Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/27 03:38:24 am
10.21 EUR   -1.35%
03:26aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results release - 2Q - 2020
PU
03:26aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results presentation - 2Q - 2020
PU
03:24aGalp Swung to Net Loss in 2Q -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galp Swung to Net Loss in 2Q -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:24am EDT

--Portuguese energy company swung to a net loss in the second quarter

--No interim dividend will be distributed in the second half of the year

--Brent crude price assumptions have been lowered due to weaker market conditions

By Giulia Petroni

Galp Energia SGPS SA said Monday that it swung to a net loss in the second quarter and that it won't be distributing an interim dividend in the second half of the year.

The Portuguese energy company said it registered a net loss of 154 million euros ($179.5 million) compared with a profit of EUR231 million a year earlier, partly due to inventory effects and non-recurring items. Adjusted for replacement costs, the net loss was of EUR52 million compared with profit of EUR199 million in 2019.

Sales dropped to EUR1.82 billion from EUR4.44 billion for the period, the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at EUR207 million, down from EUR666 million the previous year.

Cash flow from operations was down on year to EUR160 million due to weaker market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously announced, net entitlement production averaged 130,300 barrels of oil equivalent a day compared with 109,800 boe/d in 2019. The refining margin fell to $1.8 boe from $3 boe in the year-earlier, while raw materials processed in the company's refining system were 49% lower on year due to operational slowdowns caused by the lockdown in the Iberia region.

Galp said it won't be distributing an interim dividend in relation with its fiscal 2020 dividend in the second half in order to preserve its financial position. The 2020 dividend proposal will be made considering full-year results, which are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.

The company also said it has revised down its oil-price assumptions for the short and medium term. It now expects Brent crude at $40/bbl in 2020 and $45/bbl in 2021.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. -1.16% 10.215 Delayed Quote.-30.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.07% 43.12 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
WTI 0.02% 41.095 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
03:26aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results release - 2Q - 2020
PU
03:26aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results presentation - 2Q - 2020
PU
03:24aGalp Swung to Net Loss in 2Q -- Update
DJ
02:42aPortugal's Galp reports net loss of 52 million euros as demand collapses
RE
02:40aGalp Swung to Net Loss in 2Q
DJ
01:56aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : 2nd Quarter and First Half Results 2020
PU
07/22GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
07/14GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Derivatives on CO2 licences
PU
07/13Galp 2Q Oil Production Rose, Refining Margin Fell
DJ
07/13GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading Update 2Q20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 927 M 13 957 M 13 957 M
Net income 2020 84,7 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 123 M 3 654 M 3 654 M
P/E ratio 2020 124x
Yield 2020 6,91%
Capitalization 8 583 M 9 982 M 10 043 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,11 €
Last Close Price 10,35 €
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-30.54%9 982
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.76%183 631
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD41.75%182 299
BP PLC-36.79%76 744
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.44%65 821
NESTE OYJ33.43%36 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group