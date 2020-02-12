Gamenet S p A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999, as amended and integrated (“Issuers' Regulation”)
02/12/2020 | 06:41pm EST
Hereinafter is enclosed a press release at the request of Gamma Bidco S.p.A., a company formed on behalf of funds managed by Apollo Management IX, L.P.
Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999, as amended and integrated ("Issuers' Regulation")
Rome, February 12, 2020 - With reference to the mandatory tender offer over all the ordinary shares of Gamenet Group S.p.A. (respectively, the "Offer" and "Gamenet Group") launched by Gamma Bidco S.p.A. (the "Offeror") - as announced on December 16, 2019 pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, as subsequently amended and integrated, and Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation - it is hereby announced that today the Offeror purchased an aggregate amount of no. 87,021 Gamenet Group shares (GAME) - ISIN Code IT0005282725, through the following transactions.
