Gamenet S p A : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

Rome, 17 October 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. (MTA; Bloomberg ticker: GAME: IM) a company listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (LEI code 81560046335277E43118), following the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26, 2019, announces that it bought back, as part of the new share buyback program to be used to service the share incentive plans launched by the Board of Directors at the same date, n. 13,500 own shares on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana. Purchases were made between October 10th 2019 and October 16th 2019 at the average price of € 11.9119 per share for a total amount of € 161,626.74.

The transactions have been executed by Equita SIM SpA (LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Gamenet Group - ISIN IT0005282725) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date No. of shares Average price Total amount bought back € € 10/10/2019 1,500 11.3680 17,052.00 10/11/2019 3,000 11.8900 35,669.86 10/14/2019 3,000 11.9616 35,884.88 10/15/2019 3,000 12.0273 36,082.00 10/16/2019 3,000 12.3127 36,938.00 TOTAL 13,500 11.9119 161,626.74