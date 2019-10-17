Log in
GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.    GAME   IT0005282725

Gamenet S p A : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

0
10/17/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

Rome, 17 October 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. (MTA; Bloomberg ticker: GAME: IM) a company listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (LEI code 81560046335277E43118), following the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2019, announces that it bought back, as part of the new share buyback program to be used to service the share incentive plans launched by the Board of Directors at the same date, n. 13,500 own shares on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana. Purchases were made between October 10th 2019 and October 16th 2019 at the average price of € 11.9119 per share for a total amount of € 161,626.74.

The transactions have been executed by Equita SIM SpA (LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Gamenet Group - ISIN IT0005282725) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date

No. of shares

Average price

Total amount

bought back

10/10/2019

1,500

11.3680

17,052.00

10/11/2019

3,000

11.8900

35,669.86

10/14/2019

3,000

11.9616

35,884.88

10/15/2019

3,000

12.0273

36,082.00

10/16/2019

3,000

12.3127

36,938.00

TOTAL

13,500

11.9119

161,626.74

***

For further information:

Josef Mastragostino - Investor Relations

+39 06.89865700

email j.mastragostino@gamenetgroup.it

Gennaro Schettino - Press Office

+39 06.89865834

email g.schettino@gamenetgroup.it

Image Building - Media Relations

+39 02.89011300

email gamenet@imagebuilding.it

attachment to follow

1

DATE

HOUR

B/S

PRICE

Nr. OF SHARES

10/10/2019

09.23.42

B

11.06

300

10/10/2019

11.19.01

B

11.56

300

10/10/2019

12.04.56

B

11.3

200

10/10/2019

12.04.56

B

11.3

100

10/10/2019

13.18.46

B

11.46

10

10/10/2019

13.18.46

B

11.46

5

10/10/2019

13.18.46

B

11.46

252

10/10/2019

13.18.46

B

11.46

1

10/10/2019

13.20.58

B

11.46

32

10/10/2019

14.39.52

B

11.46

4

10/10/2019

14.39.52

B

11.46

1

10/10/2019

14.39.52

B

11.46

188

10/10/2019

14.39.52

B

11.46

1

10/10/2019

16.52.02

B

11.46

106

10/11/2019

09.08.59

B

11.62

500

10/11/2019

10.10.13

B

11.54

400

10/11/2019

13.09.23

B

11.86

100

10/11/2019

13.09.23

B

11.86

18

10/11/2019

13.12.55

B

11.86

27

10/11/2019

13.13.53

B

11.86

255

10/11/2019

14.03.52

B

11.96

74

10/11/2019

14.03.52

B

11.96

226

10/11/2019

15.24.46

B

12.1

5

10/11/2019

15.24.46

B

12.1

181

10/11/2019

15.24.46

B

12.1

152

10/11/2019

15.24.46

B

12.1

62

10/11/2019

15.42.06

B

12.02

7

10/11/2019

15.44.14

B

12.04

63

10/11/2019

15.44.14

B

12.04

230

10/11/2019

15.44.22

B

12.04

40

10/11/2019

15.44.22

B

12.04

245

10/11/2019

15.44.22

B

12.04

15

10/11/2019

16.48.39

B

12.12

200

10/11/2019

16.48.39

B

12.12

15

10/11/2019

16.49.23

B

12.12

185

10/14/2019

09.05.30

B

12.12

200

10/14/2019

09.48.43

B

12.2

300

10/14/2019

10.37.33

B

12.22

134

10/14/2019

10.39.33

B

12.22

250

10/14/2019

10.41.12

B

12.22

116

10/14/2019

11.28.47

B

12.14

250

10/14/2019

11.29.41

B

12.14

150

10/14/2019

11.55.12

B

12.08

37

10/14/2019

11.55.12

B

12.08

194

10/14/2019

11.55.12

B

12.08

69

10/14/2019

13.41.30

B

11.84

300

10/14/2019

14.58.13

B

11.74

127

10/14/2019

14.58.41

B

11.74

173

10/14/2019

15.59.30

B

11.64

106

10/14/2019

15.59.38

B

11.64

194

10/14/2019

16.55.17

B

11.6

14

10/14/2019

16.56.11

B

11.6

75

10/14/2019

16.57.17

B

11.6

250

10/14/2019

17.10.12

B

11.68

13

10/14/2019

17.10.12

B

11.68

48

2

10/15/2019

09.53.18

B

12.04

500

10/15/2019

11.20.30

B

12.02

500

10/15/2019

12.03.18

B

12

500

10/15/2019

15.14.28

B

12

1000

10/15/2019

15.47.14

B

12

200

10/15/2019

16.30.28

B

12.16

100

10/15/2019

17.13.23

B

12.18

183

10/15/2019

17.13.23

B

12.18

17

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

216

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

57

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

38

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

42

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

11

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

45

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

12

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

12

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

2

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

8

10/16/2019

09.12.44

B

12.2

57

10/16/2019

10.03.55

B

12.32

300

10/16/2019

11.12.03

B

12.36

49

10/16/2019

11.14.57

B

12.36

70

10/16/2019

11.17.06

B

12.36

281

10/16/2019

12.38.12

B

12.3

22

10/16/2019

12.38.12

B

12.3

108

10/16/2019

12.46.16

B

12.3

170

10/16/2019

13.15.13

B

12.28

300

10/16/2019

15.12.51

B

12.24

400

10/16/2019

16.16.44

B

12.4

400

10/16/2019

16.55.38

B

12.42

400

3

Disclaimer

Gamenet Group S.p.A. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 16:48:03 UTC
