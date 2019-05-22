GameStop : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company's financial results. This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.'s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/. The phone number for the investor conference call is 800-458-4121 and the confirmation code is 2037220. The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop's corporate website.

