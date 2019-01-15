Log in
GAMA AVIATION PLC

01/15 11:35:20 am
115 GBp   --.--%
2017GAMA AVIATION PLC : half-yearly earnings release
Gama Aviation : New positions added

01/15/2019 | 02:34pm EST

Gama Aviation adds to its Air & Ground business development team to fuel growth.

Farnborough, UK, 14th January 2019 - Gama Aviation Plc, the global business aviation services company, is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its regional business development teams.

The first, Steve Blight, joins as Business Development Manager, Europe Air with over 17 years of experience working in and around business aviation organisations particularly within asset management and air ambulance operations. A skilled and highly accomplished individual, Steve will focus on the growth of the European fleet across the private fixed wing, rotary and air ambulance segments.

Secondly Mike Clarke, joins as Sales Director, Europe & Middle East Ground. Based in Sharjah, he will oversee the development of the sales pipeline in both Europe and the Middle East, developing opportunities for Bournemouth's enhanced capacity and Sharjah's future. Mike joins after a long MRO sales career at Dallas Airmotive, BBA Aviation, Rizon Jet and most recently Qatar Executive.

Both appointments come after Gama Aviation ended 2018 announcing two special mission services contracts with a value of over £90 million.

Mark Gascoigne, Managing Director, Europe Air commented: 'Our clients increasingly don't have the time to confront a complex, fragmented market therefore our business development efforts are increasingly focused around strong, solutions that simplify, focusing on the clients' mission rather than the complexity of our business. Steve and Mike have proven experience in building business in this way and we welcome them to the team.'

Disclaimer

Gama Aviation plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 19:33:11 UTC
