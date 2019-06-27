Dates: Half Year Trading Update & Interim Results

RNS Number : 7256D
27 June 2019
Dates for the Half Year Trading Update and Interim Results
Gama Aviation Plc, the global business aviation services provider, is pleased to announce that it will provide a half year update on trading on 29th July 2019 and will publish its unaudited half year financial statement on 23rd September 2019.
