Gamco Investors : Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Redeem 18% of Its Series E Auction Rate Preferred Shares

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) (the “Fund”) will redeem
approximately 18% (860 of 4,860 shares) of its outstanding Series E
Auction Rate Preferred Shares (the “Series E Preferred”). The shares
will be redeemed at $25,000 per Series E Preferred (the liquidation
preference) plus accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions
through the redemption date of November 15, 2018 (the “Redemption
Price”).
From and after the redemption date, the Series E Preferred being
redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to
accumulate and all the rights of the Series E Preferred shareholders
with respect to such Series E Preferred being redeemed will cease,
except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.
Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), the holder of record, determines the
allocation of the partial series redemption among each participant
account. Each participant account, as nominee for underlying beneficial
owners (street name shareholders), in turn determines the allocations of
redeemed shares among underlying beneficial owners. The procedures used
by various participant accounts to allocate redeemed shares among
beneficial owners may differ from other participant accounts as well as
from the procedures used by DTC.
Questions relating to and requests for additional copies of, the notice
of redemption and the related materials should be directed to the Fund
at 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or (914) 921-5070.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end
management investment company with $2.5 billion in total net assets
whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total
return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by
Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005832/en/