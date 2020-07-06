Log in
GAM HOLDING    GAM   CH0102659627

GAM HOLDING

(GAM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/06 11:30:21 am
2.33 CHF   +1.13%
02:45pGAM : sales chief Rainsford exits in management revamp
RE
06/24U.S. Stock Futures Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge
DJ
06/24U.S. Stock Futures Drop as Coronavirus Infections Surge
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GAM : sales chief Rainsford exits in management revamp

07/06/2020 | 02:45pm EDT
Logo of GAM investment management company is seen in Zurich

GAM Investments' head of sales and distribution, Tim Rainsford, is leaving the Swiss asset management group amid a management revamp, GAM said on Monday.

Former BlackRock executive Jeremy Roberts will become global head of distribution, reporting to Chief Executive Peter Sanderson, as of Sept. 1. Roberts was co-head of EMEA retail sales and head of the UK retail business at BlackRock.

GAM will also create a new role of global head of institutional solutions.

Rainsford, who was appointed group head of sales and distribution and became a member of GAM Holding's management board in 2017, is leaving GAM "to take up a new opportunity", it said without elaborating.

GAM Holding said last month it expects to report an IFRS net loss for the first half of 2020 of about 400 million Swiss francs ($425 million) as it writes down the value of decades-old goodwill.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.34% 559.32 Delayed Quote.9.76%
GAM HOLDING 1.13% 2.33 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 244 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2020 -19,0 M -20,2 M -20,2 M
Net cash 2020 284 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 363 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 817
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart GAM HOLDING
Duration : Period :
GAM Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAM HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,10 CHF
Last Close Price 2,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Sanderson Group Chief Executive Officer
David Joseph Jacob Chairman
Steve Rafferty Group Chief Operating Officer
Richard McNamara Group Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Meuli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAM HOLDING-17.83%379
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-0.98%37 620
KKR & CO. INC.6.96%17 430
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-27.59%16 233
AMUNDI2.29%16 143
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-21.56%10 094
