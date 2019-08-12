Log in
GAME DIGITAL PLC

GAME DIGITAL PLC

(GMD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/09 11:35:14 am
29.75 GBp   --.--%
GAME DIGITAL : Removal Notice GAME Digital plc
PU
07/16GAME DIGITAL : Form 8.3 - GAME Digital PLC
PU
07/16GAME DIGITAL : Form 8 (DD) - Game Digital plc
PU
Game Digital : Removal Notice GAME Digital plc

08/12/2019 | 03:36am EDT

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

Disclaimer

Game Digital plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 07:35:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 758 M
EBIT 2019 -2,03 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 54,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,00x
EV / Sales2020 -0,01x
Capitalization 52,9 M
Chart GAME DIGITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Game Digital PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAME DIGITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 50,00  GBp
Last Close Price 29,75  GBp
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martyn Ian Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John E. Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond Gerard Kavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dimitri John Goulandris Senior Independent Director
Clare Urmston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAME DIGITAL PLC35.23%64
ULTA BEAUTY41.60%20 267
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.93%12 831
NEXT50.74%9 289
GRANDVISION42.29%7 745
FIELMANN AG14.44%5 850
