Gabelli Funds : Names Denise Ramos, Jay Hooley, Amin Khoury and Cristina Stenbeck to Management Hall of Fame

04/02/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Gabelli Funds announces the 2019 inductees to the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame to be added at its thirty-fourth annual client conference on Friday, May 17 in New York. The inductees to the Hall of Fame are: Denise Ramos of ITT Inc., Jay Hooley of State Street Corporation, Amin Khoury of KLX Inc., and Cristina Stenbeck of Kinnevik AB.

In 1990, Gabelli Funds established the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame to honor corporate executives for their outstanding contributions in enhancing shareholder value. With this year’s inductees, there are 108 inductees in our management hall of fame. The selection process starts with the firm’s research on the company. Each inductee has passed rigorous criteria, including:

  • creating shareholder wealth
  • earning a superior rate of return over the long term
  • practicing the virtues of capital accumulation
  • enhancing our clients’ investment success

This Hall of Fame follows the philosophical underpinnings of Gabelli Funds’ fundamental research, as presented in Security Analysis (1934) by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd. It is the investment bible, the key to unlocking values in the stock market. In Security Analysis, Graham and Dodd presented principles and techniques to measure asset value and cash flows in a methodology to evaluate individual companies. They created the profession of security analysis using an investment process that is known today as value investing.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment.


© Business Wire 2019
