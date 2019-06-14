Log in
GAMA AVIATION PLC

(GMAA)
Gama Aviation : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts & AGM Notice

06/14/2019 | 11:04am EDT
RNS Number : 3699C
Gama Aviation PLC
14 June 2019

14 June 2019

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM: GMAA)

('Gama Aviation' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Meeting

Gama Aviation, the global business aviation services company, confirms that its Annual Report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting have been provided to shareholders who have requested a printed or electronic copy and both documents are available on the Company's website at www.gamaaviation.com.

For more information contact:

Gama Aviation Plc +44 (0) 1252 553000

Marwan Khalek, Chief Executive Officer

Camarco+44 (0) 20 3757 4992

Ginny Pulbrook

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane

Jefferies International +44 (0) 207 029 8000

Simon Hardy

Will Soutar

Gama Aviation - Notes to Editors

Gama Aviation Plc (LSE AIM:GMAA) is a global business aviation services company that specialises in providing support for individuals, corporations and government agencies; allowing them to deliver on the promises they make.

The Company has two divisions: Air and Ground. Air services include: aircraft management, special mission support and charter; with Ground services covering: base & line aircraft maintenance services, aircraft modification design and installation and Fixed Base Operations (FBO).

More details can be found at: http://www.gamaaviation.com/


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ACSBSGDLRGBBGCS

Disclaimer

Gama Aviation plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:03:08 UTC
