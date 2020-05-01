Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GAMCO Investors, Inc.    GBL

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.

(GBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The GDL Fund : Reschedules Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

The Board of Trustees of The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) (the “Fund”) today announced that in light of ongoing public health concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Fund will be rescheduling its annual meeting of shareholders from the previously scheduled date of Monday, May 11, 2020. The Fund will issue an additional press release updating shareholders regarding the Meeting.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $194 million in total net assets whose investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC). As of March 31, 2020, GAMCO Investors had $27.5 billion in assets under management.

NYSE – GDL
CUSIP – 361570104

NYSE – GDL PrC
CUSIP – 361570401


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
04:21pTHE GDL FUND : Reschedules Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/28GAMCO INVESTORS : Gabelli 14th Annual Omaha Research (now Digital) Conference
BU
04/13GAMCO INVESTORS : Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund Exceeds $3 Billion In ..
BU
04/02GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
04/02GAMCO INVESTORS : Expects to Report First Quarter 2020 Diluted Earnings of $0.40..
BU
04/02EnviroLeach to Present at G.Research's 6th Annual Waste & Environmental Servi..
AQ
03/19GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
03/18GAMCO INVESTORS : Announces the Termination of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender..
BU
03/17GAMCO INVESTORS : Declassification Proposal Approved at National Fuel Gas Compan..
BU
03/16GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mario Joseph Gabelli Chairman, CEO & CIO-Value Portfolios
Kevin Vaughn Dreyer Co-Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director
Raymond C. Avansino Independent Non-Executive Director
Edwin L. Artzt Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert S. Prather Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC.-33.61%345
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.13%77 859
UBS GROUP AG-15.42%38 346
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.41%33 240
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-5.06%26 311
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.30%22 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group