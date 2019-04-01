Gamco Investors : Gabelli Media Mogul ™

Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL),
announced today that Gabelli Media Mogul Fund (the “Fund”) is now
available as a no-load, open-ended mutual fund registered under the
Investment Company Act of 1940 under the symbol “MOGLX.”
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in
companies that were spun-off from Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty
Media”) as constituted in 2001, including companies formed through
subsequent mergers of those spin-offs and companies in which Liberty
Media and its successors have invested.
Dr. John C. Malone has been Chairman of Liberty Media since 2001, during
which time the company has engaged in a series of value-creating
spin-offs, split-offs, mergers and tracking stock issuances. The Fund’s
current investable universe includes U.S. and non-U.S. listed companies
in the telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment
industries.
“We continue to see strong interest from investors wishing to follow the
investment prowess of Dr. Malone and his team and we are pleased to
offer the strategy in a format with broad distribution,” commented
Christopher J. Marangi, Co-CIO, Value and Portfolio Manager of Media
Mogul.
For more information about investing in the Fund, please contact Justin
Cramer at (914) 921-5387.
GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private
advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.), mutual funds and
closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC).
