Gamco Investors : Christopher Mills Joins Board of Directors of Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc

Gabelli UK is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the
Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust plc (LSE:GVP) have appointed
Christopher Mills as a non-executive director of the Company effective
15 August 2018.
“We are delighted with the appointment. Mr. Mills is an experienced
investor, business owner and entrepreneur, and complementary to the GVP
Board of Directors. I am sure Mr. Mills will offer distinct insights as
we grow shareholder value utilizing the Gabelli Private Market Value
with CatalystTM method. He should serve the shareholders
well,” said Robert Leininger, CFA, Gabelli investment team member.
Mr. Mills founded Harwood Capital Management in 2011, a successor from
its former parent company JO Hambro Capital Management, which he
co-founded in 1993. He is investment manager of North Atlantic Smaller
Companies Investment Trust plc and is non-executive director of a number
of companies, including Augean plc, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Goals
Soccer Centres plc, Journey Group plc, Ten Entertainment Group plc and
MJ Gleeson plc. Previously, Mr. Mills was a director of Invesco MIM,
where he was head of North American investments and venture capital, and
of Samuel Montagu International.
Gabelli Funds are active, bottom up, value investors, and seek to
achieve real capital appreciation (relative to inflation) over the long
term, regardless of market cycles. We achieve returns through investing
in businesses utilizing our proprietary Private Market Value (“PMV”)
with a Catalyst™ methodology. PMV is the value that we believe an
informed buyer would be willing to pay to acquire an entire company in a
private transaction. Gabelli portfolios are constructed agnostic of
market capitalisation and index weightings and are not index
benchmarked. We have invested this way since 1977.
GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private
advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.), mutual funds and
closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), including Gabelli Value Plus+
Trust and Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust both traded in London.
As of 30 June, 2018, GAMCO had $40.7 billion in assets under management.
Gabelli has operated a research and relationship centre in the U.K. for
more than eighteen years under its GAMCO UK division. The firm currently
manages a total of sixteen investment companies, two in the U.K. and
fourteen in the U.S. and has been an innovator in the field of
closed-end funds, dating back to the initial public offering of the
Gabelli Equity Trust(NYSE:GAB) in August 1986. The firm also manages two
Luxembourg UCITS offerings providing investors outside of the U.S. with
direct access to GAMCO’s proprietary PMV approach.
