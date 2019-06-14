Gama Aviation : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts & AGM Notice

RNS Number : 3699C
Gama Aviation PLC
14 June 2019
Gama Aviation Plc (AIM: GMAA)
('Gama Aviation' or the 'Company')
Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Meeting
Gama Aviation, the global business aviation services company, confirms that its Annual Report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting have been provided to shareholders who have requested a printed or electronic copy and both documents are available on the Company's website at www.gamaaviation.com.
