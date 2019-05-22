Log in
GAMESTOP CORP.

(GME)
GameStop : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date

05/22/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company's financial results. This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.'s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 800-458-4121 and the confirmation code is 2037220. The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop's corporate website.

About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a global, multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer. GameStop operates nearly 5,800 stores across 14 countries. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com; Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication; and ThinkGeek, www.thinkgeek.com, the premier retailer for the global geek community featuring exclusive and unique video game and pop culture products, and Simply Mac, which sells the full line of Apple products, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones and offers Apple certified warranty and repair services.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the company's corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop. 

Contact
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations
(817) 424-2001
investorrelations@gamestop.com

Source: GameStop Inc.

Disclaimer

GameStop Corporation published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 20:42:02 UTC
