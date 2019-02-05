Gama Aviation : Receipt of overpayments

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

5th February 2019

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM: GMAA)

('Gama Aviation', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Gama Aviation Plc today announces that it has identified the receipt of two overpayments, in error, from Gama Aviation LLC, its US Air associate. $5.75m and approximately $2m were received in June 2018 and December 2017 respectively and were reported in cash and trade creditors in the respective half and full year reporting periods. Both of these overpayments have been re-paid in full.

For more information contact:

Gama Aviation Plc +44 (0) 1252 553000

Marwan Khalek, Chief Executive Officer

David Stickland, Chief Financial Officer

Camarco+44 (0) 20 3757 4992

Ginny Pulbrook

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane

Jefferies International +44 (0) 207 029 8000

Simon Hardy

Will Soutar

Gama Aviation - Notes to Editors

Gama Aviation Plc (AIM:GMAA) is a global business aviation services group that specialises in providing support for individuals, corporations and government agencies; allowing them to deliver on the promises they make.

The Group's services are split into two divisions: Air and Ground. Air services include aircraft management, special mission support and charter. Ground services cover aircraft maintenance services, aircraft modification design and installation, and Fixed Base Operations (FBO).

More details can be found at: http://www.gamaaviation.com/