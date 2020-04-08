Galp Energia SGPS S A : Trading update - 1Q - 2020
04/08/2020 | 03:33am EDT
Disclaimer
Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 07:32:16 UTC
Latest news on GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Sales 2020
13 738 M
EBIT 2020
935 M
Net income 2020
321 M
Debt 2020
2 955 M
Yield 2020
7,29%
P/E ratio 2020
24,4x
P/E ratio 2021
12,6x
EV / Sales2020
0,82x
EV / Sales2021
0,68x
Capitalization
8 313 M
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
13,61 €
Last Close Price
10,03 €
Spread / Highest target
64,6%
Spread / Average Target
35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-10,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.