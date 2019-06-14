Gama Aviation : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts & AGM Notice

14 June 2019

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM: GMAA)

('Gama Aviation' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Meeting

Gama Aviation, the global business aviation services company, confirms that its Annual Report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting have been provided to shareholders who have requested a printed or electronic copy and both documents are available on the Company's website at www.gamaaviation.com.

Gama Aviation - Notes to Editors

Gama Aviation Plc (LSE AIM:GMAA) is a global business aviation services company that specialises in providing support for individuals, corporations and government agencies; allowing them to deliver on the promises they make.

The Company has two divisions: Air and Ground. Air services include: aircraft management, special mission support and charter; with Ground services covering: base & line aircraft maintenance services, aircraft modification design and installation and Fixed Base Operations (FBO).

More details can be found at: http://www.gamaaviation.com/