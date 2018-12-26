Gamco Investors : Will Benefit from Executive Decision to Waive Compensation from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) announced today that its
Chairman and CEO, Mr. Mario J. Gabelli, has elected to waive all of his
compensation that he would otherwise have been entitled to for the
period from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019.
No projection can be reasonably made as to what Mr. Gabelli would have
earned under his employment agreement for the period from January 1,
2019 to March 31, 2019. We refer you to the 2017 Proxy filed in April
2018 for past full year variable compensation.
About GAMCO Investors, Inc.
GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages open-end funds
and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and private advisory accounts
(GAMCO Asset Management Inc.).
