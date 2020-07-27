Galp Energia SGPS S A : Results release - 2Q - 2020
Cautionary Statement
CFFO was down YoY to €160 m due to the weaker market environment conditions experienced during a period highly impacted by the Covid-19 global outbreak. Net capex amounted to €149 m, already reflecting adjustments to the investment plan. FCF was -€10 m.
Consolidated RCA Ebitda of €291 m:
Upstream: RCA Ebitda was €204 m, down 50% YoY, reflecting the sharp decrease of oil prices; Working interest (WI) production was up 18% YoY to 132.2 kboepd, mostly supported by the increased contribution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil;
Refining & Midstream: RCA Ebitda was €19 m, a €77 m decrease YoY, due to the pressured international commodities market, which led to lower supply and trading contribution, and a significant slowdown of the refining activity;
Commercial: RCA Ebitda of €59 m, a 43% decrease YoY, following the decline in oil products and natural gas sales in the quarter, reflecting the weak market demand conditions;
During the period, Galp was able to implement immediate mitigation measures to reduce the impact on its business and operations from the unexpected market conditions caused by Covid-19.
RCA Ebit was down YoY at -€57 m, following the weaker operational performance and including impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets in the Upstream business.
RCA net income stood at -€52 m. IFRS net income was -€154 m, with an inventory effect of -€84 m and non-recurring items of -€18 m.
During the period, Galp received €83 m related with its Upstream business from the settlement of the equalisation agreements related with the Lula, Atapu and Sépia unitisation processes, in Brazil, and registered a net payment of €43 m related with derivatives within Refining & Midstream.
First half 2020
CFFO was €404 m, 60% lower YoY, while RCA Ebitda amounted to €760 m, 31% lower YoY, both reflecting the materially adverse market conditions in the period.
Total investment reached €280 m with Upstream accounting for 66% of capex and the remaining mainly focused on Commercial and the improvement of refining energy efficiency.
FCF stood positive at €52 m. Considering dividends paid to shareholders of €318 m and to non-controlling interests of €194 m, as well as other adjustments, net debt increased €497 m.
6
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Other highlights
The SPA recently signed between Galp and ACS Group has been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control.
Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing, for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture and are intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS.
The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before year end.
Considering the recent developments and expected market outlook, Galp revised downwards its short and medium term macro assumptions, as well as a more conservative longer term balance between global oil supply and demand. The revised oil price (Brent) assumptions are as follows:
Brent ($/bbl)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026+
Current
40
45
50
55
60
65
60*
Previous
65
70
70
70
70
70
70*
*Real terms 2019.
Galp tested its balance sheet in light of such revised assumptions, which
resulted in no relevant impairments.
7
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Financial data
€m (IFRS, except otherwise stated)
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
615
469
291
(324)
(53%)
RCA Ebitda
1,109
760
(349)
(31%)
408
286
204
(203)
(50%)
Upstream
782
490
(292)
(37%)
97
90
19
(77)
(80%)
Refining & Midstream
123
109
(14)
(12%)
105
90
59
(46)
(43%)
Commercial
195
149
(46)
(23%)
-
(1)
(4)
(4)
n.m.
Renewables & New Businesses
-
(5)
(5)
n.m.
386
217
(57)
(443)
n.m.
RCA Ebit
663
161
(503)
(76%)
278
145
(32)
(311)
n.m.
Upstream
534
113
(421)
(79%)
22
9
(60)
(82)
n.m.
Refining & Midstream
(25)
(51)
25
99%
81
68
36
(45)
(55%)
Commercial
151
104
(47)
(31%)
(0)
(7)
(9)
9
n.m.
Renewables & New Businesses
(0)
(16)
16
n.m.
199
29
(52)
(251)
n.m.
RCA Net income
303
(22)
(325)
n.m.
231
(257)
(154)
(384)
n.m.
IFRS Net income
223
(410)
(633)
n.m.
14
(8)
(18)
(33)
n.m.
Non-recurring items
(111)
(26)
(86)
(77%)
17
(278)
(84)
(101)
n.m.
Inventory effect
32
(362)
(394)
n.m.
236
144
136
(100)
(43%)
Capex
385
280
(104)
(27%)
613
244
160
(454)
(74%)
Cash flow from operations
1,010
404
(606)
(60%)
342
63
(10)
(352)
n.m.
Free cash flow
501
52
(449)
(90%)
(39)
(108)
(86)
47
n.m.
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(107)
(194)
87
82%
(296)
-
(318)
22
7%
Dividends paid to shareholders
(296)
(318)
22
7%
1,598
1,496
1,932
334
21%
Net debt
1,435
1,932
497
35%
0.7x
0.7x
1.1x
0.4x
61%
Net debt to RCA Ebitda
1
0.7x
1.1x
0.4x
61%
1 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,837 m on 30 June 2020), which is adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€195 m on 30 June 2020).
8
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Operational data
Quarter
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
111.8
131.4
132.2
20.4
18%
Average working interest production (kboepd)
109.8
129.6
130.3
20.5
19%
Average net entitlement production (kboepd)
(7.8)
(5.8)
(7.8)
(0.0)
(0%)
Oil & gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe)
26.1
26.8
13.4
(12.7)
(49%)
Raw materials processed (mboe)
3.0
1.9
1.8
(1.2)
(39%)
Galp refining margin (USD/boe)
4.4
4.1
2.5
(1.9)
(43%)
Oil products supply
1
(mton)
(TWh)
22.0
17.7
11.7
(10.3)
(47%)
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes
1
0.3
0.3
0.3
(0.0)
(1%)
Sales of electricity to the grid (TWh)
7.9
6.7
4.9
(3.0)
(38%)
Natural gas - client sales (TWh)
1
0.8
0.9
0.7
(0.1)
(14%)
Electricity - client sales (TWh)
Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
First Half
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
112.2
131.8
19.6
17%
110.3
130.0
19.7
18%
(8.0)
(6.6)
(1.4)
(18%)
48.9
40.2
(8.6)
(18%)
2.7
1.9
(0.8)
(31%)
8.1
6.7
(1.4)
(18%)
45.0
29.4
(15.5)
(35%)
0.7
0.7
(0.0)
(0%)
16.7
11.6
(5.1)
(31%)
1.6
1.6
(0)
(3%)
Market indicators
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
1.12
1.10
1.10
(0.02)
(2%)
Average exchange rate EUR:USD
1.13
1.10
(0.03)
(2%)
4.40
4.91
5.92
1.51
34%
Average exchange rate EUR:BRL
4.34
5.42
1.07
25%
68.9
50.1
29.6
(39.3)
(57%)
Dated Brent price (USD/bbl)
66.0
40.1
(25.9)
(39%)
(0.6)
(2.4)
(0.1)
(0.4)
(81%)
Heavy-light crude price spread
1
(USD/bbl)
(0.7)
(1.3)
0.5
74%
14.9
10.1
6.5
(8.4)
(57%)
Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
17.9
8.2
(9.7)
(54%)
13.0
9.7
5.3
(7.6)
(59%)
Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
15.1
7.5
(7.6)
(50%)
4.9
3.6
2.1
(2.8)
(57%)
Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu)
5.8
2.9
(2.9)
(50%)
48.9
36.0
24.0
(24.9)
(51%)
Iberian power pool price (EUR/MWh)
52.6
30.0
(22.6)
(43%)
16.6
14.7
9.8
(6.8)
(41%)
Iberian oil market (mton)
28.0
24.5
(3.5)
(12%)
108
119
84
(24)
(22%)
Iberian natural gas market (TWh)
227
204
(24)
(10%)
1 Urals NWE dated for heavy crude; dated Brent for light crude.
10
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
2. UPSTREAM
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production)
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
111.8
131.4
132.2
20.4
18%
Average working interest production
1
(kboepd)
112.2
131.8
19.6
17%
99.5
118.1
118.6
19.1
19%
Oil production (kbpd)
99.5
118.3
18.9
19%
109.8
129.6
130.3
20.5
19%
Average net entitlement production
1
(kboepd)
110.3
130.0
19.7
18%
12.2
14.1
12.7
0.5
4%
Angola
10.4
13.4
3.0
28%
97.6
115.6
117.6
20.0
20%
Brazil
89.2
116.6
27.4
31%
(7.8)
(5.8)
(7.8)
(0.0)
(0%)
Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe)
(8.0)
(6.6)
(1.4)
(18%)
5.5
4.0
2.3
(3.2)
(57%)
Royalties (USD/boe)
5.7
3.1
(2.5)
(45%)
4.6
2.4
2.8
(1.8)
(39%)
Production costs (USD/boe)
4.2
2.6
(1.6)
(37%)
14.5
13.1
13.4
(1.1)
(8%)
2
13.6
13.3
(0.3)
(3%)
DD&A (USD/boe)
408
286
204
(203)
(50%)
RCA Ebitda
782
490
(292)
(37%)
(129)
(140)
(233)
103
80%
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
3
(248)
(373)
125
50%
-
-
(4)
(4)
n.m.
Provisions
-
(4)
(4)
n.m.
278
145
(32)
(311)
n.m.
RCA Ebit
534
113
(421)
(79%)
281
181
(4)
(285)
n.m.
4
337
177
(160)
(47%)
IFRS Ebit
17
(1)
5
(12)
(68%)
Net Income from Upstream Associates
33
4
(29)
(88%)
Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected.
Includes abandonment provisions. 2Q20 and 1H20 unit figures exclude impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets.
Includes abandonment provisions.
Includes unitisation impacts.
11
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Second quarter
Operations
WI production increased 18% YoY to 132.2 kboepd, driven by the continued development of the Lula, Iracema and Berbigão/Sururu projects in Brazil, benefiting as well from the increased contribution from the Kaombo project, in Angola. Natural gas amounted to 10% of Galp's total production.
In Brazil, production was higher YoY, driven by the continued ramp-up of Lula, namely FPSOs Lula North and Lula Ext. South, and the contribution of the Berbigão/Sururu FPSO. During the quarter, there were two FPSOs stoppages due to identified Covid-19 cases.
The FPSO allocated to the Atapu South area, where Galp has a 1.7% stake, initiated operations on June 25, 2020. The FPSO has a capacity to produce 150 kbpd and 6 mm3/d of natural gas.
In Angola, WI production increased slightly YoY, to 14.6 kbpd, supported by the ramp-up of the Kaombo project in block 32.
The Group's net entitlement production increased 19% YoY to 130.3 kboepd.
Results
RCA Ebitda was €204 m, down YoY, mostly reflecting the lower Brent prices, which more than offset the higher production and a positive underlifting effect.
Production costs were €31 m, excluding costs related with operating leases of €34 m. In unit terms, and on a net entitlement basis, production costs were $2.8/boe, down YoY from $4.6/boe, also benefitting from the higher production.
Amortisation and depreciation charges (including abandonment provisions) of €233 m include impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets, reflecting lower potential of discoveries, mainly related to prospects in the Potiguar basin. On a net entitlement basis, and excluding the impairments, DD&A was $13.4/boe.
RCA Ebit was -€32 m, down €311 m YoY.
12
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
First half
Operations
Average WI production during the first half of 2020 was 131.8 kboepd, 17% higher YoY, supported by the development of Lula, Iracema and Berbigão/Sururu projects, as well as the higher contribution from the Kaombo project, in Angola.
Net entitlement production increased 18% YoY, to 130.0 kboepd.
Results
RCA Ebitda was €490 m, down 37% YoY, impacted by the much weaker oil prices environment.
Production costs were €57 m, excluding operating leases of €70 m. In unit terms, and on a net entitlement basis, production costs were $2.6/boe.
Amortisation and depreciation charges (including abandonment provisions) amounted to €373 m, an increase of €125 m YoY, also reflecting €92 m in impairments. On a net entitlement basis, and not considering the impacts from impairments, DD&A was $13.3/boe.
RCA Ebit was €113 m, down €421 m YoY.
14
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
3. REFINING
& MIDSTREAM
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
26.1
26.8
13.4
(12.7)
(49%)
Raw materials processed (mboe)
48.9
40.2
(8.6)
(18%)
23.0
25.2
11.3
(11.8)
(51%)
Crude processed (mbbl)
43.0
36.4
(6.5)
(15%)
3.0
1.9
1.8
(1.2)
(39%)
Galp refining margin (USD/boe)
2.7
1.9
(0.8)
(31%)
2.3
3.0
2.4
0.1
6%
Refining cost (USD/boe)
2.3
2.8
0.5
21%
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.4
n.m.
Refining margin hedging
1
(USD/boe)
0.1
0.4
0.3
n.m.
4.4
4.1
2.5
(1.9)
(43%)
2
8.1
6.7
(1.4)
(18%)
Oil products supply (mton)
22.0
17.7
11.7
(10.3)
(47%)
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes
2
(TWh)
45.0
29.4
(15.5)
(35%)
8.0
5.3
3.7
(4.2)
(53%)
Trading (TWh)
17.5
9.0
(8.4)
(48%)
0.3
0.3
0.3
(0.0)
(1%)
Sales of electricity to the grid (TWh)
0.7
0.7
(0.0)
(0.0)
97
90
19
(77)
(80%)
RCA Ebitda
123
109
(14)
(12%)
(75)
(80)
(79)
4
6%
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(149)
(159)
10
7%
0
(1)
(0)
(1)
n.m.
Provisions
0
(1)
(1)
n.m.
22
9
(60)
(82)
n.m.
RCA Ebit
(25)
(51)
25
99%
70
(369)
(171)
(241)
n.m.
IFRS Ebit
47
(540)
(587)
n.m.
30
24
18
(12)
(41%)
Net Income from R&Mid. Associates
49
41
(8)
(16%)
Impact on Ebitda.
Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
15
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Second quarter
Operations
Raw materials processed in Galp's refining system were 13.4 mboe during the period, 49% lower YoY, reflecting the operational slowdown to face the low demand and high inventories levels of oil products caused by the lockdown measures imposed in Iberia.
Crude oil accounted for 84% of raw materials processed, of which 95% corresponded to medium and heavy crudes. Sweet crudes accounted for 79% of the total crudes processed.
Middle distillates (diesel and jet) accounted for 45% of production and gasoline for 18%. Fuel oil production accounted for 17%, mainly very low sulphur fuel oil. Consumption and losses accounted for 9% of raw materials processed.
Total supply of oil products decreased 43% YoY to 2.5 mton, mainly impacted by the lower demand and operational slowdown in the quarter.
Supply & trading volumes of NG/LNG decreased YoY to 11.7 TWh, impacted by the slowdown of the industrial activity.
Sales of electricity to the grid were 325 GWh during the period, in line YoY.
Results
RCA Ebitda for the Refining & Midstream business was €19 m, a decrease of €77 m YoY.
Galp's refining margin was down YoY to $1.8/boe, reflecting the pressured international refining environment, especially impacted by the weak distillates' cracks during the period.
Refining costs were $2.4/boe, or €29 m on absolute terms, down YoY considering costs' optimisation measures and reduced operations. Refining margin hedging had a positive impact on Ebitda of €7 m during the quarter.
Midstream contribution was negatively impacted mainly due to natural gas trading activities, reflecting the lower traded volumes.
Results from associated companies were €18 m, related to Galp's equity interest in Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A. (GGND) and in the international pipelines.
RCA Ebit was -€60 m. IFRS Ebit was negative at -€171 m.
16
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
First half
Operations
Raw materials processed were 40.2 mboe during the period, 18% lower YoY due to the planned restrictions placed on the refining system both for maintenance activities and to cope with the low demand environment in Iberia.
Crude oil accounted for 91% of raw materials processed, of which 88% corresponded to medium and heavy crudes, and 88% to sweet crudes.
Middle distillates (diesel and jet) accounted for 45% of production, gasoline for 20% and fuel oil for 19%. Consumption and losses accounted for 8% of raw materials processed.
Total oil product supplied decreased 18% YoY to 6.7 mton, driven by the lower demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Supply & trading volumes of NG/LNG were 29.4 TWh, decreasing YoY, mainly impacted by the decline in NG/LNG trading activity, but also in sales to direct clients.
Sales of electricity to the grid were 664 GWh during the period, in line YoY.
Results
RCA Ebitda for the Refining & Midstream business decreased €14 m YoY to €109 m.
Galp's refining margin was down YoY to $1.9/boe, reflecting the weak refining context and operational constraints.
Refining costs were $2.8/boe in line YoY as the lower operational costs achieved in 2Q20 were offset by the higher costs of 1Q20, impacted by the planned maintenance activities. Refining margin hedging had a positive impact on Ebitda of €16 m during the period.
Midstream contribution benefited from a positive swing in pricing lag effects in 1Q20, considering the steep decline in the commodities prices in the period.
Results from associated companies were €41 m.
RCA Ebit was negative by -€51 m. IFRS Ebit was negative by -€540 m reflecting the inventory effect.
COMMERCIAL
18
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
4. COMMERCIAL
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
Commercial sales to clients
2.1
1.8
1.2
(0.9)
(44%)
Oil products (mton)
4.1
2.9
(1.1)
(28%)
7.9
6.7
4.9
(3.0)
(38%)
Natural Gas (TWh)
16.7
11.6
(5.1)
(31%)
0.8
0.9
0.7
(0.1)
(14%)
Electricity (TWh)
1.6
1.6
(0.1)
(3%)
105
90
59
(46)
(43%)
RCA Ebitda
195
149
(46)
(23%)
(23)
(22)
(23)
(0)
(1%)
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(44)
(45)
1
3%
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
n.m.
Provisions
(0)
0
0
n.m.
81
68
36
(45)
(55%)
RCA Ebit
151
104
(47)
(31%)
82
66
31
(50)
(62%)
IFRS Ebit
152
98
(54)
(36%)
0
(3)
1
1
n.m.
Net Income from Commercial Associates
2
(1)
(3)
n.m.
Second quarter
Operations
Total oil products' sales decreased 44% YoY to 1.2 mton, highly impacted by the lower demand, namely in the aviation, bunkers and retail segments, mostly during April and May, as a result of the lockdown measures adopted to control the Covid-19 outbreak.
Natural gas volumes sold decreased 38% YoY to 4.9 TWh, also impacted by the market conditions and lower supplies to B2B clients in Iberia.
Sales of electricity of 0.7 TWh, 14% down YoY, following the decrease in demand registered during the period.
It should be highlighted that in June, as lockdown measures in Iberia were lifted, oil products, gas and electricity demand already registered a supportive evolution compared with previous months.
Results
RCA Ebitda for the Commercial business was €59 m, down 43% YoY, following the decline in oil products and natural gas sales in the quarter.
RCA Ebit was €36 m, while IFRS Ebit was €31 m.
19
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
First half
Operations
Total oil products' sales were 2.9 mton, down 28% YoY, reflecting the decrease in demand, namely in 2Q20, caused by the restrictions imposed to face the Covid-19 outbreak.
Natural gas volumes were 11.6 TWh, down 31% YoY, impacted the decline in the B2B segment.
Electricity sales to the grid were 1.6 TWh, in line YoY.
Results
RCA Ebitda decreased 23% YoY to €149 m, following the lower volumes sold, namely in 2Q20.
RCA Ebit was €104 m, while IFRS Ebit was €98 m.
21
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
5. RENEWABLES
& NEW BUSINESSES
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
Indicators at 100% basis
12
12
12
-
-
Renewable generation installed capacity (MW)
12
12
-
-
7.1
8.3
6.4
(0.7)
(10%)
Renewable power generation (GWh)
15.2
14.7
(0.6)
(4%)
Consolidated indicators
-
(0.8)
(3.9)
-
n.m.
RCA Ebitda
-
(4.6)
-
n.m.
(0.0)
(6.7)
(9.1)
9.1
n.m.
RCA Ebit
(0.0)
(15.8)
15.7
n.m.
(0.0)
(6.7)
(9.1)
9.1
n.m.
IFRS Ebit
(0.0)
(15.8)
15.7
n.m.
(0.0)
(0.5)
(0.3)
0.3
n.m.
Net Income from Renewables & NB Associates
0.0
(0.8)
(0.8)
n.m.
The Renewables & New Businesses unit is a step for Galp to embrace the energy transition, by developing a sustainable and diversified portfolio of renewable power generation and represents a natural hedge to our Iberian commercial power activities. Additionally, this unit aims to maximise the value created, taking advantage of the disruptive changes that energy markets are experiencing, by developing new business opportunities.
Given that some of the projects to be included under this business unit might not consolidate into Galp's accounts, operational indicators such as installed capacity or power generation will be reported on a gross 100% basis. Operational results will be presented on a consolidated basis, with the contribution from businesses that are not consolidated to be reported under the Net Income from Associates' line.
As of 30 June 2020, Galp's renewable generation installed capacity was 12 MW, from a wind farm in which the Company holds a participation, through the associate Ventinveste, S.A., Portugal (Galp 51.5%). To date, Galp has no solar
PV installed capacity under operation, with some projects currently under development.
On 22 January 2020, Galp signed a SPA with the ACS Group for the acquisition solar photovoltaic projects in Spain comprising of c.2.9 GW, of which over
900 MW have been recently commissioned. The transaction considers an enterprise value of c.€2.2 bn related with the acquisition, development and construction of the entire portfolio.
The SPA has recently been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control.
Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture
22
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
and intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS.
The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before the year end.
FINANCIAL DATA
24
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
6.
FINANCIAL DATA
6.1 Income Statement
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
4,587
3,689
1,965
(2,622)
(57%)
Turnover
8,145
5,654
(2,492)
(31%)
(3,516)
(2,573)
(1,307)
(2,210)
(63%)
Cost of goods sold
(6,215)
(3,880)
(2,335)
(38%)
(404)
(450)
(355)
(49)
(12%)
Supply & Services
(797)
(805)
8
1%
(73)
(82)
(68)
(5)
(7%)
Personnel costs
(155)
(150)
(5)
(3%)
22
(113)
58
36
n.m.
Other operating revenues (expenses)
129
(56)
(184)
n.m.
(1)
(1)
(2)
1
n.m.
Impairments on accounts receivable
1
(4)
(4)
n.m.
615
469
291
(324)
(53%)
RCA Ebitda
1,109
760
(349)
(31%)
666
125
207
(459)
(69%)
IFRS Ebitda
980
332
(648)
(66%)
(229)
(246)
(338)
109
47%
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(446)
(584)
138
31%
0
(6)
(9)
(9)
n.m.
Provisions
0
(15)
(16)
n.m.
386
217
(57)
(443)
n.m.
RCA Ebit
663
161
(503)
(76%)
437
(127)
(144)
(581)
n.m.
IFRS Ebit
539
(271)
(810)
n.m.
47
19
24
(23)
(50%)
Net income from associates
83
43
(41)
(49%)
(10)
(60)
(10)
0
4%
Financial results
(8)
(70)
61
n.m.
(5)
(5)
(7)
2
35%
Net interests
(7)
(12)
5
80%
5
5
5
1
15%
Capitalised interest
11
11
(1)
(5%)
7
(56)
(32)
(39)
n.m.
Exchange gain (loss)
1
(88)
(88)
n.m.
15
(84)
18
3
23%
Mark-to-market of derivatives
46
(66)
(111)
n.m.
(23)
(21)
(21)
(2)
(10%)
Operating leases interest (IFRS 16)
(45)
(41)
(3)
(7%)
(8)
101
26
34
n.m.
Other financial costs/income
(15)
127
141
n.m.
424
177
(43)
(466)
n.m.
RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests
738
134
(605)
(82%)
(191)
(146)
(20)
(170)
(89%)
Taxes
(363)
(166)
(197)
(54%)
(125)
(99)
(50)
(75)
(60%)
Taxes on oil and natural gas production
1
(235)
(149)
(86)
(37%)
(34)
(1)
12
45
n.m.
Non-controlling interests
(72)
10
83
n.m.
199
29
(52)
(251)
n.m.
RCA Net income
303
(22)
(325)
n.m.
14
(8)
(18)
(33)
n.m.
Non-recurring items
(111)
(26)
(86)
(77%)
214
22
(70)
(284)
n.m.
RC Net income
191
(48)
(239)
n.m.
17
(278)
(84)
(101)
n.m.
Inventory effect
32
(362)
(394)
n.m.
231
(257)
(154)
(384)
n.m.
IFRS Net income
223
(410)
(633)
n.m.
1 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.
.
25
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Second quarter
RCA Ebitda decreased 53% YoY to €291 m, impacted by the weaker operational performance across all divisions, following the market conditions deterioration in the period due to the Covid-19 outbreak. IFRS Ebitda was €207 m, considering an inventory effect of €116 m.
RCA Ebit was down YoY and negative at -€57 m, following the weaker operational performance and including impairments of €92 m related with smaller scale exploration assets in the Upstream business.
During the quarter, financial results were -€10 m, negatively impacted by exchange losses of -€32 m. Mark to market of €18 m reflects a positive contribution from derivatives to cover natural gas price risk, although partially offset by a loss related with CO2 licences derivatives1. Financial results also benefited from the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges.
RCA taxes decreased YoY from €191 m to €20 m, following the lower operating results, namely from the Upstream.
Non-controlling interests positive at €12 m, reflecting Petrogal Brasil earnings in the quarter.
RCA net income was negative at -€52 m and IFRS net income was -€154 m, with non-recurring items of -€18 m and a post tax inventory effect of -€84 m.
First half
RCA Ebitda of €760 m, 31% lower YoY, impacted by the weak market conditions during the period.
RCA Ebit was €161 m, down 76% YoY, following lower operational contribution, as well as the impairment losses booked in 2Q20.
Financial results were -€70 m, reflecting exchange losses of -€88 m from the Brazilian Real depreciation against U.S. Dollar in Galp's subsidiary Petrogal Brasil. The negative swing on mark-to-market of -€78 m is mostly related with derivatives to cover natural gas price risks and includes the loss registered in 2Q20 from CO2 licences derivatives1.
RCA taxes decreased YoY from €363 m to €166 m, following the lower operating results, namely from the Upstream.
Non-controlling interests of €10 m, related with Petrogal Brasil results.
RCA net income was negative at -€22 m, while IFRS net income was negative at -€410 m, with non-recurring items of -€26 m and a material inventory effect of -€362 m.
1 Please refer to note 18 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, in the appendices.
26
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
6.2 Capital Expenditure
€m
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
2019
2020
Var. YoY
% Var. YoY
177
104
82
(96)
(54%)
Upstream
310
185
(124)
(40%)
91
1
(0)
(91)
n.m.
Exploration and appraisal activities
107
0
(107)
(100%)
87
103
82
(5)
(5%)
Development and production activities
203
185
(18)
(9%)
24
14
23
(1)
(6%)
Refining & Midstream
30
36
7
23%
22
24
26
4
19%
Commercial
24
50
26
n.m.
9
0
2
(7)
(78%)
Renewables & New Businesses
14
2
(12)
(84%)
5
3
4
(1)
(20%)
Others
7
7
(1)
(12%)
236
144
136
(100)
(43%)
Capex
1
385
280
(104)
(27%)
1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period.
Second quarter
Capex totalled €136 m during the quarter, of which 60% allocated to the Upstream business.
Investment in development and production activities reached €82 m and was mostly related with the execution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil, as well as with the Coral FLNG project in Mozambique.
Investments in downstream activities were mainly directed to the Commercial activity in Portugal, as well as to maintenance and higher efficiency programmes in the refineries.
First half
Capex was €280 m, of which 66% allocated to the Upstream business.
Investment in development and production activities reached €185 m and were mostly related with the execution of Lula and Berbigão/Sururu in Brazil, as well as with the Mozambican projects Coral FLNG and Rovuma LNG.
Investments in downstream activities were mostly allocated to the Commercial business, including logistic assets in Mozambique in 1Q20, and to efficiency improvements in the refining system.
27
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
6.3 Cash Flow
€m (IFRS figures)
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2019
2020
410
(127)
(144)
Ebit
1
225
246
343
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
76
1
34
Dividends from associates
29
289
11
Change in Working Capital
(127)
(165)
(83)
Corporate income taxes and oil and gas production taxes
613
244
160
Cash flow from operations
2
(223)
(211)
(149)
Net capex
0
(25)
(13)
Net financial expenses
-
105
(43)
Realised Income from derivatives
(49)
(50)
(48)
3
Operating lease payments (IFRS 16)
-
-
83
Equalisation related with unitisation processes
2
712
(271)
441
588
35
300
(248)
1,010
404
(360)
(38)
62
(98)
- 83
342
63
(10)
Free cash flow
501
52
(39)
(108)
(86)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
4
(107)
(194)
(296)
-
(318)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(296)
(318)
(1)
(16)
(21)
Others
42
(37)
(5)
61
436
Change in net debt
(139)
497
1Q19 and 2Q19 adjusted for the non-cash unitisation non-recurring item.
Adjusted for the effects related with Lula, Atapu and Sépia equalisation processes, namely -€137 m on the CFFO caption and €220 m on net capex, leading to a net receivable position of €83 m.
Includes both interest and capital payments, which in 2Q20 amounted to €21 m e €27 m, respectively.
Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec.
28
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 JULY 2020
Second quarter
CFFO was down YoY to €160 m, due to the weaker market environment conditions experienced during the period, highly impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 global outbreak.
FCF was negative at -€10 m, considering a net capex (cash) of €149 m and a net positive €83 m contribution from the equalisation settlement related with the already completed unitisation processes of Lula, Atapu and Sépia, in Brazil. FCF also includes the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges, which was more than offset by margin account provisions related with CO2 licenses derivatives1.
Considering dividends to shareholders in the amount of €318 m and non- controlling interests of €86 m, net debt increased to €436 m.
First half
CFFO amounted to €404 m, reflecting the weak operational contribution under a volatile market environment.
FCF stood positive at €52 m. Considering dividends paid to shareholders of €318 m and to non-controlling interests of €194 m, as well as other adjustments, net debt increased €497 m.
1 Please refer to note 18 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, in the appendices.
29
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
6.4 Financial Position
€m (IFRS figures)
31 Dec., 2019
31 Mar., 2020
30 Jun.,2020
Var. vs
Var. vs
31 Dec., 2019
31 Mar., 2020
1
7,358
7,439
7,008
(350)
(431)
Net fixed assets
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,167
1,171
1,124
(43)
(47)
Working capital
952
663
652
(300)
(11)
Other assets/liabilities
1
(1,161)
(1,184)
(982)
180
202
Capital employed
8,316
8,089
7,802
(514)
(287)
Short term debt
278
574
631
353
57
Medium-Long term debt
2,616
2,407
2,997
380
589
Total debt
2,895
2,981
3,627
733
646
Cash and equivalents
1,460
1,485
1,696
236
210
Net debt
1,435
1,496
1,932
497
436
Operating leases (IFRS 16)
1,223
1,232
1,188
(35)
(44)
Equity
5,657
5,360
4,682
(976)
(678)
Equity, net debt and operating leases
8,316
8,089
7,802
(514)
(287)
1 Net fixed assets and other assets/liabilities include the estimated impact from unitisations.
On June 30, 2020, net fixed assets were €7,008 m, down €431 m from March 31 position, mostly reflecting the adjustments related with the equalisation settlement from the completion of three unitisation processes and the impairments related with smaller scale exploration assets. Work-in-progress, mainly related to the Upstream business, stood at €1,901 m.
30
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
6.5 Financial debt
€m (except otherwise stated)
31 Dec., 2019
31 Mar., 2020
30 Jun.,2020
Var. vs
Var. vs
31 Dec., 2019
31 Mar., 2020
Cash and equivalents
1,460
1,485
1,696
236
210
Undrawn credit facilities
1,163
1,164
1,263
100
99
Bonds
1,822
1,926
2,669
848
743
Bank loans and other debt
1,073
1,055
958
(115)
(97)
Net debt
1,435
1,496
1,932
497
436
Operating leases (IFRS 16)
1,223
1,232
1,188
(35)
(44)
Average life (years)
1
2.9
3.0
3.2
0.3
0.2
Average funding cost
1
1.8%
1.7%
1.7%
(0.1 p.p.)
(0.0 p.p.)
Debt at floating rate
1
60%
59%
49%
(12 p.p.)
(10 p.p.)
Net debt to RCA Ebitda
2
0.7x
0.7x
1.1x
0.4x
0.4x
Debt does not include operating leases.
Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,837 m on 30 June 2020), which is adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€195 m on 30 June 2020).
On June 30, 2020 net debt was €1,932 m, up €436 m QoQ, mostly reflecting the distributions made during the quarter. Net debt to RCA Ebitda is now at 1.1x. Liabilities associated with operating leases were €1,188 m.
It should be highlighted that, during the period, a €500 m bond was issued, with maturity in January 2026 and a coupon of 2.0%. The average funding cost was 1.7% and the average life increased to 3.2 years, with medium- and long-term debt accounting for 83% of total debt.
At the end of the period, Galp had unused credit lines of approximately €1.3 bn, of which c.75% were contractually guaranteed.
Debt maturity profile (€ m)
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026+
@30 Jun 2020
@31 Mar 2020
31
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Reconciliation of IFRS and RCA figures
Ebitda by segment
€m
Second Quarter
2020
First Half
IFRS
Inventory
RC
Non-
RCA
IFRS
Inventory
RC
Non-
RCA
recurring
recurring
Ebitda
effect
Ebitda
Ebitda
Ebitda
effect
Ebitda
Ebitda
items
items
207
116
324
(33)
291
Galp
332
496
828
(68)
760
237
-
237
(33)
204
Upstream
558
(0)
558
(68)
490
(92)
111
19
-
19
R&Mid.
(381)
490
109
-
109
54
5
60
(0)
59
Commercial
143
6
149
-
149
(4)
-
(4)
-
(4)
R&NB
(5)
-
(5)
-
(5)
12
-
12
-
12
Others
16
-
16
-
16
Ebit by segment
€m
Second Quarter
2020
First Half
IFRS
Inventory
RC
Non-
RCA
IFRS
Inventory
RC
Non-
RCA
recurring
recurring
Ebit
effect
Ebit
Ebit
Ebit
effect
Ebit
Ebit
items
items
(144)
116
(28)
(29)
(57)
Galp
(271)
496
225
(64)
161
(4)
-
(4)
(28)
(32)
Upstream
177
(0)
177
(64)
113
(171)
111
(60)
-
(60)
R&Mid.
(540)
490
(51)
-
(51)
31
5
37
(0)
36
Commercial
98
6
104
-
104
(9)
-
(9)
-
(9)
R&NB
(16)
-
(16)
-
(16)
8
-
8
-
8
Others
10
-
10
-
10
32
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Ebitda by segment
€m
Second Quarter
2019
First Half
IFRS
Inventory
RC
Non-
RCA
IFRS
Inventory
RC
Non-
RCA
recurring
recurring
Ebitda
effect
Ebitda
Ebitda
Ebitda
effect
Ebitda
Ebitda
items
items
666
(23)
643
(28)
615
Galp
980
(47)
933
176
1,109
411
-
411
(3)
408
Upstream
581
(0)
581
201
782
144
(22)
122
(25)
97
R&Mid.
195
(47)
149
(25)
123
105
(0)
105
-
105
Commercial
196
(0)
195
-
195
-
-
-
-
-
R&NB
-
-
-
-
-
6
-
6
-
6
Others
8
-
8
-
8
Ebit by segment
€m
Second Quarter
2019
First Half
IFRS
Inventory
RC
Non-
RCA
IFRS
Inventory
RC
Non-
RCA
recurring
recurring
Ebit
effect
Ebit
Ebit
Ebit
effect
Ebit
Ebit
items
items
437
(23)
414
(28)
386
Galp
539
(47)
492
171
663
281
-
281
(3)
278
Upstream
337
(0)
337
197
534
70
(22)
48
(25)
22
R&Mid.
47
(47)
0
(25)
(25)
82
(0)
81
-
81
Commercial
152
(0)
151
-
151
(0)
-
(0)
-
(0)
R&NB
(0)
-
(0)
-
(0)
4
-
4
-
4
Others
4
-
4
-
4
33
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Non-recurring items
€m
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2019
2020
(28.5)
(35.4)
(32.9) Non-recurring items impacting Ebitda
175.9
(68.3)
(3.0)
-
(30.6)
Margin (Change in production) - Unitisation
201.3
(30.6)
(25.4)
-
-
Gains/losses on disposal of assets
(25.4)
-
-
0.4
(0.4)
Employee restructuring charges
-
-
-
(35.8)
(1.9)
Exchange rate differences related with Brazil unitisation processes
Gains/losses on financial investments - Unitisation
-
(67.1)
(0.2)
-
4.7
Financial costs - Unitisation
12.3
4.7
13.1
29.2
111.8
Non-recurring items impacting taxes
(38.2)
140.9
12.2
12.1
8.1
Taxes on non-recurring items
(60.0)
20.2
(8.4)
-
95.9
Tax deferrals on Upstream
1
(8.4)
95.9
9.3
17.1
7.8
Energy sector contribution taxes
30.3
24.9
0.6
7.0
(4.0)
Non-controlling interests
(41.5)
3.1
(14.5)
7.8
18.1
Total non-recurring items
111.4
25.9
1 Related with negative currency exchange rate differences on differed taxes in Brazil.
34
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
6.6 IFRS consolidated income statement
€m
Quarter
First Half
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2019
2020
4,436
3,502
1,822
Sales
7,836
5,324
151
187
143
Services rendered
309
330
101
52
61
Other operating income
229
113
4,688
3,741
2,026
Operating costs
8,374
5,767
(3,491)
(2,953)
(1,392)
Inventories consumed and sold
(6,369)
(4,345)
(404)
(450)
(355)
Materials and services consumed
(797)
(805)
(73)
(82)
(68)
Personnel costs
(155)
(150)
(1)
(1)
(2)
Impairments on accounts receivable
1
(4)
(54)
(129)
(2)
Other operating costs
(75)
(131)
(4,022)
(3,616)
(1,819)
Total operating costs
(7,394)
(5,435)
666
125
207
Ebitda
980
332
(230)
(246)
(343) Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(441)
(588)
0
(6)
(9)
Provisions
0
(15)
437
(127)
(144)
Ebit
539
(271)
47
12
90
Net income from associates
76
102
(9)
(60)
(15)
Financial results
(21)
(74)
8
8
7
Interest income
19
14
(14)
(13)
(14)
Interest expenses
(26)
(27)
5
5
5
Capitalised interest
11
11
(23)
(21)
(21)
Operating leases interest (IFRS 16)
(45)
(41)
7
(56)
(32)
Exchange gain (loss)
1
(88)
15
(84)
18
Mark-to-market of derivatives
46
(66)
(7)
101
21
Other financial costs/income1
(27)
122
474
(175)
(69)
Income before taxes
594
(244)
(200)
(47)
(92)
Taxes2
(301)
(139)
(9)
(26)
(8)
Energy sector contribution taxes3
(39)
(34)
265
(248)
(169)
Income before non-controlling interests
254
(417)
(34)
(8)
15
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
(31)
7
231
(257)
(154)
Net income
223
(410)
1Q20 includes realised income of €105 m from Brent interest.
Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.
Includes €12.92 m, €11.95 m and €9.26 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during 1H20.
35
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
6.7 Consolidated financial position
€m
31 Dec., 2019
31 Mar., 2020
30 Jun., 2020
Assets
Tangible fixed assets
5,671
5,750
5,548
Goodwill
85
86
87
Other intangible fixed assets
577
587
578
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,167
1,171
1,124
Investments in associates
870
814
606
Receivables
259
258
252
Deferred tax assets
367
376
479
Financial investments
169
217
206
Total non-current assets
9,167
9,258
8,880
1
1,055
878
689
Inventories
Trade receivables
980
856
772
Other receivables
935
737
686
Financial investments
174
462
229
Current Income tax recoverable
-
-
41
Cash and equivalents
1,460
1,485
1,696
Total current assets
4,603
4,419
4,112
Total assets
13,770
13,678
12,992
1 Includes €40.53 m in inventories made on behalf of third parties as of 30 June 2020.
36
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
€m
31 Dec., 2019
31 Mar., 2020
30 Jun., 2020
Equity
Share capital
829
829
829
Share premium
82
82
82
Reserves
1,356
1,427
1,344
Retained earnings
1,764
2,154
1,833
Net income
389
(257)
(410)
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
4,420
4,236
3,677
Non-controlling interests
1,237
1,124
1,004
Total equity
5,657
5,360
4,682
Liabilities
Bank loans and overdrafts
795
981
827
Bonds
1,822
1,426
2,169
Operating leases (IFRS 16)
1,042
1,050
1,009
Other payables
121
115
108
Retirement and other benefit obligations
332
326
321
Deferred tax liabilities
299
319
484
Other financial instruments
5
70
26
Provisions
819
847
873
Total non-current liabilities
5,234
5,133
5,817
Bank loans and overdrafts
278
74
131
Bonds
-
500
500
Operating leases (IFRS 16)
182
183
180
Trade payables
852
732
472
Other payables
1,343
1,279
1,064
Other financial instruments
84
404
147
Income tax payable
141
13
(0)
Total current liabilities
2,879
3,184
2,493
Total liabilities
8,113
8,317
8,310
Total equity and liabilities
13,770
13,678
12,992
BASIS OF REPORTING
38
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
7. BASIS
OF REPORTING
Galp's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The financial information in the consolidated income statement and in the consolidated financial position is reported for the quarters ended on June 30 and March 31, 2020 and 2019 and December 31, 2019.
Galp's financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the cost of goods sold is valued at weighted-average cost. When goods and commodity prices fluctuate, the use of this valuation method may cause volatility in results through gains or losses in inventories, which do not reflect the Company's operating performance. This is called the inventory effect.
Another factor that may affect the Company's results, without being an indicator of its true performance, is the set of non-recurring material items considering the Group's activities.
For the purpose of evaluating Galp's operating performance, RCA profitability measures exclude non-recurring items and the inventory effect, the latter because the cost of goods sold and materials consumed has been calculated according to the Replacement Cost (RC) valuation method.
With regards to risks and uncertainties, please read Part I - C. III Internal control and risk management of Corporate Governance Report 2019.
APPENDICES
40
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
8. APPENDIX
8.1 Governing bodies
The composition of the governing bodies of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. as of 30 June 2020 is as follows:
Board of Directors
Chairman:
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim
Vice-Chairman and
Lead Independent Director:
Miguel Athayde Marques
Vice-Chairman:
Carlos Gomes da Silva
Members:
Filipe Quintin Crisóstomo Silva
Thore E. Kristiansen
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina
José Carlos da Silva Costa
Sofia Fernandes Cruz Tenreiro
Susana Quintana-Plaza
Marta Claudia Ramos Amorim Barroca de Oliveira
Francisco Vahia de Castro Teixeira Rêgo
Carlos Eduardo de Ferraz Carvalho Pinto
Luís Manuel Pêgo Todo Bom
Jorge Manuel Seabra de Freitas
Rui Paulo da Costa Cunha e Silva Gonçalves Diogo Mendonça Rodrigues Tavares Edmar Luiz Fagundes de Almeida Cristina Neves Fonseca
Adolfo Miguel Baptista Mesquita Nunes
Executive Committee
Chairman:
Carlos Gomes da Silva (CEO)
Members:
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva (CFO)
Thore E. Kristiansen
Carlos Costa Pina
Carlos da Silva Costa
Sofia Tenreiro
Susana Quintana-Plaza
Audit Board
Chairman:
José Pereira Alves
Members:
Pedro Antunes de Almeida
41
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Maria de Fátima Castanheira Cortês Damásio Geada
Alternate:
Amável Alberto Freixo Calhau
Statutory Auditor
Standing:
Ernst & Young Audit & Associados, SROC, S.A., represented by Rui Abel Serra Martins
Alternate:
Manuel Ladeiro de Carvalho Coelho da Mota
General Shareholders Meeting Board
Chairman:
Ana Paz Ferreira da Câmara Perestrelo de Oliveira
Vice-Chairman:
Rafael de Almeida Garrett Lucas Pires
Secretary:
Sofia Leite Borges
Company Secretary
Standing:
Rui de Oliveira Neves
Alternate:
Rita Picão Fernandes
42
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
8.2 Mandatory notices and statements
Shareholders with direct or indirect qualifying holdings on 30 June 2020
(in accordance with article 20 of the Portuguese Security Code CVM)
Shareholders
No. of shares
% of voting rights
Amorim Energia, B.V.
276,472,161
33.34%
Parpública - Participações Públicas (SGPS), S.A.
62,021,340 1
7.48%
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
4,647,067
5.02%
BlackRock, Inc.
41,449,604
4.998%
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.2
19,046,477
2.30%
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
17,283,900
2.08%
Massachusetts Financial Services Company
17,098,915
2.06%
Black Creek Investment Management Inc.
16,834,007
2.03%
Of which 58,079,514 are subject to privatization process.
Of which 2.02% is indirectly owned by its affiliate Capital Research and Management Company.
During the first half of 2020, the following transactions regarding Galp´s qualifying holdings occurred:
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 8 January 2020, its subsidiaries BNY Mellon IHC, LLC and MBC Investments Corporation decreased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights, to below the 2.0% threshold;
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. notified the Company that, on 16 April 2020, it increased its holding in Galp's voting rights to 5.02%, above the 5.00% threshold;
Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the Company that, on 22 April 2020, it increased its holdings in Galp's voting rights from 1.99% to 2.003%, above the 2.0% threshold;
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified again the Company that, on 7 May 2020, its subsidiary BNY Mellon IHC, LLC increased its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights to above the 2.0% threshold, through its subsidiary MBC Investments Corporation;
Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the
Company that, on 09 June 2020, it decreased its holdings in Galp's voting rights from 2.003% to 1.997%, below the 2.0% threshold;
Subsequently, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. (Black Creek) notified the Company that, on 23 June 2020, it increased its holdings in
Galp's voting rights from 1.997% to 2.030%, above the 2.0% threshold.
For more information regarding shareholding structure and entity description, access our website.
Treasury shares
During the first half of 2020, Galp did not acquire or sell treasury shares. Galp held no treasury shares at the end of that period.
Share ownership on 30 June 2020 by current members of the
management and supervisory bodies of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
Under the terms of article 477, nr. 5 of the Commercial Companies' Code, it is stated that, on 30 June 2020, the members of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.'s management and supervisory bodies held the following stakes in the Company's share capital:
43
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Acquisition
Disposal
Total shares
Total shares as
From 1 January to 30 June 2020
Members of the Board of Directors
as of
of 30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Date
No of shares
Value (€/share)
Date
No of shares Value (€/share)
Paula Amorim1
0
0
Miguel Athayde Marques
1,800
1,800
Carlos Gomes da Silva
2,410
13.03.2020
7,500
8.63943
9,910
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva
10,000
13.03.2020
5,000
8.52389
15,000
Thore E. Kristiansen
0
0
Carlos Costa Pina
2,200
2,200
José Carlos Silva
275
275
Sofia Tenreiro
0
16.03.2020
1,500
7.882197
1,500
Susana Quintana-Plaza
0
0
Marta Amorim 1
19,263
19,263
Francisco Teixeira Rêgo1
17,680
17,680
Carlos Eduardo Ferraz Pinto
0
0
Luís Todo Bom
0
0
Jorge Seabra de Freitas1
0
0
Rui Paulo Gonçalves1
0
0
Diogo Tavares
2,940
2,940
Edmar de Almeida
0
0
Cristina Fonseca
0
0
Adolfo Mesquita Nunes
0
0
Members of the Audit Board
José Pereira Alves
0
0
Pedro Antunes de Almeida
5
5
Maria de Fátima Geada
0
0
Suplente: Amável Calhau
0
0
Members of the Statutory Auditors
Standing: Ernst & Young Audit &
0
0
Associados, SROC, S.A.
represented by Rui Martins
0
0
Alternate: Manuel Mota
0
0
1 For the effects of art. 447, nr. 2, line d) of the Commercial Companies' Code, it is further declared that Amorim Energia B.V., in which the mentioned director also exercises the administrative functions, is the holder of 276,472,161 of Galp share
On 30 June 2020, none of the members of the management and supervisory
bodies held any bonds issued by the Company.
Main transaction between related parties during the first half of 2020
Article no. 246, paragraph 3. c) of the CVM
During the first half of 2020, there were no relevant transactions between Galp's related parties that had a significant effect on this financial situation or respective performance, nor that had an impact on the information included in the annual report concerning the financial year 2019, which were susceptible to have a significant effect on its financial position or on its respective performance over the first six months of the financial year 2020.
8.3 Statement of compliance of information presented
According to article 246, paragraph 1. c) of the Securities Code, each of the members of the Board of Directors of Galp indicated below declares that, to the best of their knowledge, the information presented in the financial statements concerning the first half of the financial year 2020 was produced in conformity with the applicable accounting requirements and gives a true and a fair view of Galp's assets and liabilities, financial position and results as well as the companies included in the consolidation as a whole, and the report and accounts for the first half of 2020 faithfully describes the main developments that occurred during the period and the impact on the income statements, as well as a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the next six months.
Lisbon, 23 July 2020
The Board of Directors
Chairman:
Paula Amorim
Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director:
Miguel Athayde Marques
Vice-Chairman:
Carlos Gomes da Silva
Members:
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva
Thore E. Kristiansen
Carlos Costa Pina
José Carlos Silva
Sofia Tenreiro
Susana Quintana-Plaza
Marta Amorim
Francisco Teixeira Rêgo
Carlos Eduardo Ferraz Pinto
Luis Todo Bom
Jorge Seabra de Freitas
Rui Paulo Gonçalves
Diogo Tavares
Edmar de Almeida
Cristina Fonseca
Adolfo Mesquita Nunes
8.4 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 INDEX
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ________________________________________________________________________ 46
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income _______________________________________ 48
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity _______________________________________________________________________ 49
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow _____________________________________________________________________________ 50
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements_______________________________________________________________________ 51
Corporate information _________________________________________________________________________________________________ 51
Basis for preparation, changes to the Group's accounting policies and matters related to the condensed consolidated financial statements__________ 51
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019
(Amounts stated in million Euros - € m)
Assets
Notes
June 2020
December 2019
Non-current assets:
Tangible assets
4
5,548
5,671
Goodwill and intangible assets
5
665
663
Right-of-use of assets
6
1,124
1,167
Investments in associates and joint ventures
7
606
870
Deferred tax assets
15.1
479
367
Other receivables
10.2
252
259
Other financial assets
11
206
169
Total non-current assets:
8,880
9,167
Current assets:
Inventories
9
689
1,055
Other financial assets
11
229
174
Current income tax receivable
41
-
Trade receivables
10.1
772
980
Other receivables
10.2
686
935
Cash and cash equivalents
12
1,696
1,460
Total current assets:
4,112
4,603
Total assets:
12,992
13,770
Equity and Liabilities
Notes
June 2020
December 2019
Equity:
Share capital and share premium
911
911
Reserves
1,344
1,356
Retained earnings
1,422
2,153
Total equity attributable to shareholders:
3,677
4,420
Non-controlling interests
19
1,004
1,237
Total equity:
4,682
5,657
Liabilities:
Non-current liabilities:
Financial debt
13
2,997
2,616
Lease liabilities
6
1,009
1,042
Other payables
14
108
121
Post-employment and other employee benefit liabilities
16
321
332
Deferred tax liabilities
15.1
484
299
Other financial instruments
18
26
5
Provisions
17
873
819
Total non-current liabilities:
5,817
5,234
Current liabilities:
Financial debt
13
631
278
Lease liabilities
6
180
182
Trade payables
14
472
852
Other payables
14
1,064
1,343
Other financial instruments
18
147
84
Current income tax payable
-
141
Total current liabilities:
2,493
2,879
Total liabilities:
8,310
8,113
Total equity and liabilities:
12,992
13,770
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of financial position and should be read in conjunction.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019
(Amounts stated in million Euros - € m)
Unid: € m
Notes
June 2020
June 2019
Sales
20
5,324
7,836
Services rendered
20
330
309
Other operating income
20
113
229
Financial income
20/22
120
66
Earnings from associates and joint ventures
7/20
102
76
Total revenues and income:
5,989
8,517
Cost of sales
21
(4,345)
(6,369)
Supplies and external services
21
(805)
(797)
Employee costs
21
(150)
(155)
Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed assets
21
(588)
(441)
Provisions and impairment losses on receivables
21
(19)
1
Other operating costs
21
(131)
(75)
Financial expenses
22
(195)
(87)
Total costs and expenses:
(6,233)
(7,922)
Profit (Loss) before taxes and other contributions:
(244)
594
Taxes and SPT
15.1
(139)
(301)
Energy sector extraordinary contribution
15.2
(34)
(39)
Consolidated net (loss) profit for the period
(417)
254
Attributable to:
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Shareholders
(410)
223
Non-controlling interests
19
(7)
31
Basic and Diluted Earnings per share (in Euros)
(0.49)
(0.27)
Consolidated net (loss) profit for the period
(417)
254
Items which will not be recycled in the future through net income:
Remeasurements
(2)
30
Income taxes related to remeasurements
-
(1)
Items which may be recycled in the future through net income:
-
Currency translation adjustments
7
78
Hedging reserves
(2)
(10)
Income taxes related to the above items
-
(1)
Total Comprehensive (loss) income for the period, attributable to:
(414)
350
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Shareholders
(425)
300
Non-controlling interests
11
50
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of comprehensive income and should be read in conjunction.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A
Condensed Consolidated Statement of changes in equity for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 (Amounts stated in million Euros - € m)
Share Capital and
Reserves
Share Premium
Non-
Retained
Currency
Sub-Total
controlling
Total
Share
Share
Hedging
Other
earnings
Translation
interests
Capital
Premium
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
As at 1 January 2019
829
82
(186)
6
2,024
1,832
4,587
1,460
6,047
Consolidated net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
223
223
31
254
Other gains and losses recognised in equity
-
-
56
(8)
-
29
77
19
96
Comprehensive income for the period
-
-
56
(8)
-
252
300
50
350
Dividends distributed
-
-
-
-
-
(296)
(296)
(40)
(336)
Decrease in reserves
-
-
-
-
(489)
489
-
(244)
(244)
As at 30 June 2019
829
82
(130)
(2)
1,535
2,277
4,591
1,226
5,817
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 1 January 2020
829
82
(169)
(10)
1,535
2,153
4,420
1,237
5,657
Consolidated net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(410)
(410)
(7)
(417)
Other gains and losses recognised in equity
-
-
(11)
(1)
-
(2)
(15)
18
3
Comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(11)
(1)
-
(412)
(425)
11
(414)
Dividends distributed
-
-
-
-
-
(318)
(318)
(98)
(416)
Decrease in reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(145)
(145)
Balance as at 30 June 2020
829
82
(180)
(11)
1,535
1,422
3,677
1,004
4,682
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and should be read in conjunction.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 (Amounts stated in million Euros - €m)
Notes
June 2020
June 2019
Operating activities:
Cash received from customers
6,737
9,041
(Payments) to suppliers
(4,239)
(5,649)
(Payments) relating to tax on oil products ("ISP")
(895)
(1,265)
(Payments) relating to VAT
(666)
(749)
(Payments) relating to royalties, levies, "PIS" and "COFINS" and Others
(72)
(93)
(Payments) relating to payroll
(170)
(168)
Other (payments)/receipts relating to operating activities
(78)
69
(Payments) of income taxes - income tax (IRC), oil income tax (IRP), special participation (SPT)
(248)
(263)
Equalization impact
(137)
-
Cash received relating to dividends
7
35
87
Cash flow from operating activities (1)
267
1,010
Investing activities:
Cash received from the disposal of tangible and intangible assets
-
33
(Payments) for the acquisition of tangible and intangible assets
(417)
(366)
Cash received in relation to financial investments
103
35
(Payments) relating to financial investments
(4)
(41)
Equalization impact
220
-
Cash received from loans granted
14
233
(Payments) relating to loans granted
(47)
(57)
Cash received from interest and similar income
10
18
Cash flow from investing activities (2)
(122)
(145)
Financing activities:
Cash received from loans obtained
13
1,792
977
(Payments) relating to loans obtained
13
(1,117)
(1,330)
(Payments) of interest and similar costs
(49)
(59)
(Payments) related to leasing (IFRS16)
6
(97)
(93)
Capital/reserve reductions and other equity instruments
19
(145)
(244)
Dividends paid
19
(367)
(335)
Other financing receipts/payments
62
-
Cash flow used financing activities (3)
80
(1,084)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4) = (1) + (2) + (3)
225
(220)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes in cash and cash equivalents
(49)
9
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
12
1,431
1,504
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
12
1,607
1,293
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of Cash Flow and should be read in conjunction.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Corporate information
Galp Energia SGPS, S.A. (the Company) has its Head Office in Lisbon, Portugal and its shares are listed on Euronext Lisbon.
2. Basis for preparation, changes to the Group's accounting policies and matters related to the condensed consolidated financial statements
2.1. Basis for preparation
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required for annual financial statements. In addition, only the material changes required by IFRS 7 and IFRS 13 are disclosed. For this reason, these financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Galp Group for the year ended 31 December 2019.
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in millions of Euros, except where expressly indicated otherwise. Due to the effects of rounding, the totals and sub-totals of tables may not be equal to the sum of the individual figures presented.
From 1 January 2020, the subsidiary Petrogal Brasil S.A. changed its functional currency from Brazilian Reais to US Dollars. Due to the significant impact of foreign currency translation movements in Petrogal Brasil's financial statements, the Group concluded that the currency which best reflects the primary economic environment in which Petrogal Brasil operates is the US Dollar. As per IAS 21, a change in functional currency should be accounted for prospectively from the date of the change. For this reason, the opening balance sheet as at 1 January 2020 had been translated from Brazilian Reais into US Dollars using the exchange rate at 1 January 2020.
Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic
On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Strict social isolation measures have been put in place in several countries, contributing to a significant slowdown in the global economic environment, sharply reducing worldwide demand for oil and its products, including in key markets in which Galp operates such as Portugal and Spain.
As a result of this unpredictable scenario, Galp adopted a set of actions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its financial position, including cost and investment reductions, and increasing financial liquidity. Galp management believes that the company has adequate resources to continue its operations in the long-term, and therefore the going concern principle has been applied to the preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Triggered by recent macro events, the Company has also approved a more conservative set of long-term assumptions, leading to an impairment review of Galp's non- current assets. Further details of the impairment assessment carried out are included in Note 8.
Refineries activities
Given the significant reduction of demand for oil products and high inventory levels observed during the period, Galp reduced the throughputs of its refineries during second quarter. As a result, during the second quarter of 2020, raw materials processed decreased 50% from 26.8 mboe in the first quarter of 2020 to 13.4 mboe in the second quarter of 2020. Therefore, fixed costs directly linked to idle refinery capacity have not been included in the Refineries' stock valuation, having been recorded directly to profit and loss.
Pensions and other post-retirement benefits
Galp assessed the discount rate applicable to its long-term provisions relating to defined employee benefit plans and other post-retirement benefits. As the result of this assessment, the discount rate remained unchanged from that used in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year-ended 31 December 2019, as it reflects management´s best estimate of the rate to be used to value the defined benefit plan and the post retirement liabilities.
The Group's defined benefit pension plans are reviewed whenever necessary during the year when there is an indication of significant changes in the fair value of the plan assets or the present value of the defined benefit obligations. This review resulted in an impact of €10 m for the six-month period ended in 30 June 2020, due to a reduction in the fair value of the plan assets.
Impairment of financial assets measured at amortized cost (Accounts receivable and other debtors)
The impacts of IFRS 9 on Galp's financial position were deemed to be immaterial. A periodical review is performed of the expected credit loss allowances and their impact on the completeness of Galp's financial assets measured at amortised cost. The credit risk was updated to reflect the expected economic and financial impacts of COVID- 19.
Liquidity risk
At 30 June 2020, Galp had €1.7 bn in Cash and Equivalents and €1.4 bn in commited credit lines available for use, totalling €3.1 bn.
Due to the fluctuations during the period on exchange rate differences and commodity prices, the overall monetary items and the mark-to-market (MTM) of derivatives have been impacted. These impacts are already reflected in the P&L and the financial position as at 30 June 2020.
2.2. Consolidation perimeter - changes
During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the following companies were included in Galp's consolidation perimeter, and were both consolidated based on the full consolidation method:
LGA - Logística Global de Aviação, Lda. - Galp acquired 60% of the company's interest, for an acquisition amount equivalent to €0.3 m;
Tagusgás - Propano, S.A. - Galp acquired 100% of the company's interest, for an amount of €3 m.
2.3. Equalization agreements
Following the approval of the Unitisation Agreements (UA) related to the Lula, Atapu and Sépia accumulations, Galp, through its Brazilian subsidiary Petrogal Brasil S.A., and its partners in the BM-S-11,BM-S-11A and BM-S-24 concessions, along with Petrobras for the Transfer of Rights area and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. open area, when applicable, agreed based on the terms and conditions for the equalisation agreements.
Concession | Galp's stake
Unitised area | Galp's stake
BM-S-11 | 10%
Lula | 9.209%
BM-S-11A | 10%
Atapu | 1.703%
BM-S-24 | 20%
Sépia | 2.414%
The equalisation agreements for the above mentioned UAs were signed on April 30, 2020, based on the tract participation each party holds in the unitised areas, the past capital expenditure incurred by partners for their original interests, and the net profits received thereunder.
As a result of these agreements, all processes were settled simultaneously during the second quarter of 2020, with Galp having received €83 m, which includes €220 m related to past capital expenditure made by Petrogal Brazil, S.A. in Brazil, and by its joint ventures Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V. in the Netherlands, adjusted by €137 m related net profits received from the concessions.
The BM-S-11A licence holds two additional accumulations, Berbigão and Sururu, which are still subject to unitisation approval.
2.4. Solar energy projects in Spain
On 22 January 2020, Galp signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the ACS Group for the acquisition solar photovoltaic projects in Spain comprising of c.2.9 GW, of which over 900 MW have been recently commissioned. The transaction considers an enterprise value of c.€2.2 bn related with the acquisition, development and construction of the entire portfolio.
The SPA has recently been amended to establish new terms and conditions for the acquisition, including the setting up of a joint venture under which Galp acquires 75.01% and ACS Group maintains a stake of 24.99%, with a governance structure of joint control being set out under a Shareholders' Agreement to be signed upon closing, and therefore creating a joint venture in accordance with IFRS 11 - 'Joint Arrangements' and accounted for based on the equity method of accounting.
Galp is expected to pay an amount of €300-350 m at closing for the stake acquisition and previous development costs. All further development and construction costs related with the portfolio will be assumed by the joint venture and intended to be project financed. The agreement maintains the development and construction of the portfolio to be made by Cobra, an affiliate of ACS.
The amended SPA includes conditions precedent customary for this type of transaction, including competition approval from the European Commission. The transaction is expected to be completed before the year end.
3. Segment reporting
Galp has restructured its organisation in order better to capture the full potential of each business, according to its characteristics, cash contribution and risk profile. The new structure consists of four business units: Upstream segment (unchanged), Refining & Midstream segment, Commercial segment and Renewables & New Businesses segment.
The Upstream segment represents Galp's presence in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, which involves the management of all activities relating to the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused in Brazil, Mozambique and Angola.
The Refining & Midstream segment incorporates the refining and logistics business, as well as the Group's oil, gas and power supply and trading activities. This segment also includes co-generation and gas infrastructure.
The Commercial segment integrates the entire offering to Galp's clients - business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C), of oil, gas, power and non-fuel products.This retail marketing activity using the Galp brand also extends to certain countries in Africa.
The Renewables & New Businesses segment encompasses renewables power generation, mobility and new business.
Besides these four business segments, the Group has also included within the category "Others" the holding company Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. and companies with various other activities including Tagus Re, S.A. and Galp Energia, S.A., a reinsurance company and a provider of shared services at the corporate level.
Therefore, figures related to six-month period ended 30 June 2019 have been restated for comparison reasons.
Segmented reporting is presented on a replacement cost (RC) basis, which is the earnings metric used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker to make decisions regarding the allocation of resources and to assess performance. Based on the RC method, the current cost of sales measured under IFRS (the weighted average cost) is replaced by the crude reference price (i.e. Brent-dated) as at the balance sheet date, as though the cost of sales had been measured at the replacement cost of the inventory sold.
The financial information for the segments identified above, for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, is as follows:
Unit: € m
Consolidated
Upstream
Reffining and
Commercial
Renewable and
Others
Consolidation
Midstream
New businesses
adjustments
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Sales and services rendered
5,654
8,145
989
1,050
2,161
3,080
2,952
4,423
14
13
101
69
(564)
(491)
Cost of sales
(3,849)
(6,416)
(13)
(238)
(1,757)
(2,688)
(2,457)
(3,831)
(11)
(10)
-
-
390
351
of which Variation of Production
(252)
(252)
(20)
(206)
(232)
(46)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other revenue & expenses
(976)
(796)
(418)
(231)
(295)
(244)
(345)
(397)
(8)
(3)
(85)
(61)
175
140
of which Under & Overlifting
(113)
123
(113)
123
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA at Replacement Cost
828
933
558
581
109
149
149
195
(5)
-
16
8
-
-
Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed
(588)
(441)
(377)
(244)
(159)
(149)
(45)
(44)
(1)
-
(6)
(5)
-
-
assets
Provisions (net)
(15)
-
(4)
-
(1)
-
-
-
(11)
-
-
-
-
-
EBIT at Replacement Cost
225
492
177
337
(51)
-
104
151
(16)
-
10
4
-
-
Earnings from associates and joint ventures
102
76
71
33
33
41
(1)
2
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Financial results
(74)
(21)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Taxes at Replacement Cost
(273)
(286)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution
(34)
(39)
-
-
(13)
(19)
(9)
(8)
-
-
(12)
(12)
-
-
Consolidated net income at Replacement Cost, of which:
(55)
222
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Attributable to non-controlling interests
7
(31)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Attributable to shareholders of Galp Energia SGPS S.A.
(48)
191
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER INFORMATION
Segment Assets (1)
Financial investments (2)
606
870
290
524
264
281
13
15
37
49
1
1
-
-
Other assets
12,386
12,900
7,069
7,485
2,508
3,082
2,206
2,523
25
43
1,195
980
(616)
(1,212)
Segment Assets
12,992
13,770
7,359
8,008
2,771
3,363
2,219
2,538
62
92
1,196
982
(616)
(1,212)
of which Rights of use of assets
1,124
1,167
708
750
205
194
133
144
-
-
77
79
-
-
Investment in Tangible and Intangible Assets
363
354
289
304
37
30
28
15
2
-
7
6
-
-
Net amount
Accounted for based on the equity method of accounting
The details of sales and services rendered, tangible and intangible assets and financial investments for each geographical region in which Galp operates were as follow:
Unit: € m
Sales and services rendered 1
Tangible and intangible assests
Financial investments
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
5,654
8,145
6,213
6,334
606
870
Africa
176
307
1,164
1,168
65
53
Latin America
1,039
634
3,137
3,154
268
528
Europe
4,439
7,205
1,911
2,012
273
290
1 Net consolidation operation
The reconciliation between the segment reporting and the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 was as follows:
Unit: € m
2020
2019
Sales and services rendered
5,654
8,145
Cost of sales
(4,345)
(6,369)
Replacement cost adjustments (1)
496
(47)
Cost of sales at Replacement Cost
(3,849)
(6,417)
Other revenue and expenses
(976)
(796)
Depreciation and amortisation
(588)
(441)
Provisions (net)
(15)
-
Earnings from associates and joint ventures
102
76
Financial results
(74)
(21)
Profit before taxes and other contributions at Replacement Cost
253
546
Replacement Cost adjustments
(496)
47
(Loss) Profit before taxes and other contributions at IFRS
(243)
591
Income tax
(139)
(301)
Income tax on Replacement Cost Adjustment (2)
(134)
15
Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution
(34)
(39)
Consolidated net (loss) income for the period at Replacement Cost
(54)
221
Replacement Cost (1) +(2)
(362)
32
Consolidated net (loss) income for the period based on IFRS
(417)
254
4.
Tangible assets
Unit: € m
Land, natural resources
Plant and
Other equipment
Assets under
Total
and buildings
machinery
construction
As at 30 June 2020
Acquisition cost
1,232
10,418
495
2,068
14,214
Impairment
(29)
(65)
(4)
(200)
(298)
Accumulated depreciation and depletion
(754)
(7,171)
(442)
-
(8,367)
Net Value
449
3,182
49
1,868
5,548
Balance as at 1 January 2020
457
3,267
51
1,896
5,671
Additions
-
19
2
349
370
Depreciation, depletion and impairment
(11)
(385)
(9)
(96)
(501)
Disposals/Write-offs
-
(2)
-
-
(2)
Transfers
4
272
6
(289)
(8)
Currency exchange differences and other adjustments
(2)
12
(1)
9
18
Balance as at 30 June 2020
449
3,182
49
1,868
5,548
During the period under review and in line with its strategy, the Group has made investments mostly in the Upstream business unit, in the amount of €300 m, related to projects in Brazil (€222 m), Angola (€26 m) and Mozambique (€50 m). The additions to tangible assets for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 also include the capitalisation of financial charges amounting to €11 m (Note 22).
5. Goodwill and intangible assets
Unit: € m
Industrial properties and
Intangible assets in
Goodwill
Total
other rights
progress
As at 30 June 2020
Acquisition cost
1,012
60
89
1,161
Impairment
(22)
(23)
(2)
(46)
Accumulated amortisation
(450)
-
-
(450)
Net Value
540
38
87
665
Balance as at 1 January 2020
542
35
85
663
Additions
-
12
2
13
Amortisation and impairment
(18)
-
-
(18)
Transfers
17
(9)
-
8
Currency exchange differences and other adjustments
(1)
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 June 2020
540
38
87
665
The additions of €2 m recorded in Goodwill are related to the provisional business combination impacts related to the acquisition of Tagusgás - Propano, S.A. (Note 2.2).
6.
Leases
The details of Right-of-use assets were as follow:
Unit: € m
FPSO's1
Buildings
Service
Vessels
Other usage rights
Total
stations
As at 30 June 2020
Acquisition cost
657
91
151
191
230
1,320
Accumulated amortisation
(72)
(8)
(25)
(64)
(27)
(196)
Net Value
586
83
125
127
203
1,124
As at 1 January 2020
607
85
136
146
194
1.167
Additions
-
3
1
4
1
9
Amortisation
(24)
(3)
(8)
(24)
(9)
(68)
Write-offs/Disposals
-
1
1
-
-
1
Currency exchange differences and other adjustments
2
(2)
(4)
1
18
15
Balance as at 30 June 2020
586
83
125
127
203
1,124
1 Floating, production, storage and offloading unit.
Lease liabilities included in the statement of financial position
1,188
1,223
Non current
1,009
1,042
Current
180
182
59
The amounts recognised in consolidated profit or loss were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
June 2019
282
210
Interest on lease liabilities
41
45
Expenses related to short term, low value and variable payments of operating leases 1
240
165
1 Includes variable payments and short term leases recognised under the heading of transport of goods.
Amounts recognised in the consolidated statement of cash flow were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
June 2019
Financing activities
97
93
(Payments) relating to leasing (IFRS 16)
53
48
(Payments) relating to leasing (IFRS 16) interests
44
45
7.
Investments in associates and joint ventures
Investments in associates and joint ventures were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
December 2019
606
870
Joint ventures
526
758
Associates
80
112
7.1.
Investments in joint ventures
Unit: € m
As at 31 December
Share capital
Equity
Foreign exchange rate
Dividends
As at 30 June 2020
2019
increase/ decrease
Method
differences
758
(323)
10
87
(6)
526
Tupi B.V.
368
(164)
6
24
-
234
Iara B.V.
114
(159)
(2)
47
-
1
Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A.
213
-
6
-
-
219
Coral FLNG, S.A.
41
-
-
14
-
55
Other joint ventures
22
-
-
1
(6)
16
During the period, Galp Sinopec Brasil Services B.V. sold 0.74% and 8.28% of Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V.'s interest, respectively, resulting in capital gains amounting €23 m and €44 m, respectively (Note 20).
In addition, Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V. repaid share premium contributions to their shareholders on total amount of €323 m, which includes a result of a cash surplus arising from the sale of equipment to the E&P operations in Brazil and an agreed equalization amount (Note 2.3).
7.2.
Investments in associates
Unit: € m
As at 31
Share capital
Equity
Foreign exchange rate
Dividends
As at 30 June
December 2019
increase/ decrease
Method
differences
2020
112
52
27
(67)
(44)
80
EMPL - Europe Magreb Pipeline, Ltd
40
-
21
(1)
(40)
21
Sonangalp - Sociedade Distribuição e Comercialização de
8
-
1
(1)
-
7
Combustíveis, Lda.
Gasoduto Al-Andaluz, S.A.
7
-
3
-
(2)
7
Tauá Brasil Palma, S.A.
45
52
(1)
(64)
-
33
Other associates
12
-
3
-
(2)
12
During the six-month period under review, the amount of €51 m was declared in dividends from investments in joint ventures and associates, but the amount of €17 m still to be received. Additionally, €1 m was received from associates related to dividends declared in 2019.
8. Impairment analysis
8.1. Tangible assets
Upstream
Non-current assets related to the Upstream segment were tested for impairment at 30 June 2020, reflecting the revised long-term commodity price assumptions. In addition, sensitivity analysis were prepared to assess the potential impacts of further fluctuations in commodity prices.
The following Brent prices have been assumed for impairment testing:
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026+
(RT19*)
$40
$45
$50
$55
$60
$65
$60
Real prices, based on 2019
61
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
Based on the impairment testing carried out, the expected future benefits from development and production assets are higher than the carrying values of the CGUs for all regions in which Galp operates. Therefore, no impairment has been recognized. The discount rate used in the impairment testing is consistent with that disclosed in the 2019 consolidated financial statements, and reflects the risks specific to Upstream assets, calculated on a US Dollar basis.
As the result of the sensitivity analysis performed, all CGUs are not expected to present relevant impairments. Changes in the assumptions used for this impairment test could lead to impairment charges in the future.
In addition, regarding Exploration and Appraisal assets, and based on the assessment of prospects' potential performed during the second quarter of 2020, impairments of €92 m have been recorded, mainly related to Potiguar basin smaller scale exploration prospects.
Refining and Midstream
Impairment testing was carried out for all CGUs, including Refineries and Storage facilities, with no impairment deemed necessary. A further increase of 1 p.p. in the discount rate or a negative variation in the projected cash flow by 10% would not trigger impairments.
Commercial
Impairment testing and a sensitivity analysis have been carried out on the relevant commercial infrastructure in Portugal and Spain. The sensitivity analysis performed was based on the following assumptions:
A 10% negative variation in cash flow; and
An increase in the discount rate by 1 p.p.
The commercial infrastructure had headroom based on impairment testing, and no impairment losses were required to be recorded as at 30 June 2020. The commercial infrastructure in Spain, with the outcome of the sensitivity analysis described above, would indicate a potential risk of impairment of €70 m.
8.2. Goodwill, intangible assets and investments in joint ventures and associates
Based on the assessment performed, no impairments were deemed necessary on Goodwill, intangible assets and investments in joint ventures and associates.
Methods and discount rates used in the impairment testing
Valuation Model
Cash Flows
Growth factor
Discount rates
30 June 2020
DCF (Discounted Cash Flow)
Based on the current oulook 2020-2025 and
Gordon model with a perpetual growth
Commercial [5.6% a 6.2%]
adjusted to reflect the revised long-term
rate of 2%, except for Upstream
Upstream [10.5%]
assumptions.
projects that used project's cash flow
Refining and Midstream [6.4%]
9.
Inventories
Inventories as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follows:
Unit: € m
June 2020
December 2019
689
1,055
Raw, subsidiary and consumable materials
261
358
Crude oil
125
167
Other raw materials
71
68
Raw materials in transit
64
123
Finished and semi-finished products
305
537
Goods
181
180
Adjustments to net realisable value
(59)
(20)
On 30 June 2020, the Group carried out Contango operations, whereby some cargos of Crude Oil are valued on a fair value basis with an impact on P&L (Cost of Sales). The Crude oil stock as part of the Contango operations have been valued at fair value in the amount of €17 m, which has been included in the 'Crude oil' line item in the table above. These operations are covered by financial derivatives (Note 18).
The movements in the adjustments to net realisable value balance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 were as follow:
Unit: € m
Raw, subsidiary and consumable
Finished and semi-
Goods
Adjustments
Total
materials
finished products
Adjustments to net realisable value at 1 January 2020
16
1
3
-
20
Net reductions
(4)
36
7
2
41
Other adjustments
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
Adjustments to net realisable value at 30 June 2020
12
38
9
-
59
The net reductions in the amount of €41 m were recorded in the income statement as part of cost of sales. These reductions are mainly related to adjustments to reflect expected market price movements during the period under review.
10. Trade and other receivables
10.1. Trade receivables
The details of trade receivables as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow:
Unit: € m
Notes
June 2020
December 2019
Current
Current
772
980
Trade receivables
913
1,143
Allowance for doubtful amounts
10.3
(141)
(163)
10.2. Other receivables
The details of other receivables as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow:
Unit: € m
Notes
June 2020
December 2019
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
686
252
935
259
State and other Public Entities
33
18
24
28
Other debtors
390
75
623
65
Non-operated oil blocks
259
-
348
-
Underlifting
61
-
190
-
Other receivables
71
75
84
65
Related Parties
19
-
5
-
Contract Assets
171
69
206
68
Sales and services rendered but not yet invoiced
60
-
96
-
Adjustments to tariff deviation - "pass through"
16
-
17
-
Other accrued income
95
69
94
68
Deferred charges
78
91
82
98
Energy sector extraordinary contribution (CESE II)
15.2
13
41
15
46
Deferred charges with services
2
20
3
21
Other deferred charges
63
30
65
31
Impairment of other receivables
10.3
(5)
-
(6)
-
The balance of €259 m recorded under "Other debtors - Non-operated oil blocks" includes €41 m related to receivables from partners for payments made by the Group on their behalf, which will be recovered from the respective partners during the production period.
The balance of €61 m recorded in "Other debtors - Underlifting" corresponds to the amounts receivable by the Group as a result of the lifting of barrels of crude oil below the production quota, and is valued at the lower of the market price as at the sale date and the market price as at 30 June 2020.
Other deferred charges (non-current) include the amount of €29 m relating to post-employment benefits (Note 16).
10.3. Impairment of Trade Receivables and Other Receivables
The movements in the impairment of trade receivables and other receivables, for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, were as follow:
Unit: € m
Opening balance
Increase
Decrease
Utilisation
Closing balance
169
10
(6)
(26)
146
Trade receivables
163
10
(6)
(26)
141
Other receivables
6
-
-
-
5
11.
Other financial assets
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, Other financial assets were as follow:
Unit: € m
Notes
June 2020
December 2019
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
229
206
174
169
Financial Assets at fair value through profit & loss
18
186
21
131
9
Financial Assets at fair value through comprehensive income
-
3
-
3
Financial Assets not measured at fair value - Loans and Capital subscription
43
159
43
135
Others
-
23
-
23
Loans and Capital subscription (current) in the amount of €43 m relate to the subscribed and unrealised capital increase made by Winland International Petroleum, S.A.R.L. (a Sinopec company) in Petrogal Brasil, S.A., which is considered as a financial asset given the terms established for this capital increase.
12. Cash and cash equivalents
For the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of Cash and cash equivalents in the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow were as follow:
Unit: € m
Notes
June 2020
December 2019
1,607
1,431
Cash at bank
1,696
1,460
Bank overdrafts
13
(89)
(29)
13. Financial debt
The details of financial debt as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
December 2019
Notes
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
631
2,997
278
2,616
Bank loans
131
827
278
795
Loans and commercial paper
42
828
249
795
Bank overdrafts
12
89
-
29
-
Bonds and notes
500
2,169
-
1,822
Origination fees
-
(9)
-
(6)
Bonds
-
1,179
-
828
Notes
500
1,000
-
1,000
Changes in financial debt during the period from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020 were as follow:
Unit: € m
Opening
Loans obtained
Principal
Changes in
Foreign exchange rate
Closing balance
balance
Repayment
Overdrafts
differences and others
2,895
1,792
(1,117)
60
(3)
3,627
Bank Loans:
1,073
942
(1,117)
60
-
958
Loans and commercial paper
1,044
942
(1,117)
-
-
870
Bank overdrafts
29
-
-
60
-
89
Bond and Notes:
1,822
850
-
-
(2)
2,669
Origination fees
(6)
-
-
-
(3)
(9)
Bonds
828
350
-
-
1
1,179
Notes
1,000
500
-
-
-
1,500
The average cost of financial debt for the period under review, including charges for the use of credit lines, amounted to 1.71%.
During the first six months of 2020, the Group contracted new bonds as detailed below:
Unit: € m
Issuance
Due amount
Interest rate
Maturity
Reimbursement
350
BONDS GALP ENERGIA 2020/2025
100
Euribor 6M + spread
March '25
March '25
GALP ENERGIA/2020 - 2023
100
Euribor 6M + spread
May '23
May '23
GALP ENERGIA/2020 - EUR 150,000,000 FLOATING RATE
150
Euribor 6M + spread
April '25
April '25
NOTES DUE 20 APRIL 2025
Additionally, during this period, the Group contracted new notes as detailed below:
During this period, the Group issued and repaid €940 m under commercial paper programmes.
During the period, €175 m of other bank loans and project finance were repaid.
Financial debt, excluding origination fees and bank overdrafts, had the following repayment plan as at 30 June 2020:
Unit: € m
Maturity
Loans
Total
Current
Non-current
2.444
542
1.901
2020
25
25
-
2021
535
517
18
2022
465
-
465
2023
870
-
870
2024
549
-
549
2025
605
-
605
2026
500
-
500
14. Trade payables and other payables
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of Other payables were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
December 2019
Current
Non-current
Current
Non-current
Trade payables
472
-
852
-
Other payables
1,064
108
1,343
121
State and other public entities
280
-
355
-
Payable VAT
136
-
219
-
Tax on oil products (ISP)
101
-
100
-
Other taxes
43
-
35
-
Other payables
389
66
477
70
Suppliers of tangible and intangible assets
363
66
430
70
Overlifting
1
-
20
-
Other Creditors
24
-
27
-
Related parties
25
-
3
-
Other accounts payable
37
5
41
6
Accrued costs
289
24
461
30
External supplies and services
144
-
295
-
Holiday, holiday subsidy and corresponding contributions
32
3
52
4
Other accrued costs
113
21
115
26
Contract liabilities
35
-
6
-
Other deferred income
8
12
-
15
15. Taxes and other contributions
15.1. Taxes and Special Participation Tax (SPT)
The Group's operations take place in several regions and are carried out by various legal entities, subject to locally established income tax rates, varying between 25% in Spain and the Netherlands, 31.5% in Portugal, and 34% for companies based in Brazil.
Group companies headquartered in Portugal in which the Group has an interest equal to or greater than 75%, if such participation grants voting rights of more than 50%, are taxed in accordance with the special regime for the taxation of groups of companies, with the taxable income being determined at the level of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A..
Spanish tax resident companies, in which the percentage held by the Group exceeds 75%, have been taxed on a consolidated basis in Spain since 2005. Currently, fiscal consolidation in Spain is performed by Galp Energia España S.A..
The Company and its subsidiaries' income tax estimates are recorded based on the taxable income.
Taxes and SPT recognised in the condensed consolidated income statement for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
June 2019
Current tax
Deferred tax
Total
Current tax
Deferred tax
Total
Taxes and SPT for the period
64
75
139
297
4
301
Current income tax
(88)
79
(10)
63
4
67
Oil income Tax (IRP)
12
(4)
8
9
5
14
Special Participation Tax (SPT)
141
-
141
226
(5)
221
As at 30 June 2020, the movements in deferred tax assets and liabilities were as follow:
Unit: € m
As at 31 December 2019
Impact on the income statement
Foreign exchange rate changes
As at 30 June 2020
Deferred Taxes - Assets
367
108
3
479
Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets
10
115
2
129
Retirement benefits and other benefits
96
(3)
-
92
Tax losses carried forward
73
-
-
73
Regulated revenue
8
(2)
-
6
Temporarily non-deductible provisions
110
(3)
-
107
Foreign exchange rate differences in Brazil
41
-
-
41
Others
30
1
-
31
Deferred Taxes - Liabilities
(299)
(183)
(3)
(484)
Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets
(272)
(188)
(3)
(462)
Adjustments to tangible and intangible assets fair value
(6)
1
-
(5)
Regulated revenue
(14)
1
-
(13)
Others
(8)
3
-
(4)
15.2. Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution
As at 30 June 2020, the details of the Energy Sector Extraordinary Contribution were as follow:
Unit: € m
Statement of financial position
Income statement
Provisions (Note 17)
"CESE II" Deferred Charges (Note 10.2)
Energy Sector
Extraordinary
CESE I
CESE II
Current
Non-current
Contribution
As at 1 January 2020
(102)
(220)
15
46
-
"CESE I" Increase
(13)
-
-
-
13
"CESE II" Increase
-
(5)
(2)
(5)
12
Fondo Nacional de Eficiencia Energética (FNEE)
-
-
-
-
9
As at 30 June 2020
(115)
(225)
13
41
34
16. Post-employment benefits
During the period under review there were no significant changes compared to 31 December 2019.
On 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the assets of the Pension Funds, valued at fair value, were as follow, in accordance with the report presented by the respective management company:
Unit: € m
June 2020
December 2019
Total
257
267
Shares
42
39
Bonds
161
151
Real Estate
45
49
Liquidity
5
23
Others
4
5
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the details of post employee benefits were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
December 2019
Assets under the heading "Other Receivables" (Note 10.2)
29
30
Liabilities
(321)
(332)
Net responsibilities
(292)
(301)
Liabilities, of which:
(549)
(568)
Past service liabilities covered by the pension fund
(229)
(237)
Other employee benefit liabilities
(320)
(331)
Assets
257
267
17. Provisions
During the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the movements in Provisions were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
December 2019
Decomissioning/ environmental provisions
CESE (I and II)
Other provisions
Total
At the beginning of the period
421
322
77
819
658
Additional provisions and increases to existing provisions
17
17
17
52
175
Decreases of existing provisions
(1)
-
-
(1)
(7)
Amount used during the period
(3)
-
(1)
(4)
(5)
Regularization
9
-
8
17
-
Adjustments during the period
1
-
(11)
(10)
-
At the end of the period
444
339
90
873
819
18. Other financial instruments
The details of the financial position of the balance of derivative financial instruments as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follow:
Unit: € m
June 2020
December 2019
Assets (Note 11)
Liabilities
Assets (Note 11)
Liabilities
Current
Non current
Current
Non current
Equity
Current
Non current
Current
Non current
Equity
186
21
(147)
(26)
(14)
131
9
(84)
(5)
(13)
Commodity swaps
91
18
(115)
(20)
(3)
68
6
(72)
(4)
(3)
Options
25
-
(25)
-
-
19
-
-
-
-
Commodity futures
56
-
-
-
(11)
19
-
-
-
(10)
Forwards
14
3
(7)
(6)
-
25
3
(12)
(1)
-
The accounting impacts of gains and losses on derivative financial instruments on the income statements and comprehensive income as at 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 are presented below:
Unit: € m
June 2020
June 2019
Income statement
Equity
Income statement
Equity
MTM
Realised
MTM + Realised
MTM
Realised
MTM + Realised
(82)
76
(7)
(2)
20
(19)
-
(11)
Commodities
(73)
67
(6)
(2)
12
(21)
(9)
(11)
Swaps
(25)
(11)
(36)
-
(113)
(14)
(127)
(2)
Swaps - Fair value hedge
12
-
12
-
49
-
49
-
Options
(19)
105
86
-
3
(1)
2
-
Futures
(41)
(27)
(68)
(1)
73
(6)
68
(9)
Currency
(10)
9
(1)
-
8
2
9
-
Forwards
(10)
9
(1)
-
8
2
9
-
The heading Futures (MTM) includes a negative c.€50 m regarding the MTM of CO2 futures position. All CO2 positions were liquidated during July 2020 representing a cash outflow of €60 m.
The MTM heading includes a derivative swap in the amount of €7 m, which is connected with the Contango operations carried out in March 2020 and still open (Note 9). The MTM of these derivatives is recognized directly in Cost of Sales.
The realised results of derivative financial instruments are mainly recognised as part of the cost of sales (Note 21), financial income or expenses. The breakdown of the results related to derivative financial instruments (Note 22) is as follows:
Unit: € m
June 2020
June 2019
73
46
Commodity swaps
(6)
(65)
Options
(19)
3
Commodity futures
(41)
73
Premium option
34
34
72
RESULTS SECOND QUARTER 2020
JULY 2020
19. Non-controlling interests
Unit: € m
1,237
7
18
98
145
1,004
31 December
Net profit for
Currency
Dividends (b)
Share capital
30 June 2020
2019
the períod
translation
decrease (a)
reserves
The Share capital decrease is related to the share premium reduction in Galp Sinopec Brazil Services B.V. (GSBV).
Non-controllinginterest dividends in the amount of €98 m were declared during the period, although only €49 m was paid.
20. Revenue and income
The details of revenue and income for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow:
Unit: € m
Notes
June 2020
June 2019
5,989
8,517
Total sales
5,324
7,836
Goods
2,279
3,408
Products
3,049
4,420
Exchange differences
(4)
8
Services rendered
330
309
Other operating income
113
229
Underlifting income
-
146
Others
113
83
Earnings from associates and joint ventures
7
102
76
Financial income
22
120
66
The amount in the caption Earnings from associates and joint ventures of €102 m includes the Equity Method Value of associates and joint ventures, as well as the capital gains arising from the partial sale of the participation in Tupi B.V. and Iara B.V., amounting to €23 m and €44 m, respectively (Note 7.1).
21. Costs and expenses
The details of costs and expenses, for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow:
Unit: € m
Notes
June 2020
June 2019
Total costs and expenditure:
6,233
7,923
Cost of sales
4,345
6,369
Raw and subsidiary materials
2,200
2,758
Goods
681
2,014
Tax on oil products
1,099
1,356
Variations in production
252
252
Write downs on inventories
9
41
(29)
Financial derivatives
18
79
17
Exchange differences
(7)
1
External supplies and services
805
797
Subcontracts - network use
160
193
Transportation of goods
207
148
E&P - production costs
79
98
E&P - exploration costs
10
92
Royalties
67
23
Other costs
282
242
Employee costs
150
155
Amortisation, depreciation and impairment losses on fixed assets
4/ 5/ 6
588
441
Provision and impairment losses on receivables
10.3 / 17
19
(1)
Other costs
131
75
Other taxes
13
11
Costs related to CO2 emissions
12
17
Overlifting costs
113
25
Other operating costs
(8)
23
Financial expenses
22
195
87
22. Financial results
The details of financial income and costs for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 were as follow:
Unit: € m
Notes
June 2020
June 2019
(74)
(21)
Financial income
120
66
Interest on bank deposits
13
18
Interest and other income from related companies
1
1
Other financial income
1
1
Derivative financial instruments
18
73
46
Financial expenses
(195)
(87)
Interest on bank loans, bonds, overdrafts and others
(39)
(27)
Interest capitalised within fixed assets
4
11
11
Interest on lease liabilities
6
(41)
(45)
Exchange gains/(losses)
(88)
1
Other financial costs
(5)
(27)
23. Approval of the financial statements
The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2020.
Chairman:
Paula Amorim
Vice-chair and Lead
Independent Director:
Miguel Athayde Marques
Vice-chair:
Carlos Gomes da Silva
Members:
Filipe Silva
Thore E. Kristiansen
Carlos Costa Pina
Carlos Silva
Sofia Tenreiro
Susana Quintana- Plaza
Marta Amorim
Francisco Rêgo
Carlos Pinto
Luís Todo Bom
Jorge Seabra
Rui Paulo Gonçalves
Diogo Tavares
Edmar de Almeida
Cristina Neves Fonseca
Adolfo Mesquita Nunes
Accountant:
Paula de Freitas Gazul
24. Explanation regarding translation
These English language financial statements are a translation of the financial statements prepared in Portuguese in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, and with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union, some of which may not comply with the generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of any discrepancy, the Portuguese language version shall prevail.
9. DEFINITIONS
Replacement cost (RC)
According to this method of valuing inventories, the cost of goods sold is valued at the cost of replacement, i.e. at the average cost of raw materials of the month when sales materialise irrespective of inventories at the start or end of the period. The Replacement Cost Method is not accepted by the IFRS and is consequently not adopted for valuing inventories. This method does not reflect the cost of replacing other assets.
Replacement cost adjusted (RCA)
In addition to using the replacement cost method, RCA items exclude non- recurrent events such as capital gains or losses on the disposal of assets, extraordinary taxes, impairment or reinstatement of fixed assets and environmental or restructuring charges which may affect the analysis of the Company's profit and do not reflect its operational performance.
Acronyms
%: Percentage
ACS: Atividades de
APETRO: Associação Portuguesa de Empresas Petrolíferas (Portuguese association of oil companies)
B2B: Business to business
B2C: Business to consumer
bbl: barrel of oil
bn: billion
boe: barrels of oil equivalent
BRL: Brazilian real
c.: circa
CO2: Carbon dioxide
Capex: Capital expenditure
CESE: Contribuição Extraordinária sobre o Sector Energético (Portuguese Extraordinary Energy Sector Contribution)
CFFO: Cash flow from operations
COFINS: Contribution for the Financing of Social Security
CMVM: Portuguese Securities Market Commission
CORES: Corporación de Reservas Estratégicas de
Produtos Petrolíferos (Spain)
day
DD&A: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortisation
Ebit: Earnings before interest and taxes
Ebitda: Ebit plus depreciation, amortisation and provisions
EMPL: Europe Magreb Pipeline, Ltd
EUR/€: Euro
FCF: Free Cash Flow
FLNG: Floating liquified natural gas
FNEE: Fondo Nacional de Eficiência Energética (Spain)
FPSO: Floating, production, storage and offloading unit
Galp, Company or Group: Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A., subsidiaries and participated
companies
GGND: Galp Gás Natural Distribuição, S.A.
GSBV: Galp Sinopec Brazil Services
GW: Gigawatt
GWh: Gigawatt per hour
IAS: International Accounting Standards
IRC: Income tax
IFRS: International Financial Reporting Standards
IRP: Oil income tax (Oil tax payable in Angola)
ISP: Payments relating to tax on oil products
kboepd: thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day