The GDL Fund : Reschedules Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Board of Trustees of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) (the “Fund”) today announced that in light of ongoing public health concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Fund will be rescheduling its annual meeting of shareholders from the previously scheduled date of Monday, May 11, 2020. The Fund will issue an additional press release updating shareholders regarding the Meeting.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $194 million in total net assets whose investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC). As of March 31, 2020, GAMCO Investors had $27.5 billion in assets under management.

NYSE – GDL

CUSIP – 361570104

NYSE – GDL PrC

CUSIP – 361570401

