GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.

(GAME)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 10/03
10.86 EUR   +0.18%
11:51aGAMENET S P A : Notification of share buyback
PU
Gamenet S p A : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

0
10/03/2019 | 11:51am EDT

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

Rome, 3 October 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. (MTA; Bloomberg ticker: GAME: IM) a company listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (LEI code 81560046335277E43118), following the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2019, announces that it bought back, as part of the new share buyback program to be used to service the share incentive plans launched by the Board of Directors at the same date, n. 18,500 own shares on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana. Purchases were made between September 26th 2019 and October 2nd 2019 at the average price of € 10.9429 per share for a total amount of € 202,287.56.

The transactions have been executed by Equita SIM SpA (LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Gamenet Group - ISIN IT0005282725) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date

No. of shares

Average price

Total amount

bought back

09/26/2019

3,000

10.9917

32,975.00

09/27/2019

3,000

10.9813

32,944.00

09/30/2019

3,000

10.9060

32,718.00

10/01/2019

3,000

10.9369

32,810.56

10/02/2019

6,500

10.8985

70,840.00

TOTAL

18,500

10.9429

202,287.56

***

For further information:

Josef Mastragostino - Investor Relations

+39 06.89865700

email j.mastragostino@gamenetgroup.it

Gennaro Schettino - Press Office

+39 06.89865834

email g.schettino@gamenetgroup.it

Image Building - Media Relations

+39 02.89011300

email gamenet@imagebuilding.it

attachment to follow

DATE

HOUR

B/S

PRICE

Nr. OF SHARES

09/26/2019

09.05.28

B

11

300

09/26/2019

09.06.34

B

11

82

09/26/2019

09.16.12

B

11

18

09/26/2019

09.53.21

B

10,98

27

09/26/2019

09.53.21

B

10,98

68

09/26/2019

09.53.21

B

10,98

100

09/26/2019

09.53.21

B

10,98

171

09/26/2019

09.53.21

B

10,98

23

09/26/2019

09.53.21

B

10,98

11

09/26/2019

11.01.46

B

10,98

400

09/26/2019

11.28.40

B

10,98

300

09/26/2019

12.53.35

B

10,98

12

09/26/2019

12.53.35

B

10,98

9

09/26/2019

12.53.35

B

10,98

2

09/26/2019

12.55.02

B

10,98

227

09/26/2019

14.36.52

B

10,96

7

09/26/2019

14.37.34

B

10,96

50

09/26/2019

14.38.16

B

10,96

50

09/26/2019

14.38.58

B

10,96

50

09/26/2019

14.39.39

B

10,96

50

09/26/2019

14.40.22

B

10,96

50

09/26/2019

14.41.02

B

10,96

50

09/26/2019

14.41.43

B

10,96

43

09/26/2019

16.35.10

B

11

300

09/26/2019

16.50.06

B

11,04

65

09/26/2019

16.50.06

B

11,04

44

09/26/2019

16.50.06

B

11,04

91

09/26/2019

17.09.12

B

11,02

19

09/26/2019

17.09.12

B

11,02

13

09/26/2019

17.09.12

B

11,02

4

09/26/2019

17.09.12

B

11,02

1

09/26/2019

17.13.25

B

11,02

363

09/27/2019

09.15.41

B

11.08

234

09/27/2019

09.15.41

B

11.08

50

09/27/2019

09.15.41

B

11.08

16

09/27/2019

11.12.36

B

11

102

09/27/2019

11.12.36

B

11

352

09/27/2019

11.15.56

B

11

246

09/27/2019

11.31.48

B

11

314

09/27/2019

11.38.17

B

11

186

09/27/2019

12.40.36

B

10.92

500

09/27/2019

15.23.59

B

11

500

09/27/2019

16.34.59

B

10.92

71

09/27/2019

16.45.07

B

10.92

329

09/27/2019

16.52.16

B

10.92

52

09/27/2019

17.01.25

B

10.92

48

09/30/2019

09.46.41

B

11

19

09/30/2019

09.48.10

B

11

76

09/30/2019

09.48.10

B

11

25

09/30/2019

09.48.16

B

11

25

09/30/2019

09.49.01

B

11

25

09/30/2019

09.49.56

B

11

18

09/30/2019

09.51.17

B

11

25

09/30/2019

09.51.37

B

11

187

09/30/2019

09.54.55

B

10.9

9

2

09/30/2019

11.14.56

B

10.9

40

09/30/2019

11.26.56

B

10.9

451

09/30/2019

12.01.42

B

10.9

131

09/30/2019

12.01.42

B

10.9

369

09/30/2019

12.44.48

B

10.86

400

09/30/2019

13.39.04

B

10.84

80

09/30/2019

13.39.04

B

10.84

189

09/30/2019

13.39.04

B

10.84

85

09/30/2019

13.39.04

B

10.84

46

09/30/2019

15.35.03

B

10.9

300

09/30/2019

16.44.51

B

10.94

117

09/30/2019

16.44.51

B

10.94

258

09/30/2019

16.44.51

B

10.94

25

09/30/2019

16.59.54

B

10.92

100

10/01/2019

09.50.47

B

10.96

500

10/01/2019

10.00.48

B

11

300

10/01/2019

11.06.22

B

11.06

400

10/01/2019

11.15.20

B

11

32

10/01/2019

11.28.45

B

11

168

10/01/2019

11.42.36

B

10.84

500

10/01/2019

12.52.55

B

10.94

300

10/01/2019

15.20.52

B

10.94

10

10/01/2019

15.35.27

B

10.94

1

10/01/2019

15.35.58

B

10.94

289

10/01/2019

16.41.17

B

10.84

48

10/01/2019

16.41.17

B

10.84

3

10/01/2019

16.41.17

B

10.84

293

10/01/2019

16.41.17

B

10.84

23

10/01/2019

16.41.17

B

10.84

19

10/01/2019

17.00.00

B

10.88

14

10/01/2019

17.00.09

B

10.86

100

10/02/2019

09.17.57

B

10.82

310

10/02/2019

09.18.01

B

10.82

90

10/02/2019

12.18.57

B

10.82

68

10/02/2019

12.51.05

B

10.82

532

10/02/2019

13.22.33

B

11

500

10/02/2019

14.34.42

B

11

29

10/02/2019

14.34.42

B

11

240

10/02/2019

14.34.42

B

11

103

10/02/2019

14.34.42

B

11

128

10/02/2019

16.03.00

B

11.02

268

10/02/2019

16.07.04

B

11.02

132

10/02/2019

16.53.56

B

11

14

10/02/2019

16.55.20

B

11

336

10/02/2019

17.03.01

B

11

50

10/02/2019

17.11.31

B

10.86

176

10/02/2019

17.11.31

B

10.86

77

10/02/2019

17.11.31

B

10.86

11

10/02/2019

17.11.31

B

10.86

109

10/02/2019

17.11.31

B

10.86

827

10/02/2019

17.11.37

B

10.86

3

10/02/2019

17.11.37

B

10.86

353

10/02/2019

17.11.37

B

10.86

3

10/02/2019

17.11.41

B

10.86

392

10/02/2019

17.11.41

B

10.86

93

10/02/2019

17.11.41

B

10.86

156

10/02/2019

17.17.11

B

10.88

570

10/02/2019

17.17.11

B

10.88

96

10/02/2019

17.17.11

B

10.88

39

10/02/2019

17.17.11

B

10.88

241

10/02/2019

17.17.30

B

10.88

554

Disclaimer

Gamenet Group S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 15:50:05 UTC
