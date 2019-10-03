Gamenet S p A : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK
10/03/2019 | 11:51am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK
Rome, 3 October 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. (MTA; Bloomberg ticker: GAME: IM) a company listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (LEI code 81560046335277E43118), following the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2019, announces that it bought back, as part of the new share buyback program to be used to service the share incentive plans launched by the Board of Directors at the same date, n. 18,500 own shares on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana. Purchases were made between September 26 th 2019 and October 2 nd 2019 at the average price of € 10.9429 per share for a total amount of € 202,287.56.
The transactions have been executed by Equita SIM SpA (LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85).
Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Gamenet Group - ISIN IT0005282725) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:
Date
No. of shares
Average price
Total amount
bought back
€
€
09/26/2019
3,000
10.9917
32,975.00
09/27/2019
3,000
10.9813
32,944.00
09/30/2019
3,000
10.9060
32,718.00
10/01/2019
3,000
10.9369
32,810.56
10/02/2019
6,500
10.8985
70,840.00
TOTAL
18,500
10.9429
202,287.56
***
For further information:
Josef Mastragostino - Investor Relations
+39 06.89865700
email j.mastragostino@gamenetgroup.it
Gennaro Schettino - Press Office
+39 06.89865834
email g.schettino@gamenetgroup.it
Image Building - Media Relations
+39 02.89011300
email gamenet@imagebuilding.it
attachment to follow
Disclaimer
Gamenet Group S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 15:50:05 UTC
