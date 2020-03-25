Galway Gold : Announces Director Resignation

(Toronto, Ontario, March 25, 2020) - Galway Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GLW) (the 'Company') announces the resignation of Rafael Solis from the Board of Directors. Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO stated, 'The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Mr. Solis for his contribution to the Company. His experience and advice have been very important to the advancement of Galway Gold and we are very grateful. The Company is presently reviewing a short-list of potential Board candidates and we expect to add a new member in the coming weeks.'

