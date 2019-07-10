Log in
GAM : Assets managed by Swiss group GAM stabilise

07/10/2019 | 01:48am EDT
Logo of GAM investment management company is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Embattled Swiss financial company GAM Holding expects assets under management to have stabilised as the end of the first half, it said on Wednesday, reiterating it would finish liquidating its absolute return (ARBF) funds by the middle of July.

GAM had bled assets after being forced last year to close several funds while suspending and later sacking top money manager Tim Haywood for breaching its rules. Haywood has vowed to clear his name.

GAM shares lost three quarters of their value last year but have gained 10% this year.

It said assets under management were set to rise to around 136 billion Swiss francs (£110 billion) as of June 30 from 132.2 billion at the end of 2018, still down from 163.8 billion in June 2018.

"GAM confirms that it is on track to sell the remaining ARBF assets on or before 15 July 2019 and will update the market upon completion," it added in a statement.

It said it expected to report a sharply lower underlying pre-tax profit of around 2 million francs in the first half as a result of lower revenues, driven by the decline in assets under management (AuM) at its investment management arm.

AuM at investment management were set to drop to 52 billion francs at end-June from 84.4 billion francs a year earlier and 56.1 billion francs at the end of last year.

AuM at GAM's private labelling business were expected to end the first half at around 84 billion francs, versus 76.1 billion francs at the end of 2018 and 79.4 billion francs at the end of June 2018.

GAM expected to report a first-half 2019 IFRS net loss, including non-recurring and acquisition-related items, of around 14 million francs, compared to net profit of 25.4 million francs in the first half of 2018.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 338 M
EBIT 2019 -4,00 M
Net income 2019 12,1 M
Finance 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 53,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 658 M
Technical analysis trends GAM HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,25  CHF
Last Close Price 4,24  CHF
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Yelverton Scott-Barrett Chairman
Richard McNamara Group Chief Financial Officer
Diego du Monceau de Bergendal Director
Ezra S. Field Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAM HOLDING10.06%732
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%31 536
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.96%26 112
LEGAL & GENERAL17.58%20 474
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC17.73%17 912
AMUNDI30.85%14 027
