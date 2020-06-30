Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GameStop Corp.    GME

GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Game Informer Says Goodbye to Editor-in-Chief, Andy McNamara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Informer magazine announced today that Andy McNamara, the publication’s Editor-in-Chief, is leaving the publication to pursue a new opportunity in the video games industry. Andy Reiner has been promoted to serve as the magazine’s new Editor-in-Chief effective immediately.  

Mr. McNamara has been part of the Game Informer editorial staff for more than 29 years. He is the founding member of the publication’s editorial staff, helping launch the first issue in 1991. He was named Editor-in-Chief of Game Informer in 1994 and has been instrumental in growing the publication into an iconic brand within the video game industry. Mr. McNamara also led the efforts in launching the online edition of the magazine in 2010, which today is the No. 1 digital magazine in the world.

“Andy has been with Game Informer from its humble beginnings as a bi-monthly magazine with 60,000 subscribers. Under his editorial leadership, the publication became the world’s leading source for the latest in video game news with a subscription base of millions of subscribers,” said Frank Hamlin, Chief Customer Officer for GameStop. “For nearly three decades he has built a loyal fan base by dedicating himself to providing gaming fans access to the most exclusive video gaming news, reviews, previews and podcasts across Game Informer’s digital and print editions. While we wish Andy much success in his new endeavors, he will be missed.”

Mr. McNamara stated, “I’ve had the time of my life being part of the Game Informer family for more than 29 years. I owe some of my most memorable experiences to this magazine. Countless people throughout the video game industry have inspired me, believed in me, trusted me, and ultimately fought with me to make Game Informer the best we could make it. I am most proud of that. I’m confident that legacy will continue with Andy Reiner as the new Editor-in-Chief.”

Mr. Reiner is a 26-year veteran of the magazine and most recently held the role of Executive Editor where he managed the daily creation of original content for the magazine’s print, online and digital editions, as well as coordinating the work of Game Informer’s editorial staff. Mr. Reiner is known in the video games industry with his work having appeared in hundreds of magazines and gameinformer.com. He is the host of Gamer Informer’s popular Replay show and a co-host of KFAN’s Video Games Weekly show.

About Game Informer
Game Informer Media, launched in 1991 with Game Informer magazine, a legendary product that still stands as the world’s #1 video game magazine featuring articles, news, strategy, and reviews of video games. The publication is owned and published by its parent company, GameStop, and has a global subscriber base of over 6 million gamers. The company also distributes Game Informer Digital, a publication for tablets, mobile, and browsers that is the #1 digital publication in the world, and delivers daily content on gameinformer.com. With a massive community on social media, and multiple popular video programs on YouTube including The Game Informer ShowReplay, and New Gameplay Today, Game Informer speaks to the needs of today’s gamers.

Media Contact
Joey Mooring
(817) 722-7450
joeymooring@gameinformer.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GAMESTOP CORP.
12:01pGame Informer Says Goodbye to Editor-in-Chief, Andy McNamara
GL
06/18GAMESTOP CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/18GAMESTOP CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/18GameStop Announces Receipt of the Requisite Consents for the Exchange Offer a..
GL
06/12AT&T : NBA 2K League Announces Partnerships with GameStop, Jostens, SAP and Tiss..
AQ
06/12GameStop Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholde..
GL
06/12GAMESTOP : Permit Capital And Hestia Capital Nominees Paul J. Evans And Kurtis J..
PR
06/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 712 M - -
Net income 2021 -155 M - -
Net cash 2021 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 284 M 284 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart GAMESTOP CORP.
Duration : Period :
GameStop Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAMESTOP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,84 $
Last Close Price 4,38 $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George E. Sherman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
James Anthony Bell Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Angela Venuk Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie W. Teffner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAMESTOP CORP.-27.96%284
BEST BUY CO., INC-3.42%22 300
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-13.45%11 360
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-11.99%10 282
VIA VAREJO S.A.37.69%4 504
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-7.44%4 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group