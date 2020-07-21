GAM : hires new Head of Global Distribution and creates Global Institutional Solutions role

GAM Investments today announced the appointment of Jeremy Roberts as Global Head of Distribution. Jeremy will report directly to Peter Sanderson, Group Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team. Jeremy will join GAM on 1 September 2020.

Jeremy joins from BlackRock where he was Co-Head of EMEA Retail Sales and Head of the UK Retail Business. He has 20 years of experience in the Investment Management industry and has worked extensively with clients across UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

This is one of two planned senior appointments to lead distribution and sales at GAM, the other being a new role of Global Head of Institutional Solutions. Together, the Global Head of Distribution and the Global Head of Institutional Solutions, who will be appointed in due course, will assume the responsibilities of Tim Rainsford, who is leaving GAM to take up a new opportunity.

Peter Sanderson, Group CEO, said, 'I am delighted that Jeremy will be joining GAM. His leadership experience, enthusiasm and his passion to deliver outcomes for clients make him a great fit for GAM. I am excited to welcome Jeremy to the firm to help us further build on our strong distribution capabilities. I would also like to thank Tim for his contribution to the firm and to wish him all the best for the future.'

Jeremy Roberts, incoming Global Head of Distribution, said, 'I'm thrilled to be joining GAM as Global Head of Distribution in September. GAM has an extremely strong management team, a great suite of active products and an innovative, client-centric culture and therefore I'm really looking forward to joining such a talented group of people.'

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employed 817 FTEs in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano as at 31 December 2019. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has AuM of CHF 118.9 billion1 (USD 123.7 billion) as at 31 May 2020.

1Including CHF 0.3 billion of money market funds, which GAM agreed to sell to ZKB as announced with the H1 2019 results.

