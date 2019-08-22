Log in
Gamco Investors : The Gabelli Open-End Utilities Fund Increases Its Monthly Distribution 14% Effective December 27, 2019

08/22/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Utilities Fund is pleased to announce an increase to the Fund’s monthly distribution, to $0.08 per share from $0.07 per share, beginning with the distribution payable on December 27, 2019 to common shareholders of record on December 26, 2019. The Fund’s monthly distributions for the months of August, September, October, and November will remain at $0.07 per share.

The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The source of the monthly distributions includes net investment income, short term and long term capital gains, if any, and paid in capital, determined on a book basis. The tax treatment of each distribution may differ from the accounting treatment.

The final determination of the proportion of capital gains, ordinary income, and non-taxable return of capital, if any, distributed in 2019 will be made after year end. All taxable shareholders will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2019 distributions in early 2020 via Form 1099-DIV.

The Gabelli Utilities Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC and distributed by G.distributors, LLC, subsidiaries of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, sales charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain information about these and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, please visit our website at www.gabelli.com or call 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554).


© Business Wire 2019
