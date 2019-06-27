Dates: Half Year Trading Update & Interim Results

27th June 2019

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM: GMAA)

('Gama Aviation', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Dates for the Half Year Trading Update and Interim Results

Gama Aviation Plc, the global business aviation services provider, is pleased to announce that it will provide a half year update on trading on 29th July 2019 and will publish its unaudited half year financial statement on 23rd September 2019.

