GAM Holding AG: Response to media reports

In response to recent media reports, GAM can confirm that it is in the process of settling the sale of the remaining assets within its unconstrained/absolute return bond funds (ARBF), in line with the agreement announced on 17 April 2019. The company will further update the market when appropriate.





30 July 2019 Half-year results for 2019 17 October 2019 3Q19 Interim management statement

Marc Duckeck Patrick Zuppiger

T +41 58 426 62 65 T +41 58 426 31 36

Tobias Plangg Jessica Grassi

T +41 58 426 31 38 T +41 58 426 31 37

