GAMA AVIATION PLC

(GMAA)
06/27 11:35:16 am
87.5 GBp   --.--%
12:45pAPPOINTMENT : Stephen Mount, Non-Executive Director
PU
12:45pDATES : Half Year Trading Update & Interim Results
PU
06/20GAMA AVIATION : Grant of Share Options
PU
Appointment: Stephen Mount, Non-Executive Director

06/27/2019 | 12:45pm EDT
RNS Number : 7247D
Gama Aviation PLC
27 June 2019

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM: GMAA)

('Gama Aviation', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Appointment of Stephen Mount as Non-Executive Director

Gama Aviation, the global business aviation services company, today announces Stephen Mount's appointment as a new Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Stephen is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, and a retired senior partner with PwC. He chairs the Finance & Investment Committee and sits on the Audit Committee at Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, serves on the Audit Quality Review Committee of the Financial Reporting Council and has been appointed to the Regulatory Decisions Committee of the Financial Conduct Authority. He also serves as Treasurer and Trustee of New Forest Heritage and a Governor of Reading Blue Coat School. For almost 3 decades, as part of his role at PwC, he led and participated in Main Board, Audit Committee and other board committee meetings with companies across a wide range of industry sectors.


Simon To, Chairman of Gama Aviation, said:

'On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Stephen Mount as a new Independent Non-Executive Director who will take the position as Chairman of the Audit Committee following the announcement of the Company's half year trading update on 29 July 2019. His extensive experience as a senior partner at PWC will provide Gama Aviation with strong financial and corporate governance knowledge to support its future development. I look forward to working with him over the coming years.'

Further information on the new Independent Non-Executive Directors as required to be disclosed in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

The Company confirms that at the date of this announcement, new Independent Non-Executive Director Stephen Mount does not hold any shares.

Stephen George Mount (aged 63):


Current Directorships

Dates

Reading Blue Coat School (Governor, Member of Finance & General Purpose Committee)

January 2016 to date

New Forest Ninth Centenary Trust (Trustee & Treasurer)

June 2016 to date

Financial Reporting Council, Audit Quality Review Committee (Member)

September 2016 to date

Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Non-Exec., Chairman of Finance & Investment Committee)

October 2017 to date

New Forest Heritage Trust (Director)

January 2019 to date

Financial Conduct Authority, Regulatory Decisions Committee (Member)

From 1 July 2019

Former Directorships


PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Partner)

September 1989 to June 2016

For further information please contact:

Gama Aviation Plc +44 (0) 1252 553029

Mine Taylor, Company Secretary

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4992

Ginny Pulbrook

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane

Jefferies International +44 (0) 207 029 8000

Simon Hardy

Will Soutar

Gama Aviation - Notes to Editors

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM:GMAA) is a global business aviation services group that specialises in providing support for individuals, corporations and government agencies; allowing them to deliver on the promises they make.

The Group's services are split into two divisions: Air and Ground. Air services include aircraft management, special mission support and charter. Ground services cover aircraft maintenance services, aircraft modification design and installation, and Fixed Base Operations (FBO).

More details can be found at: http://www.gamaaviation.com/


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

Gama Aviation plc published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:44:04 UTC
