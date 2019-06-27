Log in
Dates: Half Year Trading Update & Interim Results

06/27/2019 | 12:45pm EDT
RNS Number : 7256D
Gama Aviation PLC
27 June 2019

27th June 2019

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM: GMAA)

('Gama Aviation', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Dates for the Half Year Trading Update and Interim Results

Gama Aviation Plc, the global business aviation services provider, is pleased to announce that it will provide a half year update on trading on 29th July 2019 and will publish its unaudited half year financial statement on 23rd September 2019.

ENDS

For further information please visit www.gamaaviation.comor contact:

Gama Aviation Plc +44 (0) 1252 553029

Marwan Khalek, Chief Executive Officer

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4992

Ginny Pulbrook

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane

Tom Huddart

Jefferies International +44 (0) 207 029 8000

Simon Hardy

Will Soutar

Gama Aviation - Notes to Editors

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM:GMAA) is a global business aviation services group that specialises in providing support for individuals, corporations and government agencies; allowing them to deliver on the promises they make.

The Group's services are split into two divisions: Air and Ground. Air services include aircraft management, special mission support and charter. Ground services cover aircraft maintenance services, aircraft modification design and installation, and Fixed Base Operations (FBO).

More details can be found at: http://www.gamaaviation.com/


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NORBLGDLIGDBGCR

Disclaimer

Gama Aviation plc published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:44:04 UTC
