Gabelli Funds : Names Denise Ramos, Jay Hooley, Amin Khoury and Cristina Stenbeck to Management Hall of Fame

Gabelli Funds announces the 2019 inductees to the GAMCO Management Hall
of Fame to be added at its thirty-fourth annual client conference on
Friday, May 17 in New York. The inductees to the Hall of Fame are:
Denise Ramos of ITT Inc., Jay Hooley of State Street Corporation, Amin
Khoury of KLX Inc., and Cristina Stenbeck of Kinnevik AB.
In 1990, Gabelli Funds established the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame to
honor corporate executives for their outstanding contributions in
enhancing shareholder value. With this year’s inductees, there are 108
inductees in our management hall of fame. The selection process starts
with the firm’s research on the company. Each inductee has passed
rigorous criteria, including:
-
creating shareholder wealth
-
earning a superior rate of return over the long term
-
practicing the virtues of capital accumulation
-
enhancing our clients’ investment success
This Hall of Fame follows the philosophical underpinnings of Gabelli
Funds’ fundamental research, as presented in Security Analysis (1934) by
Benjamin Graham and David Dodd. It is the investment bible, the key to
unlocking values in the stock market. In Security Analysis, Graham and
Dodd presented principles and techniques to measure asset value and cash
flows in a methodology to evaluate individual companies. They created
the profession of security analysis using an investment process that is
known today as value investing.
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL), through its subsidiaries, manages
assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end
funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value
with a Catalyst™ style of investment.
