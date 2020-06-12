Log in
Games Workshop Group PLC    GAW   GB0003718474

GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC

(GAW)
Games Workshop : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020

06/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Following the close of its 2019/20 financial year Games Workshop provides this trading update:

Operational update

Following our announcement on 28 April 2020 we have continued to re-open our operations globally, in line with local guidance, whilst ensuring our priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers.

Our warehouses are now operational and our factory is working in a limited capacity, at all times complying with the social distancing and hygiene requirements in each country. Trade and online sales orders are also being processed as these staff currently work from home.

306 of our 532 stores are now open in 20 countries, again in line with local guidance and subject to their local social distancing measures. Our stores will continue to re-open across the world as local restrictions are lifted.

Financial update

As stated previously, trading for the Group in the nine months to the end of February was in line with expectations. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of our operations globally, our performance has been impacted. However, our recovery since re-opening has been better than expected.

As we have re-opened our sales channels as discussed above, we now estimate our sales to be c. £270 million and profit before tax for the year ended 31 May 2020 to be no less than £85 million. This includes royalties receivable from licensing which are estimated to be approximately £16 million. Our cash balance as at 31 May 2020 is estimated at c. £50 million and we have put in place a £25 million overdraft facility. From March onwards, given the closure of all of our operations worldwide, we claimed the applicable government subsidies to cover the period of uncertainty. However, in light of these results, we do not intend to make further claims and we aim to repay any amounts that have already been received, where possible.

In relation to the future performance of the Group, the board feels that it is too early to know what the continuing impact of COVID-19 is likely to be.

We will provide detailed information on the audited results for the 2019/20 financial year in due course.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Games Workshop Group plc published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 06:47:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 249 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 25,8 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 2 320 M 2 934 M 2 920 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 110
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Games Workshop Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6 749,33 GBX
Last Close Price 7 100,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Derek Rountree Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas John Donaldson Non-Executive Chairman
Rachel Frances Tongue Group Finance Director & Secretary
Elaine O'Donnell Senior Independent Director
John Richard Alistair Brewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC16.30%2 934
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.10.20%14 882
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-6.91%12 710
HASBRO, INC.-27.92%10 429
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT9.78%9 340
MATTEL-26.72%3 445
