Gamenet S p A : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK
10/17/2019 | 12:49pm EDT
Rome, 17 October 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. (MTA; Bloomberg ticker: GAME: IM) a company listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (LEI code 81560046335277E43118), following the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2019, announces that it bought back, as part of the new share buyback program to be used to service the share incentive plans launched by the Board of Directors at the same date, n. 13,500 own shares on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana. Purchases were made between October 10 th 2019 and October 16 th 2019 at the average price of € 11.9119 per share for a total amount of € 161,626.74.
The transactions have been executed by Equita SIM SpA (LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85).
Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Gamenet Group - ISIN IT0005282725) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:
Date
No. of shares
Average price
Total amount
bought back
€
€
10/10/2019
1,500
11.3680
17,052.00
10/11/2019
3,000
11.8900
35,669.86
10/14/2019
3,000
11.9616
35,884.88
10/15/2019
3,000
12.0273
36,082.00
10/16/2019
3,000
12.3127
36,938.00
TOTAL
13,500
11.9119
161,626.74
For further information:
Josef Mastragostino - Investor Relations
+39 06.89865700
email j.mastragostino@gamenetgroup.it
Gennaro Schettino - Press Office
+39 06.89865834
email g.schettino@gamenetgroup.it
Image Building - Media Relations
+39 02.89011300
email gamenet@imagebuilding.it
attachment to follow
DATE
HOUR
B/S
PRICE
Nr. OF SHARES
10/10/2019
09.23.42
B
11.06
300
10/10/2019
11.19.01
B
11.56
300
10/10/2019
12.04.56
B
11.3
200
10/10/2019
12.04.56
B
11.3
100
10/10/2019
13.18.46
B
11.46
10
10/10/2019
13.18.46
B
11.46
5
10/10/2019
13.18.46
B
11.46
252
10/10/2019
13.18.46
B
11.46
1
10/10/2019
13.20.58
B
11.46
32
10/10/2019
14.39.52
B
11.46
4
10/10/2019
14.39.52
B
11.46
1
10/10/2019
14.39.52
B
11.46
188
10/10/2019
14.39.52
B
11.46
1
10/10/2019
16.52.02
B
11.46
106
10/11/2019
09.08.59
B
11.62
500
10/11/2019
10.10.13
B
11.54
400
10/11/2019
13.09.23
B
11.86
100
10/11/2019
13.09.23
B
11.86
18
10/11/2019
13.12.55
B
11.86
27
10/11/2019
13.13.53
B
11.86
255
10/11/2019
14.03.52
B
11.96
74
10/11/2019
14.03.52
B
11.96
226
10/11/2019
15.24.46
B
12.1
5
10/11/2019
15.24.46
B
12.1
181
10/11/2019
15.24.46
B
12.1
152
10/11/2019
15.24.46
B
12.1
62
10/11/2019
15.42.06
B
12.02
7
10/11/2019
15.44.14
B
12.04
63
10/11/2019
15.44.14
B
12.04
230
10/11/2019
15.44.22
B
12.04
40
10/11/2019
15.44.22
B
12.04
245
10/11/2019
15.44.22
B
12.04
15
10/11/2019
16.48.39
B
12.12
200
10/11/2019
16.48.39
B
12.12
15
10/11/2019
16.49.23
B
12.12
185
10/14/2019
09.05.30
B
12.12
200
10/14/2019
09.48.43
B
12.2
300
10/14/2019
10.37.33
B
12.22
134
10/14/2019
10.39.33
B
12.22
250
10/14/2019
10.41.12
B
12.22
116
10/14/2019
11.28.47
B
12.14
250
10/14/2019
11.29.41
B
12.14
150
10/14/2019
11.55.12
B
12.08
37
10/14/2019
11.55.12
B
12.08
194
10/14/2019
11.55.12
B
12.08
69
10/14/2019
13.41.30
B
11.84
300
10/14/2019
14.58.13
B
11.74
127
10/14/2019
14.58.41
B
11.74
173
10/14/2019
15.59.30
B
11.64
106
10/14/2019
15.59.38
B
11.64
194
10/14/2019
16.55.17
B
11.6
14
10/14/2019
16.56.11
B
11.6
75
10/14/2019
16.57.17
B
11.6
250
10/14/2019
17.10.12
B
11.68
13
10/14/2019
17.10.12
B
11.68
48
10/15/2019
09.53.18
B
12.04
500
10/15/2019
11.20.30
B
12.02
500
10/15/2019
12.03.18
B
12
500
10/15/2019
15.14.28
B
12
1000
10/15/2019
15.47.14
B
12
200
10/15/2019
16.30.28
B
12.16
100
10/15/2019
17.13.23
B
12.18
183
10/15/2019
17.13.23
B
12.18
17
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
216
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
57
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
38
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
42
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
11
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
45
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
12
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
12
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
2
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
8
10/16/2019
09.12.44
B
12.2
57
10/16/2019
10.03.55
B
12.32
300
10/16/2019
11.12.03
B
12.36
49
10/16/2019
11.14.57
B
12.36
70
10/16/2019
11.17.06
B
12.36
281
10/16/2019
12.38.12
B
12.3
22
10/16/2019
12.38.12
B
12.3
108
10/16/2019
12.46.16
B
12.3
170
10/16/2019
13.15.13
B
12.28
300
10/16/2019
15.12.51
B
12.24
400
10/16/2019
16.16.44
B
12.4
400
10/16/2019
16.55.38
B
12.42
400
Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Gamenet Group S.p.A. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Sales 2019
750 M
EBIT 2019
85,4 M
Net income 2019
31,5 M
Debt 2019
402 M
Yield 2019
6,81%
P/E ratio 2019
12,6x
P/E ratio 2020
7,46x
EV / Sales2019
1,03x
EV / Sales2020
0,92x
Capitalization
374 M
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
15,33 €
Last Close Price
12,48 €
Spread / Highest target
29,0%
Spread / Average Target
22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
12,2%
