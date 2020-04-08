Log in
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
04/08 03:51:34 am
9.785 EUR   -2.39%
03:33aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading update - 1Q - 2020
PU
03:13aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Recent developments & 1Q20 Trading Update
PU
04/03GALP ENERGIA : quaterly sales release
Galp Energia SGPS S A : Trading update - 1Q - 2020

04/08/2020 | 03:33am EDT

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 07:32:16 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 13 738 M
EBIT 2020 935 M
Net income 2020 321 M
Debt 2020 2 955 M
Yield 2020 7,29%
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 8 313 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,61  €
Last Close Price 10,03  €
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-32.72%9 054
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.90%174 536
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.02%94 515
BP PLC-27.69%84 590
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.44%74 437
PTT0.00%33 362
