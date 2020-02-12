Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Gamenet Group S.p.A.    GAME   IT0005282725

GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.

(GAME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gamenet S p A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999, as amended and integrated (“Issuers' Regulation”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 06:41pm EST

Hereinafter is enclosed a press release at the request of Gamma Bidco S.p.A., a company formed on behalf of funds managed by Apollo Management IX, L.P.

* * *

Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999, as amended and integrated ("Issuers' Regulation")

Rome, February 12, 2020 - With reference to the mandatory tender offer over all the ordinary shares of Gamenet Group S.p.A. (respectively, the "Offer" and "Gamenet Group") launched by Gamma Bidco S.p.A. (the "Offeror") - as announced on December 16, 2019 pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, as subsequently amended and integrated, and Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation - it is hereby announced that today the Offeror purchased an aggregate amount of no. 87,021 Gamenet Group shares (GAME) - ISIN Code IT0005282725, through the following transactions.

Date of

Trading

Purchase/

Name

Number of

Currency

Weighted

Maximum

Transaction

venue

Sale

Shares

Average Price

Price Paid

12/02/2020

MTA

Purchase

Gamma

87,021

Euro

13.0000

13.0000

Bidco S.p.A.

Gamma Bidco S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Gamenet Group S.p.A. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 23:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.
06:41pGAMENET S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB ..
PU
02/10GAMENET S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB ..
PU
02/10GAMENET S P A : Exercise of the option rights granted under the stock options pl..
PU
02/07GAMENET S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB ..
PU
02/05GAMENET S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB ..
PU
02/03GAMENET S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB ..
PU
01/31GAMENET S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB ..
PU
01/29GAMENET S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB ..
PU
01/27GAMENET S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, lett. c), of CONSOB ..
PU
01/24GAMENET S P A : Publication of the offer document relating to the mandatory tend..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 731 M
EBIT 2019 95,9 M
Net income 2019 29,0 M
Debt 2019 402 M
Yield 2019 6,54%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
EV / Sales2019 1,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 390 M
Chart GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gamenet Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,50  €
Last Close Price 13,00  €
Spread / Highest target 7,69%
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guglielmo Angelozzi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vittorio Pignatti Morano Chairman
Marco Conte Non-Executive Director
Giacinto d'Onofrio Non-Executive Director
Giacomo Pignatti Morano Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.0.00%426
SANDS CHINA LTD.-3.69%40 671
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.56%30 477
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED9.74%15 852
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-8.07%11 589
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-11.71%9 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group