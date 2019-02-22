GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust : Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.05 Per Share

The Board of Trustees of the GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income
Trust (NYSE:GNT) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of
paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash
distributions of $0.05 per share for each of April, May, and June 2019 .
The distribution for April 2019 will be payable on April 23, 2019 to
common shareholders of record on April 15, 2019.
The distribution for May 2019 will be payable on May 23, 2019 to common
shareholders of record on May 16, 2019.
The distribution for June 2019 will be payable on June 21, 2019 to
common shareholders of record on June 14, 2019.
Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential
distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital
available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s
distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value
and the financial market environment. The distribution rate should not
be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the
Fund.
The Fund makes annual distributions of its realized net long-term
capital gains and monthly cash distributions of all or a portion of its
investment company taxable income (which includes ordinary income and
net realized short-term capital gains) to common shareholders. A portion
of the distribution may be a return of capital. Various factors will
affect the level of the Fund’s income, such as its asset mix and use of
covered call strategies. To permit the Fund to maintain more stable
distributions, the Fund may distribute more than the entire amount of
income earned in a particular period. Because the Fund’s current monthly
distributions are subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at
any time and the Fund’s income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance
that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency.
If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and
interest income and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of
the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the
amount distributed in excess of the Fund’s earnings would be deemed a
return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion
of a shareholder’s original investment, it is generally not taxable and
would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder’s cost basis. It is
expected that the distributions to date will be treated for tax purposes
as a return of capital. Under federal tax regulations, some or all of
the return of capital distributed by the Fund may be taxable as ordinary
income in certain circumstances. This could occur when the Fund has a
capital loss carry forward, net capital gains are realized in a fiscal
year and distributions are made in excess of investment company taxable
income.
Short-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, ordinary income,
and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to
all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the
accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the
distributions paid to common shareholders in 2019 would include
approximately 2% from net investment income, 4% from net capital gains
and 94% would be deemed a return of capital on a book basis. This does
not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated
components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders
of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on
our website (www.gabelli.com).
The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2019 will
be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates.
Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment
performance from the amount of the current distribution. All
shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification
regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2019 distributions in
early 2020 via Form 1099-DIV.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks,
charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More
information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other
information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI
(800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.
The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market
value of the Fund’s portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to
market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to
fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities
exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of
supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth
more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose
money by investing in the Fund.
Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks. There are
several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into
other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant
differences between the securities and options markets that could result
in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given
transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to
whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise
of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be
unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the
writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s
life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of
the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the
call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the
underlying security decline.
The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified,
closed-end management investment company with $158 million in total net
assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of
current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of
natural resources and gold companies and intends to earn income
primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call
options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by
Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).
