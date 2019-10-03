Gamenet S p A : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

Rome, 3 October 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. (MTA; Bloomberg ticker: GAME: IM) a company listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (LEI code 81560046335277E43118), following the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2019, announces that it bought back, as part of the new share buyback program to be used to service the share incentive plans launched by the Board of Directors at the same date, n. 18,500 own shares on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana. Purchases were made between September 26th 2019 and October 2nd 2019 at the average price of € 10.9429 per share for a total amount of € 202,287.56.

The transactions have been executed by Equita SIM SpA (LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Gamenet Group - ISIN IT0005282725) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date No. of shares Average price Total amount bought back € € 09/26/2019 3,000 10.9917 32,975.00 09/27/2019 3,000 10.9813 32,944.00 09/30/2019 3,000 10.9060 32,718.00 10/01/2019 3,000 10.9369 32,810.56 10/02/2019 6,500 10.8985 70,840.00 TOTAL 18,500 10.9429 202,287.56