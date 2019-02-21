Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  GAM Holding    GAM   CH0102659627

GAM HOLDING

(GAM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/21 03:02:38 am
3.33 CHF   -7.71%
02:47aGAM : expects 'challenging' 2019, sacks suspended director
RE
01:01aGAM HOLDING AG : announces full-year 2018 results
AQ
02/18GAM HOLDING : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GAM : expects 'challenging' 2019, sacks suspended director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 02:47am EST

ZURICH (Reuters) - Assets under management at GAM Holding AG continued to fall at the end of last year, the Swiss group said on Thursday as it forecast a "challenging" 2019 ahead.

GAM had a torrid year after being forced to write down the value of its $217 million (166.5 million pounds) acquisition of UK hedge fund Cantab and close several funds after suspending top money manager Tim Haywood for alleged breaches of its rules.

"Following the conclusion of the investigation and the disciplinary proceedings, the suspended investment director has now been dismissed from the company for gross misconduct. There was serious failure to achieve the standard of skill and care which were to be expected of someone in his position," it said.

Haywood has not responded to requests for comment.

GAM's investment management business had 56.1 billion Swiss francs (43 billion pounds) of assets under management at the end of the year, down from 84.4 billion a year earlier, while assets at its private labelling arm rose to 76.1 billion francs from 74.3 billion francs at the end of 2017.

Together that came to 132.2 billion francs. Overall assets had totalled 139.1 billion Swiss francs at the end of November.

The company had said in December that it would cut 10 percent of its staff and ditch its dividend as it warned it would slide to a 2018 net loss, which it confirmed on Thursday was 929 million Swiss francs.

GAM reiterated that it expects underlying profits for the 2019 first half and full year to be materially below last year's levels. "This is mainly driven by the significantly lower investment management AuM and corresponding revenues," it said.

It set aside previous targets for operating margin and earnings per share growth while it focuses on stabilising the business.

"The operating environment for the asset management industry continues to be challenging, given subdued economic growth, geopolitical tensions and trade disputes, with investors continuing to remain cautious and price sensitive," it said.

"Against that backdrop, and as a result of the issues encountered in the second half of 2018, 2019 will prove a challenging year. Along with normal flow dynamics, the daily flow position has improved in the first weeks of 2019 compared to December 2018, but institutional flows remain unpredictable."

Shares in the group were indicated to open down 1.7 percent, according to pre-market data by bank Julius Baer.

For 2019 and beyond, GAM aims to pay out a dividend of at least half of underlying net profit.

GAM said it expects to cut fixed personnel and general expenses by at least 40 million francs by the end of 2019 and is examining other opportunities to make savings.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

By Michael Shields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GAM HOLDING
02:47aGAM : expects 'challenging' 2019, sacks suspended director
RE
01:01aGAM HOLDING AG : announces full-year 2018 results
AQ
02/18GAM HOLDING : annual earnings release
02/05GAM : Invitation 2018 full-year results gam holding ag
GL
2018GAM Holding AG Has $1.02 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc.
AQ
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Italy Stocks Stand Out In Europe, Where ECB Grabs The Spotlig..
DJ
2018EUROPE : European shares end 2 days of gains as ECB, Brexit sap confidence
RE
2018GAM : Holding AG provides an estimate on its 2018 results and announces a compre..
GL
2018GAM : Swiss asset manager GAM cuts jobs in reorganisation - source
RE
2018GAM : Crisis-hit Gam ousts CEO after £14bn outflows
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 521 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 94,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,59%
P/E ratio 2018 7,36
P/E ratio 2019 7,09
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 576 M
Chart GAM HOLDING
Duration : Period :
GAM Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAM HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,43  CHF
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugh Yelverton Scott-Barrett Chairman
Richard McNamara Group Chief Financial Officer
Diego du Monceau de Bergendal Director
Ezra S. Field Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAM HOLDING-6.43%575
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.50%23 012
LEGAL & GENERAL15.32%20 951
AMUNDI20.36%12 707
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-8.90%10 400
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-8.57%7 539
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.