43%36 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group