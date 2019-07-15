Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  GAM Holding    GAM   CH0102659627

GAM HOLDING

(GAM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/15 11:19:49 am
4.37 CHF   -1.84%
11:16aGAM HOLDING AG : Response to media reports
GL
07/10GAM : Assets managed by Swiss group GAM stabilise
RE
07/10GAM Holding AG
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GAM Holding AG: Response to media reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT

15 July 2019


 

PRESS RELEASE


 

GAM Holding AG: Response to media reports

In response to recent media reports, GAM can confirm that it is in the process of settling the sale of the remaining assets within its unconstrained/absolute return bond funds (ARBF), in line with the agreement announced on 17 April 2019. The company will further update the market when appropriate.


 

Upcoming events:

30 July 2019 Half-year results for 2019
17 October 2019 3Q19 Interim management statement

For further information please contact:

Media Relations:                                                Investor Relations:

Marc Duckeck                                                    Patrick Zuppiger

T +41 58 426 62 65                                             T +41 58 426 31 36

Tobias Plangg                                                     Jessica Grassi

T +41 58 426 31 38                                             T +41 58 426 31 37

Visit us at: www.gam.com
Follow us on: Twitter and LinkedIn

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs around 900 people in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol ‘GAM’. The Group had assets under management of CHF 137.4 billion (USD 138.0 billion) as at 31 March 2019, excluding ARBF-related AuM of CHF 1.35 billion in liquidation at that time.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

This press release by GAM Holding AG (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this press release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAM HOLDING
11:16aGAM HOLDING AG : Response to media reports
GL
07/10GAM : Assets managed by Swiss group GAM stabilise
RE
07/10GAM Holding AG
GL
07/08EXCLUSIVE : Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupt..
RE
06/26GAM HOLDING AG : Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc.
AQ
06/24Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG
AQ
06/19GAM : Britain's Lord Myners urges UK to investigate GAM-Greensill fund
RE
06/19GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in Red Hat Inc
AQ
05/08Results of the Annual General Meeting of GAM Holding AG
GL
05/08GAM : shareholders reject backing for leadership at AGM
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 338 M
EBIT 2019 -4,00 M
Net income 2019 12,1 M
Finance 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 55,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 690 M
Chart GAM HOLDING
Duration : Period :
GAM Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAM HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,47  CHF
Last Close Price 4,45  CHF
Spread / Highest target -5,66%
Spread / Average Target -22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Yelverton Scott-Barrett Chairman
Richard McNamara Group Chief Financial Officer
Diego du Monceau de Bergendal Director
Ezra S. Field Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAM HOLDING15.46%702
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%30 774
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC19.81%25 851
LEGAL & GENERAL16.49%19 861
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC18.64%17 678
AMUNDI33.34%13 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About